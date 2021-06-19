VANCOUVER, BC, June 19, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

[formerly Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust ("FRO.UN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the trustees on May 21, 2021, the Trust has changed its name from Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust to Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the units of Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the units of Fronsac Real Estate Investment Trust will be delisted. The Trust is classified as a "Lessors of non-residential buildings (except mini-warehouses)" trust (NAICS Number: 53112).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of parts with no par value of which 17,482,814 units are issued and outstanding.



Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) – Montreal and Toronto Trading Symbol: NET (NEW) CUSIP Number: 13639A109 (NEW)

FONDS DE PLACEMENT IMMOBILIER CANADIEN NET (« NET.UN »)

[Anciennement Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac (« FRO.UN »)]

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Changement de dénomination sociale

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 18 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Suite à une résolution adoptée par les fiduciaires le 21 mai 2021, la fiducie a modifié sa dénomination sociale de Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac à Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net. Il n'y a pas de consolidation du capital.

Les parts de Fonds de placement immobilier Canadien Net seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des affaires mardi, le 22 juin 2021 et les parts de Fiducie de placement immobilier Fronsac seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « bailleurs d'immeubles non résidentiels (sauf les mini-entrepôts) » (numéro de SCIAN : 53112).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité de parts sans valeur nominale, dont 17 482 814 parts sont émises et en circulation



Titres entiercés : Aucun



Agent des transferts : La Société de fiducie AST (Canada) – Montréal et Toronto Symbole au téléscripteur : NET (NOUVEAU) Numéro de CUSIP : 13639A109 (NOUVEAU)

__________________________________

CE BRANDS INC. ("CEBI")

[formerly CE Brands Inc. ("CEBI.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Prospectus-Unit Offering, Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The common shares of the Company have been halted from trading since June 18, 2019, pending completion of a Qualifying Transaction.

Resume Trading

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares of CE Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis under the symbol "CEBI".

Qualifying Transaction-Completed

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's Qualifying Transaction described in its Prospectus dated June 3, 2021. As a result, at the opening on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

The Qualifying Transaction involves the arm's length amalgamation involving eBuyNow eCommerce Ltd. in consideration of 18,141,970 post-consolidated shares at a deemed price of $4.15 per share.

4,695,263 shares issued to Principals pursuant to the Qualifying Transaction will be subject to a Tier 2 Surplus Security Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period. 173,494 post-consolidation shares are subject to a CPC Escrow Agreement to be released over a 36-month period.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Craig Smith Y 2,400,924 W.K. Wong Y 1,102,214 Melanie Posthuma Y 723,913 Kalvie Legat Y 200,000 Katica Viskovic Y 160,000 Adam Rock Y 34,533 Hugh Tyler Rice Y 38,173 Stephen Smith Y 20,000 Joanne Hruska Y 9,639 Jared Wolk Y 5,867

Prospectus-Unit Offering

Effective June 4, 2021, the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions, the Financial and Consumer Affairs Authority of Saskatchewan, the New Brunswick Financial and Consumer Services Commission, and the Office of the Superintendent of Securities for Prince Edward Island, pursuant to the provisions of the Alberta, Ontario, British Columbia, Manitoba, Nova Scotia, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan, New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $17,250,000, including the Agent's over-allotment option.

Agents: Integral Wealth Securities Limited

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Research Capital Corporation



Offering: 3,614,458 units. Each unit consisted of one share and one warrant. Each warrant to purchase one share.



Unit Price: $4.15 per unit



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $7.50 per share to June 15, 2023



Agents' Warrants: 332,530 non-transferable warrants (inclusive of over-allotment option) exercisable to purchase one share at $4.15 per share to June 16, 2022



Over-Allotment Option: The Agents have exercised their over-allotment option of units in connection with this offering and the Company has sold an additional 542,168 units at 4.15 per unit for $2,249,997 gross proceeds.

Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on March 26, 2021, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 20.75 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares of CE Brands Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 3, 2021, which is filed on SEDAR.

