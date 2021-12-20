VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 20, 2021 /CNW/ - TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement dated October 25, 2021 between Allied Hotel Properties Inc. ("Allied"), Allied Holdings Ltd. ("Allied Holdings", a company controlled by Peter Y.L. Eng, the current Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and director of Allied) (the "Arrangement Agreement"). Pursuant to the Arrangement Agreement, all of the issued and outstanding common shares ("Shares") of Allied (other than the Shares owned or controlled by Allied Holdings at the time upon which the Arrangement becomes effective) will entitle the holder thereof to receive CAD$0.28 in cash per Share, paid by Allied and resulting in Allied being a wholly owned subsidiary of Allied Holdings.

The Exchange has been advised that shareholder approval of the Arrangement Agreement, in accordance with the requirements of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 – Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions, was received from shareholders of Allied at a meeting of shareholders held on December 13, 2021. Approval of the Supreme Court of British Columbia was obtained on December 16, 2021. For further information see the Management Information Circular dated November 8, 2021, which is available on the SEDAR profile of Allied.

Effective at the close of business Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the common shares of Allied will be delisted from the Exchange at the request of Allied.

________________________________________

BUILDERS CAPITAL MORTGAGE CORP. ("BCF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A NV Share: $0.2016

Payable Date: January 31, 2022

Record Date: December 31, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: December 30 2021

________________________________________

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR") ("LHR.DB.C") ("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with an arrangement agreement (the "Arrangement") between 13487407 Canada Inc. (the "Parent"), a corporation formed under the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "CBCA"), 13487369 Canada Inc., a corporation formed under the CBCA and a wholly owned Subsidiary of Parent ("Acquisition Sub 1"), 13487326 Canada Inc., a corporation formed under the CBCA and also a wholly owned Subsidiary of Parent ("Acquisition Sub 2", and collectively referred to with Acquisition Sub 1 as the "Acquisition Subs"), and Lakeview Hotel Investment Corp. (the "Company").

Pursuant to the Arrangement:

Acquisition Sub 1 has acquired all of the outstanding common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Common Shares" and each a "Common Share") for $0.02 in cash per Common Share (the "Share Consideration") for aggregate consideration of $391,156.12





in cash per Common Share (the "Share Consideration") for aggregate consideration of Acquisition Sub 2 has acquired: (i) all of the outstanding Series C Redeemable Subordinated Debentures (the "Series C Debentures"); and (ii) all of the outstanding Series D Redeemable Subordinated Debentures (the "Series D Debentures" and collectively with the Series C Debentures, the "Debentures") for an aggregate purchase price of $74.03 per $1,000 principal amount outstanding (the "Debenture Consideration") for aggregate consideration of $2,108,818.58 and any and all accrued and unpaid interest owing to the Debentureholders shall be forgiven, settled and extinguished for no consideration.





per principal amount outstanding (the "Debenture Consideration") for aggregate consideration of and any and all accrued and unpaid interest owing to the Debentureholders shall be forgiven, settled and extinguished for no consideration. Acquisition Sub 1 will satisfy certain amounts owing by the Company (the "Syndicated Debt") to the syndicate of lenders led by ATB Financial (the "Syndicated Debtors") up to a maximum amount of $14,800,000 (the "Debt Payment") with the balance of any amounts owing to the Syndicated Debtors being satisfied by the Company out of its own funds.





(the "Debt Payment") with the balance of any amounts owing to the Syndicated Debtors being satisfied by the Company out of its own funds. Acquisition Sub 2 will satisfy all amounts owing by the Company to Wellington Altus (in the amount of $175,000 ) and Tw Advisory (in the amount of $25,000 ) (collectively, the "Transaction Costs") in the aggregate amount of $200,000 (the "Transaction Cost Payment").





