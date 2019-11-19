VANCOUVER, Nov. 19, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01276 (estimated)

Payable Date: December 16, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: November 28, 2019

________________________________________

EUROPEAN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("ERE.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Final Distribution Amount

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the Bulletin issued by TSXV on October 16, 2019, the Issuer has advised of the final Canadian equivalent distribution amount per Unit as follows:



Distribution per Unit: CDN$0.01276 (final)

Payable Date: November 15, 2019

Record Date: October 31, 2019

________________________________________

SYLOGIST LTD. ("SYZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: December 11, 2019

Record Date: November 29, 2019

Ex-dividend Date: November 28, 2019

________________________________________

19/11/19 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November, 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Company's convertible debenture in the principal amount of $100,000 that was announced by way of a news release dated November 12, 2018, the terms have been amended as follows:

Convertible Debenture $100,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at $0.09 per unit.



Maturity date: Amended from one year to two years to November 220, 2020



Warrants The warrants have been extended by one year and are exercisable at the price of $0.11 for a three year period to November 20, 2021



Interest rate: 5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Bradley Newell Y $100,000

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,018,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per share



Warrants: 4,018,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,018,571 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.55



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Grupo Moje Ltd. Y 204,285 (Frank Basa)



(Elaine Basa)





Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

CORTUS METALS INC. ("CRTS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.10 a.m. PST, November 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EXPERION HOLDINGS LTD. ("EXP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 14, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,666,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y

ProGroup=P # of Shares Jay Garnett Y 1,666,667

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated November 19, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement. A four-month hold period is applicable ending March 19, 2020.

________________________________________

FIREFOX GOLD CORP. ("FFOX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's share for services agreement (the "Agreement") with Oy Kati Ab Kalajoki ("Kati") whereby Kati will receive common shares of the Company in satisfaction of drilling services provided. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has proposed to issue the following:

176,225 common shares at a deemed value of $0.140 to settle outstanding debt for $24,671.55

232,221 common shares at a deemed value of $0.120 to settle outstanding debt for $27,866.56

235,874 common shares at a deemed value of $0.130 to settle outstanding debt for $30,663.59

193,014 common shares at a deemed value of $0.130 to settle outstanding debt for $25,091.82

296,098 common shares at a deemed value of $0.105 to settle outstanding debt for $31,090.31

240,922 common shares at a deemed value of $0.140 to settle outstanding debt for $33,729.12

279,376 common shares at a deemed value of $0.120 to settle outstanding debt for $33,525.10

305,589 common shares at a deemed value of $0.120 to settle outstanding debt for $36,670.73

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

G2 GOLDFIELDS INC. ("GTWO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.15 a.m. PST, November 19, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAX RESOURCE CORP. ("MXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,925,000 common shares to settle outstanding debt for $292,500.

Number of Creditors: 14 Creditors

Creditor Insider=Y

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Nia Capital Corp. Y $7,500 $0.10 75,000









Paul John Y $22,500 $0.10 225,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12.01 p.m. PST, November 18, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEXPOINT HOSPITALITY TRUST ("NHT.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement dated November 14, 2019 between O3 Mining Inc. (the Company) and Metals Creek Resources Corp. (the Vendor) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Garrison project, located in Garrsion Township, Ontario. Consideration is 64,433 common shares. The Vendor retains a 0.5% NSR with the Company having the right to purchase the NSR back at any time for $140,000.

________________________________________

OJO ELECTRIC CORP. ("OJO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OREX MINERALS INC. ("REX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 4,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 4 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares 683192 B.C. Ltd. Y 2,000,000 (Gary Cope)



Robert Gipson Y 3,000,000

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



________________________________________

ROSCAN GOLD CORPORATION ("ROS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, November 19, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THERMAL ENERGY INTERNATIONAL INC. ("TMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 18, 2019, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,094,280 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period November 22, 2019 to November 21, 2020. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Cannacord Genuity on behalf of the Company.

For further information, please see the Company's press release dated November 18, 2019.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 19, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Toronto.

________________________________________

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

