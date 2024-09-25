TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 25, 2024, 23:58 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2838
MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. ("MIVO")
[formerly Esstra Industries Inc. ("ESS")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Stock Split and Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 9, 2024, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for two (2) new basis and the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows.
Effective at the opening September 27, 2024, the common shares of Miivo Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Esstra Industries Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol will change from ('ESS') to ('MIVO'). The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate Investment and Development' company.
The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a sub-divided basis at the opening September 27, 2024
Post - Split
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
19,045,002 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow: NIL
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: MIVO (NEW)
CUSIP Number: 55318L104 (NEW)
Letters of Transmittal will be used to effect this share sub-division. Letters of Transmittal were mailed to shareholders on September 27, 2024 to return their present share certificates in exchange for new share certificates.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2839
FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Forward Water Technologies Corp. (the
Company") on September 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening September 27, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Water Supply and Irrigation Systems" company [NAICS 221310].
Post – Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which
11,794,110 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow 1,106,578 shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company
Trading Symbol: FWTC (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 34988 A 201 (NEW)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2840
MITHRIL SILVER AND GOLD LIMITED ("MSG")
BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
New Listing-Shares:
Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.
The reference price for trading purposes is $0.70 per common share.
Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia
Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which
103,076,222 common shares are issued and outstanding
Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol: MSG
CUSIP Number: Q6253U 10 6
For further information, please refer to the Form 2B Listing Document, dated September 23, 2024 available on SEDAR+.
Company Contact: John Skeet, CEO
Company Address: The Block Arcade
Suite 324, Level 3
96 Elizabeth St.
Melbourne, VIC, 3000
Company Phone Number: +61 3 9692 7222
Company Email Address: [email protected]
________________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2841
VALKEA RESOURCES CORP. ("OZ")
[formerly OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.] ("OZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading.
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:
Name Change and Consolidation
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024, the common shares of Valkea Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted.
The Company is classified as a 'Mining – Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which
32,245,702 shares are issued and outstanding
Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol: OZ (UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number: 91916W101 (new)
Escrowed: 13,750,000 common shares
Escrow Term: three year(s)
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024. The private placement raised $5,003,978.64 through the issuance of 125,099,466 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.04 per Subscription Receipt ($0.40 on a post-Consolidation basis). Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share and one common share purchase warrant on closing of the Reverse Takeover Transaction:
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $5,003,978.64
Offering: 12,509,947 common shares with 12,509,947 warrants (post-Consolidation)
Offering Price: $0.40 per post-Consolidation common share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per post-Consolidation warrant to purchase one post consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,218,000 (post-Consolidation warrants)
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 21, 2024 and September 16, 2024, available on SEDAR+.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered: Bridge Financing
Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement
Gross Proceeds: $60,000
Offering: 150,000 post-Consolidation common shares with 150,000 warrants
Offering Price: $0.40 per post-Consolidation common share
Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per post-Consolidation warrant to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 9,000 (post-Consolidation warrants)
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 (post-Consolidation) to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry
Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and September 5, 2024, available on SEDAR+.
Reverse Takeover Transaction:
Share purchase agreement between Valkea Resources Corp. [formerly Outback Goldfields Corp.], S2 Resources Ltd. ("S2") (ASX Listed: S2R) and Norse Exploration PTY Ltd. to acquire S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy, which holds all of S2's portfolio of gold projects in Finland. Consideration under the acquisition agreement is C$7,000,000, comprised of a C$1,500,000 cash payment and the issuance of C$5,500,000 in common shares (being 13,750,000 common shares) of the Company.
The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders on September 3, 2024, have been completed.
Further information on these transaction is available in News Releases dated March 1, 2024 to September 18, 2024 and in the Company's Information Circular dated July 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+.
