VANCOUVER, BC, March 28, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MTB METALS CORP. ("MTB")

[formerly MOUNTAIN BOY MINERALS LTD. ("MTB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 1, 2023, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening March 30, 2023, the common shares of MTB Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Mountain Boy Minerals Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

90,992,553 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: MTB (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 55377Y104 (NEW)

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

MAGNA GOLD CORP. ("MGR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

NEX Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated March 27, 2023 and Magna Gold Corp. (the "Company") press release dated March 27, 2023, effective at the opening, Thursday, March 30, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

23/03/28 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BRUNSWICK EXPLORATION INC. ("BRW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 22, 2022 between Brunswick Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall acquire an initial 50% interest ("the "First Option") and an additional 35% interest (the "Second Option"), for an aggregate 85% interest in potential lithium-cesium-tantalum mineralization on 514 mining claims, located in the James Bay region of Quebec.

FIRST OPTION

CONSIDERATION CASH ($) MAXIMUM # OF SECURITIES

TO BE ISSUED WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) Initial payment,

already paid (the

"Initial Payment"): By the first year

anniversary of the

Initial Payment: By the second year

anniversary of the

Initial Payment: By the third year

anniversary of the

Initial Payment: $25,000 $50,000 $70,000 N/A 62,500 common shares 208,333 common shares 291,667 common shares 875,000 common shares N/A $300,000 An accumulated

aggregate of

$600,000 An accumulated

aggregated of

$1,500,000

SECOND OPTION CONSIDERATION CASH ($) or SECURITIES * WORK EXPENDITURES ($) By the first year anniversary of the

exercise of the First Option: By the second year anniversary of the

exercise of the First Option: $100,000* $100,000* $1,000,000 $1,000,000

*amounts can be paid in cash, in common shares, or a combination of both at the election of the Company. The minimum deemed price per common share is $0.24, therefore the maximum common shares issuable to satisfy the Second Option in aggregate is 833,333 common shares

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 10, 2022 and March 20, 2023.

EXPLORATION BRUNSWICK INC. (« BRW »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à contrat d'option (le « contrat ») datée du 22 novembre 2022 entre Exploration Brunswick Inc. (la « société ») et une société sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société acquerra un intérêt initial de 50 % (la « première option ») et un intérêt additionnel de 35 % (la « deuxième option »), pour un intérêt total de 85 % dans des minéralisations potentielles de type lithium-césium-tantale sur 514 claims miniers, situés dans la région Baie-James au Québec.

CONTREPARTIE DE

LA PREMIÈRE

OPTION ESPÈCES ($) MAXIMUM # DE TITRES

POUVANT ETRE ÉMIS ENGAGEMENTS AU

TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) Paiement initial, déjà

payé (le « paiement

initial ») Le ou avant le premier

anniversaire du

paiement initial : Le ou avant le

deuxième anniversaire

du paiement initial : Le ou avant le

troisième anniversaire

du paiement initial : 25 000 $ 50 000 $ 70 000 $ N/A 62 500 actions ordinaires 208 333 actions ordinaires 291 667 actions ordinaires 875 000 actions ordinaires S/O 300 000 $ Un total accumulé de 600 000 $ Un total accumulé de 1 500 000 $

CONTREPARTIE DE LA DEUXIÈME

OPTION ESPÈCES ($) ou TITRES * ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE

DE TRAVAUX ($) Le ou avant le premier anniversaire

de l'exercice de la première option : Le ou avant le deuxième anniversaire

de l'exercice de la première option : 100 000 $ * 100 000 $ * 1 000 000 $ 1 000 000 $

*ces montants peuvent être payés en espèces, en actions, ou une combinaison des deux au choix de la société. Le prix minimum réputé par action est de 0,24 $, donc le nombre d'actions maximum pouvant être émis dans le cadre de la deuxième option est de 833 333 actions ordinaires.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 10 novembre 2022 et le 20 mars 2023.

