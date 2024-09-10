VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

IBERO MINING CORP. ("IMC")

[formerly Europacific Metals Inc. ("EUP")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on June 14, 2024, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 13, 2024, the common shares of Ibero Mining Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Europacific Metals Inc. will be delisted. Effective at the opening September 13, 2024, the trading symbol will change from ("EUP'') to ("IMC"). The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

76,582,163 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: IMC (new) CUSIP Number: 45083C108 (new)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2689

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Thursday, September 12, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

24/09/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2690

CHATHAM ROCK PHOSPHATE LIMITED ("NZP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $112,444.40 Offering: 1,405,555 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.08 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2691

LOS ANDES COPPER LTD. ("LA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 16,879 shares to settle outstanding debt for $143,066.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2692

NEO BATTERY MATERIALS LTD. ("NBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the non-arm's length acquisition of 258,829 shares of Neo Battery Materials Korea Co. Ltd., representing a 20% interest, to increase the Company's holdings to 80% of the issued and outstanding of Neo Battery Materials Korea Co. Ltd.

Consideration is $1,708,707 cash.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 29, 2024, and September 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2693

NEWORIGIN GOLD CORP. ("NEWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,037,015 common shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $181,110.50.

Number of Creditors: 5 Creditors

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2024 and September 9, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2694

RUBICON ORGANICS INC. ("ROMJ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 59,764 shares at a deemed price of $0.42 to settle outstanding debt for $25,400.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $25,400 $0.42 59,764 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A



The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2695

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $973,000 Offering: 19,460,000 Listed Shares with 9,730,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a 24-month period following the closing date of the private placement



Non-Cash Commissions: Nil



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 27, 2024 and July 25, 2024.



SCANDIUM CANADA LTEE (« SCD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 septembre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier Produit brut : 973 000 $ Offre : 19 460 000 actions inscrites et 9 730 000 bons de souscription



Prix de l'offre : 0,05 $ par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des bons

de souscription : 0,10 $ par bon de souscription pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Commission payable en titres

de la société : Aucun



Divulgation publique : Référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés des 27 juin 2024 et 25 juillet 2024.

_______________________________________

