VANCOUVER, Oct. 15, 2019 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")

[Formerly PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("PRZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change - Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the bulletin should have read as follows:

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 22, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on October 17, 2019, the common shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Prize Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

157,735,565 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: BDGC (new) CUSIP Number: 10170T 10 9 (new)

________________________________________

DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")

[formerly Clean Commodities Corp. ("CLE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on September 30, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Dixie Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Clean Commodities Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

102,648,746 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil









Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company Trading Symbol: DG (new) CUSIP Number: 25552L102 (new)

________________________________________

GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")

[formerly 92 RESOURCES CORP. ("NTY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated October 3, 2019 the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Gaia Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of 92 Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,900,245 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil









Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Trading Symbol: GMC NEW CUSIP Number: 36270E106 NEW

________________________________________

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")

[formerly Nitinat Minerals Corporation ("NZZ")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on December 27, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows: Hanna Capital Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 17, 2019, the common shares of Hanna Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nitinat Minerals Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

33,032,853 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: HCC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 410499107 (NEW)

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors October 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, October 17, 2019, the common shares of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

10,522,556 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: JUGR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 48132D200 (new)

________________________________________

STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A ") ("SUVA.U ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05

Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05

Payable Date: November 15, 2019

Record Date: October 31, 2019

Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2019

________________________________________

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("AIIM")

[formerly ALBERT MINING INC. ("AIIM")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders October 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Windfall Geotek Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Albert Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

78,054,561 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 0 shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc Trading Symbol: AIIM (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 973242100 (new)

________________________________________

19/10/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.35 a.m. PST, October 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 4,085,712 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Warrants: 2,042,855 warrants to purchase 2,042,855 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.46 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 6 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:









Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares CDPQ Sodémex Inc Y 1,428,571







Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 11, 2019.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. («AZM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 octobre 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 4 085 712 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,35 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 042 855 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 042 855 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,46 $ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé



Nombre de souscripteurs : 6 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :









Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions CDPQ Sodémex Inc Y 1 428 571







Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2019.

________________________________________

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement between Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") and Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") dated October 9, 2019 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which RTEC has agreed to grant Benton the option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Escape Lake property located in Northern Ontario, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty to be retained by RTEC, in exchange for payment of $6 million by Benton to RTEC over a three year period as set out below.

CAD$3.0M on signing of the Agreement;



CAD$1.0M on the first anniversary of the signing of the Agreement;



CAD$1.0M on the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement; and



CAD$1.0M on the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil

For further information please see the news releases dated July 2, 2019 and October 10, 2019 which are available under Benton's profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2019:

Number of Shares: 11,500,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 11,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 162 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





James Chong Y 75,000 Jeff Kendrick Y 125,000







Finder's Fee: cash commissions of $151,900.00 and 759,500 broker warrants issued to

Canaccord Genuity Corp., cash commissions of $3,500.00 and 17,500 broker

warrants issued to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and cash commissions of

$2,800.00 and 14,000 broker warrants issued to GMP Securities LP

Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.30 for a period of two years from the

date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 14, 2019 and August 26, 2019.

________________________________________

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.48 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2019:

Number of Shares: 8,400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.1199 per share



Warrants: 4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.24 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated October 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,507,040 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $875,352.00.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.04 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.04 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.11 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective September 27, 2019, the Company's short form prospectus dated September 20, 2019, qualifying the distribution of 13,333,333 common shares, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 27, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$4,600,000 (including over-allotment exercise).

Offering: 15,333,332 common shares (includes 1,999,999 common shares of

underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full)



Offering Price: CDN$0.30 per common share



Underwriters: Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and PI Financial

Corp



Underwriter(s) Commission: An aggregate of CDN$322,000 in cash (excluding legal fees and

applicable tax)

For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated September 20, 2019 and news releases dated September 27, 2019, September 13, 2019 and September 12, 2019.

________________________________________________

NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,704,960 Expiry Date of Warrants: February 23, 2020 Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.56 or

greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the

warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;

otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.50 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.45

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,704,960 shares with 6,704,960 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 28, 2017.

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible debenture (the

"Debenture")



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.86 per common share,

subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Debenture



Maturity date: Earliest of (i) October 16, 2019 or (ii) the day which an acceleration notice is

delivered or deemed to be delivered due to an event of default as per the

credit agreement



Warrants: None



Interest rate: 9.5% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Amount





Alberta Investment Management Corporation



(Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta) Y $10,000,000

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:

Number of Shares: 2,558,139 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.86 per share



Warrants: None



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 2, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,609,429 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,964,109.59.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.02 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the securities of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, securities of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 27, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired two (2) location contracts from Platinum Amusements, LLC. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$566,637 cash payment to the Vendor.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2019.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 12, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Subco has acquired thirteen (13) location contracts from Lee Caudell, Inc. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company will make a USD$2,014,120 cash payment to the Vendors. Further, USD$320,935 out of the total cash consideration is payable based on specific revenue thresholds.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2019.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 16, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired three (3) location contracts from Fareast Amusement Games, LLC – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$650,617 cash payment to the Vendor.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2019.

________________________________________

SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired five (5) location contracts from Ambaji Amusement, LLC – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.

As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$3,252,909 cash payment to the Vendor.

For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2019.

________________________________________

TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants exercisable at CDN$0.10 per share until January 20, 2023 to William Matlack in consideration of the extension of a US$300,000 unsecured loan to Janaury 20, 2023 and cancellation of 3,265,500 warrants.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC ("WA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.45 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

MBMI RESOURCES INC. ("MBR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 909,091 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

REGENCY GOLD CORP. ("RAU.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at 5.46 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: information@venture.com

Related Links

tsxventure.com