) and Tw Advisory (in the amount of ) (collectively, the "Transaction Costs") in the aggregate amount of (the "Transaction Cost Payment"). the Company has submitted to the holders of the Common Shares in the capital stock of the Company (the "Shareholders" and each a "Shareholder") and to the holders of Debentures (the "Debenture Holders" and each a "Debenture Holder") a statutory arrangement under section 192(1) of the CBCA, pursuant to which, among other things, Acquisition Sub 1 will acquire each outstanding Common Share for the Share Consideration, Acquisition Sub 2 will acquire each outstanding Debenture for the Debenture Consideration.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Transaction by the Company's shareholders was received at a special meeting of shareholders held on December 15, 2021, and that approval of the Transaction was received from the Manitoba Court of the Queen's Bench on December 16, 2021. The Transaction completed on December 20, 2021. The full particulars of the Transaction are set forth in the Management Information Circular of the Company, dated as of November 16, 2021.

For more information, refer to the Company's news release dated December 15, 2021.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Transaction, the Common Shares and Debentures of the Company will be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Common Shares and Debentures of the Company will be delisted from the Exchange.

__________________________________

NEW MEDIA CAPITAL 2.0 INC. ("NEME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ("CPC") Prospectus dated September 28, 2021 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective October 1, 2021, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario and British Columbia Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public on December 21, 2021. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the initial public offering will be $500,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.10 per common share).

Commence Date: At the opening on Tuesday, December 21, 2021, the Common shares will be listed and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on TSX Venture Exchange pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Capital Pool Company listing pursuant to Exchange Policy 2.4.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Alberta

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

7,800,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 2,800,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: NEME.P CUSIP Number: 647039 10 6 Sponsoring Member: Haywood Securities Inc.

Agent's Options: 500,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share up to the earlier of 60 months following closing of the offering and 12 months from the date of trading.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated September 28, 2021.

Company Contact: John Putters Company Address: Suite 1700, Enbridge Centre

10175 - 101 Street NW

Edmonton, AB T5J 0H3 Company Phone Number: (780) 425-9460 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

CAPITAN INVESTMENT LTD. ("CAI")

[formerly SAHARA ENERGY LTD. ("SAH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolution passed by shareholders on December 6, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the common shares of Capitan Investment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Sahara Energy Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'other financial investment activities' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

289,684,072 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: CAI (new) CUSIP Number: 14058L 10 5 (new)

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, December 22, 2021, the securities of Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on December 8, 2021 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 7, 2021. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Change of Business as defined under Exchange Policy 5.2.

_________________________________________

WITTERING CAPITAL CORP. ("WITT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated December 16, 2021, effective at the open of market December 22, 2021 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

21/12/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALLIED HOTEL PROPERTIES INC. ("AHP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted,

At the Request of the Company Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BEAR CREEK MINING CORPORATION ("BCM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 17, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 6 and 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,944,444 Flow-Through shares



Purchase Price: $0.09 per Flow-Through share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 placees]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on December 17, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DISTRICT COPPER CORP. ("DCOP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation an Option Agreement dated December 11, 2021 (the "Agreement") between Christopher Stewart (the "Optionor") and District Copper Corp. (the "Company") whereby the Company will the acquire 100% right, title and interest in and to the three (3) mineral claims surrounding the Copper Keg project located in the Cache Creek area of British Columbia.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the purchase price will be satisfied via (i) cash consideration of $25,000 and (ii) issuance of 1,500,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.175 per share, with the consideration being payable in two installments, of which $10,000 and 1,000,000 shares is payable and issuable within fourteen (14) days after Exchange acceptance and the other $10,000 and 500,000 shares is payable and issuable eighteen (18) months following if the option is fully exercised.