The Company is classified as a "Computer and Electronic Product Manufacturing" company.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

22,713,054 shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 4,868,757 shares are subject to escrow







Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: CEBI (with .P removed) CUSIP Number: 12513R 20 4





Company Contact: Kalvie Legat, Executive Vice President & CFO Company Address: 301, 1321 Blanshard Street

Victoria, BC V8W 0B6 Company Phone Number: (778) 771-0901 Company Email Address: [email protected]

_______________________________

DECISIVE DIVIDEND CORPORATION ("DE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend(s):

Dividend per common share: $0.02 Payable Date: July 15, 2021 Record Date: June 30, 2021 Ex-dividend Date: June 29, 2021

________________________________________

FAIRCHILD GOLD CORP. ("FAIR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the Exchange bulletin dated June 14, 2021 and the company's news release of June 18, 2021, effective at the opening Tuesday, June 22, 2021 the Common shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

LEGEND POWER SYSTEMS INC. ("LPS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering, New Listing-Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Unit Offering

Effective June 10, 2021, the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (British Columbia), and the Ontario Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act (Ontario), (the "Prospectus").

The Prospectus was also filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador and receipted by the regulators in each of those jurisdictions (along with British Columbia and Ontario, the "Jurisdictions").

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 15, 2021, for gross proceeds of $10,275,000 (including exercise of the over-allotment option).

Underwriters: Stifel Nicolaus Canada Inc., Cormark Securities Inc. and Desjardins Securities Inc. (the "Underwriters")



Offering: 12,000,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant.



Unit Price: $0.75 per unit (the "Issue Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: Each warrant is exercisable at $0.95 (the "Exercise Price") per share until June 15, 2023.



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 7% of the gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Commission"); and (ii) up to 6% Compensation Options (the "Compensation Options"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission on the sale of Units to persons included on the President's List were reduced to 3.5% cash commission and 3% Compensation Options. Each Compensation Option is exercisable to purchase one common share (the "Underwriters' Shares") at the Issue Price until June 15, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted a 15% over-allotment option, which was exercised in full at closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 10, 2021 and closing news release dated June 15, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile.

New Listing-Warrants

Effective at the opening, Tuesday, June 22, 2021 common share purchase warrants of Legend Power Systems Inc. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is classified as an 'Energy Conservation System Design, Installation & Maintenance' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia



Capitalization on Warrants: 6,900,000 warrants with no par value of which

6,900,000 warrants are listed for trading



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Warrant Trading Symbol: LPS.WT.A (NEW) Warrant CUSIP Number: 524937117 (NEW)

The warrants were issued pursuant to the Company's Prospectus Offering. Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.95 per share, and will expire on June 15, 2023 subject to the acceleration clause described in greater detail above and in the Prospectus.

________________________________________

PERIHELION CAPITAL LTD. ("PCL.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at open on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, trading in the Company's shares will resume, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THREE VALLEY COPPER CORP. ("TVC") ("TVC.WT")

[formerly SRHI Inc. ("SRHI") ("SRHI.WT")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on June 2, 2021, the Company has changed its name as follows: Three Valley Copper Corp. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, June 22, 2021, the common shares and warrants of Three Valley Copper Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares and warrants of SRHI Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Copper, Nickel, Lead and Zinc Mining' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

55,770,942 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil common shares







Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company Trading Symbol: TVC (NEW) CUSIP Number: 88576E108 (NEW)







Warrants:





Trading Symbol: TVC.WT (NEW) CUSIP Number: 88576E124 (NEW)

In order to obtain one (1) common share, the holder must exercise 20 warrants for an aggregate price of $6.66 until expiration.

________________________________________

21/06/18 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: CORRECTION - Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated June 17, 2021, the following symbol should have read as follows:

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

All other information remains unchanged.

______________________________________

ALLIANCE MINING CORP. ("ALM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated June 3, 2021 between the Company and 1911 Gold Inc. (Ron Clayton) whereby the Company has acquired the Greenbelt property located in the Rice Lake Belt, near Bissett, Manitoba. Consideration is 500,000 common shares. The Company will have 121 days from the effective date of the agreement to repurchase the common shares for $500,000 in cash.

