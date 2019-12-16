VANCOUVER, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW/ -

JAZZ RESOURCES INC. ("JZR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated November 4, 2019, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated November 1, 2019 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 18, 2019, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

19/12/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 8, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,937,500 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,937,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,937,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Brad Newell Y 250,000 William Atkinson Y 62,500

Finder's Fee: Jean David Moore - $6,400.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated November 8, 2019 and December 9, 2019announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ALGOLD RESOURCES LTD. ("ALG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 209,497 common shares at a deemed price of $0.165 per share, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $34,567.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated September 3, 2019.

RESSOURCES ALGOLD LTÉE (« ALG »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Émission d'actions en règlement de dette

DATE DU BULLETIN : 16 décembre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société relativement à l'émission proposée de 209 497 actions ordinaires au prix réputé de 0,165 $ l'action, en règlement d'une dette de 34 567 $.

Nombre de créanciers : 1 créancier



Participation des initiés / Groupe Pro : Aucun

Pour de plus amples renseignements, veuillez référer au communiqué de presse de la société daté du 3 septembre 2019.

ANTALIS VENTURES CORP. ("ANTV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.00 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BAYHORSE SILVER INC. ("BHS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a Letter Agreement dated April 5, 2019 and Amendment dated December 11, 2019 between the Company and Turnagain Resources Inc. (Bill McKinny) whereby the Company has been granted an option to acquire an 80% interest in the Brandywine project located near Squamish, British Columbia. Consideration is $50,000 payable over year 1 and year 2, an aggregate of 1,500,000 common shares payable in tranches of 300,000 common shares each over a five year period and an aggregate of $3,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a five year period.

The project is subject to a 2% Net Smelter Royalty of which the Company shall have to right to purchase at $250,000 per percentage point. In addition, the Company has a buyout option whereby the Company may purchase a 100% interest in the project in consideration of $750,000. Should the Company exercise the buyout option, the requirement to pay out the considerations will immediately terminate.

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.24 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BTU METALS CORP. ("BTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8.30 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CANADA JETLINES LTD. ("JET")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 12, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC. ("DVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 12, 2019:

Flow-Through Shares:

Number of FT Shares: 2,980,000 flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.1125 per flow through share



Warrants: 1,490,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,490,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years

Non Flow-Through Shares:

Number of Non-FT Shares: 3,608,000 non flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per non flow through share



Warrants: 1,804,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,804,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Tony Ricci Y 100,000 Claudia Tornquist Y 200,000 Chris Taylor Y 66,667 Courage Holdings Ltd Y 100,000 (Steve Krause)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 250,000

Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp $3,765.00 cash; 44,867 warrants PI Financial Corp $900.00 cash; 12,000 warrants National Bank Financial $1,125.00 cash; 15,000 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: $0.15 per Warrant Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ELORO RESOURCES LTD. ("ELO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Nov 08, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Thomas Larsen Y 400,000 Jorge Estepa Y 230,000 Miles Nagamatsu Y 236,430 Richard Stone Y 32,000 D.M. Appleby Holdings Inc Y 100,000 (D. Mark Appleby)





Finder's Fee:

StephenAvenue Securities Inc $2,100.00 cash; 9,800 warrants Foster & Associates $6,650.00 cash; 26,600 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Each warrant is exerciseable into one common share for a

term of 18 months from date of issuance

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.11 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GREAT BEAR RESOURCES LTD. ("GBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9.45 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

IRONWOOD CAPITAL CORP. ("IRN.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 6, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

MARKSMEN ENERGY INC. ("MAH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 3, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,494,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one share and

one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.05 per Unit



Warrants: 4,494,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,494,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for up to two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 10 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units Peter Geib Y 500,000 John McIntyre Y 120,000 Archibald J. Nesbitt & Company Ltd



(Archibald J. Nesbitt) Y 524,000

Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $200 and 4,000 finder's warrants ("Finder's Warrants")

issued to Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each Finder's Warrant is exercisable for

$0.05 for a period of one year from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news releases announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on November 22, 2019, November 26, 2019 and December 13, 2019.

NOBLE MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("NOB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the application by Noble Mineral Exploration Inc. (the "Company") for approval of the Transfer (as defined hereinafter) contemplated in an implementation agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 14, 2019 between the Company, Canada Nickel Company Inc. ("Canada Nickel"), Mark Selby (a principal of Canada Nickel), Spruce Ridge Resources Ltd. and certain private investors. In accordance with the terms of the Agreement, the Company transferred (the "Transfer") to Canada Nickel all of the Company's beneficial interest in patented properties and mineral rights covering approximately 649.5 hectares located within the Crawford Township, Ontario.

In consideration for the Transfer, Canada Nickel issued to the Company 12,000,000 common shares in the capital of Canada Nickel and an interest free promissory note in the principal amount of $2,000,000 which has been repaid in full by Canada Nickel.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases issued on November 28, 2019 and December 3, 2019.

________________________________________

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 02, 2019:

Number of Shares: 63,102,999 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 47,327,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 47,327,250 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: Other



Number of Placees: 57 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name Pro-Group=P # of Shares Weyrauch and Associates Inc Y 666,667 (Derrick Weyrauch)



Neil Pettigrew Y 166,667 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 2,116,666

Finder's Fee:

PI Financial Corp $17,514.00 cash Haywood Securities Inc $8,118.60 cash IBK Capital Corp $21,000.00 cash Mackie Research Capital Corporation 1,975,000 shares; 1,481,250 warrants Small Cap Invest Ltd $10,920.00 cash; 91,000 warrants Richardson GMP Limited $4,200.00 cash Canal Front Investments Inc 442,000 shares; 331,500 warrants Momer SA 70,000 shares; 52,500 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: (i) $0.10 during 12 months from closing or (ii) $0.20

thereafter until expiration of Warrant

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

POINT LOMA RESOURCES LTD. ("PLX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.40 a.m. PST, December 16, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

QUADRO RESOURCES LTD. ("QRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a letter agreement dated November 22, 2019 between Quadro Resources Ltd. (the Company) and Kevin and Allan Keats (the Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in the Long Lake Property (192 claims) located in the Cape Ray Gold District, Newfoundland. Consideration is $100,000 cash and 5,000,000 common shares over a three year period. The Vendors retain a 2% NSR with the Company retaining the right to purchase half (1%) for $1,500,000 at any time.

QUISITIVE TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS INC. ("QUIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated December 9, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the reviewable transaction acquisition.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

SURGE EXPLORATION INC. ("SUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to Purchase and Sale Agreement dated November 1, 2019 between Surge Exploration Inc. (the "Company") and J. Malcolm Bell, pursuant to which the Company has an option to acquire a 100% interest in 4 mineral claims comprising 1,786 hectares located in Nanaimo District, British Columbia, known as the Caledonia and Silver Skarn claims. In consideration, the Company will pay $3,657.17 and issue 1,000,000 shares.

TUDOR GOLD CORP. ("TUD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 16, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 Flow-through per share



Number of Placees: 8 placees



Finder's Fee: Blackbridge Capital Management Corp. $126,500 cash and 162,000 finder

warrants payable.

Qwest Investment Fund Management Ltd. $50,000 cash and 60,000 finder

warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $12,000 cash and 16,000 finder warrants payable.

Accilent Capital Management Inc. $1,500 cash and 2,000 warrants payable.

-Each finder warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.50 for two

years from closing

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

