VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2519

ALSET AI VENTURES INC. ("GPUS")

[formerly ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change; Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 9, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of Alset AI Ventures Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Alset Capital Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Financial Services - Investment Companies and Funds' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

102,536,084 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 18,379,477 shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation

Trading Symbol: GPUS (new) CUSIP Number: 021155106 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2520

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has advised of the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: October 31, 2024; November 29, 2024 and December 31, 2024

Record Date: October 15, 2024; November 15, 2024 and December 13, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: October 15, 2024; November 15, 2024 and December 13, 2024 respectively.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2521

DGTL HOLDINGS INC. ("DGTL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the Company's shareholders on July 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its share capital on a fifteen (15) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of DGTL Holdings Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidation basis. The Company is classified as a "Advertising and Related Services" company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

5,097,731 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil escrow shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: DGTL (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 23343T203 (new)



_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2522

VELOX ENERGY MATERIALS INC. ("VLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 9, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a two-point-eight-eight (2.88) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 23, 2024, the common shares of Velox Energy Materials Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Gold Exploration company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

88,376,816 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company.

Trading Symbol: VLX (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 92261D201 (NEW)

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2523

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business Transaction-Terminated

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Friday August 23, 2024, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated August 15, 2024, the transaction original announce December 20, 2021 regarding the acquisition (the "Acquisition") of Innovative Hydrogen Solutions Inc. has been terminated.

_______________________________________

24/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2524

COAST COPPER CORP. ("COCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated August 13, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire the Optionors' 100% interest in a total of 6 mineral claims located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Cranbrook, British Columbia (the "Sully Property"). The Property is subject to a 1.0% NSR payable to the Optionor.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) Year 1 Year 2 Year 3 5,700 100,000 Common Shares 150,000 Common Shares 250,000 Common Shares N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2525

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,016,000



Offering: 16,000,000 Listed Shares with 16,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.1260 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per warrant for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,393,551

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for

a two-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated June 12, 2024, July 25, 2024,

and August 13, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2526

DIGIHOST TECHNOLOGY INC. ("DGHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: US$4,000,000 Offering: 3,636,363 Listed Shares with 3,636,363 warrants Offering Price: US$1.10 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: US$2.00 per Listed Share for a three-year period Commissions in Securities: N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 6, 2024 and August 16,

2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2527

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:11 p.m. PST, Aug. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2528

NORDEN CROWN METALS CORPORATION ("NOCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Aug. 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2529

ORACLE COMMODITY HOLDING CORP. ("ORCL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 105,263 shares to settle outstanding debt for $10,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $10,000 $0.095 105,263 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further, details please refer to the Company's news release July 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2530

QUEBEC PRECIOUS METALS CORPORATION ("QPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 221,165 common shares at a deemed price of $0.088 per common share, in consideration of certain services provided to the company pursuant to 3 Shares for Services Agreements.

Number of Service Providers: 3 service providers

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 16, 2024 (dated August 9, 2024 on their SEDAR+ profile).

CORPORATION MÉTAUX PRÉCIEUX DU QUÉBEC (« QPM »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 221 165 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 0,088 $ par action ordinaire, en contrepartie de certaines services fournis à la société en vertu de 3 conventions d'émission d'actions en contrepartie de services fournis.

Nombre de fournisseurs

de service : 3 fournisseurs de service

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 16 août 2024 (datée du 9 août 2024 sur leur profil SEDAR+).

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]