TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3770

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0013

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3771

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.0065

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3772

ZOOMERMEDIA LIMITED ("ZUM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Remain Halted, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the close of business on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, the common shares of ZoomerMedia Limited ("ZUM") will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange. The delisting of ZUM shares results from the completion of a court-approved plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement"), pursuant to an arrangement agreement between 16431771 Canada Inc. (the "Purchaser"), ZUM and certain shareholders of ZUM (the "Shareholder Group") dated October 11, 2024 (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of ZUM, other than the common shares held by the Shareholder Group (the "Minority Shares").

Under the terms of the Arrangement, each such ZUM Minority Shareholder received $0.08 in cash for each common share of ZUM held. The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by ZUM shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 6, 2024 and that a final order approving the Arrangement was issued by the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) on December 11, 2024. The Arrangement became effective on December 13, 2024.

The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of ZUM dated as of November 4, 2024 and an addendum dated as of November 12, 2024 (together "the Circular"), which is available on ZUM's profile on SEDAR+.

For further details, please refer to the ZUM's news releases dated October 11, 2024, November 11, 2024 November 13, 2024, December 6, 2024 and December 16, 2024.

________________________________________

24/12/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3773

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,500,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2023 (as to 1,940,000 warrants)

December 31, 2023 (as to 1,560,000 warrants)



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2024 (as to 1,940,000 warrants)

December 31, 2024 (as to 1,560,000 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2025 (as to 3,500,000) Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.15 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,500,000 shares with 3,500,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 7, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3774

CARIBOO ROSE RESOURCES LTD. ("CRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: | Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $477,000 Offering: 2,950,000 Flow-Through (FT) Listed Shares

7,500,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) Listed Shares with 7,500,000 warrants

attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per FT Listed Share

$0.04 per NFT Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per NFT Listed Share for period of 42 months. Non-Cash Commissions: N/A

Public Disclosure: |Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 7, 2024, November 14, 2024, and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3775

DISCOVERY HARBOUR RESOURCES CORP. ("DHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,700,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 25, 2026



New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 23, 2029 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 4,700,000 shares with 4,700,000 share purchase warrants attached, which were accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3776

EGUANA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("EGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an amendment agreement to the senior long term debt for the remaining outstanding balance of $6,453,674 (U.S.) (the "Loan") between Eguana Technologies Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Lender"). Under the amendment, the amortization period of the Loan will be extended to May 15, 2026, starting on December 15, 2024. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of 3,000,000 common shares to the Lender in connection with the amendment of the Loan.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated November 7, 2024 and November 28, 2024.

_____________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3777

First Nordic Metals Corp. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company









Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $11,500,368.00



Offering: 34,849,600 Common Shares with 17,424,800 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.33 per Common Shares



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.45 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. (Lead) NA 1,592,498

Ventum Financial Corp. NA 498,478 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.33 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 30, 2024 and November 26, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3778

Hemostemix Inc. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company









Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,725,981.75



Offering: 54,519,635 common shares with 54,519,635 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per each common share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.12 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing of the offering



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,295,213

Commission Terms: each non-transferable finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the company at an exercise price of $0.05 per share within 24 months from the closing date of the offering.



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news releases dated October 11, 2024, October 31, 2024, November 28, 2024, and December 3, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3779

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:19 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3780

Midland Exploration Inc. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $200,000 Offering: 625,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.32 per Listed Share Commissions in Securities N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 3, 2024.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 200 000 $



Placement : 625 000 actions inscrites



Prix offert : 0,32 $ par action inscrite



Commissions en titres : S.O.



Communication de l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3781

Midland Exploration Inc. ("MD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,449,200 Offering: 6,123,000 Flow Through Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.40 per Flow-Through Listed Share Commissions in Securities: N/a Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated December 3, 2024.

EXPLORATION MIDLAND INC. (« MD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 17 décembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 2 449 200 $ Placement : 6 123 000 actions inscrites accréditives Prix offert : 0,40 $ par action inscrite accréditive Commissions en titres : S.O. Communication de l'information : Se reporter au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 décembre 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3782

PLURIBUS TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("PLRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:51 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3783

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:52 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3784

QUANTUM EMOTION CORP. ("QNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Dec. 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3785

RUGBY RESOURCES LTD. ("RUG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, Dec. 16, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

