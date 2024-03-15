VANCOUVER, BC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0791

MARWEST APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("MAR.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution:

Distribution per Unit: $0.001275

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 31, 2024

Ex-distribution Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0792

SOURCE ROCK ROYALTIES LTD. ("SRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.006

Payable Date: April 15, 2024

Record Date: March 29, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: March 27, 2024

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0793

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM")

[formerly Alset Capital Inc. ("KSUM.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

NEX Company

Alset Capital Inc. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, March 19, 2024, the trading symbol for the Company will change from KSUM.H to KSUM.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

42,230,332 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 20,421,640 shares are subject to 36 month staged

release escrow agreements

Acquisition of a 49% interest in Vertex AI Ventures Inc.

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 49.0% of the current issued and outstanding common shares in the capital of Vertex AI Ventures Inc. "Vertex") from the shareholders of Vertex.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION $Nil 12,000,000 Common Shares $Nil

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 11, 2024 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023 and November 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 13,112,497 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 13,112,497 share purchase warrants to purchase 13,112,497 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 7 2,333,332

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 13, 2023 and November 14, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $188,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of 3,760,000 common share and 3,760,000 common share purchase warrant at $0.05 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: 12 months from date of issuance



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of one year from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.05.



Interest rate: 24 %



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Shares for Debt

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 15,961,863 shares and 15,436,863 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $798,093.27.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $26,250 $0.05 525,000 Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Warrants: 15,436,863 share purchase warrants to purchase 15,436,863 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a one-year period

8,421,640 common shares issued in connection with the debt settlement are subject to value a three-year Tier 2 value security escrow.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 16, 2024 which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

_______________________________________

24/03/15 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0794

BLACK MAMMOTH METALS CORPORATION ("BMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on February 12, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued news releases February 22, 2024, and March 15, 2024, on confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0795

LIBERO COPPER & GOLD CORPORATION ("LBC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 16, 2024 and February 23, 2024:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.26 per share



Warrants: 11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 70 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 1,240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 5 618,962











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on March 11, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0796

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U") ("ODV.WT.A") ("ODV.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:21 a.m. PST, March 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0797

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV") ("ODV.WT.U") ("ODV.WT.A") ("ODV.WT.B")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, March 15, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0798

REPLICEL LIFE SCIENCES INC. ("RP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:36 a.m. PST, March 15, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0799

TRIGON METALS INC. ("TM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: March 15, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange ("Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation the Share Exchange Agreement dated November 29, 2023, between the Company and an arm's length party ("Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreement, the Company has the right to acquire from the Vendor a 100% interest in Base Metal Investment and Services, a private Mauritius-domiciled company, which holds a 70% option to acquire the Kalahari Copperbelt project ("Property"). In consideration for the acquisition, the Company has paid to the Vendor $60,000 in cash to earn-in an initial 25% interest in the Property ("Initial Interest"), and has issued to the Vendor 13,600,000 common shares in the capital of the Company ("Shares"). The Company will be required to issue an additional 1,600,000 Shares to the Vendor in each of the six-, 12-, 18- and 24-month anniversaries from the date of closing, for an aggregate number of 20,000,000 Shares to be issued. The Company has also committed to spend an aggregate of $1,000,000 USD in work exploration expenditures on the Property within 24 months, otherwise the Initial Interest will be cancelled.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

Finders' Fees: None

This acquisition is considered to be an Arm's Length transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 29, 2023, and March 14, 2024.

_______________________________________