________________________________________

ALTAIR RESOURCES INC. ("AVX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:45 p.m. PST, June 17, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

CEDARMONT CAPITAL CORP. ("CCCA.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:54 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CLARITAS PHARMACEUTICALS INC. ("CLAS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 29, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: $183,750 in outstanding principal amount of convertible debentures ("Debentures"), issued at a 20% discount to the original purchase price



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares of the Company at a conversion price of $0.05 of principal amount outstanding per common share until the Maturity Date (as defined below)



Maturity date: June 10, 2022



Warrants: 3,675,000 common share purchase-warrants to purchase 3,675,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 until the Maturity Date



Interest rate: 10% per annum, calculated and payable in cash on the Maturity Date



Number of Placees: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GABRIEL RESOURCES LTD. ("GBU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 30,444,800 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$0.245 per share



Number of Placees: 16 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares The Baupost Group, L.L.C. Y 4,244,365 Electrum Global Holdings L.P. Y 4,998,661 Kopernik Global Investors, LLC Y 6,742,097

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRIZZLY DISCOVERIES INC. ("GZD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 17, 2021:

Number of Shares: 3,008,466 flow-through shares and 300,000 non-flow through shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per flow-through share and $0.06 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 1,804,233 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,804,233 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.085 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares James Greig Y 250,000 Solomon Pillersdorf Y 850,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 625,000 [2 Placees]





Finder's Fee:

$3,330 and 55,500 finder warrants payable to Hampton Securities Limited

$720 and 12,000 finder warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

$2,100 and 35,004 finder warrants payable to Accilent Capital Management Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on June 3, 2021 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021 and April 26, 2021:

Convertible Debenture $2,500,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible, only at the option of the Company, into common shares at $0.40 per share until maturity.



Maturity date: Five years from issuance



Interest rate: 6% per annum



Warrants 6,250,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,250,000 shares.



Warrant Exercise Price $0.55 for two years from issuance.



Number of Placees: One Placee





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P Principal Amount Peter Lacey Y $2,500,000





Finder's Fee: N/A





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release dated June 11, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

HIRE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("HIRE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation an asset purchase agreement ("Purchase Agreement") dated April 1, 2021, between the Company, BTG Holdco Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, Pulsify Inc. (the "Vendor") and the Vendor's shareholders. Pursuant to the terms of the Purchase Agreement, the Company will acquire substantially all of the assets of the Vendor and assume its liabilities for an aggregate consideration of US$3,010,000 ("Total Purchase Price"). The Total Purchase Price will be payable to the Vendor and their shareholders and further satisfied as follows:

3,143,607 common shares will be issued at a deemed price per share of $0.607 , and An amount of up to US$1,500,000 will be payable in common shares as performance based earn-out payments during a three-year period after closing of this transaction. The earn-out shares will have a deemed value equal to the greater of the 10 day volume weighted average price and the discounted market price preceding the end of the quarter when the target is obtained, subject to Exchange policies.

The common shares issuable as part of the Purchase Price will be subject to a 12-month escrow restriction from the date of issuance.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news release dated April 1, 2021.

________________________________________

INTELGENX TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("IGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a replacement debenture (the "Debentures") with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 9, 2021:

Convertible Debenture: USD$1,600,000 principal amount



Original Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$0.80 per share



Amended Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at USD$0.44 of principal amount outstanding.



Original Maturity Date: June 1, 2021



Amended Maturity Date: October 31, 2024



Interest Rate: 8% per annum

The Debentures replaced outstanding portion of USD$2,000,000 convertible debentures issued pursuant to a private placement; which was originally accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 25, 2018.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 9, 2021 and May 19, 2021.

________________________________________

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. ("IZZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") as announced on news releases dated May 10, 2021 and May 31, 2021:

Number of Securities: 5,334,999 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per common share



Warrants: 2,667,499 common share purchase warrants to purchase 2,667,499 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 per share for a period of 36 months following the closing of the Private Placement, subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 29 Placees





Insider / ProGroup Participation:





Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Glenn J. Mullan Y 60,000 Quirico De Vega Y 35,000 Jens Zinke Y 4,000 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20,000 Martin Walter Y 300,000 Ironbark International Limited (Martin Walter) Y 200,000 Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. (Scott Jobin-Bevans) Y 30,000 Aggregate ProGroup (2 Placees) P 250,000







Finder's Fee: Three finders received a commission totaling 91,000 common shares of the Company.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated June 16, 2021.

