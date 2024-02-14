TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0499
SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")
[formerly Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("IPG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 6, 2024, the Company has changed its name from Imperial Mining Group Ltd. to Scandium Canada Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening on Friday, February 16, 2024, the common shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Imperial Mining Group Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 216,372,826 common shares are issued and outstanding.
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SCD (NEW)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
80600A103 (NEW)
SCANDIUM CANADA LTÉE (« SCD »)
[Anciennement Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (« IPG »)]
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 6 février 2024, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Imperial Mining Group Ltd. à Scandium Canada Ltée. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.
Les actions ordinaires de Scandium Canada Ltée seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 16 février 2024 et les actions ordinaires de Imperial Mining Group Ltd. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).
|
Capitalisation :
|
Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 216 372 826 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation
|
Titres entiercés :
|
Aucun
|
Agent des transferts :
|
Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc.
|
Symbole au téléscripteur :
|
SCD (NOUVEAU)
|
Numéro de CUSIP :
|
80600A103 (NOUVEAU)
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0500
VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan of Arrangement
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated December 4, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Acquiror") pursuant to which the Acquiror acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a court-approved statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").
The Company's shareholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on February 6, 2024. The Superior Court of Québec approved the Arrangement on February 9, 2024. The Arrangement closed on February 13, 2024, with shareholders of the Company receiving 0.2008 of a common share of the Acquiror for each common share of the Company held.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 5, 2023, January 10, 2024, February 6, 2024 and February 13, 2024 and the information circular of the Company dated January 4, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.
Delist
In connection with the completion of the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 15, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.
RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. (« VSR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Plan d'arrangement, Retrait de la cote
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 février 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Plan d'arrangement
La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt d'une convention d'arrangement datée du 4 décembre 2023 (la « convention ») entre la société et une tierce partie agissant à distance (l'« acquéreur ») selon laquelle l'acquéreur a acquis toutes les actions émises et en circulation de la société la suite d'un plan d'arrangement statutaire approuvé par le tribunal selon les provisions de la loi Canadienne sur les sociétés par action (l'« arrangement »).
Les actionnaires de la société ont approuvé l'arrangement lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 6 février 2024. La Cour supérieure du Québec a approuvé l'arrangement le 9 février 2024. L'arrangement a clôturé le 13 février 2024, et les actionnaires de la société ont reçu 0,2008 action ordinaire de l'acquéreur pour chaque action ordinaire de la société détenue.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés du 5 décembre 2023, du 10 janvier 2024, du 6 février 2024 et du 13 février 2024 ainsi que la circulaire d'information de la société daté du 4 janvier 2024, chacun étant disponible sur SEDAR+.
Retrait de la cote
À la suite de la réalisation de l'arrangement, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de Croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le jeudi 15 février 2024, à la demande de la société.
_______________________________________
NEX COMPANY
BULLETIN V2024-0501
OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
NEX Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Friday, February 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
_______________________________________
24/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-0502
ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of Units ("BPPU"), a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units ("NBPPU") and a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts ("NBPPS") announced November 21, 2023 and December 8, 2023. Each unit ("Unit") consists of four shares of the Company and six Subscription Receipts. Each subscription receipt ("Subscription Receipt") automatically converted to one share of the Company, without payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the subscription receipt holders, upon closing of the Company's arrangement, as per the Company's news release dated on January 25, 2024.
|
Number of Units BPPU:
|
1,972,392 Units
|
Purchase Price BPPU:
|
$2.90 per Unit
|
Number of Units NBPPU:
|
100,000 Units
|
Purchase Price NBPPU:
|
$2.90 per Unit
|
Number of Subscription
|
Receipts NBPPS:
|
63,769,486 Subscription Receipts
|
Purchase Price NBPPS:
|
C$0.29 per Subscription Receipt
|
Number of Placees:
|
26 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Units
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
3,500
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
175,000
Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd - $123,550.64 cash
National Bank Financial Inc. - $123,550.64 cash
Haywood Securities Inc. - $39,467.56 cash
Cormark Securities Inc. - $39,467.56 cash
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $17,159.81 cash
The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placements.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0503
COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0504
COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0505
DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 14, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") as announced on January 17, 2024:
|
Convertible Debentures:
|
$4,884,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible Debentures (unchanged)
|
Original Conversion Price:
|
The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share.
|
Amended Conversion Price:
|
The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.30 per share.
|
Original Maturity Date:
|
November 9, 2023
|
Amended Maturity Date:
|
November 9, 2024
|
Interest Rate:
|
10% per annum (unchanged)
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees (unchanged)
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Total principal of convertible
debentures ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
2
|
$3,350,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Debentures replaced the $4,884,000 unsecured convertible debentures which were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally announced on October 24, 2022 and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2023.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 24, 2022, November 9, 2022, February 9, 2023, and January 17, 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0506
HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
700,000 subordinate voting shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
1
|
700,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on February 01, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0507
INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants: 3,838,125
Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2024
New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024
Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,676,250 shares with 3,838,125 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2022.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0508
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 508,521 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.61 per share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$1,327,240 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:
Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditors
|
# of
|
Amount Owing
|
Deemed Price
|
Aggregate # of
|
Aggregate Non-Arm's
|
1
|
US$331,809
|
US$2.61
|
127,130
|
Aggregate Pro Group
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024.
NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette
DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 février 2024
Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 508 521 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 2,61 $US par action, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 1 327 240 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :
Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers
|
Participation de personnes
|
Créanciers
|
# de
|
Montant dû
|
Prix réputé par
|
# total d'actions
|
Participation total de
dépendance:
|
1
|
331 809 $US
|
2,61 $US
|
127 130 actions
|
Participation total de Groupe
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
|
S/O
En vertu des billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.
Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 janvier 2024.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0509
POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 09, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,360,000 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per flow-through common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,180,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,180,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.50 per share for a 3-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
13
|
1,960,000
|
Aggregate Cash
Amount
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$12,000
|
N/A
|
48,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for an 18-month period from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on January 09, 2024 and February 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0510
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
BULLETIN V2024-0511
WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, February 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_______________________________________
