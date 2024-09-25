VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 25, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2838

MIIVO HOLDINGS CORP. ("MIVO")

[formerly Esstra Industries Inc. ("ESS")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Stock Split and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on August 9, 2024, the Company's common shares will be sub-divided on a one (1) old for two (2) new basis and the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows.

Effective at the opening September 27, 2024, the common shares of Miivo Holdings Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Esstra Industries Inc. will be delisted and the trading symbol will change from ('ESS') to ('MIVO'). The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate Investment and Development' company.

The common shares of the Company will commence trading on a sub-divided basis at the opening September 27, 2024

Post - Split

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,045,002 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: NIL

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: MIVO (NEW)

CUSIP Number: 55318L104 (NEW)

Letters of Transmittal will be used to effect this share sub-division. Letters of Transmittal were mailed to shareholders on September 27, 2024 to return their present share certificates in exchange for new share certificates.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2839

FORWARD WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("FWTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders of Forward Water Technologies Corp. (the

Company") on September 23, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening September 27, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a "Water Supply and Irrigation Systems" company [NAICS 221310].

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

11,794,110 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow 1,106,578 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: FWTC (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 34988 A 201 (NEW)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2840

MITHRIL SILVER AND GOLD LIMITED ("MSG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing-Shares:

Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024 the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Mining' company.

The reference price for trading purposes is $0.70 per common share.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

103,076,222 common shares are issued and outstanding

Escrowed Shares: nil common shares subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: MSG

CUSIP Number: Q6253U 10 6

For further information, please refer to the Form 2B Listing Document, dated September 23, 2024 available on SEDAR+.

Company Contact: John Skeet, CEO

Company Address: The Block Arcade

Suite 324, Level 3

96 Elizabeth St.

Melbourne, VIC, 3000

Company Phone Number: +61 3 9692 7222

Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2841

VALKEA RESOURCES CORP. ("OZ")

[formerly OUTBACK GOLDFIELDS CORP.] ("OZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Name Change and Consolidation, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Resume Trading.

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors of the Company on August 29, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a ten (10) old for one (1) new basis (the "Consolidation"). The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024, the common shares of Valkea Resources Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Outback Goldfields Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Mining – Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

32,245,702 shares are issued and outstanding

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: OZ (UNCHANGED)

CUSIP Number: 91916W101 (new)

Escrowed: 13,750,000 common shares

Escrow Term: three year(s)

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024. The private placement raised $5,003,978.64 through the issuance of 125,099,466 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.04 per Subscription Receipt ($0.40 on a post-Consolidation basis). Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one common share and one common share purchase warrant on closing of the Reverse Takeover Transaction:

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $5,003,978.64

Offering: 12,509,947 common shares with 12,509,947 warrants (post-Consolidation)

Offering Price: $0.40 per post-Consolidation common share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per post-Consolidation warrant to purchase one post consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,218,000 (post-Consolidation warrants)

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.40 to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 21, 2024 and September 16, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered: Bridge Financing

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $60,000

Offering: 150,000 post-Consolidation common shares with 150,000 warrants

Offering Price: $0.40 per post-Consolidation common share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.60 per post-Consolidation warrant to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 9,000 (post-Consolidation warrants)

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.60 (post-Consolidation) to purchase one post-consolidation common share for a three-year period, subject to an accelerated expiry

Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 23, 2024 and September 5, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Reverse Takeover Transaction:

Share purchase agreement between Valkea Resources Corp. [formerly Outback Goldfields Corp.], S2 Resources Ltd. ("S2") (ASX Listed: S2R) and Norse Exploration PTY Ltd. to acquire S2's wholly-owned Finnish subsidiary, Sakumpu Exploration Oy, which holds all of S2's portfolio of gold projects in Finland. Consideration under the acquisition agreement is C$7,000,000, comprised of a C$1,500,000 cash payment and the issuance of C$5,500,000 in common shares (being 13,750,000 common shares) of the Company.

The Exchange has been advised that the above transactions, approved by shareholders on September 3, 2024, have been completed.

Further information on these transaction is available in News Releases dated March 1, 2024 to September 18, 2024 and in the Company's Information Circular dated July 31, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening Friday, September 27, 2024, the common shares of Valkea Resources Corp. will resume trading on TSX Venture Exchange

Company Contact: Ota Hally, Chief Financial Officer

Company Address: 1111 West Hastings Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, British Columbia, V6E 2J3

Company Phone Number: (604) 813-3931

Company Fax Number: N/A

Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2842

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred LP Units, Series 1: US$0.28125

Payable Date: October 31, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2843

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS L.P. ("PVF.PR.V")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Preferred, Series 1: US$0.01

Payable Date: October 31, 2024

Record Date: September 30, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024

_______________________________________

24/09/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2844

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $4,519,999.50 Offering: 30,133,330 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant will automatically convert

into one common share and one Warrant for no additional consideration on the

date that is the earlier of (i) the 3rd business day after a prospectus supplement

has been filed and (ii) 4 months and one day after the date of issuance of the

Special Warrants.



