TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2201

BULLETIN TYPE: Cease Trade Order

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Company

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 16, 2024 against the following company for failing to file the documents indicated within the required time period:

Symbol Tier Company Failure to File Period Ending (Y/M/D) OGO 2 ORGANTO FOODS INC. Annual audited financial statements for the year. 2023/12/31





Interim financial report for the period. 2024/03/31





Management's discussion and analysis for the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31





Certification of annual and interim filings for the periods. 2023/12/31 & 2024/03/31



Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

BULLETIN V2024-2202

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 8, 2024, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Ontario Securities Commission dated May 7, 2024 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Friday, July 19, 2024, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-2203

VITREOUS GLASS INC. ("VCI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:

Dividend per common share: $0.10

Payable Date: August 15, 2024

Record Date: August 1, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: August 1, 2024

24/07/17 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2204

BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC. ("BONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program") designed to encourage the exercise of 10,626,000 existing warrants (the "Existing Warrants") of the Company. Each Existing Warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.05 per share, as described in the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2024 and May 29, 2024.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of the Existing Warrants that exercised their warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received an additional warrant (the "Incentive Warrant") entitling such holder to acquire one common share of the Company at a price of $0.07 per share that will expire at the earlier of (i) Dec. 19, 2026, and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.15.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on May 29, 2024 and expired on June 12, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 5,366,000 Existing Warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $268,300 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 5,366,000 common shares and 5,366,000 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of Existing Warrants: 5,366,000 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the Existing Warrants): $0.05 per common share



Incentive Warrants: 5,366,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,366,000 common shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: Each Incentive Warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.07 per share which will expire on the earlier of (i) Dec. 19, 2026, and (ii) at the Company's option, 30 days, if for any 10 consecutive trading days the closing price of the Company's common shares equals or exceeds $0.15.



Number of Placees: 17 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares











Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 100,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 650,000



All Existing Warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continue to entitle the holder to acquire common shares as per the original terms of the Existing Warrants.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 6, 2024, May 29, 2024 and June 25, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2205

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:17 p.m. PST, July 16, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2206

FIRST NORDIC METALS CORP. ("FNM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Miscellaneous

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted the Company's warrant incentive program (the "Warrant Incentive Program) designed to encourage the exercise of 7,689,583 existing warrants of the Company. Each warrant entitled the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $0.29.

Pursuant to the Warrant Incentive Program, each of the holders of warrants that exercised warrants during an early exercise period (the "Early Exercise Period") received one-half of an additional incentive warrant. Each whole incentive warrant entitles such holder to acquire a common share of the Company at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period.

The Early Exercise Period commenced on June 14, 2024 and expired on July 7, 2024.

In connection with the Warrant Incentive Program, a total of 6,301,273 warrants were exercised, providing gross proceeds of $1,827,369 to the Company and resulting in the Company issuing 6,301,273 Common Shares and 3,150,631 Incentive Warrants as follows:

Number of shares issued upon exercise of existing warrants: 6,301,273 common shares



Purchase Price (exercise price of the existing warrants): $0.29 per common share



Incentive Warrants: 3,150,631 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,150,631 shares



Incentive Warrant Exercise Price: at a price of $0.40 per share for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 53 Placees

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Adam Cegielski Y 338,342 Toby Pierce Y 169,171



All warrants that were not exercised under the Warrant Incentive Program continued to entitle the holder to acquire one common share at the exercise price of $0.29 per common share until For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated and June 13, 2024 and July 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2207

GARIBALDI RESOURCES CORP. ("GGI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 2,845,722 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: July 22, 2024 for 2,664,472 warrants and September 16, 2024 for 181,250 warrants. New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 22, 2025 for 2,664,472 warrants and September 16, 2025 for 181,250 warrants. Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.55 (unchanged)



These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,328,944 flow-through shares with 2,664,472 share purchase warrants and 362,500 non-flow-through shares with 181,250 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 22, 2022.