INTERNATIONAL PROSPECT VENTURES LTD. (« IZZ »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 18 juin 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé ») tel qu'annoncé dans des communiqués de presse datés de 10 mai 2021 et 31 mai 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 5 344 999 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,15 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 667 499 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 667 499 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,20 $ par action pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé, assujetti à une clause d'accélération



Nombre de souscripteurs: 29 souscripteurs





Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions Glenn J. Mullan Y 60 000 Quirico De Vega Y 35 000 Jens Zinke Y 4 000 9184-0876 Quebec Inc. (Jens Zinke) Y 20 000 Martin Walter Y 300 000 Ironbark International Limited (Martin Walter) Y 200 000 Caracle Creek International Consulting Inc. (Scott Jobin-Bevans) Y 30 000 Ensemble Groupe Pro (2 souscripteurs) P 250 000







Honoraire d'intermédiation: Trois intermédiaires ont reçu une commission totalisant 91 000 actions de la société.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 16 juin 2021.

________________________________________

KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 11, 2021, the Company's Prospectus, dated June 11, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia and Ontario Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act. The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-202 Passport System in Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in each of those jurisdictions, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on June 18, 2021, for gross proceeds of $8,000,900.

Underwriter: Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the "Lead Underwriter"), PI Financial Corp. and Cormark Securities Inc. (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the "Underwriters").



Offering: 8,422,000 units. Each unit consists of one share and one-half warrant. Each full warrant is exercisable into one common share at $1.35 for 24 months from closing.



Unit Price: $0.95 per unit (the "Unit Price")



Warrant Exercise Price/Term: $1.35 per share until June 18, 2023.



Compensation Options: As consideration for their services in connection with the Offering, the Company paid to the Underwriters: (i) a cash commission equal to 6% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering (the "Underwriters' Fee"); and (ii) non-transferable compensation warrants equal to 6% of the number of Units sold under the Offering (the "Compensation Warrants"). Notwithstanding the foregoing, the commission on the sale of Units to persons included on the President's List were reduced to 3% cash commission and 3% Compensation Warrants. Each Compensation Warrant is exercisable to purchase one Common Share at the Unit Price until June 18, 2023.



Over-Allotment Option: The Lead Underwriter, on behalf of the Underwriters, exercised the Over-Allotment Option to purchase 339,975 additional Warrants ("Additional Warrants") at a price of $0.08 per Additional Warrant on June 18, 2021.

For further details, please see the Company's Short Form Prospectus dated June 11, 2021 and closing news release dated June 18, 2021, which are available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 26, 2021:

Number of Shares: 369,400 flow-through shares and 234,126 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.67 per flow-through share and $0.63 per non-flow-through shares



Warrants: 603,526 share purchase warrants to purchase 603,526 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.72 for a period of one year



Number of Placees: 6 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 26, 2021 and June 7, 2021. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 36,538,460 shares



Purchase Price: $0.13 per share



Warrants: 36,538,460 share purchase warrants to purchase 36,538,460 shares.



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.20 for a 30-month period



Number of Placees: 89 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Dennis Higgs Y 854,501





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 2,051,000 [11 Placees]











Finder's Fee: Anders Nerell - 320,600 broker warrants.

PI Financial Corp. – 154,595 broker warrants.

Haywood Securities Inc. – 598,010 broker warrants.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. – 61,880 broker warrants.

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 14,000 broker warrants.

GloRes Securities Inc. – 280,000 broker warrants.

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 327,390 broker warrants.

Red Cloud Securities Inc. – 46,307 broker warrants.

Couloir Capital Securities Ltd. – 13,461 broker warrants.

Carter, Terry & Company – 19,478 broker warrants.

Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.20 per share for a 30-month period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated June 17, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NEW OROPERU RESOURCES INC. ("ORO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, June 18, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

PAN GLOBAL RESOURCES INC. ("PGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced May 20, 2021, May 21, 2021 and May 25, 2021:

Number of Shares: 24,917,050 shares



Purchase Price: $0.60 per share



Number of Placees: 91 Placees



Underwriter's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $897,013 payable to Canaccord Genuity Corp.,

Sprott Capital Partners LP and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

PEGASUS RESOURCES INC. ("PEGA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 14, 2021:

Number of Shares: 9,845,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,845,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,845,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 26 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Gord Medland Y 200,000 Sue Chiu Y 100,000 Shaun Chin Y 500,000

Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $24,180 and 483,600 finders' warrants issuable

to Leede Jones Gable Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and PI Financial Corp. Each

finder's warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for a two-year

period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

REGEN III CORP. ("GIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective June 17, 2021 the Company's Short Form Prospectus, dated June 17, 2021, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Commissions, pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia, Ontario and Alberta Securities Acts.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing of the offering will occur on June 22, 2021 for gross proceeds of $11,500,000 (including the overallotment option described below).

Offering: 8,000,000 shares Share Price: $ 1.25 per share Underwriters: Paradigm Capital Inc., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., and

Cormark Securities Inc. Underwriting Fee: Cash commission equal to 6.0% of the gross proceeds of the offering and non-transferable compensation options ("Compensation Options") equal to 6.0% of the number of shares sold pursuant to the offering. Each Compensation Option is exercisable at $1.25 per share for a period of 24 months from the closing date.

Notwithstanding the foregoing, a reduced underwriters' fee of 3.0% in cash and 3.0% in Compensation Options is payable in respect of up to 1,500,000 shares which may be sold to certain purchasers designated by the Company to be on its president's list. Overallotment Option: 1,200,000 shares at $1.25 per share, representing 15% of the aggregate number

of shares offered under the prospectus and granted to cover the Underwriters'

over-allocation position and for market stabilization purposes. For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated June 17, 2021 available on SEDAR.

________________________________________

SATURN OIL & GAS INC. ("SOIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 compensation warrants ('Compensation Warrant") to Alvarez & Marsal Canada Securities ULC ("A&M") in connection with financial advisory services provided by A&M to the Company with respect to a senior secured term loan and the acquisition of assets (the "Acquisition") from Crescent Point Energy Corp. The Compensation Warrants are exercisable into one compensation option ("Compensation Option"), for no additional consideration, at any time after the closing of the Acquisition and each Compensation Warrant not previously exercised shall be deemed exercised on the later of (i) the day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the units for distribution in qualifying jurisdictions and (ii) the date that is four months and one day following the closing of the Acquisition. Each Compensation Option shall entitle the holder thereof to purchase one unit of the Company consisting of one common share and one common share purchase warrant at an exercise price of $0.12 at any time up to 24 months following the closing of the Acquisition. Each unit warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.16 per share for 24 months from the date of issue.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 7, 2021.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated May 20, 2021 between Sky Gold Corp. (the Company) and Pierre Gervais, 2420-2970 Quebec Ltd. (Remy Belanger) and Bay Capital Markets (Victor Cantore) (collectively the La Reine Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest in claims adjacent to the Company's Imperial Property located in Quebec. Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

Additionally, TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated May 27, 2021 between the Company and Albert Contardi, Kelly Malcolm, Wanda Cutler, Anna Rosa Giglio, Jadeite Capital Inc. (Samantha Cantore) and Bay Capital Markets Inc. (Victor Cantore) (collectively the La Roi Vendors) whereby the Company may acquire a 100% interest claims adjacent to the Company's Imperial Property located in Quebec. Consideration is $150,000 cash and 9,000,000 common shares. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase 1% for $1,000,000.

________________________________________

SOKOMAN MINERALS CORP. ("SIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: June 18, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced March 30, 2021 and April 6, 2021. The private placement raised $980,534 through the issuance of 3,770,592 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt") at a price of $0.26 per Subscription Receipt. Each Subscription Receipt automatically converted into one unit on meeting escrow conditions and closing of the transaction. Each units consists of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant and is exercisable at $0.40 for 24 months from date of issue:

Number of Shares: 3,770,592 shares Purchase Price: $0.26 per share Warrants: 1,885,296 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,885,296 shares Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a two-year period Number of Placee: 1 Placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 3,770,592 Finder's Fee: Richardson Wealth Management - $24,508.85 cash



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated June 4, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

__________________________________________

