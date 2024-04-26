VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ -

ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03

Payable Date: May 24, 2024

Record Date: May 17, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: May 16, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-1212

LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrants Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 25, 2024, the first paragraph of the bulletin should have read as follows:

The warrants are presently halted and will remain in this state until further notice, or until their expiration and subsequent delisting, slated for the close of business on May 6, 2024.

All other information remains unchanged.

BULLETIN V2024-1213

NEW TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("NTB")

[formerly TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("TYMB")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 26, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.

Effective at the opening of April 30, 2024, the shares of New Tymbal Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tymbal Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post – Consolidation

Capitalization: 400,000,000 shares with no par value of which

17,942,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: NTB (new) CUSIP Number: 649017100 (new)

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-1214

BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2024, increased March 13, 2024, and clarified March 26, 2024:

Number of Shares: 7,806,450 shares Purchase Price: $0.02 per share Warrants: 7,806,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,806,450 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a two-year period Number of Placees: 11 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement : 1 2,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $840 N/A 42,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 1, 2024, and April 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

BULLETIN V2024-1215

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:

Number of Shares: 4,500,002 flow-through common shares Purchase Price: $0.055 per flow-through common share Number of Placees: 3 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees

# of Placee (s)

Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

N/A

N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

N/A

N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $15,925 N/A 289,545

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.055 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1216

CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 9,666,336 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: April 29, 2024 (as to 5,822,554 warrants)

May 20, 2024 (as to 3,843,782 warrants)



New Expiry Date of Warrants: April 29, 2025 (as to 5,822,554 warrants)

May 20, 2025 (as to 3,843,782 warrants)



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.22 (Unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,666,336 shares with 9,666,336 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-1217

DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2024:

Convertible Debenture $575,000 principal amount of convertible debentures Conversion Price: Convertible into up to 2,875,000 common shares at $0.20 per share of principal outstanding. Maturity date: Three (3) years from the date of issuance Interest rate: 12% per annum Number of Placees: 3 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Convertible Debenture ($)





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement : 3 $575,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1218

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-1219

KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1220

MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-1221

ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 15, 2024:

Number of Shares: 5,750,000 common shares Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share Number of Placees: 2 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,150,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1222

SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment to the Barney Ridge Option Agreement dated April 12, 2024 whereby the original Barney Ridge Option Agreement dated June 26, 2020 has been amended as follows:

In lieu of issuing 100,000 common shares on the 4th anniversary of the option agreement and issuing 200,000 common shares on the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, to issue 550,000 common shares on or before May 15, 2024.

In lieu of $40,000 cash on the 4th anniversary of the option agreement and $60,000 cash on the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, to pay $60,000 on or before May 15, 2024.

In lieu of a work commitment of $850,000 by the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, no work commitment is required.

For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 23, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-1223

SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2024:

Number of Shares: 3,685,750 charity flow-through shares Purchase Price: $7.80 per charity flow-through share Warrants: N/A Warrant Exercise Price: N/A Number of Placees: 22 placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee:

Cormark Securities Inc. - $445,607.17 cash

BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $445,607.17 cash

Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $163,868.15 cash

CIBC World Markets Inc. - $95,589.93 cash

National Bank Financial Inc.- $95,589.93 cash

SCP Resource Finance LP - $95,589.93 cash

Paradigm Capital Inc.- $95,589.93 cash

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

Private Placement-Non-Brokered

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024:

Number of Shares: 405,000 charity flow-through shares Purchase Price: $7.80 per charity flow-through share Warrants: N/A Warrant Exercise Price: N/A Number of Placees: 1 placee







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A











Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate #

of Shares Aggregate #

of Warrants Finder's Fee: $78,975.00 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-1224

VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to enter into the Loan Agreement dated March 5th, 2024 ("Agreement"), with two arm's length parties ("Lenders"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Lenders will lend the Company an aggregate principal amount of $2,000,000 through an unsecured loan ("Loan"), bearing a simple interest of 12% per annum which will mature 12 months from the date of the loan. The Company may repay the Loan prior to maturity with no penalty. In consideration for the Loan, the Company will issue the Lenders an aggregate of 800,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $1.15 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.

For more information, please refer to the press release dated April 18, 2024.

