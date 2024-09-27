VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 27, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2883

WELLFIELD TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("WFLD") ("WFLD.WT)

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated September 6, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated September 5, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, October 1, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

______________________________________

24/09/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2884

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $303,000.00 Offering: 10,100,001 Listed Shares with 10,100,001 warrants, subject to an acceleration right



Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period Commissions in Securities: Finders (Aggregate) Shares Warrants

N.A. 170,666

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10

for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 30, 2024 and September 11, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2885

FREQUENCY EXCHANGE CORP. ("FREQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $763,076.70 Offering: 5,087,178 Listed Shares with 5,087,178 warrants Offering Price: $0.15 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N.A. 60,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.25

for a two-year period. Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 17, 2024, April 30, 2024,

July 31, 2024 and September 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2886

GOLDGROUP MINING INC. ("GGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $775,000.00

Offering: 15,500,000 Listed Shares with 15,500,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right

Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants







Finders 0 0 Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 22, 2024 and September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2887

HARVEST GOLD CORP. ("HVG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $523,000.00

Offering: 10,625,000 Listed Shares with 10,625,000 warrants attached

1,960,000 Flow-Through Shares with 1,960,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.04 per Listed Share

$0.05 per Flow-Through Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Share for a two-year period







Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants









Finders 0 70,000













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a two-year period.

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated September 10, 2024, September 23, 2024 and September 27, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2888

LONGHORN EXPLORATION CORP. ("LEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2889

LUCA MINING CORP. ("LUCA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement, Brokered-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Private Placement announced on September 06, 2024, September 23, 2024:

Financing Type : Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds : $11,306,775.15

Offering : 25,126,167 common shares and 12,563,083 warrants

Offering Price : $ 0.45 per unit

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.60 per Listed Share for an 18-month period.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders N/a N/a

Agent 1 Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc.{Lead} N/a 456,000

Agent 2 Haywood Securities Inc. N/a 228,000

Agent 3 Venturm Financial Corp. N/a 228,000

Agent 4 BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. N/a 114,000

Agent 5 Canaccord Genuity Corp N/a 114,000

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $ 0.45 for an 18-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on September 26, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2890

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan (the "Loan") of USD$1,100,000.00 between Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (the "Company") and 579 Max, Ltd. (the "Lender"). The Loan matures on February 28, 2025 and bears interest at a rate of 14% per annum (the "Initial Interest Rate"). Should any amounts of principal and/or interest remain unpaid after maturity, those amounts shall accrue interest thereafter at a rate of 18% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 1,185,712 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") of the company which are exercisable at $1.25 per (1) common share in connection with the Loan.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2891

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan (the "Loan") of USD$100,000.00 between Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (the "Company") and Chris Cooper (the "Lender"). The Loan matures on December 11, 2024 and bears interest at a rate of 14% per annum (the "Initial Interest Rate"). Should any amounts of principal and/or interest remain unpaid after maturity, those amounts shall accrue interest thereafter at a rate of 18% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 107,792 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") of the company which are exercisable at $1.25 per (1) common share in connection with the Loan.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2892

PETRO-VICTORY ENERGY CORP. ("VRY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in relation to a term loan (the "Loan") of USD$1,600,000.00 between Petro-Victory Energy Corp. (the "Company") and an Arm's Length Party (the "Lender"). The Loan matures on March 31, 2025 and bears interest at a rate of 14% per annum (the "Initial Interest Rate"). Should any amounts of principal and/or interest remain unpaid after maturity, those amounts shall accrue interest thereafter at a rate of 18% per annum. Additionally, the Exchange has accepted for filing the issuance of 1,739,392 bonus warrants (the "Warrants") of the company which are exercisable at $1.25 per (1) common share in connection with the Loan.

For further details, refer to the Company's news releases dated September 24, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2893

RADIUS GOLD INC. ("RDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Sept. 27, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2894

SONORAN DESERT COPPER CORPORATION ("SDCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated July 30, 2024 (the "Bulletin"), the Company has advised an amendment to the non-brokered private placement and the Bulletin is amended as follows:

Gross Proceeds: $840,750.00

Offering: 8,407,500 Listed Shares with 8,407,500 warrants

All other details in the Bulletin remain unchanged.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release on September 25, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2895

SPACE KINGDOM DIGITAL CAPITAL CORP. ("YSK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:08 p.m. PST, Sept. 26, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2896

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement

Gross Proceeds: $600,000.00

Offering: 24,000,000 Listed Shares with 24,000,000 warrants attached

Offering Price: $0.025 per Listed Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per warrant for a period of 5 Years, subject to an acceleration right.

Non-Cash Commissions: Units Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A

Commission Terms: N/A

Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 29, 2024, and September 26, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-2897

VVC EXPLORATION CORPORATION ("VVC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: September 27, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated September 25, 2023 and October 01, 2020, the Exchange has consented to the further extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 57,567,800

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2023 (Extended to September 30, 2024)

New Expiry Date of Warrants: September 30, 2025

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 57,567,800 common shares, with 57,567,800 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective October 01, 2020.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated September 25, 2024.

________________________________________

