TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 21, 2024, 18:29 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2519
ALSET AI VENTURES INC. ("GPUS")
[formerly ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change; Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of Alset AI Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alset Capital Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services - Investment Companies and Funds' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
102,536,084
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
18,379,477
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GPUS
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
021155106
|
(new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2520
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has advised of the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.02875
Payable Date: October 31, 2024; November 29, 2024 and December 31, 2024
Record Date: October 15, 2024; November 15, 2024 and December 13, 2024
Ex-distribution Date: October 15, 2024; November 15, 2024 and December 13, 2024 respectively.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2521
DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on July 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a fifteen (15) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of DGTL Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Advertising and Related Services" company.
|
Post – Consolidation
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
Escrow:
|
nil escrow shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DGTL
|
(unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
23343T203 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2522
VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two-point-eight-eight (2.88) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of Velox Energy Materials Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
88,376,816
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VLX
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
92261D201
|
(NEW)
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2523
PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business Transaction-Terminated
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at the open, Friday August 23, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
Further to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024, the transaction original announce December 20, 2021 regarding the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Innovative Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has been terminated.
_______________________________________
24/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2524
COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Optionors' 100% interest in a total of 6 mineral claims located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia (the "Sully Property"). The Property is subject to a 1.0% NSR payable to the Optionor.
|
CASH ($)
|
SECURITIES
|
WORK EXPENDITURES ($)
|
Year 1
Year 2
Year 3
|
5,700
|
100,000 Common Shares
150,000 Common Shares
250,000 Common Shares
|
N/A
N/A
N/A
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2525
COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,016,000
|
Offering:
|
16,000,000 Listed Shares with 16,000,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.1260 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.25 per warrant for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares
|
Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate)
|
N/A
|
1,393,551
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 12, 2024, July 25, 2024,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2526
DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US$4,000,000
|
Offering:
|
3,636,363 Listed Shares with 3,636,363 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
US$1.10 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
US$2.00 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 6, 2024 and August 16,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2527
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2528
NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2529
ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP. ("ORCL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 105,263 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$10,000
|
$0.095
|
105,263
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further, details please refer to the Company's news release July 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2530
QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,165 common shares at a deemed price of $0.088 per common share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to 3 Shares for Services Agreements.
Number of Service Providers: 3 service providers
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024 (dated August 9, 2024 on their SEDAR+ profile).
CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 août 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 221 165 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,088 $ par action ordinaire, en contrepartie de certaines services fournis à la société en vertu de 3 conventions d'émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis.
|
Nombre de fournisseurs
|
3 fournisseurs de service
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 août 2024 (datée du 9 août 2024 sur leur profil SEDAR+).
_______________________________________
