VANCOUVER, BC, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DAURA CAPITAL CORP. ("DUR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the market open on Friday, April 28, 2023, the common shares of Daura Capital Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading, as the Company has announced the termination of its proposed qualifying transaction with Estrella Gold S.A.C. For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 14, 2022.

_______________________________________

EASTOWER WIRELESS INC. ("ESTW.H")

[formerly Eastower Wireless Inc. ("ESTW")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Friday, April 28, 2023, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of April 28, 2023, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from ESTW to ESTW.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

_______________________________________

SONOR INVESTMENTS LIMITED ("SNI.PR.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per 1st Preference Share: $0.225

Payable Date: September 15, 2023

Record Date: September 1, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: August 31 , 2023

________________________________________

23/04/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADAMERA MINERALS CORP. ("ADZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 21, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Number of Placees: 7 placees



Warrants: 3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 25, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:52 a.m. PST, April 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AZTEC MINERALS CORP. ("AZT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, April 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BLACKWOLF COPPER AND GOLD LTD. ("BWCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Brokered; Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 6, 2023:

Number of Shares - Brokered: 416,666 flow-through shares and 25,094,000 common shares



Warrants - Brokered: 12,547,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,547,000 shares



Number of Shares – Non-Brokered: 10,000,000 flow-through shares and 4,906,000 common shares



Warrants – Non-Brokered: 2,453,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,453,000 shares



Share Purchase Price: $0.24 per flow through share and $0.20 per common share



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 112 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 10,216,632 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Agent's Fee: Red Cloud Securities Inc. - $356,915.99 cash and 1,778,746 Broker Warrants. The Agent was also paid $168,000 cash and 700,000 Finder's Warrants as a financial advisory fee for acting as the Company's financial advisor in connection with the non-brokered portion of the offering.



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,600 N/A 28,000 Warrants

Broker and Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.20 for period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 4, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BUILDDIRECT.COM TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BILD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 30, 2022:

Number of Shares: 5,405,407 shares



Purchase Price: $0.37 per share



Number of Placees: 3 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 5,405,407 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A

Finder's Fee: N/A

The Company issued a news release on December 30, 2022 and January 3, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 29, 2023 and April 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 20,783,600 non-flow-through shares and 1,847,000 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per non-flow-through share and $0.06 per flow-through share



Warrants: 20,783,600 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,783,600 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.075 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 20 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 6,000,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A 200,000 Shares N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 confirming the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

COPAUR MINERALS INC. ("CPAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 23, 2023, and increased on April 13, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,221,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 2,610,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,610,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.75 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 80 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 60,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 405,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $129,910 N/A 213,220

Finder's Warrants Terms: 154,910 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance. 58,310 warrants entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.75 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on April 17, 2023, April 25, 2023, and April 26, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL METALS MINING CORP. ("IMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,407,440 shares to settle outstanding debt for $480,557.95.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditor

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Amount Deemed Price

Creditor Progroup=P Owing per Share # of Shares

1 Y $37,500 $0.075 500,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered; Private Placement-Non-Brokered; Correction

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated April 25, 2023, the following information is corrected.

Number of Placees: 58 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 4 325,042

All other information remains unchanged.

_______________________________________

KOOTENAY SILVER INC. ("KTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment agreement dated March 31, 2023, (the "Amending Agreement") between the Company and arm's length parties (the "Vendors") in respect of the agreement dated November 12, 2018 (the "Agreement") regarding Columba project ("the "Property"). The Amending Agreement provides for the following changes.

By way of consideration, the Company will make the April 2023 payment of US $430,000 plus 16 percent IVA by (i) issuing 2,844,706 shares at a deemed price of $0.119 per share (equivalent to US $215,000 plus 16 percent IVA) and (ii) making a US $215,000 plus 16 percent IVA cash payment.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 6, 2023.

______________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 178,572 shares to settle outstanding debt for $12,500.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 1 $12,500 $0.07 178,572

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:38 a.m. PST, April 26, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

REVOLUGROUP CANADA INC. ("REVO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, April 26, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ROBEX RESOURCES INC. ("RBX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's documentation in connection with the issuance of 22,500,000 non-transferable bonus warrants to an arm's length party to purchase 22,500,000 common shares pursuant to a Bridge Loan Facility Agreement for gross proceeds of up to US$35,000,000 (the "Bridge"). The Bridge bears an interest rate of 8% per annum and matures 9 months from the date of signing of the Bridge. The warrants have an exercise price of C$0.39 per share with an expiry date of April 19, 2027, subject to pro rata cancellation and/or early expiration clauses if, amongst others, the Bridge is repaid before the expiry date and/or not renegotiated for a larger amount as part of a project finance facility.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 24, 2023, March 21, 2023 and April 20, 2023.