____________________________________________

CANASIA ENERGY CORP. ("CEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the acquisition of 11.8% of Andora Energy Corporation's ("Andora") common shares owned by certain minority shareholders ("Vendors"). Pursuant to the terms of a letter agreement and in accordance with the Business Corporations Act (Alberta), Andora will consolidate its common shares so that Vendors hold fractional shares of Andora. Following the consolidation, Andora will redeem the fractional shares (the "Redemption") from the Vendors for a cash payment of $0.044 per share and cancel them resulting in the Company having a 100% ownership in Andora. Holders of Andora stock options may participate by receiving payment for in-the-money value for the stock options held. The Company will provide Andora with an aggregate of approximately $1,900,000 to satisfy the Redemption and the in-the-money value for the Andora stock options.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 1, 2023 and March 27, 2023.

________________________________________

FANCAMP EXPLORATION LTD. ("FNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Heads of Agreement dated February 6, 2023, with respect to the non-arm's length disposition of the Heenan, Mallard and Dorothy Properties (the Properties) located in the Timmins region of Ontario. Pursuant to the terms of the agreement, the Company will transfer 100% of its interest in the Properties to Goldco (Goldco), a newly created joint venture company between the Company and Platinex in consideration for receiving 25% of the issued and outstanding shares of Goldco. The Company will also advance $130,000 cash to Goldco and participate in a private placement of common shares of Platinex for 9.5% of issued and outstanding shares of Platinex, or approximately $940,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 6, 2023, and March 14, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Rainbow Property pursuant to a sales agreement dated February 28, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor. The Rainbow Property consists of five legacy claims, and is located on Valley Mountain, two kilometres west of Wells, B.C., in the Snowshoe group of the Barkerville terrain.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $25,000 200,000 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the RM1 Property pursuant to a sales agreement dated February 28, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor. The RM1 Property is located about 1.5 km from Wells, B.C., at the northwest flank of Valley Mountain and on the eastern side of Downey pass.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $5,000 50,000 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of the Rimrock Property pursuant to a sales agreement dated February 28, 2023 between the Company and an arm's length vendor. The Rimrock Property is 36 km by road from Wells, B.C.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES (S)



CONSIDERATION $10,000 100,000 Common Shares NIL

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated March 3, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLDEN CARIBOO RESOURCES LTD. ("GCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period Number of Placees: 18 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 2,500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $21,000 N/A 210,000 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 23, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LSL PHARMA GROUP INC. ("LSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Shares: 207,143 common shares Purchase Price: $0.70 per common share Number of Warrants: 103,571 common share warrants Warrant Exercise Price: $1.00 for 18 months following the closing of the Private Placement Number of Placees: 3 Placees Insider / ProGroup Participation: None Finder's Fee: An arm's length finder received an aggregate of $5,600 cash commission and 8,000 compensation warrants at $0.70 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement exercisable for one Share and one-half of a unit warrant, each whole unit warrant exercisable for one Share at $1.00 for 18 months.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 14, 2023.

GROUPE LSL PHARMA INC. (« LSL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 28 mars 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions: 207,143 actions ordinaires Prix : 0,70 $ par action ordinaire Bons de souscription : 103 571 bons de souscription d'actions ordinaires Prix d'exercise des bons : 1,00 $ pour les 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé Nombre de souscripteurs: 3 souscripteurs Participation d'initiés /

Groupe Pro: Aucune Honoraire d'intermédiation: Un intermédiaire agissant à distance a reçu un total de 5 600 $ en espères ainsi que 8 000 bons de souscription d'intermédiation à 0,70 $ pour 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé chacun donnant droit à une action ordinaire et un-demi bon de souscription d'unité, chaque bon entier de souscription d'unité étant exerçable pour une action à 1,00 $ pour 18 mois.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 14 mars 2023.

________________________________________

METALS CREEK RESOURCES CORP. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of six (6) mining claims located in Thunder Bay, Ontario (the "Properties"), pursuant to a purchase agreement dated March 4, 2023, entered into between Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the "Company") and arm's length owners of the Properties (the "Vendors").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendors: (i) aggregate cash consideration of $7,500; and (ii) aggregate issuance of 400,000 common shares.

