VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 14, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0499

SCANDIUM CANADA LTD. ("SCD")

[formerly Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("IPG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 6, 2024, the Company has changed its name from Imperial Mining Group Ltd. to Scandium Canada Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Friday, February 16, 2024, the common shares of Scandium Canada Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Imperial Mining Group Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an "All other metal ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212299).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 216,372,826 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SCD (NEW) CUSIP Number: 80600A103 (NEW)

SCANDIUM CANADA LTÉE (« SCD »)

[Anciennement Imperial Mining Group Ltd. (« IPG »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 6 février 2024, la société a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Imperial Mining Group Ltd. à Scandium Canada Ltée. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital-actions.

Les actions ordinaires de Scandium Canada Ltée seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires vendredi le 16 février 2024 et les actions ordinaires de Imperial Mining Group Ltd. seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Extraction de tous les autres minerais métalliques » (numéro de SCIAN : 212299).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 216 372 826 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare inc. Symbole au téléscripteur : SCD (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 80600A103 (NOUVEAU)

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0500

VANSTAR MINING RESOURCES INC. ("VSR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan of Arrangement

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an arrangement agreement dated December 4, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length third party (the "Acquiror") pursuant to which the Acquiror acquired all of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company by way of a court-approved statutory plan of arrangement under the provisions of the Canada Business Corporations Act (the "Arrangement").

The Company's shareholders approved the Arrangement at a special meeting held on February 6, 2024. The Superior Court of Québec approved the Arrangement on February 9, 2024. The Arrangement closed on February 13, 2024, with shareholders of the Company receiving 0.2008 of a common share of the Acquiror for each common share of the Company held.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated December 5, 2023, January 10, 2024, February 6, 2024 and February 13, 2024 and the information circular of the Company dated January 4, 2024, each of which is available on SEDAR+.

Delist

In connection with the completion of the Arrangement and effective at the close of business on Thursday, February 15, 2024, the common shares of the Company will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

RESSOURCES MINIÈRES VANSTAR INC. (« VSR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Plan d'arrangement, Retrait de la cote

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 14 février 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Plan d'arrangement

La Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt d'une convention d'arrangement datée du 4 décembre 2023 (la « convention ») entre la société et une tierce partie agissant à distance (l'« acquéreur ») selon laquelle l'acquéreur a acquis toutes les actions émises et en circulation de la société la suite d'un plan d'arrangement statutaire approuvé par le tribunal selon les provisions de la loi Canadienne sur les sociétés par action (l'« arrangement »).

Les actionnaires de la société ont approuvé l'arrangement lors d'une assemblée extraordinaire tenue le 6 février 2024. La Cour supérieure du Québec a approuvé l'arrangement le 9 février 2024. L'arrangement a clôturé le 13 février 2024, et les actionnaires de la société ont reçu 0,2008 action ordinaire de l'acquéreur pour chaque action ordinaire de la société détenue.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse datés du 5 décembre 2023, du 10 janvier 2024, du 6 février 2024 et du 13 février 2024 ainsi que la circulaire d'information de la société daté du 4 janvier 2024, chacun étant disponible sur SEDAR+.

Retrait de la cote

À la suite de la réalisation de l'arrangement, les actions ordinaires de la société seront retirées de la cote de la Bourse de Croissance TSX à la fermeture des affaires le jeudi 15 février 2024, à la demande de la société.

_______________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2024-0501

OPTIMUS GOLD CORP. ("OTS.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated February 5, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated February 2, 2024, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, February 16, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

24/02/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-0502

ADVENTUS MINING CORPORATION ("ADZN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement of Units ("BPPU"), a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Units ("NBPPU") and a Non-Brokered Private Placement of Subscription Receipts ("NBPPS") announced November 21, 2023 and December 8, 2023. Each unit ("Unit") consists of four shares of the Company and six Subscription ‎Receipts. Each subscription receipt ("Subscription Receipt") automatically converted to one share of the Company, without payment of additional consideration or further action on the part of the subscription receipt holders, upon closing of the Company's arrangement, as per the Company's news release dated on January 25, 2024.

