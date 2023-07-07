VANCOUVER, BC, July 7, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions on July 6, 2023 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) GPV 2 GREENPOWER MOTOR

COMPANY INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year 2023/03/31





Annual management's discussion and analysis for the year 2023/03/31





Certification of annual filings for the year 2023/03/31

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation in connection with a plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to an arrangement agreement dated April 5, 2023 as amended by an agreement dated May 12, 2023 (the "Arrangement Agreement") among ATAC Resources Ltd. ("ATAC"), Hecla Mining Company ("Hecla") and Alexco Resource Corp. ("Alexco"). Pursuant to the terms of the Arrangement Agreement, Hecla acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of ATAC for consideration payable in shares of Hecla and in shares of a new exploration company, Cascadia Minerals Ltd. ("Cascadia"). Each ATAC shareholder received 0.0166 of a Hecla share and 0.1 of a Cascadia share for each ATAC Share held.

The Exchange has been advised that approval of the Arrangement by shareholders of ATAC was received at a meeting of the shareholders held on June 23, 2023 and that approval of the Arrangement was received from the Supreme Court of British Columbia on June 28, 2023. The full particulars of the Arrangement are set forth in the Management Information Circular of ATAC dated May 15, 2023, which is available under ATAC's profile on SEDAR.

ATAC, Hecla and Alexco closed the Arrangement on July 7, 2023.

Delisting:

In conjunction with the closing of the Arrangement, ATAC has requested that its common shares be delisted. Accordingly, effective at the close of business, Monday, July 10, 2023, the common shares of ATAC will be delisted from the Exchange.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

MINTO METALS CORP. ("MNTO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective, Tuesday, July 11, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on May 16, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

TOTAL HELIUM LTD. ("TOH.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

New Listing – Warrants

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023, 25,000,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Oil and Gas Services' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization: 25,000,000 warrants authorized by a warrant indenture dated May 1, 2023, of which 25,000,000 will be listed and posted for trading on the TSXV effective at the opening on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $0.75 per common share to May 1, 2025



Warrant Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada



Trading Symbol: TOH.WT.A (New)



CUSIP Number: 89157L149 (New)





These 25,000,000 warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of special warrants that have been automatically converted into 25,000,000 units (the "Units") at no additional cost. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. A final short form prospectus dated June 21, 2023 qualifies the distribution of these 25,000,000 warrants, which are being listed for trading.

For further information, refer to the final short form prospectus and the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2023, June 21, 2023, June 27, 2023 and July 7, 2023, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

23/07/07 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:19 p.m. PST, July 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ALASKA ENERGY METALS CORPORATION ("AEMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 7, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

ALPINE SUMMIT ENERGY PARTNERS, INC. ("ALPS.U")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:51 p.m. PST, July 6, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, Pending Company Contact; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATAC RESOURCES LTD. ("ATC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DECADE RESOURCES LTD. ("DEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 4,718,095 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 4,718,095 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,718,095 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 240,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $33,600 N/A 320,000









Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.13 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on May 23, 2023, and July 6, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DEEP-SOUTH RESOURCES INC. ("DSM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, July 7, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a sale agreement (the "Agreement") between Genius Metals Inc. ("the Company") and an arm's length party to the Company, in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in the Paka property comprised of 189 contiguous claims covering more than 97 km2.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION













Upon signature of the Agreement 60,000 None None







Within 30 days of regulatory approval None 6,000,000 common shares None









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention de vente (la « convention ») entre Métaux Genius Inc. (la « société ») et un tiers indépendant vis-à-vis la société, concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans la propriété Paka composée de 189 claims contigus couvrant plus de 97 km2.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE













À la signature de la convention 60 000 Aucun Aucun







Dans les 30 jours après avoir obtenu

l'accord des organismes de réglementation Aucun 6 000 000 actions ordinaires Aucun









Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 29 juin 2023.

GENIUS METALS INC. ("GENI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 17,190,000 common shares and 4,055,533 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share and $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 17,190,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 17,190,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 per common share until June 29, 2025



Number of Placees: 61 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 6 1,820,333 common shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount ($) Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $6,650 N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on June 29, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

MÉTAUX GENIUS INC. (« GENI »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 7 juillet 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 16 juin 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 17 190 000 actions ordinaires et 4 055 533 actions accréditives



Prix : 0,05 $ par action ordinaire et 0,06 $ par action accréditive



Bons de souscription : 17 190 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 17 190 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,10 $ par action ordinaire jusqu'au 29 juin 2025



Nombre de souscripteurs : 61 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Souscripteurs # total de souscripteurs: # total d'actions Participation total d'initiés existants: 6 1 820 333 actions ordinaires Participation total de Groupe Pro: S/O S/O









Montant total en espéces ($) # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation: 6 650 $ S/O S/O









La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté 29 juin 2023. Notez que dans certaines circonstances, la Bourse peut ensuite prolonger la durée des bons de souscription, s'ils sont inférieurs à la durée maximale autorisée.

GREENBRIAR CAPITAL CORP. ("GRB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 22, 2023 :

Convertible Debenture $1,000,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 800,000 common shares at $1.25 of principal outstanding.



Maturity date: Three years from issuance



Warrants 460,000 detachable common share purchase warrants. Each warrant will have a term of three years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $1.30.



Interest rate: 12% per annum



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

GREEN IMPACT PARTNERS INC. ("GIP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 26, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $10.00 per share



Number of Placees: 5 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Finder's Fee: N/A





The Company issued a news release on June 26, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

MINERVA INTELLIGENCE INC. ("MVAI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: N/A



Warrant Exercise Price: N/A



Number of Placees: 47 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 900,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 13 9,300,00









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

NORTH ARROW MINERALS INC. ("NAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of mineral exploration data.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S)







CONSIDERATION N/A 200,000 Common Shares N/A









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023.

PRINCIPAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("PTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,011,537 units



Purchase Price: $0.10 per unit



Warrants: 3,011,537 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,011,537 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

ROYAL HELIUM LTD. ("RHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 822,044 common shares to settle interest payment to debenture holders for $291,414.51, with respect to the $5,350,000, 14.0% Senior Unsecured Convertible Debentures due December 31, 2025, issued on February 8, 2023.

Further to the news release dated July 7, 2023, the Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an acquisition agreement between Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party to the issuer (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of 100% interest in 24 mining claims in the Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory of Québec, Canada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES (S) CONSIDERATION













On or before the closing date 25,000 100,000 common shares None







Within 180 days from July 3, 2023 40,000 250,000 common shares None









For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 29, 2023

ZINCX RESOURCES CORP. ("ZNX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 7, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 6, 2023.

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A









Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A









The Company issued a news release on July 6, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

