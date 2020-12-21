VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 21, 2020 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EFH Holdings Inc. ("EFH")

[formerly Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. ("EFH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Wednesday, December 23, 2020, the shares of the EFH Holdings Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Insurance Carriers" company (NAICS#5241).

The Company is presently trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange and will be delisted at the market close on Tuesday, December 22, 2020.

Name Change

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on December 11, 2020, the Company has changed its name to EFH Holdings Inc. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 23, 2020, the common shares of EFH Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. will be delisted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

12,006,558 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: EFH CUSIP Number: 26844W104 (NEW)



For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2020.

Company Contact: Teddy Chien, CFO & Secretary Company Address: 2800 Skymark Avenue, Suite 200

Mississauga, Ontario L4W 5A6 Company Phone Number: 905-602-2150 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.efh.ca

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

[formerly PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated December 16, 2020 the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening December 23, 2020, the common shares of Pegasus Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Pistol Bay Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration and Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

68,333,822 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil









Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PEGA (new) CUSIP Number: 70558T105 (new)

20/12/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has accepted for filing a share exchange agreement (the "Agreement") among Benchmark Metals Inc. ("Benchmark"), PPM Phoenix Precious Metals Corp. ("PPM"), nine shareholders of PPM and Guardsmen Resources Inc. dated August 14, 2019 under which Benchmark acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of PPM. PPM has as its principal asset a 100% interest in the Lawyers Property which is situated 45 km northwest of the former Kemess South open pit copper-gold mine, in the Toodoggone region of the Omineca Mining Division of British Columbia, and consists of 46 contiguous mineral claims.

Under the Agreement all of PPM's issued and outstanding shares were transferred to Benchmark, in exchange for payments of $250,000 in cash, 12,000,000 common shares of Benchmark and 0.5% net smelter returns royalty from any production of the Lawyers Property.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information, please see the news releases dated August 14, 2020 and September 19, 2020 which are available under Benchmark's profile on SEDAR.

CANDENTE GOLD CORP. ("CDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated November 5, 2020:

Number of Securities:4,000,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Number of Placees: 4 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares





Joanne Freeze Y 2,150,000





Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $2,450

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated November 12, 2020 and November 23, 2020.

CONVERGE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CTS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 1, 2020 between Converge Acquisition, LLC. (the "Buyer"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (the "Company") and Carol Schreiber-Stern ("Seller") whereby the Buyer will acquire all of the issued and outstanding capital stock of Workgroup Connections, Inc ("Workgroup"). Under the terms of the Agreement, the aggregate US $1,100,000 purchase price will be satisfied via US $200,000 cash payment upon closing and the issuance of 374,781 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of CDN $3.13 per common share. After Closing, the Seller may transfer 1/3 of the Company shares issued on each anniversary of the date of the Agreement to three years from the date of the Agreement. Notwithstanding the forgoing all Company's common shares that are not then transferable shall be sold by the Seller to the Buyer for $0.00 upon a termination of the Seller for cause or if the Seller quits employment with Workgroup for any reason or no reason at all. If Workgroup terminates the Seller without cause, then all of the Company's common shares that are not then transferable shall then be transferable. Finders' fees of CDN $16,500 cash payment are paid to the Consolidation Advisory Services.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 2, 2020.

DMG BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTIONS INC. ("DMGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 5,884,735 shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per share



Warrants: 5,884,735 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,884,735 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 41 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 450,000







Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $57,521.63 cash; 338,363 warrants Mackie Research Capital Corp. $1,593.75 cash; 9,375 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.22 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 30, 2020:

Flow-Through Shares:





Number of FT Shares: 645,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow through share



Warrants: 645,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 645,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Non Flow-Through Shares:





Number of Non-FT Shares: 6,475,499 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per non flow through share



Warrants: 6,475,499 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,475,499 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 71 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares RJ Mark Consulting Inc. Y 150,000 (Richard Mark)



Len Brownlie Y 60,000 Cherry Consulting Ltd. Y 50,000 (Chris Cherry)



