BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Non-Voting Share: $0.20

Payable Date: January 31, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3819

NOVRA TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("NVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated September 13, 2024, effective at the open on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, the Company's shares will resume trading, an announcement having been made on December 19, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3820

R&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("RRR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend (Return of Capital)

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.00456

Payable Date: January 15, 2025

Record Date: December 31, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: December 31, 2024

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3821

BANXA HOLDINGS INC. ("BNXA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3822

BENTON RESOURCES INC. ("BEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option acquisition of 100% interest in nine (9) mineral licenses that consist of 137 mineral claims units located in central Newfoundland (the "Properties").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $54,000 over 4 years 440,000 Common Shares over 4 years N/A

The Properties are subject to a 2.0% NSR, with a 1.0% buyback provision of $500,000 cash to the vendor; except for one (1) mineral license, which consists of six (6) mineral claims units out of the 137 mineral claims units, are subject to an existing 2.5% NSR to underlying vendors. The vendor was granted a 0.25% NSR on this 1 mineral license / 6 mineral claims units for a total of 2.75% NSR. Please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024, for more information.

No finders' fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 28, 2024, and December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3823

GREEN BATTERY MINERALS INC. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 474,724.90



Offering: 7,303,460 Listed Shares with 7,303,460 warrants



Offering Price: $0.065 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.10 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 173,846

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a

3-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 13, 2024





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3824

LIBERTY DEFENSE HOLDINGS, LTD. ("SCAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $8,000,000



Offering: 25,000,000 Common Shares with 12,500,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.32 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.55 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities:









Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 1,251,062 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.55 for a 2-year period,

subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated November 28, 2024, December

19, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3825

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, December 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3826

LOGAN ENERGY CORP. ("LGN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $45,000,120 Offering: 61,644,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.73 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 26, 2024, November 27, 2024 and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3827

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-arms length restructuring agreement (the "Transaction"), which included Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company").

The Transaction resulted in the Company obtaining legal title and a 100% ownership interest in the Douay and Joutel projects located in Québec, Canada (together, the "JV Assets").

The Company granted a 1.0% net smelter return royalty in respect of the JV Assets and granted to the counter-party the option to acquire a 50% ownership interest in all of Company's right, title and interest in the JV Assets.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 20, 2024, September 10, 2024 and December 20, 2024.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3828

NEXT HYDROGEN SOLUTIONS INC. ("NXH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $2,725,000 Offering: 2,725,000 Listed Shares Conversion Price: $1.00 per Listed Share Maturity Date: 2 years from the date of issuance, subject to acceleration. Interest Rate: 10% per annum, paid semi-annually Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 12, 2024 and December 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3829

NOVA LEAP HEALTH CORP. ("NLH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 11, 2024, between Nova Leap Health Corp. (the "Company") and non-arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired the assets of a home care services business with operations in Florida (the "Acquisition") for total consideration of USD$1,636,000, subject to closing adjustments, of which USD$1,316,000 was payable with cash on closing and USD$320,000 was by way of a promissory note repayable in equal annual installments of principal commencing on the 12-month anniversary of the closing date and continuing until paid in full and bearing interest at a rate of 3.0% per annum, which accrued interest shall be paid annually on the applicable note payment due date with the annual installments of principal. No liabilities were assumed pursuant to the Acquisition. The Acquisition was approved by written consent of disinterested shareholders of the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 15, 2024, October 29, 2024 and December 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3830

PLANTIFY FOODS, INC. ("PTFY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $999,999.9375



Offering: 5,333,333 Common Shares with 5,333,333 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.1875 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.25 per Listed Share for a 2-year period.



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 666,666 N/A Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 9, 2024 and December 20, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3831

PUREPOINT URANIUM GROUP INC. ("PTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to an arm's length contribution agreement and joint venture agreement (together "the Agreement") between Purepoint Uranium Group Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party - IsoEnergy Ltd. ("ISO"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company and ISO entered into a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") for the exploration and development of a portfolio of uranium properties in northern Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin.

Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company and ISO contributed assets from their respective portfolios to the Joint Venture, which consists of 10 projects covering more than 98,000 hectares in the east side of the Athabasca Basin. The Company contributed its 2 projects, namely, its Turnor Lake and Red Willow Projects and ISO contributed its Geiger, Thorburn Lake, Full Moon, Edge, Collins Bay, North Thorburn, 2Z Lake, and Madison Projects in the Joint Venture.

The Joint Venture establishes an initial ownership structure of 60% by ISO and 40% by the Company, with the option to adjust to a 50/50 split through the exercise of put/call options (the "Put/Call Option") pursuant to which 10% of ISO's initial participation interest may be transferred to the Company in exchange for 4,000,000 common shares of the Company. The Put/Call Option is exercisable within six months of the Joint Venture's formation, with the exercise of one option resulting in the expiry of the other. Following completion of the Put/Call Option period, ISO will hold a further option to purchase an additional 1% interest from the Company for $2,000,000, giving ISO a 51% participation interest and the Company a 49% participation interest. This option expires on the earlier of February 28, 2026, or 60 days after a material uranium discovery.

The ownership interests of each company are subject to standard dilution, with any participation interest that is reduced to 10% or less being automatically exchanged for a 2% net smelter royalty (NSR) on the Joint Venture properties.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024 and December 19, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3832

RJK EXPLORATIONS LTD. ("RJK.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension and Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 11, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date and the reduction in exercise price of the of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 900,000 Class A Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2026 # of Warrants: 590,000 Class A Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (New) Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares is $0.125

or greater for a period of 10 consecutive trading days,

then the warrant holders will have 30 days to exercise

their warrants; otherwise, the warrants will expire after the 30TH day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 900,000 Class A Common Shares with 900,000 Class A Common Share Purchase Warrants attached offered on a Flow-Through basis, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 11, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 6, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3833

RAKOVINA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("RKV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $3,000,000



Offering: 50,000,000 Common Shares with 50,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.06 per Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a 2-year period, subject to an acceleration right.



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 3,021,872 Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a two-year period,

subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 2, 2024, December

13, 2024.





_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3834

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:57 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by the Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3835

VOYAGEUR PHARMACEUTICALS LTD. ("VM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, December 20, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-3836

WILTON RESOURCES INC. ("WIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 20, 2023, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,027,667 (outstanding) Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 19, 2025 New Expiry Date of Warrants: January 19, 2026 Exercise Price of Warrants: $1.00 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 1,027,667 common shares with 1,027,667 common share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 20, 2023.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 16, 2024.

_______________________________________

