VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 12, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0429

AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange's Bulletin dated February 10, 2025, the Company has submitted to the Exchange acceptable documentation respecting its Capital Pool Company listing.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 14, 2025, shares of the Company will resume trading.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0430

GUANAJUATO SILVER COMPANY LTD. ("GSVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Friday, February 14, 2025, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 12, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0431

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution dated January 23, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two (2) old for one (1) new basis.

Effective at the opening February 14, 2025, the common shares of Highway 50 Gold Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

23,170,607 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: HWY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 431248202 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0432

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 12, 2025, and the Company's press release issued February 12, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

_______________________________________

25/02/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0433

AMV II CAPITAL CORPORATION ("AMV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 12, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0434

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Toronto to Vancouver.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0435

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,175,000 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.10 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$517,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 US$498,351.33 US$0.10 4,983,334









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more details, please refer to the Company's press release issued on September 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0436

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 100,397 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "Lender") in connection with Company obtaining access to the fifth tranche, pursuant to the silver loan in an aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar equivalent of up to 1.2 million ounces of silver according to a Security Promissory Note and Secured Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Advance"), in the aggregate principal amount of US$1,478,847, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of December 30, 2024, 50,198 ounces of silver.

Each Bonus Warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share at $0.15 per share until August 8, 2027.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 31, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0437

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,392,859 common shares at a deemed value of USD$0.07 per share to settle outstanding debt for USD$517,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 3 US$498,333.33 US$0.07 7,119,049









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more details, please refer to the Company's press releases issued on December 20 and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0438

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,999,769.52 Offering: 9,522,712 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.21 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated January 10, 2025, January 29, 2025, and February 5, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0439

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:16 p.m. PST, February 11, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0440

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 471,544 common shares at a deemed price of $0.1126 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $53,095.89.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0441

HOMERUN RESOURCES INC. ("HMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") dated December 12, 2024, between an arm's length party (the "Vendor") and its subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") and Homerun Resources Inc. ("the Company"). Pursuant to the Term Sheet, the Company will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Subsidiary, to enable the production of perovskite on the Company solar cells.

As consideration, the Company will a) issue 1,100,000 common shares and b) underwrite AU$600,000 worth of shares comprising 5,000,000 Vendor shares through a proposed entitlement offer, which will comprise the issue of up to 18,189,680 shares of the Vendor at AU$0.12 per share to raise up to AU$2,182,762. The Vendor agrees to pay a 6% fee on the actual Company-generated proceeds under the underwriting commitment.

The Exchange notes that the Company must issue a press release announcing the closing of this transaction.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0442

KATIPULT TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("FUND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:52 a.m. PST, ,February 12, 2025 trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0443

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Best Efforts Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $15,002,900 Offering: 6,819,500 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.20 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The agents may purchase a maximum of 889,500 Listed Shares for overallotment purposes. As of February 12, 2025, such option has expired and 889,500 Listed Shares have been issued thereunder. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Disclosure: Refer to the prospectus supplement to the Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated February 3, 2025 and company's news release(s) dated January 30, 2025, January 31, 2025 and February 06, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0444

METALLA ROYALTY & STREAMING LTD. ("MTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 421,088 shares to settle outstanding debt for $1,500,000.32.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $1,500,000.32 $3.64 412,088









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on January 21, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0445

NEVADA SUNRISE METALS CORPORATION ("NEV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Third Amendment Agreement dated January 20, 2025, to the Original Property Agreement dated September 25, 2018, and its amendments dated January 16, 2022 (the First Amendment) and December 21, 2023 ( the Second Amendment), between Nevada Sunrise Gold Corporation (the Company), and Arms' length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Coronado VMS Project located in Tobin Sonoma Range of Pershing County in Nevada. The amendment agreement provides for changes in the total payments maximums up to 7,150,000 common shares, $1,415,000 in cash, and $1,830,000 in exploration expenditures over a nine-year period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 24, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0446

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:20 p.m. PST, February 11, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0447

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, February 12, 2025, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0448

REX RESOURCES CORP. ("OWN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $50,000



Offering: 500,000 Flow-through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 11, 2024 and January 10, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0449

STILLWATER CRITICAL MINERALS CORP. ("PGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $375,009.90



Offering: 2,500,066 Flow-through Listed Shares with 1,250,033 warrants attached. Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.225 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 61,994





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.225 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated January 21, 2025 and February 11, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0450

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Sofia Property, located in the Toodoggone District of north-central British Columbia.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $ nil 8,000,000 Shares $ nil



For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 27, 2025.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0451

HEALTH LOGIC INTERACTIVE INC. ("CHIP.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 12, 2025

NEX Company

Debt Settled: $318,469



Securities Issued: 6,369,380 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the Company's news release dated January 14, 2025 and February 3, 2025.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]