Joel Matheson Y 20,000 Ed Zablotny Y 20,000 Patrick Donnelly Y 33,333 Rick Mark Y 35,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [15 Placees] P 2,023,000







Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $30,455.25 cash; 203,035 warrants PI Financial Corp. $12,053.99 cash; 80,360 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $10,500.00 cash; 70,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $367.50 cash; 2,450 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $6,478.50 cash; 43,190 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $6,314.00 cash; 28,700 warrants Raymond James Ltd. $770.00 cash; 3,500 warrants PI Financial Corp. $2,310.00 cash; 10,500 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.25



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years, acceleration

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

KESTREL GOLD INC. ("KGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an option agreement ("Agreement") dated December 15, 2020, between the Company and an Arm's Length Vendor (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire an undivided 100% interest in the QCM property (the "Property") owned by the Vendor. The Property consists of certain mining claims making up approximately 1,185 hectares and located in British Columbia. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor with aggregate cash payments equal to $150,000, further issuing 4,000,000 common shares and committing to $750,000 in exploration work over a four-year term.

The Property will be subject to a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") to the Vendor. As per the terms of the Agreement, 50% of the NSR will be eligible to be purchased by the Company for $1,000,000. In addition, upon disclosing an Inferred Mineral Resources or greater category, the Vendor will be eligible to receive $1.00 per oz of gold for a maximum of $500,000.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2020.

MACRO ENTERPRISES INC. ("MCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated December 18, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,500,0p00 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 23, 2020 to December 22, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp. (Bill Whitehead)Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Option Agreement dated December 11, 2020 between the Company and Nevada Select Royalty Inc. a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ely Gold Royalties Inc. whereby the Company has been granted an option to purchase 100% interest in the Weepah Project located in Esmeralda County, Nevada. Consideration is US$1,000,000 payable in tranches over a four year period and 500,000 common shares issuable in tranches over a three year period.

The Property is subject to a 3% Net Smelter Royalty of which the Company may make cumulative payments of US$2,500,000 to reduce the NSR to 2%, which is subject to further Exchange review and acceptance.

Valtarra Resources Corporation will receive a finder's fee of US$5,000 and 5,000 common shares.

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 6,675,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 25, 2022 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 1, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $10.00

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 13,350,000 common shares and 6,675,000 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on November 30, 2020.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 6 675 000 Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 25 mai 2022 Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 1 décembre 2023 Prix d'exercice des bons : 10,00 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 13 350 000 actions ordinaires et 6 675 000 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 30 novembre 2020.

PUMA EXPLORATION INC. ("PUMA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 5,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.25 per share until December 17, 2022



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (1 placee) P 50,000







Finder's Fee: One finder received a cash commission totaling $15,315 and 364,200 common share purchase warrants to purchase 364,200 shares at a price of $0.15 per share until December 17, 2022

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated December 17, 2020.

EXPLORATION PUMA INC. (« PUMA »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 21 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier:

Nombre d'actions: 5 000 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 5 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 5 000 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,25 $ jusqu'au 17 décembre 2022



Nombre de souscripteurs: 5 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:



Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Groupe Pro (1 souscripteur) P 50 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 15 315 $ et 364 200 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 364 200 actions à un prix de 0,15 $ par action jusqu'au 17 décembre 2022

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 17 décembre 2020.

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue shares at a deemed price of $1.05, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to shares for services agreements dated December 14, 2020.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Emerging Markets Capital Y $100,000 $1.05 95,238 (Jorge Ramiro Monroy)







Reyna Silver (Hong Kong) Limited Y $100,00e0 $1.05 95,238 (Michael Wood)







Peter Jones Y $33,000 $1.05 31,428 Alexander Langer Y $33,000 $1.05 31,428 Evaristo Trevino Berlanga Y $33,000 $1.05 31,428

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

TEMPUS RESOURCES LTD. ("TMRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,730,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.265 per share



Number of Placees: 2 placees



Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. $75,027 cash and 283,800 warrants payable. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.265 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

TERRACE GLOBAL INC. ("TRCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:39 p.m. PST, Dec. 18, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

TRI ORIGIN EXPLORATION LTD. ("TOE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 21, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 21, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

