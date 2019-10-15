TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BOUNDARY GOLD AND COPPER MINING LTD. ("BDGC")
[Formerly PRIZE MINING CORPORATION ("PRZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change - Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the bulletin should have read as follows:
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 22, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on October 17, 2019, the common shares of Boundary Gold and Copper Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Prize Mining Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
157,735,565
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
BDGC
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
10170T 10 9
|
(new)
________________________________________
DIXIE GOLD INC. ("DG")
[formerly Clean Commodities Corp. ("CLE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on September 30, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Dixie Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Clean Commodities Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
102,648,746
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company
|
Trading Symbol:
|
DG
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
25552L102
|
(new)
________________________________________
GAIA METALS CORP. ("GMC")
[formerly 92 RESOURCES CORP. ("NTY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution dated October 3, 2019 the Company has consolidated its capital on a Ten (10) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Gaia Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of 92 Resources Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
8,900,245
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
TSX Trust
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GMC
|
NEW
|
CUSIP Number:
|
36270E106
|
NEW
________________________________________
HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")
[formerly Nitinat Minerals Corporation ("NZZ")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a shareholders' approval passed on December 27, 2018, the Company has changed its name as follows: Hanna Capital Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening, Thursday, October 17, 2019, the common shares of Hanna Capital Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Nitinat Minerals Corporation will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Mining" company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
33,032,853
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
common shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
HCC
|
(NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
410499107
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD. ("JUGR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by directors October 1, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, October 17, 2019, the common shares of Juggernaut Exploration Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
10,522,556
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
JUGR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
48132D200
|
(new)
________________________________________
STARLIGHT U.S. MULTI-FAMILY (NO. 1) VALUE-ADD FUND ("SUVA.A ") ("SUVA.U ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per CDN Class Unit: CDN$0.05
Distribution per US Class Unit: US$0.05
Payable Date: November 15, 2019
Record Date: October 31, 2019
Ex-distribution Date: October 30, 2019
________________________________________
WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("AIIM")
[formerly ALBERT MINING INC. ("AIIM")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders October 10, 2019, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening October 17, 2019, the common shares of Windfall Geotek Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Albert Mining Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
78,054,561
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
0
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AIIM
|
(unchanged)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
973242100
|
(new)
________________________________________
19/10/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AAJ CAPITAL 2 CORP. ("AAJC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11.35 a.m. PST, October 11, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
4,085,712 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.35 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,042,855 warrants to purchase 2,042,855 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.46 for a period of 18 months following the closing of the private placement
|
Number of Placees:
|
6 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
CDPQ Sodémex Inc
|
Y
|
1,428,571
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated October 11, 2019.
EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. («AZM»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 15 octobre 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
4 085 712 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,35 $ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
2 042 855 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 042 855 actions
|
ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,46 $ pour une période de 18 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
6 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
CDPQ Sodémex Inc
|
Y
|
1 428 571
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 11 octobre 2019.
________________________________________
BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option agreement between Benton Resources Inc. ("Benton") and Rio Tinto Exploration Canada Inc. ("RTEC") dated October 9, 2019 (the "Agreement") pursuant to which RTEC has agreed to grant Benton the option to acquire a 100% ownership interest in the Escape Lake property located in Northern Ontario, subject to a 1% net smelter return royalty to be retained by RTEC, in exchange for payment of $6 million by Benton to RTEC over a three year period as set out below.
- CAD$3.0M on signing of the Agreement;
- CAD$1.0M on the first anniversary of the signing of the Agreement;
- CAD$1.0M on the second anniversary of the signing of the Agreement; and
- CAD$1.0M on the third anniversary of the signing of the Agreement
Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil
For further information please see the news releases dated July 2, 2019 and October 10, 2019 which are available under Benton's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
CEMATRIX CORPORATION ("CVX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 4, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,500,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
|
share and one common share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
11,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Price:
|
$0.30 exercisable for a period of two years from the date of issuance
|
Number of Placees:
|
162 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
Number of Units
|
James Chong
|
Y
|
75,000
|
Jeff Kendrick
|
Y
|
125,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
cash commissions of $151,900.00 and 759,500 broker warrants issued to
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp., cash commissions of $3,500.00 and 17,500 broker
|
warrants issued to Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. and cash commissions of
|
$2,800.00 and 14,000 broker warrants issued to GMP Securities LP
|
Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.30 for a period of two years from the
|
date of issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s) on August 14, 2019 and August 26, 2019.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.48 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GEN III OIL CORPORATION ("GIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated October 11, 2019, the Bulletin should have read as follows:
Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GROUP ELEVEN RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 15, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,400,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.1199 per share
|
Warrants:
|
4,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,200,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.24 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issue a news release dated October 15, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 17,507,040 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share to settle outstanding debt for $875,352.00.
Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.04 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.04 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.11 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MAGNA TERRA MINERALS INC. ("MTT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MARTELLO TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC. ("MTLO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective September 27, 2019, the Company's short form prospectus dated September 20, 2019, qualifying the distribution of 13,333,333 common shares, excluding underwriter's over-allotment option, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the Ontario Securities Commission as principal regulator. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System, the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by each of the British Columbia and Alberta Commissions.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on September 27, 2019 for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$4,600,000 (including over-allotment exercise).
|
Offering:
|
15,333,332 common shares (includes 1,999,999 common shares of
|
underwriter's over-allotment option that was exercised in full)
|
Offering Price:
|
CDN$0.30 per common share
|
Underwriters:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp., CIBC World Markets Inc. and PI Financial
|
Corp
|
Underwriter(s) Commission:
|
An aggregate of CDN$322,000 in cash (excluding legal fees and
|
applicable tax)
For further details, please refer to the Company's short form prospectus dated September 20, 2019 and news releases dated September 27, 2019, September 13, 2019 and September 12, 2019.
________________________________________________
NEXOPTIC TECHNOLOGY CORP. ("NXO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
6,704,960
|
Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
February 23, 2020
|
Forced Exercise Provision:
|
If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.56 or
|
greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days, then the
|
warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise their warrants;
|
otherwise the warrants will expire on the 31st day
|
Original Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$1.50
|
New Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.45
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 6,704,960 shares with 6,704,960 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 28, 2017.
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$10,000,000 aggregate principal amount of secured convertible debenture (the
|
"Debenture")
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into common shares at a price of $0.86 per common share,
|
subject to adjustment in accordance with the terms of the Debenture
|
Maturity date:
|
Earliest of (i) October 16, 2019 or (ii) the day which an acceleration notice is
|
delivered or deemed to be delivered due to an event of default as per the
|
credit agreement
|
Warrants:
|
None
|
Interest rate:
|
9.5% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
Amount
|
Alberta Investment Management Corporation
|
(Her Majesty the Queen in Right of Alberta)
|
Y
|
$10,000,000
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 26, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
2,558,139 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.86 per share
|
Warrants:
|
None
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on July 2, 2019 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
PIERIDAE ENERGY LIMITED ("PEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,609,429 shares at a deemed value of $0.86 per share to settle outstanding debt for $3,964,109.59.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.02 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the securities of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, securities of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 27, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired two (2) location contracts from Platinum Amusements, LLC. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.
As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$566,637 cash payment to the Vendor.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 30, 2019.
________________________________________
SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 12, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and arm's length parties (collectively the "Vendors"), whereby the Subco has acquired thirteen (13) location contracts from Lee Caudell, Inc. – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.
As consideration for the contracts, the Company will make a USD$2,014,120 cash payment to the Vendors. Further, USD$320,935 out of the total cash consideration is payable based on specific revenue thresholds.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated September 13, 2019.
________________________________________
SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 16, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired three (3) location contracts from Fareast Amusement Games, LLC – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.
As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$650,617 cash payment to the Vendor.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2019.
________________________________________
SEVEN ACES LIMITED ("ACES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 23, 2019, between Lucky Bucks, LLC ("Subco") – an indirectly owned subsidiary of Seven Aces Limited (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Subco has acquired five (5) location contracts from Ambaji Amusement, LLC – a digital skill-based gaming terminal operator based in Georgia, USA.
As consideration for the contracts, the Company made a USD$3,252,909 cash payment to the Vendor.
For further information, refer to the Company's news release dated August 26, 2019.
________________________________________
TIMBERLINE RESOURCES CORPORATION ("TBR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,000,000 bonus warrants exercisable at CDN$0.10 per share until January 20, 2023 to William Matlack in consideration of the extension of a US$300,000 unsecured loan to Janaury 20, 2023 and cancellation of 3,265,500 warrants.
________________________________________
WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WESTERN ATLAS RESOURCES INC ("WA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11.45 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
MBMI RESOURCES INC. ("MBR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
909,091 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
REGENCY GOLD CORP. ("RAU.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: October 15, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at 5.46 a.m. PST, October 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
