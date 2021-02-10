TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 10, 2021, 18:45 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ARIS GOLD CORPORATION ("ARIS") ("ARIS.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 12, 2021, under the symbols "ARIS" and "ARIS.WT.
As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ARIS" and "ARIS.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after February 11, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.
________________________________________
NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")
[formerly Neptune Digital Assets Corp. ("DASH")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at the opening Friday, February 12, 2021, the trading symbol for Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will change from ('DASH') to ('NDA'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Software Technology' company.
________________________________________
NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):
Dividend per Common Share:$0.01
Payable Date:|March 12, 2021
Record Date:|February 25, 2021
Ex-dividend Date:|February 24, 2021
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")
[formerly Bathurst Metals Corp. ("BMV.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
NEX Company
Bathurst Metals Corp. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on opening Friday, February 12, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.
Effective at the opening Friday, February 12, 2021 the trading symbol for the Company will change from BMV.H to BMV.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
44,869,650 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
Private Placement –Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2020 and October 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,210,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,210,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.18 for a one-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Chris MacPherson
|
Y
|
1,260,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Daniel Whittle - $15,750.00
|
Haywood Securities Inc. - $14,700.00
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Private Placement –Non-Brokered:
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
888,889 flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.18 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
_______________________________________________
PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening February 12, 2021, the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
1,915,729
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
PSL.H
|
UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
743624405
|
NEW
________________________________________
21/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 shares and 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $337,500.00.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
4 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Patricia A. Czerniej
|
Y
|
$67,500.00
|
$0.075
|
900,000
|
Warrants:
|
4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.075 for a five-year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 04, 2021 and January 05, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,526,316 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.95 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Aggregate of CDN$211,787.30 in cash to Clarus Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners, Agentis Capital, Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Create 4 Equity (Tony Pickett)
|
Y
|
3,750,000
|
Blox, Inc. (Ronald Renne)
|
Y
|
2,500,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement dated January 18, 2021, and a purchase and sale agreement dated February 4, 2021, (collectively, the "Share Purchase Agreements"), between the Company and shareholders (the "Vendors") of Privco1 and Privco2 which ,respectively, hold the Company's Montney Sand Project and Duvernay Sand Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements, the Company will purchase 50.8% and 50.4% in the remaining share ownership of Privco1 and Privco2, respectively, held by the Vendors to secure full ownership of both projects. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors with 8,000,000 common shares ("Consideration Shares") and $1.00, subject to escrow conditions, at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to be issued in the three installments as per the scheduled terms below:
- 50% of the Consideration Shares will be payable to the Vendors upon closing of this transaction;
- 25% of the Consideration Shares will be payable, at the discretion of the Company, by June 30th 2021 ("2nd installment") based on the final investment decision milestone; and
- the last remaining 25% will payable, at the discretion of the Company, by June 30th 2022 ("3rd installment") based on the First Production milestone.
If the Company elects not to provide the Vendors with the 2nd installment and 3rd installment, then the Vendors will be returned the equivalent pro rata share ownership in Privco2.
In connection to the Share Purchase Agreements, the Company will also be providing an additional 800,001 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to be satisfied in the three installments as per the scheduled terms to certain Vendors to satisfy Annual Minimum Royalty obligations related to the Montney deposit.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, February 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, February 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 28, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
857,142 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
CDN$0.35 per share
|
Warrants:
|
428,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 428,570 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
CDN$0.45 per share until February 03, 2023
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,312,386 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,453,051.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
Creditor
|
Progroup=P
|
Owing
|
per Share
|
# of Shares
|
Allyn T. Knoche Living Trust
|
Y
|
$3,453,051
|
$0.65
|
5,312,386
|
(Allyn T. Knoche)
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GAINEY CAPITAL CORP. ("GNC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 22, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.075
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,416,667 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,416,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,416,667 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.18
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 Placees
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. ("GNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
533,334 flow-through shares
|
1,445,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.15 per flow-through share
|
$0.12 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
1,711,667 share purchase warrants to purchase
|
1,711,667 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 Placees (7 flow-through and 4 common)
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Bob Middleton – $7,400 cash
|
Gerhard Merkel – $1,920 cash
|
PI Financial Corp. – $750 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $45,000. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and three-quarters of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to acquire thereof one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months following its issuance.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
2 Creditors
Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None
For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 28, 2021.
MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 10 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 9 000 000 d'unités (les « unités ») à un prix réputé de 0,05 $, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 45 000 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et de trois-quarts d'un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription entier permet à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,06 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant son émission.
|
Nombre de créanciers:
|
2 créanciers
Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucun
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 janvier 2021.
________________________________________
PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Bill of Sale dated January 26, 2021 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and the vendors, David Fredlund, Linda Fredlund and John Bakus, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 10 mineral claims covering 860 hectares in the Cranbrook Gold Belt, British Columbia, known as the Running Wolf property. In consideration, the Company will pay $30,000 and issue 200,000 shares.
________________________________________
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]