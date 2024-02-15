TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 15, 2024, 21:32 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0512
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.045
Payable Date: March 15, 2024
Record Date: February 29, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0513
GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL.H")
[formerly GK Resources Ltd. ("NIKL")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, GK Resources Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.
As of February 20, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from NIKL to NIKL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0514
GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 20, 2024 the common shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Friday, February 16, 2024.
|
Corporate Jurisdiction:
|
British Columbia
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
common shares with no par value of
|
which
|
82,743,156
|
common shares are issued and
|
outstanding
|
Escrowed Shares:
|
nil
|
common shares subject to Escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GGA
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38141A 40 4
|
Company Contact:
|
Anthony Balic, Chief Financial Officer
|
Company Address:
|
Vancouver BC V6E 3Z3
|
Company Phone Number:
|
(604) 682-1943
|
Company Email Address:
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0515
SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per common share: $0.006
Payable Date: March 15, 2024
Record Date: February 29, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0516
SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD.H")
[formerly SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.
As of February 20, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.
The trading symbol for the Company will change from SQD to SQD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.
Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0517
WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 14, 2024 and Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Company") news release dated February 13, 2024 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
BULLETIN V2024-0518
JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to a board resolution passed on January 26, 2024, Jade Power Trust (the "Trust") has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Trust has not been changed.
Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, units of the Trust will commence trading on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a 'Hydro-Electric Power Generation' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
trust units with no par value of which
|
2,225,291
|
trust units are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
0
|
trust units are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
JPWR.H (UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
469887145 (NEW)
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0519
PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("PEC.H")
[formerly, PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("HE.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation; Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed. The trading symbol has changed as detailed below.
Effective at the opening Tuesday February 20, 2024, the common shares of Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and under the new trading symbol. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing - Industrial' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
3,884,024
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Odyssey Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PEC.H (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
70470A200 (new)
_______________________________________
24/02/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0520
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,025,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares
|
1,150,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per FT share
|
$0.08 per NFT share
|
Warrants:
|
3,162,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,162,500 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one-year period for 2,012,500 warrants
|
$0.15 for a one-year period for 1,150,000 warrants
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
|
200,000 FT shares and
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$26,915
|
N/A
|
267,750
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on December 14, 2023, January 31, 2024, and February 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0521
CHAKANA COPPER CORP. ("PERU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
28,369,789
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 20, 2024 (as to 23,134,565 warrants)
|
June 21, 2024 (as to 5,235,224 warrants)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
October 31, 2024 (as to 28,369,789 warrants)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.14
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 56,739,585 shares with 28,369,789 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 27, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0522
DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE") ("DE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 9, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 947,168 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from February 16, 2024 to February 15, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns on behalf of the Company.
For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0523
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:59 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0524
DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0525
DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated February 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 32 tenured mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,156 hectares located south of the town of Dryden, in northwestern Ontario (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company previously made a $175,000 cash payment and will issue 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share.
The Property is subject to two pre-existing net smelter return royalty ("NSR"):
- 67 of the Manitou Claims (the "Lower Manitou Claims") are subject to a net smelter royalty (the "Lower Manitou NSR") of 1.5%. The Company may purchase one-third of the Lower Manitou NSR (being 0.5%) at any time for a cash payment of $500,000.
- 250 of the Manitou Claims (the "Manitou Fault Claims") are subject to a net smelter royalty (the "Manitou Fault NSR") of 1.5%. The Company may purchase half of the Manitou Fault NSR at any time for a cash payment of $500,000. Thereafter, the Company has a right of first refusal to purchase the balance of the Manitou Fault NSR.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0526
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
800,000 (100,000 post- consolidation)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.18 (pre-consolidation)
|
$1.44 (post-consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 28, 2025 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 800,000 shares with 800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0527
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
8,950,000 (1,118,750 post-consolidation)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.12 (pre-consolidation)
|
$0.96 (post-consolidation)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 26, 2025 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0528
EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
21,659,000 (2,707,375 post-consolidation)
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.18 (pre-consolidation, as to 19,653,000 warrants)
|
$1.44 (post-consolidation, as to 2,456,625 warrants)
|
$0.24 (pre-consolidation, as to 2,006,000 warrants)
|
$1.92 (post-consolidation, as to 250,750 warrants)
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.20
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 7, 2025 (Unchanged)
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,884,000 shares with 21,884,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 5, 2021.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0529
NEXUS GOLD CORP.("NXS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,600,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 180,000.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party /
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0530
REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated October 3, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the Company, Revolve Acquisition Corp. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned Alberta subsidiary of the Company, and WindRiver Power Corporation ("WindRiver"). According to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser acquired all of the outstanding common shares of WindRiver in exchange for $0.21787175502 in cash per common share for total gross upfront consideration of $4,850,000. The Purchaser may also make contingent payments of up to $14,000,000, depending on the achievement of various milestones and events related to WindRiver's Tamihi Creek and Kinskuch Lake hydro projects. Additionally, the Company has agreed to pass through $5,700,000 in contingent payments expected to be received by WindRiver from assets previously sold to third parties.
This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2023, November 7, 2023, November 10, 2023, and February 13, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0531
STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2024:
Charitable Federal Flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,779,460 Federal flow-through shares (each, an FFT share)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per FFT share
|
Warrants:
|
2,389,730 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,389,730 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.36 for a two-year period
Charitable Saskatchewan Flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,248,318 Saskatchewan flow-through shares (each, an SFT share)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.36 per SFT share
|
Warrants:
|
2,124,159 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,124,159 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.36 for a two-year period
Non-flow-through Units
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,750,001 non-flow-through shares (each, an NFT share)
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per NFT share
|
Warrants:
|
1,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,875,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.36 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
29 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
7
|
75,000 NFT
976,000 FFT
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
196,696
|
N/A
|
805,194 Warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Advisory Fee:
|
100,000
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
