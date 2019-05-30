VANCOUVER, May 30, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.001

Payable Date: July 15, 2019 & August 15, 2019

Record Date: July 2, 2019 & August 1, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2019 & July 31, 2019

________________________________________

METALLA ROYALTY AND STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Share: $0.001

Payable Date: June 17, 2019

Record Date: June 3, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: May 31, 2019

________________________________________

RISETECH CAPITAL CORP. ("RTCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 7, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated May 6, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Monday, June 3, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________

NEX COMPANIES

TANZANIA MINERALS CORP. ("TZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business Monday, June 3, 2019, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on NEO Exchange.

________________________________________

19/05/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CHIBOUGAMAU INDEPENDENT MINES INC. ("CBG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 9, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,736,600 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.225 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 10 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider = Y / Pro Group = P Number of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 994,494 [2 Placees]









Finder's Fee: Nil



The Company has confirmed the closing of the above-mentioned Private Placement by way of a press release dated May 29, 2019.

MINES INDEPENDANTES CHIBOUGAMAU INC. (" CBG ")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, tel qu'annoncé le 9 mai 2019:

Nombre d'actions : 4 736 600 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,225 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 10 souscripteurs





Participation initié / Groupe Pro :









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P Nombre d'actions Souscription totale du Groupe Pro P 994 494 [2 souscripteurs]









Frais d'intermédiation : Aucun



La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé par voie de communiqué de presse le 29 mai 2019.

_____________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT") ("FLT.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 1:49 p.m. PST, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ELLIPSIZ COMMUNICATIONS LTD. ("ECT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated February 21, 2019, between the Company and an arm's-length party, whereby the Company has agreed to acquire all of the issued and outstanding shares of Open Decisions Inc. (the "Target") - a provider of IT products to customers in North America, including products in the telecommunications field based in Markham, Ontario.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay $100,000 in cash on closing and up to a total of $298,000 over the period of eighteen (18) months, secured by 37.5% common shares of the Target, and issue 9,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated May 14, 2019.

________________________________________

ENTHUSIAST GAMING HOLDINGS INC. ("EGLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:15 a.m. PST, May 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Agreement of Purchase and Sale (the "Agreement") effective March 29, 2019, between the Company and First Capital Realty Inc. and its affiliates, whereby the Company has acquired 50% of non-managing interest in six net-leased primarily grocery anchored shopping centres located in Ontario and Quebec.

According to the terms of the Agreement, the Company made a cash payment of $133 million, which was financed through a combination of new and assumed mortgages as well as the net proceeds from Company's recently completed prospectus offering and concurrent private placement of trust units.

For more information, refer to the Issuer's news release dated May 9, 2019.

_____________________________________

GENESIS METALS CORP. ("GIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,578,569 common shares and 661,111 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per common share and 0.09 per flow-through share



Warrants: 3,289,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,289,285 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Stephen Williams Y 178,571 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 150,000 [2 Placees]











Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $735.00 cash and 10,500 Finder's Warrants

National Bank Financial Inc. - $700.00 cash and 7,778 Finder's Warrants

Each non-transferable finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.10 for a period of two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 29, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GMV MINERALS INC. ("GMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Apr 25, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,965,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 7,965,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,965,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 10 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners' Inc $1,540.00 cash; 14,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: two years



Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Mar 21, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,192,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 5,192,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,192,500 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.30



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Cambrian Capital Corp. Y 290,000 (Hugh Maddin)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

HUT 8 MINING CORP. ("HUT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 27,387 shares at a deemed price of $2.30 to an arm's length service provider in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to an agreement dated May 29, 2018 and amended February 12, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

MEDICURE INC. ("MPH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated May 28, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 761,141 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 30, 2019 to May 29, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by PI Financial Corp.Error! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NANO ONE MATERIALS CORP. ("NNO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:56 a.m. PST, May 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NORTHERN SHIELD RESOURCES INC. ("NRN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in relation to an Option Agreement (the "Agreement") dated May 19, 2019 between Northern Shield Resources Inc. (the "Company"), through Seabourne Resources Inc. ("Seabourne"), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company and Jeffery Brushett (the "Vendor") whereby the Company will acquire a 100% interest in the 12 mineral licenses covering approximately 30 square kilometers located near the town of Marystown and Creston on the Burin Peninsula, Newfoundland. Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company can earn a 100% interest in the property by incurring $2.15 million in expenditures on the property within four years. The Agreement also contains cash payments totalling $165,000 and share issuances totalling three million Company shares to the Vendor over five instalments during the four-year period. The Vendor will retain a 2.5% net smelter royalty, of which 1% can be bought back by the Company for $1.5 million.

_______________________________________

NORVISTA CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation in connection with a non-arm's length disposition of the Company's interest in the Talbot Option Agreement and the Bucko Lake Mill Lease, as well as the interest in Tower Property held by Akuna Minerals Inc. ("Akuna"), an 80% subsidiary of the Company, to Rockcliff Metals Corporation ("Rockcliff").

As consideration for the sale the Company and Akuna received a total of 88,386,667 common shares of Rockcliff at a deemed value of $0.15 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's press releases dated February 22, 2019; April 1, 2019 and May 8, 2019.

__________________________________

ORFORD MINING CORPORATION ("ORM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,764,706 flow-through common shares and 3,000,000 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.17 per flow-through common share

$0.10 per non-flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,775,875 shares



Purchase Price: US$0.24 per share (2,995,831 shares)

US$0.28 per share (678,571 shares)

US$0.70 per share (35,714 shares)

US$0.79 per share (65,759 shares)



Warrants: 3,431,828 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,431,828 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: US$0.28 for a one year period (678,571 warrants)

US$0.30 for a one year period (1,554,165 warrants)

US$0.30 for a two year period (1,133,333 warrants)

US$1.50 for a two year period (65,759 warrants)



Number of Placees: 9 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Aleksandr Blyumkin Y 308,333

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PISTOL BAY MINING INC. ("PST")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,110,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 7,110,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,110,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.06



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 17 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Dave Bissoondatt Y 150,000 Dirango Capital Inc. Y 100,000 (Doug Mcfaul)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to the amendments to its international corporate structure which was initially implemented in June 2014.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated December 7, 2018.

RESSOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Divers

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement aux amendements de la structure corporative internationale de la société qui a été initialement mise en place en juin 2014.

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 7 décembre 2019.

______________________________________

SHOOTING STAR ACQUISITION CORP. ("SSSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, May 30, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WILDSKY RESOURCES INC. ("WSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 26, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $302,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.10 per share



Maturity date: 24 months from issuance



Interest rate: 10%



Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Amount Geosite Consulting Inc. (Wenhong Jin) Y $42,000 Zijin Global Fund Y $250,000 Ke Feng Yuan Y $10,000

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

GOLDSTREAM MINERALS INC. ("GSX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 30, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 1.13 p.m. PST, May 29, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