Offering Price: $0.15 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,458,176





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 12, 2024 and September 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2845

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $480,000 Offering: 3,200,000 Listed Shares with 3,200,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 224,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 12, 2024 and September 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2846

ALSET AI VENTURES INC. ("GPUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,419,200 Offering: 5,676,800 Listed Shares with 2,838,400 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.25 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.40 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 684,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25 for a three-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 17, 2024, May 15, 2024 and May 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2847

ATOMIC MINERALS CORPORATION ("ATOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $177,500 Offering: 3,550,000 Listed Shares with 3,550,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 176,000





Commission Terms: 80,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.05 for a two-year

period and 96,000 warrants are exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 1, 2024, September 9,

2024 and September 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2848

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $120,000



Offering: 6,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 21, 2024, August 26,

2024 and September 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2849

ELECTRIC ROYALTIES LTD. ("ELEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,279,288 shares to settle outstanding debt for $217,479.02.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $217,479.02 $0.17 1,279,288 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished. For further information, please refer to the news release dated August 28, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2850

FIRST ATLANTIC NICKEL CORP. ("FAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length acquisition of 100% undivided interest in 13 mining licenses consisting of 547 mineral claims located in central Newfoundland, Canada (the "Atlantis Project") between the Company and arm's length optionors. Consideration is $5,000 in cash and 4,000,000 common shares. The Atlantis project is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty ("NSR"). The Company will have the right, exercisable at any time to purchase up to one-half of the NSR for $1-million.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2851

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated September 24, 2024, the following Company name should have read as follows:

GSP RESOURCE CORP. ("GSPR")

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2852

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,233,713 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the total amount of $357,394 payable on a maturity date of Aug. 31, 2026, and bears no interest. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a two-year period.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2853

HIGHWAY 50 GOLD CORP. ("HWY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,764,963 bonus warrants to a non-arm's length party, in consideration of a loan in the total amount of $282,394 payable on a maturity date of Aug. 31, 2026, and bears no interest. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 for a two-year period.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2854

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,352,511 shares at $ 0.045 to settle outstanding debt for $105,863.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $105,863 0.045 2,352,511 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024. The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued, and the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2855

Metals Creek Resources Corp. ("MEK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $122,500 Offering: 4,500,000 Flow Through Shares with 4,500,000 warrants attached

475,000 Non Flow Through Shares with 475,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.025 per Flow Through Share and $0.02 per Non Flow Through Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per Flow Through warrant and $0.05 per Non Flow Through warrant for a

two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 240,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.06 for a

2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated July 10, 2024, July 23, 2024, and September 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2856

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 39 mining claims located near the Desjardins Lake in the Province of Québec (the "Properties"), pursuant to a purchase agreement, entered into between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor").

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company on closing will issue to the Vendor 98,441 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2857

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:29 a.m. PST, Sept. 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2858

Troubadour Resources Inc. ("TR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $903,999.60



Offering: 4,304,760 common shares on a flow-through basis ("FT Shares").



Offering Price: $0.21 per FT Share.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Broker Warrants

NIL 168,000



Commission Terms: Each non-transferable Broker Warrant is exercisable at $0.21 for a 2-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated August 7, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2859

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an acquisition agreement dated September 11, 2024 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length party (the "Vendor") to acquire a 100% interest in 335 unpatented mining claims located in northern Ontario (the "Property").

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company acquired the initial 90% interest through a payment of $45,000 and the issuance of 600,000 shares of the Company. The Company can acquire the remaining 10% interest through the payment of $5,000 and issuance of 400,000 shares of the Company upon commencement of a diamond drill program on the Property.

The Property will be subject to 2% NSR in favor of the Vendor. The Company will have a buy back right, at any time during the 24 months following the date of the Agreement, to purchase half of the NSR (1%) for $4,000,000 for each one half of one percent (0.5%), for a maximum cost of $8,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 12, 2024 and September 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2860

VIZSLA SILVER CORP. ("VZLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Underwritten Prospectus Offering Gross Proceeds: $74,750,000 Offering: 28,750,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $2.60 per Listed Share



Overallotment Option: The underwriters purchased an additional 3,750,000 Listed Shares for

overallotment purposes. All information presented herein includes such exercise.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

n/a n/a



Public Disclosure: Refer to the Prospectus Supplement dated September 16, 2024 to the Short

Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated March 31, 2023 and company's news

releases dated September 16, 2024, September 19, 2024 and September 25,

2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2861

ZODIAC GOLD INC. ("ZAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,155,555 common shares of the Company ("Shares") to settle outstanding debt for $215,555.50:

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors.

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 2 $186,614.90 $0.10 1,866,149











The Company has issued a news release on September 24, 2024 to disclose that the shares have been issued and the debt is extinguished.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2862

KGL RESOURCES LTD. ("KGL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 25, 2024

NEX Company

Debt Settled: $89,700 Securities Issued: 1,794,000 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]