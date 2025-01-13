TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
News provided byTSX Venture Exchange
Jan 13, 2025, 20:21 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 13, 2025 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0126
BLUESTONE RESOURCES INC. ("BSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated October 25, 2024, as amended, (the "Arrangement Agreement") between Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone") and Aura Minerals Inc. ("Aura"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Aura acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Bluestone. Each shareholder of Bluestone received, at their election, either (i) $0.2870 in cash or (ii) 0.0183 of an Aura share per Bluestone share held, subject to proration, or a combination of both. Bluestone shareholders also received contingent consideration in the form of contingent value rights providing for further potential consideration equal to $0.2120 per Bluestone common share held.
The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of Bluestone was received at a special meeting of the shareholders held on December 19, 2024, and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on January 6, 2025. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of Bluestone dated November 12, 2024, which is available under Bluestone's profile on SEDAR+.
Bluestone and Aura closed the Arrangement on January 13, 2025. For further information, see Bluestone's news release dated January 13, 2025, which is available under Bluestone's profile on SEDAR+.
Delisting:
In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, Bluestone has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, the common shares of Bluestone will be delisted from the Exchange.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0127
SILVER VIPER MINERALS CORP. ("VIPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution dated January 2, 2025, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening January 15, 2025, the common shares of Silver Viper Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,477,162
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
VIPR UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
828334409 NEW
_______________________________________
25/01/13 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2025-0128
1911 GOLD CORPORATION ("AUMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$7,776,289.60
|
Offering:
|
10,645,540 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
7,027,828 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares
|
20,032,760 Additional Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.18500 per Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.14500 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share
|
$0.23900 per Additional Flow Through Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 9, 2024, December 10, 2024, and December 23, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0129
ANGEL WING METALS INC. ("AWM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,034,000.00
|
Offering:
|
40,680,000 Listed Shares with 20,340,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a period of 2 Years from the date of issuance.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Units Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 800,100
|
Commission Terms: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a 2-Year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 19, 2024, December 2, 2024, and December 16, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0130
CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt Correction, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange bulletin, dated January 2, 2025, was a duplicate of a TSX Venture Exchange bulletin published on December 13, 2024.
The bulletin dated January 2, 2025, should be read as follows:
Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement, dated November 21, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between the Company and arm's length party (the "Seller"), whereby the Company will acquire a 100% of the right, title, and interest Tenure 1109654, located at the Amy Property located within the emerging Rancheria Silver District situated in north-central British Columbia.
By way of consideration, the Company will issue up to 350,000 shares.
For further details, please refer to Company's news release dated November 21, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0131
CANADA NICKEL COMPANY INC. ("CNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,002,000
|
Offering:
|
3,480,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$1.15 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, December 30, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0132
GITENNES EXPLORATION INC. ("GIT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,499,999.40000
|
Offering:
|
4,999,998 Listed Shares with 2,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.30 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a one-year period.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 149,571
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a one-year period.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 4, 2024, December 23, 2024 and January 8, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0133
LITHIUM SOUTH DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION ("LIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:54 a.m. PST, Jan. 13, 2025, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0134
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to arm's length share purchase agreements (together "the Agreements"), between Northfield Capital Corporation (the "Company") and certain arm's-length shareholders (the "Vendors") of Voyageur Mineral Explorers Corp. ("Voyageur"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired an aggregate of 4,787,301 common shares of Voyageur.
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company issued an aggregate of 143,619 Class A restricted voting shares to the Vendors.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0135
NORTHFIELD CAPITAL CORPORATION ("NFD.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated January 10, 2025, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 141,701 Class A restricted voting shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from January 15, 2025 to January 14, 2026. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Leede Financial Inc. on behalf of the Company.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0136
OPAWICA EXPLORATIONS INC. ("OPW")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,082,500
|
Offering:
|
4,330,000 Flow-Through ("FT") Shares with 2,165,000 warrants
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per FT Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 259,800
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 17, 2024 and December 20, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0137
OROSUR MINING INC. ("OMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$2,272,727.28
|
Offering:
|
18,939,394 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.12 per Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Turner Pope Investments (TPI) Ltd (Lead) N/A 1,893,939
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.16 for a 5-year period, subject to an acceleration right.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0138
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
US $57,503,458.80
|
Offering:
|
31,946,366 Listed Shares with 31,946,366 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
US $1.80 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
US$3.00 per Listed Share until October 1, 2029.
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
National Bank Financial, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation, Eight Capital (Lead) N/A N/A
|
They received cash only.
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated October 23, 2024, October 24, 2024, and November 12, 2024.
OSISKO DEVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé avec courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé par l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
57 503 458,80 $ US
|
Placement :
|
31 946 366 actions inscrites et 31 946 366 bons de souscription
|
Prix offert :
|
1,80 $ US par action inscrite
|
Modalités d'exercice des
|
bons de souscription :
|
3,00 $ US par action inscrite jusqu'au 1 octobre 2029.
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
National Bank Financial, Cantor Fitzgerald Canada Corporation,
|
Ils ont recu des paiements en espèces seulement.
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 23 octobre 2024, 24 octobre 2024, et du 12 novembre 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0139
ROCKHAVEN RESOURCES LTD. ("RK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,000,000.02
|
Offering:
|
16,666,667 Listed Shares with 16,666,667 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.06 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per warrant for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated November 27, 2024 and January 10, 2025.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2025-0140
VISION LITHIUM INC. ("VLI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: January 13, 2025
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$499,999.98
|
Offering:
|
16,666,666 Flow Through Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.03 per Flow-Through Listed Share
|
Commissions in Securities:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) 0 999,999
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 2 years
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated December 23, 2024, and December 31, 2024.
VISION LITHIUM INC. (« VLI »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 13 janvier 2025
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
|
Type de financement :
|
Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
|
Produit brut :
|
499 999,98 $
|
Placement :
|
16 666 666 actions inscrites accréditives
|
Prix offert :
|
0,03 $ par action inscrite accréditive
|
Commissions en titres :
|
Actions Bons de souscription
|
Intermédiaires (total) 0 999 999
|
Modalités des commissions : Chaque bon de souscription non transférable permet de souscrire à une action au
|
Communication de
|
l'information :
|
Se reporter aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 23 décembre 2024 et du 31 décembre 2024.
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]
Share this article