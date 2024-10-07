TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Oct 07, 2024, 23:38 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2977
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART.H")
[formerly ARHT Media Inc. ("ART")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Suspend
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 4, 2024 and the Company's press release dated October 4, 2024, effective at opening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange requirements.
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Wednesday, October 9, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of October 9, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuance and certain types of payments as set out in NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from ART to ART.H. There is no change in the Company name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
__________________________________
24/10/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2978
BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 400,000 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "Lender") in connection with Company obtaining access to the second tranche of the silver loan in an aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar equivalent of up to 1.2 million ounces of silver according to a Security Promissory Note and Secured Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Advance"), in the principal amount of US$6,369,000, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of September 24, 2024, 200,000 ounces of silver.
Each Bonus Warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share at $0.16 per share until August 8, 2027.
For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 25, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2979
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2980
CAMINO MINERALS CORPORATION ("COR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2981
FREDONIA MINING INC. ("FRED")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,000,000
|
Offering:
|
33,333,333 Listed Shares with 33,333,333 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per warrant for a 3-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated September 18, 2024 and September 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2982
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$6,499,604
|
Offering:
|
3,767,567 Non-Flow-Through Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.11 per Non-Flow-Through Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 59,382
|
Commission Terms: 50,982 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $1.11 for a 2-year period and 8,400 non-transferable warrants are exercisable at $1.28 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 8, 2024, August 13, 2024, August 22, 2024 and September 10, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2983
NG ENERGY INTERNATIONAL CORP. ("GASX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$30,000,600
|
Offering:
|
28,572,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.05 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) n/a n/a
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 25, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2984
NEWCORE GOLD LTD. ("NCAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$5,543,975.24
|
Offering:
|
19,117,156 Listed Shares with 9,558,578 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.29 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) n/a n/a
|
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 26, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2985
NUBIAN RESOURCES LTD. ("NBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$265,000.02
|
Offering:
|
4,416,667 Listed Shares with 2,208,333 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.08 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 169,166
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a two-year period
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 11, 2024, June 29, 2024, and October 3, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2986
PHARMACORP RX INC. ("PCRX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to two Share Purchase Agreements, each dated September 24, 2024, (together, the "Agreements") between the Company, and arm's length vendors (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, the Company, will acquire 100% interest in a pharmacy business, including the land and buildings, located in Atlantic Canada.
As consideration in aggregate, the Company will provide the Vendors with $15,177,013 in cash payment and further issue 302,298 common shares ("Share Consideration") of the Company at a deemed price of $0.6616 per common share ($200,000), pursuant to the price adjustment mechanism included in the applicable share purchase agreement.
For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 25, 2024 and October 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2987
Roscan Gold Corporation ("ROS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Offering:
|
$300,000 principal amount of convertible debenture, convertible into 9,090 Listed Shares
|
Conversion Price:
|
$0.11 per Listed Share
|
Maturity date:
|
September 11, 2025
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated September 11, 2024 and October 4, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2988
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,712,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $135,600.
Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price
Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares
1 Y $120,000 $0.05 2,400,000
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 18, 2024 and October 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2989
ARCLAND RESOURCES INC. ("ADR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 7, 2024
NEX Company
Effective at 5:58 a.m. PST, Oct. 7, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article