Number of Units BPPU: 1,972,392 Units



Purchase Price BPPU: $2.90 per Unit



Number of Units NBPPU: 100,000 Units



Purchase Price NBPPU: $2.90 per Unit



Number of Subscription

Receipts NBPPS: 63,769,486 Subscription Receipts



Purchase Price NBPPS: C$0.29 per Subscription Receipt



Number of Placees: 26 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 3,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 175,000

Agent's Fee: Raymond James Ltd - $123,550.64 cash

National Bank Financial Inc. - $123,550.64 cash

Haywood Securities Inc. - $39,467.56 cash

Cormark Securities Inc. - $39,467.56 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $17,159.81 cash

The Company issued a news release on December 8, 2023 confirming closing of the private placements.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0503

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:39 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0504

COPPER ROAD RESOURCES INC. ("CRD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0505

DIAMOND ESTATES WINES & SPIRITS INC. ("DWS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered, Convertible Debentures, Replacement

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 14, 2023, the Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") as announced on January 17, 2024:

Convertible Debentures: $4,884,000 aggregate principal amount of unsecured convertible Debentures (unchanged)



Original Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.80 per share.



Amended Conversion Price: The principal amount is convertible into common shares at a conversion price of $0.30 per share.



Original Maturity Date: November 9, 2023



Amended Maturity Date: November 9, 2024



Interest Rate: 10% per annum (unchanged)



Number of Placees: 8 Placees (unchanged)

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Total principal of convertible debentures ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 2 $3,350,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

The Debentures replaced the $4,884,000 unsecured convertible debentures which were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement which was originally announced on October 24, 2022 and accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 14, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 24, 2022, November 9, 2022, February 9, 2023, and January 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0506

HAMPTON FINANCIAL CORPORATION ("HFC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 700,000 subordinate voting shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: 1 700,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on February 01, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0507

INTREPID METALS CORP. ("INTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 3,838,125

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 21, 2024

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 31, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.70

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 7,676,250 shares with 3,838,125 share purchase warrants attached (post-consolidation), which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective April 28, 2022.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0508

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. ("NOU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 508,521 common shares at a deemed price of US$2.61 per share to settle outstanding accrued interest of US$1,327,240 under the unsecured convertible notes (the "Notes") issued in connection with the private placement announced by press release dated November 8, 2022:

Number of Creditors: 3 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 US$331,809 US$2.61 127,130

common shares Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

Under the Notes the Company has the right to deliver the share certificates to the creditors upon maturity, conversion or redemption, as the case may be, of the Notes.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 2, 2024.

NOUVEAU MONDE GRAPHITE INC. (« NOU »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Émission d'actions en règlement d'une dette

DATE DU BULLETIN: 14 février 2024

Société du groupe 2 de Bourse de Croissance TSX

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu de l'émission proposée de 508 521 actions ordinaires à un prix réputé de 2,61 $US par action, en règlement d'intérêts courus de 1 327 240 $US aux termes des billets convertibles non garantis (les « billets ») émis dans le cadre du placement privé annoncé par voie de communiqué de presse le 8 novembre 2022 :

Nombre de créanciers : 3 créanciers

Participation de personnes

ayant un lien de dépendance /

Groupe Pro:

















Créanciers # de

créanciers Montant dû Prix réputé par

action # total d'actions Participation total de

personnes ayant un lien de dépendance: 1 331 809 $US 2,61 $US 127 130 actions

ordinaires Participation total de Groupe

Pro : S/O S/O S/O S/O

En vertu des billets, la Société a le droit de remettre les certificats d'actions aux créanciers à l'échéance, à la conversion ou au remboursement, selon le cas, des billets.

Pour plus d'informations, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 2 janvier 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0509

POWER NICKEL INC. ("PNPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 09, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,360,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per flow-through common share



Warrants: 2,180,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,180,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 per share for a 3-year period



Number of Placees: 30 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider

Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 1,960,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $12,000 N/A 48,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for an 18-month period from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on January 09, 2024 and February 13, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0510

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, February 14, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2024-0511

WINDFALL GEOTEK INC. ("WIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 14, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:27 p.m. PST, February 13, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending company contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_______________________________________

