TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-1898

CHINA KELI ELECTRIC COMPANY LTD. ("ZKL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated January 6, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 25, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/06/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1899

ANDEAN PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("APM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement dated November 24, 2023 and other supporting material agreements, (the "Agreement"), among the Company's subsidiary (the "Subsidiary") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company purchased through the Subsidiary Golden Queen Mining Company, LLC (the "Target").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company agreed to purchase the Target in exchange for a cash payment of up to US$15 million over 22-month period, subject to certain adjustments.

In addition, the Company assumed a Main Street Priority Loan (the "MSPL") with CommerceWest Bank of California. The MSPL bears interest at the 3-month LIBOR rate plus 3% and is payable monthly. A first principal payment of US$7.5 million and US$0.2 million of accrued interest was paid through the Target with the closing of the acquisition and the remaining balance of US$43.9 million is due upon maturity on November 24, 2025.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 27, 2024 and June 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1900

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin (the "Bulletin") dated June 18, 2024, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $285,750



Offering: 5,335,714 common shares with 5,335,714 common share warrants attached

2,475,000 flow-through shares with 2,475,000 flow-through warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per common share

$0.04 per flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per common share warrant for a period of 36 months

$0.08 per flow-through warrant for a period of 24 months

Non-Cash Commissions: Finders (Aggregate) Shares Warrants



N/A N/A 272,000 88,000

Commission Terms: Each of the 272 000 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 36 months and each of the 88,000 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at $0.08 for a period of 24 months.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 22, 2024, June 13, 2024, and June 20, 2024.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier, Remplacement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 21 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite au bulletin émis par la Bourse de croissance TSX (le « bulletin ») le 18 juin 2024, le bulletin aurait dû lire comme suit :

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 285 750 $



Offre : 5 335 714 actions ordinaires avec 5 335 714 bons de souscription attachés

2 475 000 actions accréditives avec 2 475 000 bons de souscription attachés



Prix d'offre : 0,035 $ par action ordinaire

0,04 $ par action accréditive



Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par bon de souscription venant des actions ordinaires pour une période de 36 mois

0,08 $ par bon de souscription venant des actions accréditives pour une période de 24 mois

Commissions autres





qu'en espèces : Intermédiaires (Regrouper) Actions Bons de





souscription



N/A 272 000



N/A 88 000

Termes des commissions : Chacun des 272 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,05 $ pour une période de 36 mois et chacun des 88 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,08 $ pour une période de 24 mois.



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société daté du 22 mai 2024, du 13 juin 2024, et du 20 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1901

CBLT INC. ("CBLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $25,000



Offering: 500,000 Flow-Through Shares with 500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Flow-Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 2-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated February 1, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1902

FRNT FINANCIAL INC. ("FRNT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,242,000



Offering: 2,070,000 Listed Shares with 1,034,999 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.60 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.90 per warrant for a 3-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 124,200





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $.60 for a 3-year period into one common share and one half of one common share purchase warrant. Each underlying warrant has the same terms as the offering warrant.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 5 and May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1903

FIREWEED METALS CORP. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $43,076,295.17

Offering: 12,985,586 Common Shares

909,090 Flow-Through Shares

15,828,359 Charity Flow-Through Shares

Offering Price: $1.10 per Common Share $1.55 per Flow-Through Share $1.73 per Charity Flow-Through Shares

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 0

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 6, 2024, June 7, 2024, June 17, 2024 and June 21, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1904

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:07 a.m. PST, June 21, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1905

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, June 21, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1906

IMPACT SILVER CORP. ("IPT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,198,587.28

Offering: 11,423,526 Common Shares with 5,711,763 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.28 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.34 for a two year period

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 569,266

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable to purchase one share at an exercise price of $0.34 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 30, 2024, May 21, 2024, June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1907

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period March 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated November 9, 2022.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news releases dated November 25, 2022, February 27, 2023, May 30, 2023, September 6, 2023, November 29, 2023, March 5, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1908

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,250,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.01, in consideration of certain services provided to the company for the period March 1, 2024, to May 31, 2024, pursuant to an agreement dated September 1, 2023.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued. For further information, please see the Company's news release dated June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1909

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,787,179 common shares to settle interest payment to debenture holders for $295,400, with respect to the $5,350,000, 14.0% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due December 31, 2025, issued on February 8, 2023.

TSX Venture Exchange has also accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,661,750 common shares to settle interest payment to debenture holders for $363,616.44 (includes debenture holder who converted on April 1, 2024), with respect to the $7,300,000, 12.0% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due June 30, 2025, issued on June 12, 2023.

Further to the news release dated June 20, 2024, the Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1910

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $358,505



Offering: 23,900,333 Listed Shares with 23,900,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.015 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a 5-year period.







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A









Commission Terms: N/A





Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 9, 2024, May 14, 2024, June 3, 2024 and June 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1911

THE HEMPSHIRE GROUP, INC. ("HMPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 21, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 61,080,000 common shares in the capital of the Company at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle outstanding debt totaling C$610,800.

Number of Creditors: 11 Creditors

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 21, 2024.

_______________________________________