Further, the Vendors will retain a 2% NSR on the Properties. The Company will have the option to buy-back at any time 1% of such NSR for $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 06, 2023.

________________________________________

NL2 CAPITAL INC. ("NLII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, March 28, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NL2 CAPITAL INC. ("NLII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, March 28, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NL2 CAPITAL INC. ("NLII.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated March 24, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business on Monday March 27, 2023, commenced trading shortly after the opening of business on Tuesday, March 28, 2023.

The Company has confirmed completion of its public offering of securities shortly after the opening of business on Tuesday, March 28, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $527,450 (5,274,500 common shares at $0.10 per share).

______________________________________

SIENNA RESOURCES INC. ("SIE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 58,150,000 shares Purchase Price: $0.05 per share Warrants: 58,150,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 58,150,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.08 for a five-year period Number of Placees: 176 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 20 5,970,000









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $151,430.00 N/A 2,994,600

Finder's Warrants Term: Each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.08 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on February 27, 2023 and March 28, 2023, confirming closing of the first tranche and the second and final tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________________

SILVER RANGE RESOURCES LTD. ("SNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 768,333 shares Purchase Price: $0.15 per share Warrants: 384,167 share purchase warrants to purchase 384,167 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 66,667 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $315.00 N/A 2,100

Finder's Warrants Term: Each finder warrant is non-transferable and entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.30 per share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 28, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_____________________________________________

UNIVERSAL PROPTECH INC. ("UPI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated as of December 2, 2022 (the "Purchase Agreement") between an Arm's Length Party (the "Purchaser") and Universal Proptech Inc. (the "Company") pursuant to which the Company has sold (the "Sale Transaction") all of the issued and outstanding shares of its wholly-owned subsidiary, VCI Controls Inc., a leading supplier and integrator of healthy building solutions and services, to the Purchaser. The Sale Transaction, as further detailed in the Company's information circular dated December 19, 2022, available on Sedar, has been approved by shareholders of the Company at a meeting held on January 27, 2023.

The cash purchase price (the "Purchase Price") under the Purchase Agreement was approximately $4.8 million, subject to certain closing adjustments. The Purchase Price was paid in cash at the closing of the Sale Transaction on February 1, 2023.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Sale Transaction in a news release dated February 1, 2023.

________________________________________

USHA RESOURCES LTD. ("USHA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an Assignment Agreement dated March 15, 2023, in which the assignor has executed three options for the right to purchase 100% interest in 712 unpatented mining claims located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario (the "White Willow Property"). The White Willow Property is subject to a total 1.5% NSR in favour of the arm's length assignor, with a 1% buy-back provision for $1,000,000 cash.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $20,000 Up to 1,600,000 common shares

over 2 years. N/A

Furthermore, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of an Option Agreement dated March 24, 2023, in which the Company will receive the option to purchase a 100% interest in the White Willow Property, being the 712 unpatented mining claims located in the Thunder Bay Mining Division of Ontario. The White Willow Property is subject to a 1.5% NSR in favour of the arm's length vendor, with a 1% buy-back provision for $1,250,000 cash.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION Up to $200,000 over

3 years. Up to 2,000,000 common shares

over 3 years. N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated March 28, 2023.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

HORIZON PETROLEUM LTD. ("HPL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 28, 2023

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the second tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 12, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,143,500 shares Purchase Price: $0.08 per share Warrants: 1,143,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,143,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.16 for a one-year period Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:













Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 62,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finders' Fees: $388.80 80,000 Shares 88,100 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: 8,100 warrants entitle the holder to purchase 8,100 common shares at the price of $0.08 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance. 80,000 unit warrants entitle the holder to 80,000 common shares and 80,000 warrants to purchase an additional 80,000 common shares at the price of $0.16 for a period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on March 20, 2023 confirming closing of the second tranche of the private placement.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]