RESOURCES ROBEX INC. (« RBX »)

BULLETIN TYPE : Émission d'actions en paiement de primes

BULLETIN DATE: 26 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents par la société relativement à l'émission de 22 500 000 bons de souscription non transférables à un prêteur agissant à distance permettant de souscrire à 22 500 000 actions ordinaires en vertu d'une entente de financement pour une facilité de crédit-relais pour un montant total pouvant atteindre 35 000 000 $US (le « Crédit–relais »). Le Crédit-relais porte intérêt au taux de 8 % par année et vient à échéance 9 mois suivant la signature du Crédit-relais. Les bons de souscription ont un prix d'exercice de 0,39 $C par action et ont une date d'échéance du 19 avril 2027, sujet à des clauses d'annulation proportionnelle et/ou de terminaison accélérée si, entre autres, le Crédit–relais est remboursé avant la date d'échéance et/ou n'est pas renégocié pour un montant plus important dans le cadre d'une facilité de financement de projet.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez vous référer aux communiqués de presse de la société datés du 24 janvier 2023, 21 mars 2023 et 20 avril 2023.

________________________________________

SILVER X MINING CORP. ("AGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an asset purchase agreement dated April 14, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Silver X Mining (the "Company") and arm's length party (the "Vendor"), whereby the Company to acquire the Revenue-Virginius mine and certain related assets located in the San Juan Mountains near Ouray, Colorado.

In consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of an aggregate amount up to US$4,500,000 as follows, US$200,000 upon execution of the Asset Purchase Agreement, US$1,000,0000 at the closing of the Transaction, US$2,000,000 upon satisfaction of certain conditions and US$1,300,000 upon satisfaction of the certain conditions.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated April 17, 2023.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM GOLD MINES INC. ("TGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Correction, Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated April 25, 2023 ("Bulletin"), the following correction to the Bridge Loan amount has been made:

"The Company's proposal to issue 608,695 non-transferable common share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to an arm's length party (the "Lender") in return for a $70,000 bridge loan (the "Bridge Loan") which is extended to the Company."

The remainder of the Bulletin remains unchanged.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated March 29, 2023, and April 24, 2023.

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 3,883,495 Québec flow-through common shares

5,042,017 Québec Critical Minerals flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.2575 per Québec flow-through common share$0.2975 per Québec Critical Minerals flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Insiders (1 placee) Y 6,983,765

Finder's Fee: A finder received a cash commission of $3,045

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated March 30, 2023.

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

BULLETIN DATE : April 26, 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») :

Nombre d'actions : 3 883 495 actions accréditives ordinaires du Québec

5 042 017 actions ordinaires accréditives pour les minéraux critiques du Québec







Prix : 0,2575 $ par action accréditive ordinaire du Québec

0,2975 $ par action ordinaire accréditive pour les minéraux critiques du Québec



Nombre de souscripteurs : 8 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Initiés (1 souscripteur) Y 6 983 765

Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu une commission en espèces de 3 045 $

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 30 mars 2023.

________________________________________

VISIBLE GOLD MINES INC. ("VGD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: April 26, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") announced on March 31, 2023:

Number of Securities: 1,250,000 common shares







Purchase Price: $0.12 per common share







Warrants: 1,250,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 1,250,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.17 per share until April 12, 2025



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate Insiders (1 placee) Y 625,000

Finder's Fee: Nil

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated April 13, 2023.

LES MINES D'OR VISIBLE INC. (« VGD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 avril 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») annoncé le 31 mars 2023 :

Nombre d'actions : 1 250 000 actions ordinaires







Prix : 0,12 $ par action ordinaire







Bons de souscription : 1 250 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 250 000 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,17 $ par action jusqu'au 12 avril 2025



Nombre de souscripteurs : 2 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Ensemble Initiés (1 souscripteur) Y 625 000

Honoraire d'intermédiation : aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 13 avril 2023.

________________________________________