Resume Trading:
Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024, the common shares of Valkea Resources Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange
Company Contact: Ota Hally, Chief Financial Officer
Company Address: 1111 West Hastings Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3
Company Phone Number: (604) 813-3931
Company Fax Number: N/A
Company Email Address: [email protected]
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2842
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125
Payable Date: October 31, 2024
Record Date: September 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2843
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.01
Payable Date: October 31, 2024
Record Date: September 30, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024
_______________________________________
24/09/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-2844
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$4,519,999.50
|
Offering:
|
30,133,330 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Special Warrant
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,458,176
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 12, 2024 and September 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2845
ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$480,000
|
Offering:
|
3,200,000 Listed Shares with 3,200,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.15 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 224,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 12, 2024 and September 6, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2846
ALSET AI VENTURES INC. ("GPUS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$1,419,200
|
Offering:
|
5,676,800 Listed Shares with 2,838,400 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.25 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.40 per Listed Share for a three-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 684,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a three-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, May 15, 2024 and May 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2847
ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$177,500
|
Offering:
|
3,550,000 Listed Shares with 3,550,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 176,000
|
Commission Terms: 80,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated August 1, 2024, September 9,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2848
COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$120,000
|
Offering:
|
6,000,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.02 per Listed Share
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 21, 2024, August 26,
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2849
ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,279,288 shares to settle outstanding debt for $217,479.02.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$217,479.02
|
$0.17
|
1,279,288
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated August 28, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2850
FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of 100% undivided interest in 13 mining licenses consisting of 547 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland, Canada (the "Atlantis Project") between the Company and arm's length optionors. Consideration is $5,000 in cash and 4,000,000 common shares. The Atlantis project is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). The Company will have the right, exercisable at any time to purchase up to one-half of the NSR for $1-million.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2851
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 24, 2024, the following Company name should have read as follows:
GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")
All other information remains unchanged.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2852
HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,233,713 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the total amount of $357,394 payable on a maturity date of Aug. 31, 2026, and bears no interest. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a two-year period.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2853
HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,764,963 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the total amount of $282,394 payable on a maturity date of Aug. 31, 2026, and bears no interest. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a two-year period.
For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2854
LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,352,511 shares at $ 0.045 to settle outstanding debt for $105,863.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
$105,863
|
0.045
|
2,352,511
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt is extinguished.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2855
Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$122,500
|
Offering:
|
4,500,000 Flow Through Shares with 4,500,000 warrants attached
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.025 per Flow Through Share and $0.02 per Non Flow Through Share
|
Warrant Exercise Terms:
|
$0.06 per Flow Through warrant and $0.05 per Non Flow Through warrant for a
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Finders (Aggregate) N/A 240,000
|
Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news releases dated July 10, 2024, July 23, 2024, and September 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2856
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 39 mining claims located near the Desjardins Lake in the Province of Québec (the "Properties"), pursuant to a purchase agreement, entered into between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").
As consideration for the acquisition, the Company on closing will issue to the Vendor 98,441 common shares.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2857
RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2858
Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Non-Brokered Private Placement
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$903,999.60
|
Offering:
|
4,304,760 common shares on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares").
|
Offering Price:
|
$0.21 per FT Share.
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Broker Warrants
|
Commission Terms:
|
Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.21 for a 2-year period.
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated August 7, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2859
VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement dated September 11, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in 335 unpatented mining claims located in northern Ontario (the "Property").
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the initial 90% interest through a payment of $45,000 and the issuance of 600,000 shares of the Company. The Company can acquire the remaining 10% interest through the payment of $5,000 and issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company upon commencement of a diamond drill program on the Property.
The Property will be subject to 2% NSR in favor of the Vendor. The Company will have a buy back right, at any time during the 24 months following the date of the Agreement, to purchase half of the NSR (1%) for $4,000,000 for each one half of one percent (0.5%), for a maximum cost of $8,000,000.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024 and September 23, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2860
VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
|
Financing Type:
|
Underwritten Prospectus Offering
|
Gross Proceeds:
|
$74,750,000
|
Offering:
|
28,750,000 Listed Shares
|
Offering Price:
|
$2.60 per Listed Share
|
Overallotment Option:
|
The underwriters purchased an additional 3,750,000 Listed Shares for
|
Non-Cash Commissions:
|
Shares Warrants
|
Public Disclosure:
|
Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2024 to the Short
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-2861
ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,155,555 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $215,555.50:
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors.
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
2
|
$186,614.90
|
$0.10
|
1,866,149
The Company has issued a news release on September 24, 2024 to disclose that the shares have been issued and the debt is extinguished.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
BULLETIN V2024-2862
KGL RESOURCES LTD. ("KGL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024
NEX Company
|
Debt Settled:
|
$89,700
|
Securities Issued:
|
1,794,000 Listed Shares
|
Issue Price:
|
$0.05 per Listed Share
|
Disclosure:
|
Refer to the company's news release dated September 24, 2024.
_______________________________________
