TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Sep 25, 2020, 12:15 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 24, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
QC COPPER AND GOLD INC. ("QCCU")
[formerly POWERORE INC. ("PORE")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a Directors resolution passed August 25, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 28, 2020, the common shares of QC Copper and Gold Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of PowerOre Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
70,113,591
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
1,703,579
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
QCCU
|
New
|
CUSIP Number:
|
74738B109
|
New
________________________________________
QUESTEX GOLD & COPPER LTD. ("QEX")
[formerly Colorado Resources Ltd. ("CXO")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change, Symbol Change
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated September 3, 2020, the Company has changed its name and symbol as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening September 28, 2020, the trading symbol for Colorado Resources Ltd. will change from ('CXO') to ('QEX') and the common shares of Questex Gold & Copper Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Colorado Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
21,117,091
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
NIL
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
QEX
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
74790A106
|
(new)
________________________________________
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders July 28, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a One Hundred and Forty-five (145) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Friday September 25, 2020, the common shares of Siyata Mobile Inc. will be consolidated and remain halted from trading on TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
1,013,203
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
SIM
|
UNCHANGED
|
CUSIP Number:
|
83013Q509
|
NEW
________________________________________
20/09/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
DATAMETREX AI LIMITED ("DM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced and closed on September 8, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
137,119 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$19.2737 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 Placee
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company's news release dated September 8, 2020, also set out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
FACEDRIVE INC. ("FD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated September 3, 2020, between Exelorate Enterprise, LLC (the "Vendor"), the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Steer Holdings, LLC. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreements, Steer Holdings, LLC will purchase all the rights, title, interest in and to an electric vehicle car subscription including further minor assets and assumed liabilities associated with the business owned by the Vendor. As consideration, the Company will provide the Vendor a total purchase price of USD$3,250,000 to be satisfied by issuing 222,819 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of C$19.2737 per common share.
In connection with the transaction, the Vendor also entered into a transition services agreement with Steer Holdings LLC, pursuant to which both parties will use commercially reasonable efforts to corporate and assist each other in connection with the transition of the acquired business.
Insider / Pro Group Participation: None
For further details, please see the Company's news release dated September 8, 2020.
________________________________________
GALILEO EXPLORATION LTD. ("GXL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 10,493,306 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $524,665.28.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
8 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
John Adams
|
Y
|
$127,397.26
|
$0.05
|
2,547,945
|
Wes Adams
|
Y
|
$196,373.63
|
$0.05
|
3,927,473
|
John Kanderka
|
Y
|
$100,776.75
|
$0.05
|
2,015,535
|
Marc Blythe
|
Y
|
$39,877.02
|
$0.05
|
797,540
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
GOLDEN PREDATOR MINING CORP ("GPY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,250,000 Flow-through shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.40 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Anthony Lesiak
|
Y
|
100,000
|
William Sheriff
|
Y
|
25,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
200,000
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Clarus Securities Inc. $78,500 cash payable.
|
PowerOne Capital Markets Limited $31,400 cash payable.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
GOLDON RESOURCES LTD. ("GLD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Sep 18, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.50 per share
|
Warrants:
|
1,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,000,000 share
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.75
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$14,100.00 cash; 28,200 warrants
|
Echelon Wealth Partners
|
$13,200.00 cash; 26,400 warrants
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$1,500.00 cash; 3,000 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.50
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
Two-year term
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
KANADARIO GOLD INC. ("KANA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 9, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
11,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 17, 2022 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period.
________________________________________
KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
KUUHUBB INC. ("KUU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:14 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MISSION READY SOLUTIONS INC. ("MRS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on September 3, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
9,566,428 common share units ("Unit"). Each Unit consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
9,566,428 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,566,428 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Units
|
Fabrizio Chiocchetti
|
Y
|
5,400,000
|
Franco Favilla
|
Y
|
3,250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Luca Altamura – 97,500 common shares
|
Luis Manuel Valdivieso – 171,118 common shares
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated September 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
PARTNERS VALUE INVESTMENTS LP ("PVF.UN") (PVF.PR.U)
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated September 21, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation up to 3,669,481 Equity LP Units and up to 999,828 Preferred LP Units in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange during the period from October 1, 2020 to September 30, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by RBC Capital Markets on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
RENAISSANCE OIL CORP. ("ROE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,666,666 shares to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditors
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[1 Creditor]
|
P
|
$100,000
|
$0.06
|
1,666,666
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2020.
________________________________________
SIYATA MOBILE INC. ("SIM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier Company or NEX Company [NOTE TO ANALYST: CHOOSE ONE]
Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STRATABOUND MINERALS CORP. ("SB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,564,950 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.20 per Unit
|
Warrants:
|
12,782,475 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,782,475 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.30 for a two-year period. The warrant contains an acceleration clause wherein if the common shares trade at $0.40 for 10 days the Company has the right to accelerate the expiration date upon 30 days' notice to the holders.
|
Number of Placees:
|
19 Placees
|
Insider Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y
|
# of Units
|
Jerritt Canyon Canada Ltd.
|
(Eric Sprott)
|
Y
|
5,000,000
|
Coast Capital Management
|
(Chad Tappendorf)
|
Y
|
17,500,000
|
Finders' Fee:
|
$4,500 cash and 22,500 broker warrants ("Broker Warrant") payable to Leede Jones Gable Inc.; $1,250 cash and 6,250 Broker Warrants payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.; $16,500 cash and 82,500 Broker Warrants payable to Scarsdale Equities LLC. Each Broker Warrant is exercisable into common shares at a price of $0.20 per common share for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 24, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods.
________________________________________
STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:23 a.m. PST, September 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VITALHUB CORP. ("VHI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 28, 2020, between Transforming Systems Ltd. (the "Vendor"), the shareholders and optionholders of the Vendor, and Vitalhub Corp. (the "Company"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company shall purchase all of the issued and outstanding shares of the Vendor.
As consideration, the Company shall pay the shareholders of the Vendor an aggregate of £4,051,820, plus 1,566,827 common shares of the Company.
For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated August 31, 2020 and September 9, 2020.
____________________________________
WOODBRIDGE VENTURES INC. ("WOOD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's revised CPC Filing Statement dated September 23, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
___________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 12:30 p.m. PST, September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
_____________________________________
ESV RESOURCES LTD. ("ESV.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: September 24, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated September 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2.
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
