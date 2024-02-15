VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0512

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.045

Payable Date: March 15, 2024

Record Date: February 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0513

GK RESOURCES LTD. ("NIKL.H")

[formerly GK Resources Ltd. ("NIKL")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, GK Resources Ltd., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Vancouver to NEX.

As of February 20, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from NIKL to NIKL.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0514

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 20, 2024 the common shares of Goldgroup Mining Inc. (the "Company") will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

The Company will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange at the close of business on Friday, February 16, 2024.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of



which

82,743,156 common shares are issued and



outstanding Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to Escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GGA CUSIP Number: 38141A 40 4

Company Contact: Anthony Balic, Chief Financial Officer Company Address: Suite 1201, 1166 Alberni Street

Vancouver BC V6E 3Z3 Company Phone Number: (604) 682-1943 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0515

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: March 15, 2024

Record Date: February 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: February 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0516

SQI DIAGNOSTICS INC. ("SQD.H")

[formerly SQI Diagnostics Inc. ("SQD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 20, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SQD to SQD.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin dated September 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0517

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated February 14, 2024 and Windfall Geotek Inc. (the "Company") news release dated February 13, 2024 trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than 3 Directors.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:

BULLETIN V2024-0518

JADE POWER TRUST ("JPWR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a board resolution passed on January 26, 2024, Jade Power Trust (the "Trust") has consolidated its capital on a (10) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Trust has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, units of the Trust will commence trading on the NEX Board of the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Trust is classified as a 'Hydro-Electric Power Generation' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited trust units with no par value of which

2,225,291 trust units are issued and outstanding Escrow 0 trust units are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: JPWR.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 469887145 (NEW)

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0519

PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("PEC.H")

[formerly, PEAK DISCOVERY CAPITAL LTD. ("HE.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation; Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on January 30, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (5) five old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed. The trading symbol has changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Tuesday February 20, 2024, the common shares of Peak Discovery Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis and under the new trading symbol. The Company is classified as a 'Manufacturing - Industrial' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,884,024 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: PEC.H (new) CUSIP Number: 70470A200 (new)

_______________________________________

24/02/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0520

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 31, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,025,000 Flow-Through (FT) shares

1,150,000 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per FT share

$0.08 per NFT share Warrants: 3,162,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,162,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one-year period for 2,012,500 warrants

$0.15 for a one-year period for 1,150,000 warrants Number of Placees: 29 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 3 200,000 FT shares and

100,000 NFT shares



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $26,915 N/A 267,750

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 1 year from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on December 14, 2023, January 31, 2024, and February 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0521

CHAKANA COPPER CORP. ("PERU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date and reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 28,369,789 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 20, 2024 (as to 23,134,565 warrants)

June 21, 2024 (as to 5,235,224 warrants) New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024 (as to 28,369,789 warrants) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.14

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 56,739,585 shares with 28,369,789 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 27, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0522

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE") ("DE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 9, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 947,168 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period from February 16, 2024 to February 15, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by BMO Nesbitt Burns on behalf of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated February 15, 2024.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0523

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:59 a.m. PST, Feb. 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0524

DEFIANCE SILVER CORP. ("DEF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0525

DRYDEN GOLD CORP. ("DRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an agreement dated February 2, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Seller"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire a 100% interest in 32 tenured mineral claims covering an area of approximately 5,156 hectares located south of the town of Dryden, in northwestern Ontario (the "Property"). By way of consideration, the Company previously made a $175,000 cash payment and will issue 400,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share.

The Property is subject to two pre-existing net smelter return royalty ("NSR"):

67 of the Manitou Claims (the "Lower Manitou Claims") are subject to a net smelter royalty (the "Lower Manitou NSR") of 1.5%. The Company may purchase one-third of the Lower Manitou NSR (being 0.5%) at any time for a cash payment of $500,000 . 250 of the Manitou Claims (the "Manitou Fault Claims") are subject to a net smelter royalty (the "Manitou Fault NSR") of 1.5%. The Company may purchase half of the Manitou Fault NSR at any time for a cash payment of $500,000 . Thereafter, the Company has a right of first refusal to purchase the balance of the Manitou Fault NSR.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated February 2, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0526

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 800,000 (100,000 post- consolidation) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 (pre-consolidation)

$1.44 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 28, 2025 (Unchanged) Forced Exercise Provision: the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 800,000 shares with 800,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0527

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 8,950,000 (1,118,750 post-consolidation) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.12 (pre-consolidation)

$0.96 (post-consolidation) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 26, 2025 (Unchanged) Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective March 1, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0528

EDISON LITHIUM CORP. ("EDDY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 21,659,000 (2,707,375 post-consolidation) Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18 (pre-consolidation, as to 19,653,000 warrants)

$1.44 (post-consolidation, as to 2,456,625 warrants)

$0.24 (pre-consolidation, as to 2,006,000 warrants)

$1.92 (post-consolidation, as to 250,750 warrants) New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 Expiry Date of Warrants: May 7, 2025 (Unchanged) Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.25 or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the warrant holders will have 30 calendar days to exercise their warrants from the date of the Company's press release announcing the accelerated expiry; otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st calendar day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,884,000 shares with 21,884,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 5, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0529

NEXUS GOLD CORP.("NXS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,600,000 shares to settle outstanding debt for $ 180,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party /

Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0530

REVOLVE RENEWABLE POWER CORP. ("REVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated October 3, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") between the Company, Revolve Acquisition Corp. (the "Purchaser"), a wholly owned Alberta subsidiary of the Company, and WindRiver Power Corporation ("WindRiver"). According to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, the Purchaser acquired all of the outstanding common shares of WindRiver in exchange for $0.21787175502 in cash per common share for total gross upfront consideration of $4,850,000. The Purchaser may also make contingent payments of up to $14,000,000, depending on the achievement of various milestones and events related to WindRiver's Tamihi Creek and Kinskuch Lake hydro projects. Additionally, the Company has agreed to pass through $5,700,000 in contingent payments expected to be received by WindRiver from assets previously sold to third parties.

This transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 4, 2023, November 7, 2023, November 10, 2023, and February 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0531

STALLION URANIUM CORP. ("STUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 23, 2024:

Charitable Federal Flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 4,779,460 Federal flow-through shares (each, an FFT share) Purchase Price: $0.32 per FFT share Warrants: 2,389,730 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,389,730 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two-year period

Charitable Saskatchewan Flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 4,248,318 Saskatchewan flow-through shares (each, an SFT share) Purchase Price: $0.36 per SFT share Warrants: 2,124,159 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,124,159 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two-year period

Non-flow-through Units

Number of Shares: 3,750,001 non-flow-through shares (each, an NFT share) Purchase Price: $0.22 per NFT share Warrants: 1,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,875,000 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.36 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 29 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 7 75,000 NFT 976,000 FFT



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 196,696 N/A 805,194 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.22 for period of two years from the date of issuance.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Advisory Fee: 100,000 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 8, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]