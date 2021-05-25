VANCOUVER, BC, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FINDEV INC. ("FDI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per common share: $0.0075

Payable Date: July 16, 2021; October 15, 2021; January 14, 2022; April 15, 2022

Record Date: June 30, 2021; September 30, 2021; December 31, 2021; March 31, 2022

Ex-dividend Date June 29, 2021; September 29, 2021; December 30, 2021; March 30, 2022

________________________________________

FIRM CAPITAL PROPERTY TRUST ("FCD.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.0425

Payable Dates: August 16, 2021; September 15, 2021 & October 15, 2021

Record Dates: July 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 & September 30, 2021

Ex-distribution Dates: July 29, 2021; August 30, 2021 & September 29, 2021

________________________________________

BULLETIN TYPE: Other

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

Tier 1 and Tier 2 Companies

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2017, all trades on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the following securities that trade in US dollars will be for Special Settlement on Tuesday, June 1, 2021 .

T+3 special settlement rules are being imposed for these securities to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021.

Trading in the corresponding securities which trade in Canadian dollars (if applicable) will not be affected by these special settlement rules.

Company Name Security US Dollar Symbol Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units FCA.U Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust Warrants FCA.WT.V Partners Value Investments LP Preferred Shares, Series A PVF.PR.U NexPoint Hospitality Trust USD Units NHT.U Pine Trail Real Estate Investment Trust USD Units PINE.U

________________________________________

FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.025

Payable Date: July 30, 2021; August 31, 2021 and September 30, 2021

Record Date: July 15, 2021; August 13, 2021 and September 15, 2021

Ex-distribution Date: July 14, 2021; August 12, 2021 and September 14, 2021 respectively.

________________________________________

GIGA METALS CORPORATION ("GIGA.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 13,667,755 warrants, authorized by a warrant

indenture dated April 23, 2021



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GIGA.WT CUSIP Number: 37518K110

These warrants were issued under a warrant indenture dated April 23, 2021 pursuant to the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated April 19, 2021. Each whole warrants entitles the holder to purchase one share at a price of $0.60 per share and will expire on April 23, 2024.

________________________________________

GREAT QUEST FERTILIZER LTD. ("GQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the securities of Great Quest Fertilizier Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading. Further to the Exchange Bulletin dated October 2, 2018, and news releases issued November 11, 2020 and May 21, 2021, announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

________________________________________

SAMURAI CAPITAL CORP. ("SSS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 14, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective April 16, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the relevant Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta (the 'Instrument').

The Company will complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the public offering will be $200,000 (2,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Thursday, May 27, 2021, the common shares will be listed and immediately halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange.





The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on Thursday, May 27, 2021. A further notice will be published upon the confirmation of closing and the trading halt will be lifted.



Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,400,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding on completion of the initial public offering Escrowed Shares: 2,400,000 common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: SSS.P CUSIP Number: 79607E Agent: Research Capital Corporation



Agent's Warrants: 200,000 non-transferable warrants. Each warrant to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 14, 2021.

Company Contact: Anthony Zelen, CEO

Company Address: 605 - 815 Hornby Street, Vancouver, BC V6Z 2E6

Company Phone Number: 778-388-5258

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 2) CORE PLUS FUND ("SCPT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend, Other

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Mandatory Trading and Settlement Rules for Securities Trading in US Dollars

Further to the Starlight U.S. Multi-Family (NO. 2) Core Plus Fund's (the "Issuer") press release dated May 17, 2021 and the Exchange bulletin dated May 17, 2021 announcing the Issuer's May 2021 distributions, the Exchange is implementing special trading rules.

T+1 special settlement rules are being imposed to accommodate the US banking holiday on Monday, May 31, 2021 and the record date set by the Issuer on Monday, May 31, 2021.

All trades on Thursday, May 27, 2021 in the Issuer's securities that trade in US dollars ("SCPT.U") will be for Special Settlement on Friday, May 28, 2021.

Please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated September 5, 2017, for additional information regarding special settlement for securities trading in US dollars.

________________________________________

VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated April 21, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island Securities Commissions effective April 23, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia and Prince Edward Island Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $225,000 (2,250,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Wednesday, May 26, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

4,450,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,200,000 common shares





Transfer Agent: Olympia Trust Company Trading Symbol: VCC.P CUSIP Number: 925501 10 8 Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Options: 225,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share expiring on the date, which is the earlier of the date that is (a) 5 years from the date of listing; and (b) 1 year following the completion of the CPC's Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 21, 2021.

Company Contact: Don Nguyen, CFO & Director Company Address: 1422 – 510 5th Street SW

Calgary, AB T2P 3S2 Company Phone Number: (587) 894 - 0852 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_____________________________________

VETERAN CAPITAL CORP. ("VCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Commence Date: At the opening on Thursday, May 27, 2021, the Common Shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.

All other information in the bulletin remain unchanged.

________________________________________

21/05/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

COMMERCE RESOURCES CORP. ("CCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,836,657 shares



Purchase Price: $0.33 per share



Warrants: 7,836,657 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,836,657 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.44 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 85 placees

Finder's Fee:

$37,382.40 and 109,620 finder's warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.

$48,279.00 and 146,300 finder's warrants payable to EDE Asset Management Inc.

Finder's Warrant Exercise Price: $0.44

Finder's Warrant Term to Expiry: 5 years from closing of the private placement

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ENGOLD MINES LTD. ("EGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GLOBAL ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("GEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 2, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 4,400,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,400,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period – subject to an accelerated expiry provision



Number of Placees: 20 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Zen Ventures Inc. (Phil Kim) Y 400,000 Mitchell Smith Y 200,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $8,000 cash and 32,000 broker warrants exercisable at $0.30 per warrant for a two-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry provision.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 14, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, May 21, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEWMAC RESOURCES INC. ("NER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

__________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXUS GOLD CORP. ("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PACIFIC BOOKER MINERALS INC. ("BKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:57 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PLAYGON GAMES INC. ("DEAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

VENDETTA MINING CORP. ("VTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,614,324 shares and 463,893 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $100,292.16.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Warrants: 463,893 share purchase warrants to purchase 463,893 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.09 for a two year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

AFRICAN METALS CORPORATION ("AFR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 23, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Simeon Tshisangama Y 1,230,000 John F. O'Donnell Y 500,000 John F. O'Donnell (Charlotte M. O'Donnell) Y 500,000 DVM Finance Inc. (David V. Mason) Y 700,000 Errol Farr Y 70,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 21, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CAPRICORN BUSINESS ACQUISITIONS INC. ("CAK.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated May 25, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MIDASCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non -Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 25, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non Brokered Private Placement announced April 15, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 2,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,500,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.15 for 12-month period.



Number of Placees: 4 Placee





Insider/Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Burton Egger Y 1,250,000





Colin Brownlee Y 250,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on May 18, 2021.

________________________________________

