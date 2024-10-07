VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2977

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART.H")

[formerly ARHT Media Inc. ("ART")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2024 and the Company's press release dated October 4, 2024, effective at opening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of October 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ART to ART.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

__________________________________

24/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2978

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 400,000 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "Lender") in connection with Company obtaining access to the second tranche of the silver loan in an aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar equivalent of up to 1.2 million ounces of silver according to a Security Promissory Note and Secured Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Advance"), in the principal amount of US$6,369,000, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of September 24, 2024, 200,000 ounces of silver.

Each Bonus Warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share at $0.16 per share until August 8, 2027.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2979

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2980

CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2981

FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000



Offering: 33,333,333 Listed Shares with 33,333,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 18, 2024 and September 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2982

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $6,499,604



Offering: 3,767,567 Non-Flow-Through Shares

1,810,629 Flow-Through Shares



Offering Price: $1.11 per Non-Flow-Through Share

$1.28 per Flow-Through Shares



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 59,382





Commission Terms: 50,982 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $1.11 for a 2-year period and 8,400 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $1.28 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 8, 2024, August 13, 2024, August 22, 2024 and September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2983

NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $30,000,600 Offering: 28,572,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.05 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) n/a n/a



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 25, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2984

NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $5,543,975.24 Offering: 19,117,156 Listed Shares with 9,558,578 warrants



Offering Price: $0.29 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) n/a n/a





Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2985

NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $265,000.02 Offering: 4,416,667 Listed Shares with 2,208,333 warrants



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 169,166





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 11, 2024, June 29, 2024, and October 3, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2986

PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PCRX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two Share Purchase Agreements, each dated September 24, 2024, (together, the "Agreements") between the Company, and arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company, will acquire 100% interest in a pharmacy business, including the land and buildings, located in Atlantic Canada.

As consideration in aggregate, the Company will provide the Vendors with $15,177,013 in cash payment and further issue 302,298 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.6616 per common share ($200,000), pursuant to the price adjustment mechanism included in the applicable share purchase agreement.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 25, 2024 and October 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2987

Roscan Gold Corporation ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Offering: $300,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 9,090 Listed Shares



Conversion Price: $0.11 per Listed Share



Maturity date: September 11, 2025



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 11, 2024 and October 4, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2988

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,712,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $135,600.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

1 Y $120,000 $0.05 2,400,000

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and October 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2989

ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]