BULLETIN V2024-2208

GOLDEN HORSE MINERALS LIMITED ("GHML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Tenement Options and Sale Agreement (the Agreement) dated August 1, 2023, with respect to the arm's length for the acquisition of the Bullfinch North Tenements located in the Southern Cross township, Western Australia.

Consideration is AUS$400,000 cash and up to AUS$600,000 in common shares at a deemed price of no less than CAD$0.21 and AUS$16,667 per month for up to six months as an extension fee for the Agreement. The Company retains the right to further extend the option period to June 25, 2025, for a second extension fee of AUS$50,000. All production is subject to a 1.5% gross royalty, capped at AUS$1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2024, and July 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2209

KODIAK COPPER CORP. ("KDK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 04, 2024, upsized on June 06, 2024:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds : $6,871,320



Offering : 5,303,724 Charity flow-through units and 2,651,862 warrants ("Charity FT Units") : 1,293,000 common share units and 646,500 warrants (the "Non Flow-Through Units") : 3,840,126 flow-through shares (the "FT Shares")



Offering Price : $0.79 per Charity FT Unit : $0.47 per Non flow through units : $0.54 per FT Share

Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.65 per share for a 2-year period, subject to accelerated expiry.

Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on June 21, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-2210

REALBOTIX CORP. ("XBOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement") dated July 9, 2024 between the Company, and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company, will acquire a 1% minority, non-controlling membership interest in Star Walk Partners LLC.

As total consideration, the Company will issue 25,000,000 warrants. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company, exercisable at six-month intervals in seven tranches over a period of five years, with an exercise price of: (a) US$0.15 per common share for the first 7,500,000 warrants; and (b) US$0.20 per common share for the remaining warrants. Each tranche of warrants will be exercisable for a 24-month window.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2211

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

BULLETIN V2024-2212

SOLSTICE GOLD CORP. ("SGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement (the "Agreement") dated June 1, 2024 (the "Effective Date"), as amended on July 9, 2024, between Solstice Gold Corp. (the "Company") and two arm's length's optionors (the "Optionors"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Optionors have agreed to grant an option (the "Option") to the Company to acquire a 100% interest in certain mining claims (the "Property"), in the Temagami Region in Northwest Ontario, known collectively as the Strathy Claims.

As consideration for the grant of the Option, the Company is required to pay the Optionors $20,000 in cash within 10 days of the Effective Date.

To exercise the Option for the acquisition of a 100% interest in the Property, the Company will pay $85,000 in cash and issue up to 750,000 shares of the Company to the Optionors. These option payments will be distributed over a three-year period, detailed as follows:

1. Make staged cash payments to the Optionors totaling $85,000:

$25,000 on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date

on or before the first anniversary of the Effective Date $25,000 on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date

on or before the second anniversary of the Effective Date $35,000 on or before the third anniversary of the Effective Date

2. Issue the Optionors a total of 750,000 common shares of the Company upon Exchange approval.

Following the exercise of the Option, the Optionors will retain a 1 % net smelter returns ("NSR") royalty on six claims of the Property, known as "Youngs" claims, with the Company holding the option to buy back 0.5 % of this NSR royalty for $600,000; and the Company is also subject to a separate third-party 1% NSR royalty on the Youngs claims, with buyback options of 0.5% for $500,000 and the remaining 0.5% for $800,000. Additionally, for the remaining claims of the Property, the Optionors will retain a 2% NSR royalty, of which 1% can be repurchased by the Company for $1,000,000.

The option payments, NSR royalty distribution, and NSR royalty buyback payments are to be shared equally between the two optionors.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 3, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2213

THUNDERSTRUCK RESOURCES LTD. ("AWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $321,000 Offering: 5,350,000 Listed Shares with 5,350,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a three-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 79,100





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a three-year period subject to an acceleration right.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated April 9. 2024, May 13, 2024, June 4, 2024 and July 9, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2214

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:25 a.m. PST, July 17, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2215

ULTRA LITHIUM INC. ("ULT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 17, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, July 17, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

