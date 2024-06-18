VANCOUVER, BC, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1851

ALVOPETRO ENERGY LTD. ("ALV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: US$0.09

Payable Date: July 15, 2024

Record Date: June 28, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: June 28, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1852

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective on Thursday, June 20, 2024, the Company will remain suspended and its Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

_______________________________________

24/06/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1853

BEAUCE GOLD FIELDS INC. ("BGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $285,750



Offering: 5,335,714 common shares with 5,335,714 common share warrants attached

2,475,000 flow-through shares with 2,475,000 flow-through warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.035 per common share

$0.04 per flow-through share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.05 per common share warrant for a period of 36 months

$0.08 per flow-through warrant for a period of 24 months

Non-Cash Commissions: Finders (Aggregate) Shares Warrants



N/A N/A 272,000 28,000

Commission Terms: Each of the 272 000 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at $0.05 for a period of 36 months and each of the 28,000 non-transferable warrants is exercisable at $0.08 for a period of 24 months.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 22, 2024, and June 13, 2024.

CHAMPS D'OR DE LA BEAUCE INC. (« BGF »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 juin 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Type de financement : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier



Produit brut : 285 750 $



Offre : 5 335 714 actions ordinaires avec 5 335 714 bons de souscription attachés

2 475 000 actions accréditives avec 2 475 000 bons de souscription attachés



Prix d'offre : 0,035 $ par action ordinaire

0,04 $ par action accréditive



Termes d'exercice des bons : 0,05 $ par bon de souscription venant des actions ordinaires pour une période de 36 mois

0,08 $ par bon de souscription venant des actions accréditives pour une période de 24 mois

Commissions autres





qu'en espèces : Intermédiaires (Regrouper) Actions Bons de





souscription



N/A 272 000



N/A 28 000

Termes des commissions : Chacun des 272 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,05 $ pour une période de 36 mois et chacun des 28 000 bons de souscription non transférable est exerçable à 0,08 $ pour une période de 24 mois.



Divulgation publique : Veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société daté du 22 mai 2024, et du 13 juin 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1854

COPPER LAKE RESOURCES LTD. ("CPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 20,951,500



Previously Amended Expiry Date of Warrants: October 25, 2023 (original expiry date was July 15, 2024).



New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 15, 2025



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,715,000 shares (6,685,000 Flow-Through shares and 19,030,000 Non-Flow Through shares) with 22,372,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 22, 2021.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1855

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE") ("DE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Share Purchase Agreement dated April 10, 2024 (the "Agreement"), between Decisive Dividend Corporation (the "Company") and arm's length parties to the Company. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has acquired Techbelt Ltd. for a base purchase price of $6.3-million, $602,525 of which was satisfied through the issuance of 57,879 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $10.41 per share. The balance of the purchase price was paid in cash. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company is also required to pay an additional 2.2 million pounds sterling contingent on Techbelt Ltd. achieving certain earnings targets over the next three years.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 10, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1856

GT RESOURCES INC. ("GT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,840,000.02







Offering: 26,666,667 Flow-Through Shares











Offering Price: $0.069 per Common Share











Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders 0 0







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 15, 2024 and June 13, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1857

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1858

RACKLA METALS INC. ("RAK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,656,183.90



Offering: 8,333,333 charity flow-through shares (CFT shares) with 8,333,333 warrants attached





11,830,611 flow-through shares (FT shares) with 11,830,611 warrants attached





5,966,534 non flow-through shares (NFT shares) with 5,966,534 warrants attached











Offering Price: $0.21 per CFT shares





$0.17 per FT shares





$0.15 per NFT shares











Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per warrant for a one-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants



N/A 545,247

Finders (Aggregate)













Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a one-year period



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated April 30, 2024, May 30, 2024, and June 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1859

SARAMA RESOURCES LTD. ("SWA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1860

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,191,669 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2023, extended to July 14, 2024. New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 14, 2025 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.65

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 21,111,111 shares with 10,555,556 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 16, 2020.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1861

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 54,174 shares at a deemed value of $0.2465 to settle outstanding debt for $13,354.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1862

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 6,875,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 13,750,000 shares with 6,875,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1863

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,900,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 19,800,000 shares with 9,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 3, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1864

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 16,629,167



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 33,333,334 shares with 16,666,667 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective July 3, 2020.

______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-1865

UNIGOLD INC. ("UGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This is to confirm that TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 12,596,175



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: June 28, 2024



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 25,192,350 shares with 12,596,175 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective August 27, 2021.

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

