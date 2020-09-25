VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")

[formerly POWERORE INC. ("PORE")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors resolution passed August 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 28, 2020, the common shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of PowerOre Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

70,113,591 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 1,703,579







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: QCCU New CUSIP Number: 74738B109 New

________________________________________

QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")

[formerly Colorado Resources Ltd. ("CXO")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated September 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening September 28, 2020, the trading symbol for Colorado Resources Ltd. will change from ('CXO') to ('QEX') and the common shares of Questex Gold & Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Colorado Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

21,117,091 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: QEX (new) CUSIP Number: 74790A106 (new)

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a One Hundred and Forty-five (145) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Friday September 25, 2020, the common shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. will be consolidated and remain halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,013,203 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: SIM UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 83013Q509 NEW

________________________________________

20/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 137,119 common shares



Purchase Price: $19.2737 per common share



Number of Placees: 1 Placee



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company's news release dated September 8, 2020, also set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 3, 2020, between Exelorate Enterprise, LLC (the "Vendor"), the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Steer Holdings, LLC. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, Steer Holdings, LLC will purchase all the rights, title, interest in and to an electric vehicle car subscription including further minor assets and assumed liabilities associated with the business owned by the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor a total purchase price of USD$3,250,000 to be satisfied by issuing 222,819 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$19.2737 per common share.

In connection with the transaction, the Vendor also entered into a transition services agreement with Steer Holdings LLC, pursuant to which both parties will use commercially reasonable efforts to corporate and assist each other in connection with the transition of the acquired business.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 8, 2020.

________________________________________

GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD. ("GXL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,493,306 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $524,665.28.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares John Adams Y $127,397.26 $0.05 2,547,945 Wes Adams Y $196,373.63 $0.05 3,927,473 John Kanderka Y $100,776.75 $0.05 2,015,535 Marc Blythe Y $39,877.02 $0.05 797,540

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,250,000 Flow-through shares







Purchase Price: $0.40 per share







Number of Placees: 4 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Anthony Lesiak Y 100,000 William Sheriff Y 25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 200,000 [1 Placee]









Finder's Fee: Clarus Securities Inc. $78,500 cash payable.

PowerOne Capital Markets Limited $31,400 cash payable.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

________________________________________

GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 18, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 share



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.75



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees



Finder's Fee:

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $14,100.00 cash; 28,200 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners $13,200.00 cash; 26,400 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $1,500.00 cash; 3,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.50



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: Two-year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:

Number of Shares: 11,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 3, 2020:

Number of Shares: 9,566,428 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.





Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit







Warrants: 9,566,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,566,428 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 8 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units Fabrizio Chiocchetti Y 5,400,000 Franco Favilla Y 3,250,000





Finder's Fee: Luca Altamura – 97,500 common shares



Luis Manuel Valdivieso – 171,118 common shares



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN") (PVF.PR.U)

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 21, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,669,481 Equity LP Units and up to 999,828 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,666 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares









Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Creditor] P $100,000 $0.06 1,666,666

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2020.

________________________________________

SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier Company or NEX Company [NOTE TO ANALYST: CHOOSE ONE]

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,564,950 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 12,782,475 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,782,475 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.30 for a two-year period. The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the common shares trade at $0.40 for 10 days the Company has the right to accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days' notice to the holders.



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Insider Participation:

Name Insider=Y

ProGroup=P # of Units Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd.



(Eric Sprott) Y 5,000,000 Coast Capital Management



(Chad Tappendorf) Y 17,500,000



Finders' Fee: $4,500 cash and 22,500 broker warrants ("Broker Warrant") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $1,250 cash and 6,250 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; $16,500 cash and 82,500 Broker Warrants payable to Scarsdale Equities LLC. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.

________________________________________

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between Transforming Systems Ltd. (the "Vendor"), the shareholders and optionholders of the Vendor, and Vitalhub Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.

As consideration, the Company shall pay the shareholders of the Vendor an aggregate of £4,051,820, plus 1,566,827 common shares of the Company.

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2020 and September 9, 2020.

____________________________________

WOODBRIDGE VENTURES INC. ("WOOD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's revised CPC Filing Statement dated September 23, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

___________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

_____________________________________

ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

