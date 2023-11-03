VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 3, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

MEDNOW INC. ("MNOW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 02, 2023 and Mednow Inc. (the "Company") press release dated November 01, 2023, effective at the opening, Tuesday, November 07, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, Radient Technologies Inc., (the "Company") has not maintained the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 1 to:

Classification

Tier 2

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued on March 8, 2023 trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

________________________________________

SILVER STORM MINING LTD. ("SVRS")

[formerly Golden Tag Resources Ltd. ("GOG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on October 30, 2023, the Company has changed its name from Golden Tag Resources Ltd. to Silver Storm Mining Ltd. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, the common shares of Silver Storm Mining Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Golden Tag Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Gold and silver ore mining" company (NAICS Number: 212220).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 397,140,860 common shares are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: Marrelli Trust Company Limited Trading Symbol: SVRS (NEW) CUSIP Number: 82825J109 (NEW)

__________________________________

23/11/03 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT") ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:29 p.m. PST, Nov. 2, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AVANTI HELIUM CORP. ("AVN") ("AVN.WT") ("AVN.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Nov. 3, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CANADA RARE EARTH CORP. ("LL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,680,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.03 per share to settle outstanding debt for $50,400, in relation to investment banking services.

Number of Creditors: 1 arm's length creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

DOLLY VARDEN SILVER CORPORATION ("DV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 15,384,616 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.65 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 15,384,616 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 2, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

LATIN METALS INC. ("LMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,000,000 bonus warrants to certain arm's length and non-arms length parties, in consideration of loans in the amount of $ 600,000 for a term of one year, which bears interest at a rate of 10% per annum. Each bonus warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at an exercise price of $0.10 for a one-year period.

For further details please refer to the company's news releases dated August 24, 2023, and September 27, 2023

________________________________________

LUCKY MINERALS INC. ("LKY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2023. The amendment is subsequent to a Prospectus-Debenture Offering accepted on November 7, 2018. The terms of the amendment are as follows:

Convertible Debenture: $1,259,321



Conversion Price: Convertible into units consisting of one common share and one-half common share purchase warrant at $0.10 of principal outstanding until maturity.



Maturity date: October 4, 2023



New Maturity date: January 02, 2024



Warrants Each warrant will have a term of two years from the date of issuance of the notes and entitle the holder to purchase one common share. The warrants are exercisable at the price of $0.15 until January 02, 2023.



Interest rate: 8% per annum due semi-annually



Number of Placees: 7 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated October 11, 2023 announcing the amendment of the convertible debenture.

________________________________________

QUARTZ MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("QZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 20, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,538,889 shares



Purchase Price: $0.18 per share



Warrants: 1,538,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 1.538,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.18 for a five year period



Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 1,400,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on October 30, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 3, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 30, 2023:

Number of Shares: 8,756,900 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 4,378,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,378,450 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 175,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $28,912.80 N/A 144,564 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.30 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on September 27, 2023, and October 27, 2023, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances, the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392