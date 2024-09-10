TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 10, 2024, 23:45 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2688
IBERO MINING CORP. ("IMC")
[formerly Europacific Metals Inc. ("EUP")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 14, 2024, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 13, 2024, the common shares of Ibero Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Europacific Metals Inc. will be delisted. Effective at the opening September 13, 2024, the trading symbol will change from ("EUP'') to ("IMC"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
76,582,163 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Endeavor Trust Corporation
|
Trading Symbol:
|
IMC (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
45083C108 (new)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2689
PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the open, Thursday, September 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
24/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2690
CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$112,444.40
|
Offering:
|
1,405,555 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
N/A
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2691
LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,879 shares to settle outstanding debt for $143,066.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2692
NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 258,829 shares of Neo Battery Materials Korea Co. Ltd., representing a 20% interest, to increase the Company's holdings to 80% of the issued and outstanding of Neo Battery Materials Korea Co. Ltd.
Consideration is $1,708,707 cash.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 29, 2024, and September 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2693
NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,037,015 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $181,110.50.
Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2024 and September 9, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2694
RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 59,764 shares at a deemed price of $0.42 to settle outstanding debt for $25,400.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of Creditors
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price per Share
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement:
|
1
|
$25,400
|
$0.42
|
59,764
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2695
SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$973,000
|
Offering:
|
19,460,000 Listed Shares with 9,730,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a 24-month period following the closing date of the private placement
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Nil
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024 and July 25, 2024.
SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 septembre 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
973 000 $
|
Offre :
|
19 460 000 actions inscrites et 9 730 000 bons de souscription
|
Prix de l'offre :
|
0,05 $ par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des bons
|
de souscription :
|
0,10 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Commission payable en titres
|
de la société :
|
Aucun
|
Divulgation publique :
|
Référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 27 juin 2024 et 25 juillet 2024.
_______________________________________
