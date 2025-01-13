VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0126

BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 25, 2024, as amended, (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone") and Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Aura acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bluestone. Each shareholder of Bluestone received, at their election, either (i) $0.2870 in cash or (ii) 0.0183 of an Aura share per Bluestone share held, subject to proration, or a combination of both. Bluestone shareholders also received contingent consideration in the form of contingent value rights providing for further potential consideration equal to $0.2120 per Bluestone common share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Bluestone was received at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 19, 2024, and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 6, 2025. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Bluestone dated November 12, 2024, which is available under Bluestone's profile on SEDAR+.

Bluestone and Aura closed the Arrangement on January 13, 2025. For further information, see Bluestone's news release dated January 13, 2025, which is available under Bluestone's profile on SEDAR+.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Bluestone has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the common shares of Bluestone will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

BULLETIN V2025-0127

SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution dated January 2, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 15, 2025, the common shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,477,162 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: VIPR UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 828334409 NEW

25/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0128

1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $7,776,289.60 Offering: 10,645,540 Flow Through Listed Shares

7,027,828 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares

20,032,760 Additional Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.18500 per Flow Through Listed Share

$0.14500 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share

$0.23900 per Additional Flow Through Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 9, 2024, December 10, 2024, and December 23, 2024

BULLETIN V2025-0129

ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,034,000.00



Offering: 40,680,000 Listed Shares with 20,340,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 2 Years from the date of issuance.



Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 800,100





Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 2-Year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 19, 2024, December 2, 2024, and December 16, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0130

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange bulletin, dated January 2, 2025, was a duplicate of a TSX Venture Exchange bulletin published on December 13, 2024.

The bulletin dated January 2, 2025, should be read as follows:

Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated November 21, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the right, title, and interest Tenure 1109654, located at the Amy Property located within the emerging Rancheria Silver District situated in north-central British Columbia.

By way of consideration, the Company will issue up to 350,000 shares.

For further details, please refer to Company's news release dated November 21, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0131

CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,002,000



Offering: 3,480,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.15 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, December 30, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0132

GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,499,999.40000



Offering: 4,999,998 Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.30 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 149,571





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a one-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 4, 2024, December 23, 2024 and January 8, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0133

LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2025-0134

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to arm's length share purchase agreements (together "the Agreements"), between Northfield Capital Corporation (the "Company") and certain arm's-length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired an aggregate of 4,787,301 common shares of Voyageur.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 143,619 Class A restricted voting shares to the Vendors.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 24, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0135

NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 10, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 141,701 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2025-0136

OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,082,500 Offering: 4,330,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Shares with 2,165,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.25 per FT Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A 259,800









Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 17, 2024 and December 20, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0137

OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,272,727.28 Offering: 18,939,394 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.12 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Lead) N/A 1,893,939





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0138

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: US $57,503,458.80



Offering: 31,946,366 Listed Shares with 31,946,366 warrants attached



Offering Price: US $1.80 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: US$3.00 per Listed Share until October 1, 2029.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

National Bank Financial, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Eight Capital (Lead) N/A N/A





They received cash only.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 24, 2024, and November 12, 2024.



OSISKO DEVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 57 503 458,80 $ US



Placement : 31 946 366 actions inscrites et 31 946 366 bons de souscription



Prix offert : 1,80 $ US par action inscrite



Modalités d'exercice des

bons de souscription : 3,00 $ US par action inscrite jusqu'au 1 octobre 2029.



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

National Bank Financial, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation,

Eight Capital (chef de file) S.O. S.O.





Ils ont recu des paiements en espèces seulement.



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 23 octobre 2024, 24 octobre 2024, et du 12 novembre 2024.

BULLETIN V2025-0139

ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000.02 Offering: 16,666,667 Listed Shares with 16,666,667 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 27, 2024 and January 10, 2025.

BULLETIN V2025-0140

VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $499,999.98



Offering: 16,666,666 Flow Through Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.03 per Flow-Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 0 999,999





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 2 years



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, and December 31, 2024.

VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2025

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 499 999,98 $



Placement : 16 666 666 actions inscrites accréditives



Prix offert : 0,03 $ par action inscrite accréditive



Commissions en titres : Actions Bons de souscription

Intermédiaires (total) 0 999 999





Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au

prix d'exercice de 0,05 $ pendant une période de 2 ans



Communication de

l'information : Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 23 décembre 2024 et du 31 décembre 2024.

