TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

IMPERIAL EQUITIES INC. ("IEI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Class A Common Share: $0.015

Payable Date: July 31, 2021

Record Date: July 17, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: July 15, 2021

________________________________________

SHAW COMMUNICATIONS INC. ("SJR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 05, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividends:

Dividend per Class A Share: $0.098542



Payable Date: September 29, 2021; October 28, 2021 & November 29, 2021

Record Date: September 15, 2021; October 15, 2021 & November 15, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2021; October 14, 2021 & November 12, 2021

________________________________________

21/07/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 29, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $3,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.31 per for a term of 30 months



Maturity date: 30 months from date of issuance



Warrants 4,839,048 share purchase warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.41 per share for a 30 month period



Interest rate: 20% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Lind Global Macro Fund, LP Y $3,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 18,790,767 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 18,790,767 share purchase warrants to purchase 18,790,767 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period. The warrants are subject to an accelerated exercise provision in the event the Company's shares trade above $0.25 for 10 consecutive trading days.



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 600,000 [3 placees]





Finder's Fee: iA Capital Markets - $22,080 and 368,000 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 36-month period.





Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $28,752. And 479,200 Broker Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share for a 36-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated July 5, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BOLD VENTURES INC. ("BOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 13, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,550,000 common shares





Purchase Price: $0.08 per common share



Warrants: 1,275,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,275,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 17 Placees



Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $11,060 and 138,250 finders warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp., Sherbrooke Street Capital (SCC) Inc., Kernaghan & Partners Ltd, and Research Capital Corporation. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to acquire one unit at a price of $0.08 per unit for a period of two years. The units issuable to finders have the same composition as the units issued pursuant to the offering.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases on May 19, 2021, May 31, 2021, June 18, 2021, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ESKAY MINING CORP. ("ESK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:12 a.m. PST, July 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, July 05, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KOVO HEALTHTECH CORPORATION ("KOVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Asset Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 1, 2021 between Kovo HealthTech Corporation (the "Company") and Midwest Medical Billing Services, Inc. (the "MidWest Medical"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire all of the right, title and interest in the assets, intellectual property and goodwill of MidWest Medical. By way of consideration, the Company is required to make aggregate cash payment of US$50,000 and issue 1,111,881 common shares at a price of US$1.01 (C$1.20) to MidWest Medical.

Additionally, the Company has entered into an employment agreement with MidWest Medical's shareholder Jeanne Horseman ("Horseman") for 2 years with a base salary of US$125,000 annually and will be granting 500,000 incentive stock options exercisable at CAD$0.77 per share for a period of five years.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated June 14, 2021 for further details.

________________________________

LIONS BAY CAPITAL INC. ("LBI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,438,686 non-transferable bonus warrants in consideration of a US$250,000 draw down on a US$2,000,000 loan facility dated July 4, 2019. The loan has a term of 18 months and interest is payable at 12% per annum. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.095 to December 28, 2022. A 7% implementation fee of the amount advanced is also payable.

________________________________________

PACIFIC RIDGE EXPLORATION LTD. ("PEX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Data Sale and Purchase Agreement dated June 17, 2021 between the Company and Dahrouge Geological Consulting Ltd. (Jody Dahrouge) whereby the Company has acquired information and data relating to the Company's RDP property. Consideration is 100,000 common shares.

________________________________________

RED MOON RESOURCES INC. ("RMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 7, 2021:

Number of Shares: 1,282,051 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.78 per Unit



Warrants: 1,282,053 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,282,053 shares



Warrant Price: $1.05 exercisable for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance, subject to an acceleration clause that in the event that the closing price of the company's shares on the Exchange is $1.50 or greater during any 10-consecutive-trading-day period at any time subsequent to four months and one day after the closing date, all warrants under the offering will expire at 4 pm ET on the 30th day after the date on which the company provides notice of such accelerated expiry to the holders of the warrants.



Number of Placees: 33 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Number of Units





John Anderson Y 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 65,000 [ 6 placees ]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp - $19,110 cash and 24,500 finder's warrants;

Richard Savage - $22,655.67 cash and 29,045 finder's warrants.

Each finder warrant is exercisable for $1.05 per common share for a period of 24 months from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release on June 30, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROVER METALS CORP. ("ROVR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the Exchange's bulletin dated June 9, 2021, Melius Capital Corp. ("Melius") has been granted until December 31, 2021 to incur $500,000 in exploration expenditures on the property (formerly June 30, 2021); and until December 31, 2022, to incur an additional $725,000 in exploration expenditures on the property (formerly June 30, 2022).

________________________________________

SPARTON RESOURCES INC. ("SRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, July 02, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an option and joint venture agreement dated April 1, 2021 and amended on April 13, 2021 and June 7, 2021 between St. James Gold Corp. (the "Company") and Florin Resources Inc. (the "Optionor"), the Company has an option to earn a 51% interest in the Florin Gold Project located in Yukon by making cash payments of $8.4 million ($4.3 million in the first year), issuing 4.2 million shares (2.1 million shares in the first year) and incurring $20 million in exploration expenditures over a four-year period as the First Option. A further 34% interest may be obtained on completing a bankable feasibility study and the issuance of 2 million shares as the Second Option. Additional share issuance is subject to the Exchange approval.

________________________________________

SURGE COPPER CORP. ("SURG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 12, 2021 and May 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 4,445,000 Non Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per share Warrants: 2,222,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,222,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 11,325,000 Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.53 per share Warrants: 5,662,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,662,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Shares: 9,775,000 Charity Flow-through shares Purchase Price: $0.615 per share Warrants: 4,887,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,887,500 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 116 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Leif Nilsson Y 40,000 Chantelle Collins Y 10,000 Taryn Downing Y 10,000 Pat Glazier Y 289,375 James Pettit Y 42,000 Craig Parry Y 300,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 (1 placee)





Agent's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $368,994.61 cash, $21,429.13 Fiscal Advisory Fee, 669,543 Broker Warrants and 40,659 Fiscal Advisory Warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. $184,497.31 cash, $10,715.57 Fiscal Advisory Fee, 334,771 Broker Warrants and 20,329 Fiscal Advisory Warrants.

Raymond James Ltd. $184,497.31 cash, $10,715.57 Fiscal Advisory Fee, 334,771 Broker Warrants and 20,329 Fiscal Advisory Warrants.

-Each Broker Warrant and Fiscal Advisory Warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.45 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

NEX Company:

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: July 5, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated June 22, 2021, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

________________________________________

