Apr 26, 2024, 21:29 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2024 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1211
ALPHAMIN RESOURCES CORP. ("AFM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend Amount per Common Share: $0.03
Payable Date: May 24, 2024
Record Date: May 17, 2024
Ex-dividend Date: May 16, 2024
BULLETIN V2024-1212
LEONOVUS INC. ("LTV.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Warrants Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 25, 2024, the first paragraph of the bulletin should have read as follows:
The warrants are presently halted and will remain in this state until further notice, or until their expiration and subsequent delisting, slated for the close of business on May 6, 2024.
All other information remains unchanged.
BULLETIN V2024-1213
NEW TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("NTB")
[formerly TYMBAL RESOURCES LTD. ("TYMB")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Consolidation and Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to directors' resolution passed on March 26, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (3) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows.
Effective at the opening of April 30, 2024, the shares of New Tymbal Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Tymbal Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
Post – Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
400,000,000 shares with no par value of which
|
17,942,091 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
Nil shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NTB (new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
649017100 (new)
24/04/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BULLETIN V2024-1214
BARU GOLD CORP. ("BARU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 7, 2024, increased March 13, 2024, and clarified March 26, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,806,450 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per share
|
Warrants:
|
7,806,450 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,806,450 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement :
|
1
|
2,000,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$840
|
N/A
|
42,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.05 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued news releases on April 1, 2024, and April 25, 2024, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
BULLETIN V2024-1215
CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 24, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,500,002 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.055 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,925
|
N/A
|
289,545
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.055 for a period of three (3) years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
BULLETIN V2024-1216
CLEAR BLUE TECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC. ("CBLU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,666,336
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 29, 2024 (as to 5,822,554 warrants)
|
May 20, 2024 (as to 3,843,782 warrants)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
April 29, 2025 (as to 5,822,554 warrants)
|
May 20, 2025 (as to 3,843,782 warrants)
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.22 (Unchanged)
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 9,666,336 shares with 9,666,336 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 22, 2022.
BULLETIN V2024-1217
DEVERON CORP. ("FARM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debentures
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 25, 2024:
|
Convertible Debenture
|
$575,000 principal amount of convertible debentures
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into up to 2,875,000 common shares at $0.20 per share of principal outstanding.
|
Maturity date:
|
Three (3) years from the date of issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
12% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Convertible Debenture ($)
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement :
|
3
|
$575,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
BULLETIN V2024-1218
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:36 p.m. PST, April 25, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
BULLETIN V2024-1219
KRAKEN ROBOTICS INC. ("PNG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-1220
MEDICUS PHARMA LTD. ("MDCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, April 26, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
BULLETIN V2024-1221
ORGANTO FOODS INC. ("OGO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 15, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,750,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
2 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
5,150,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 16, 2024 confirming closing of the private placement.
BULLETIN V2024-1222
SITKA GOLD CORP. ("SIG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amendment to the Barney Ridge Option Agreement dated April 12, 2024 whereby the original Barney Ridge Option Agreement dated June 26, 2020 has been amended as follows:
In lieu of issuing 100,000 common shares on the 4th anniversary of the option agreement and issuing 200,000 common shares on the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, to issue 550,000 common shares on or before May 15, 2024.
In lieu of $40,000 cash on the 4th anniversary of the option agreement and $60,000 cash on the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, to pay $60,000 on or before May 15, 2024.
In lieu of a work commitment of $850,000 by the 5th anniversary of the option agreement, no work commitment is required.
For more details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 23, 2024.
BULLETIN V2024-1223
SNOWLINE GOLD CORP. ("SGD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced April 3, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,685,750 charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$7.80 per charity flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
22 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
Agent's Fee:
Cormark Securities Inc. - $445,607.17 cash
BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. - $445,607.17 cash
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $163,868.15 cash
CIBC World Markets Inc. - $95,589.93 cash
National Bank Financial Inc.- $95,589.93 cash
SCP Resource Finance LP - $95,589.93 cash
Paradigm Capital Inc.- $95,589.93 cash
The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.
Private Placement-Non-Brokered
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 25, 2024:
|
Number of Shares:
|
405,000 charity flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$7.80 per charity flow-through share
|
Warrants:
|
N/A
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
N/A
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
|
Aggregate #
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$78,975.00
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2024, confirming the closing of the private placement.
BULLETIN V2024-1224
VICINITY MOTOR CORP. ("VMC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2024
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to enter into the Loan Agreement dated March 5th, 2024 ("Agreement"), with two arm's length parties ("Lenders"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Lenders will lend the Company an aggregate principal amount of $2,000,000 through an unsecured loan ("Loan"), bearing a simple interest of 12% per annum which will mature 12 months from the date of the loan. The Company may repay the Loan prior to maturity with no penalty. In consideration for the Loan, the Company will issue the Lenders an aggregate of 800,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company ("Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share in the capital of the Company ("Share") at an exercise price of $1.15 per Share for a period of 12 months from the date of issuance.
For more information, please refer to the press release dated April 18, 2024.
