TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIS GOLD CORPORATION ("ARIS") ("ARIS.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that the Company's shares and warrants will be listed and commence trading on Toronto Stock Exchange at the opening on February 12, 2021, under the symbols "ARIS" and "ARIS.WT.

As a result of this Graduation, there will be no further trading under the symbol "ARIS" and "ARIS.WT" on TSX Venture Exchange after February 11, 2021, and its shares and warrants will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the commencement of trading on Toronto Stock Exchange.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DIGITAL ASSETS CORP. ("NDA")

[formerly Neptune Digital Assets Corp. ("DASH")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening Friday, February 12, 2021, the trading symbol for Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will change from ('DASH') to ('NDA'). There is no change in the company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The Company is classified as a 'Software Technology' company.

________________________________________

NEWPORT EXPLORATION LTD. ("NWX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per Common Share:$0.01

Payable Date:|March 12, 2021

Record Date:|February 25, 2021

Ex-dividend Date:|February 24, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

BATHURST METALS CORP. ("BMV")

[formerly Bathurst Metals Corp. ("BMV.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Graduation from NEX to TSX Venture, Symbol Change, Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

NEX Company

Bathurst Metals Corp. (the "Company") has met the requirements to be listed as a TSX Venture Tier 2 Company. Therefore, effective on opening Friday, February 12, 2021, the Company's listing will transfer from NEX to TSX Venture, the Company's Tier classification will change from NEX to Tier 2 and the Filing and Service Office will change from NEX to Vancouver.

Effective at the opening Friday, February 12, 2021 the trading symbol for the Company will change from BMV.H to BMV.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

44,869,650 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil

Private Placement –Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 17, 2020 and October 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 8,210,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 8,210,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,210,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a one-year period



Number of Placees: 25 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Chris MacPherson Y 1,260,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 Placee]











Finder's Fee: Daniel Whittle - $15,750.00

Haywood Securities Inc. - $14,700.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Private Placement –Non-Brokered:

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 888,889 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

_______________________________________________

PROSPERO SILVER CORP. ("PSL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders December 16, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Three (3) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening February 12, 2021, the common shares of Prospero Silver Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,915,729 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: PSL.H UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 743624405 NEW

________________________________________

21/02/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMERICAN CUMO MINING CORPORATION ("MLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,500,000 shares and 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $337,500.00.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



















Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares









Patricia A. Czerniej Y $67,500.00 $0.075 900,000











Warrants: 4,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a five-year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:39 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARHT MEDIA INC. ("ART")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ARIZONA METALS CORP. ("AMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 04, 2021 and January 05, 2021:

Number of Shares: 10,526,316 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.95 per share



Number of Placees: 26 Placees



Finder's Fee: Aggregate of CDN$211,787.30 in cash to Clarus Securities Inc., Beacon Securities Limited, Echelon Wealth Partners, Agentis Capital, Cormark Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ASHANTI SANKOFA INC. ("ASI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per share



Warrants: 7,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Create 4 Equity (Tony Pickett) Y 3,750,000 Blox, Inc. (Ronald Renne) Y 2,500,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a purchase and sale agreement dated January 18, 2021, and a purchase and sale agreement dated February 4, 2021, (collectively, the "Share Purchase Agreements"), between the Company and shareholders (the "Vendors") of Privco1 and Privco2 which ,respectively, hold the Company's Montney Sand Project and Duvernay Sand Project. Pursuant to the terms of the Share Purchase Agreements, the Company will purchase 50.8% and 50.4% in the remaining share ownership of Privco1 and Privco2, respectively, held by the Vendors to secure full ownership of both projects. As total consideration, the Company will provide the Vendors with 8,000,000 common shares ("Consideration Shares") and $1.00, subject to escrow conditions, at a deemed price of $0.25 per share to be issued in the three installments as per the scheduled terms below:

50% of the Consideration Shares will be payable to the Vendors upon closing of this transaction; 25% of the Consideration Shares will be payable, at the discretion of the Company, by June 30 th 2021 ("2nd installment") based on the final investment decision milestone; and the last remaining 25% will payable, at the discretion of the Company, by June 30 th 2022 ("3rd installment") based on the First Production milestone.