The purchase is subject to a 1.0% Net Smelter Return Royalty (the "Royalty") with a buy down clause which would allow the Company to purchase one half of the Royalty for $500,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 14, 2021.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:43 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:48 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FIRST TIDAL ACQUISITION CORP. ("AAA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Dec. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD79 MINES LTD. ("AUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 15, 2021 and December 16, 2021:

Number of Shares: 21,561,733 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 10,780,866 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,780,866 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Derek Macpherson Y 1,500,000 John McNeice Y 350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 650,000 [3 placees]

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., and Red Cloud Securities Inc. received an aggregate cash commission equal to $4950.00 and an aggregate 82,500 Broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.10 for a 36-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMLO EXPLORERS INC. ("HMLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 22, 2021 and November 04, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,649,300 flow-through common shares

6,214,776 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.26 per flow-through common share

CDN$0.225 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 3,932,038 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,932,038 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.40 until May 25, 2023



Number of Placees: 36 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Units Brian Howlett Y 75,000 Robert Cudney Y 100,000 Northfield Capital Corp Y 2,200,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 125,000 [2 placees]

Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$55,036.20 in cash and 233,226 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc, Foster & Associates Financial Services Inc, Hampton Securities Ltd., Research Capital Corporation and Leede Jones Gable Inc. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at CDN$0.225 until May 25, 2023.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued new releases announcing the closing of the private placement on November 25, 2021 and December 02, 2021, and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 9, 2021 and November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 49,287,200 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 49,287,200 share purchase warrants to purchase 49,287,200 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 82 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares England Communications Ltd. (Michael England) Y 20,002 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 6,360,000 [14 placees]

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. - $6,000 cash

StephenAvenue Securities Inc. - $14,744 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $6,000 cash

Research Capital Corporation - $1,800 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $4,308 cash

PI Financial Corp. - $15,022.80 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INFINITE ORE CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,712,800 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.085 per share



Warrants: 6,712,800 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,712,800 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.11 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,102,800 [4 placees]

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated December 8, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

KUTCHO COPPER CORP. ("KC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,263,158 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.95 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee



Finder's Fee: Generic Capital Corporation - $300,000 Cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 16, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LAKEVIEW HOTEL INVESTMENT CORP. ("LHR") ("LHR.DB.C") ("LHR.DB.D")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LASALLE EXPLORATION CORP. ("LSX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 21, 2021 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,137,203



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 31, 2021



New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 15, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 5,137,203 common shares, with 5,137,203 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 21, 2021.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated December 3, 2021.

________________________________________

MARVEL DISCOVERY CORP. ("MARV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2021 and December 1, 2021:

Non-flow-through Units



Number of Shares: 2,661,783 non-flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.115 per non-flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,661,783 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,661,783 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period

Flow-through Units



Number of Shares: 5,385,385 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,692,692 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,692,692 non-flow-through common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee: GloRes Securities Inc - $47,248.60 cash





German Mining Networks GmbH (Andreas Becker and Peter Krah) - $2,660.00 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 2, 2021, December 3, 2021 and December 16, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

MINNOVA CORP. ("MCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 16, 2021 and December 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 19 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gorden Glenn Y 940,000 James White Y 500,000

Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp, and Research Capital Corporation received an aggregate cash commission equal to $27,020 and an aggregate 270,200 Broker warrants (the "Broker Warrants"). Each Broker Warrant entitles its holder to acquire one common share of the Company at $0.15 for a 15-month period.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. ("OML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:08 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OMNI-LITE INDUSTRIES CANADA INC. ("OML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PROGRESSIVE PLANET SOLUTIONS INC. ("PLAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 6,050,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2021 New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 23, 2023 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.10 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,900,000 shares with 10,900,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 24, 2019.

________________________________________

TENAZ ENERGY CORP. ("TNZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the 'Exchange') bulletin dated November 10, 2021, and expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on December 13, 2021, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 10,179,840 common shares were issued at a price of $0.18 per common share for every eight rights.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 8, 2021 and December 17, 2021.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TVI PACIFIC INC. ("TVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WITTERING CAPITAL CORP. ("WITT.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

PEZM GOLD INC. ("PEZM.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 20, 2021

NEX Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 20, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