If the Company elects not to provide the Vendors with the 2nd installment and 3rd installment, then the Vendors will be returned the equivalent pro rata share ownership in Privco2.

In connection to the Share Purchase Agreements, the Company will also be providing an additional 800,001 common shares at a deemed price of $0.25 per common share to be satisfied in the three installments as per the scheduled terms to certain Vendors to satisfy Annual Minimum Royalty obligations related to the Montney deposit.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated February 5, 2021.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:01 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:06 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, February 9, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:34 p.m. PST, February 9, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for dissemination; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CANYON CREEK FOOD COMPANY LTD. ("CYF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DELTA RESOURCES LIMITED ("DLTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 857,142 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.35 per share



Warrants: 428,570 share purchase warrants to purchase 428,570 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: CDN$0.45 per share until February 03, 2023



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:55 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DRONE DELIVERY CANADA CORP. ("FLT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:57 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FPX NICKEL CORP. ("FPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,312,386 shares to settle outstanding debt for $3,453,051.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares Allyn T. Knoche Living Trust Y $3,453,051 $0.65 5,312,386 (Allyn T. Knoche)









The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GAINEY CAPITAL CORP. ("GNC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 22, 2021:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 11,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.075



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 19 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GLOBAL BATTERY METALS LTD. ("GBML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,416,667 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 1,416,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,416,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.18



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

Golden Goliath Resources Ltd. ("GNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020 and December 31, 2020:

Number of Shares: 533,334 flow-through shares

1,445,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per flow-through share

$0.12 per common share



Warrants: 1,711,667 share purchase warrants to purchase

1,711,667 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 Placees (7 flow-through and 4 common)



Finder's Fee: Bob Middleton – $7,400 cash

Gerhard Merkel – $1,920 cash

PI Financial Corp. – $750 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2020 and February 9, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:52 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, for a Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HIGH TIDE INC. ("HITI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:57 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:01 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ION ENERGY LTD. ("ION")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. ("MOS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 900,000 units (the "Units") at a deemed price of $0.05 per Unit, in settlement of a debt having a deemed value of $45,000. Each Unit comprises one common share of the Company and three-quarters of a common share purchase warrant (the "Warrants"). Each whole Warrant entitles its holder to acquire thereof one common share of the Company at a price of $0.06 per share for a period of 36 months following its issuance.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non Arm's Length Party / ProGroup Participation: None

For more information, please refer to the Company's a press release dated January 28, 2021.

MOBI724 GLOBAL SOLUTIONS INC. (« MOS »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 10 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 9 000 000 d'unités (les « unités ») à un prix réputé de 0,05 $, en règlement d'un montant de dette total de 45 000 $. Chaque unité est composée d'une action ordinaire et de trois-quarts d'un bon de souscription (les « bons de souscription »). Chaque bon de souscription entier permet à son détenteur d'acquérir une action ordinaire de la société à un prix de 0,06 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant son émission.

Nombre de créanciers: 2 créanciers

Participation de personnes ayant un lien de dépendance / Groupe Pro: Aucun

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 28 janvier 2021.

________________________________________

PLATEAU ENERGY METALS INC. ("PLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for expedited filing documentation pertaining to a Bill of Sale dated January 26, 2021 between Ximen Mining Corp. (the "Company") and the vendors, David Fredlund, Linda Fredlund and John Bakus, pursuant to which the Company can acquire a 100% interest in 10 mineral claims covering 860 hectares in the Cranbrook Gold Belt, British Columbia, known as the Running Wolf property. In consideration, the Company will pay $30,000 and issue 200,000 shares.

________________________________________

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:17 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ZOOMD TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("ZOMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 10, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, February 10, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

