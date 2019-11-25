VANCOUVER, Nov. 25, 2019 /CNW/ -

EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening December 4, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 6, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business December 6, 2019.

TRADE DATES

December 4, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 5, 2019

December 5, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 6, 2019

December 6, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 6, 2019

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, the securities of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 22, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 15, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.

____________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED. ("AMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

NEX Company

Effective at the open, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of an 80% interest in Surveyor Resources Pty Ltd.'s wholly owned Southern Cross North Project (the 'Transaction') (as described in the Company's press releases of September 26, 2019), and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

________________________________________

19/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2019:

Number of Shares: 1,708,571 common share Flow-Through units ("FT Units")

Each FT Unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant



Purchase Price: $0.28 per FT Unit



Warrants: 854,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 854,285 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.375 for up to two years from closing



Number of Placees: 3 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: Cash commission of $23,999.99 and 85,714 broker warrants issued to Mine Equities Ltd. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.375 per common share and will expire on November 6, 2021.

Cash commission of $3,024.00 and 10,800 broker warrants issued to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.375 per common share and will expire on November 13, 2021.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second (final) tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2019, August 13, 2019 and September 18, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,596,319 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 5,596,319 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,596,319 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 10 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue news releases dated October 17, 2019 and November 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 904,963 shares to settle outstanding debt for $81,360.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.33 p.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 25, 2019 and the Company's press release of November 22, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than three directors.

_____________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.03 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2019 and further amended on September 11, 2019:

Number of Shares: 15,731,979 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.045 per share (except for any non-arm's length parties with a subscription price of $0.05 per share)



Warrants: 15,731,979 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,731,979 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a three year period subject to an acceleration clause (the "clause"). As such, the clause is effective if after four months and one day following the date the warrants are issued, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Listed Shares are greater than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. The warrants' expiry date will then accelerate by 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms.



Number of Placees: 30 places





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup= P # of Shares Robert Farrell I 1,972,950 Ronald Erickson I 526,120 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [ 1 placee]





Agent's Fee: Cova Capital Partners LLC – $30,410 in cash payment and 675,788 Broker Warrants.

Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $10,120 in cash payment and 224,889 Broker Warrants.

The Broker Warrants will also be exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 each for a period of 36 months bearing the same terms as those issued in the offering.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing on September 13, 2019, October 16, 2019 and September 25, 2019 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods of each tranche in the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 10,985,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 7, 2019 New Expiry Date of Warrants: June 7, 2020



# of Warrants: 3,326,000 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: January 5, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: July 5, 2020



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.50

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,456,000 shares with 14,456,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 15, 2018.

________________________________________

NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2019 and August 27, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,350,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Number of Placees: 8 places





Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 500,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

NBS CAPITAL INC. ("NBS.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1.13 p.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Master Services Agreement dated February 8, 2019 between C S Bio Co. (the Vendor) and NervGen US Inc. (the Company) whereby the Company has agreed to purchase US$1,500,000 of Peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient from the Vendor. Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares.

________________________________________

ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:

Convertible Debenture: $350,000 principal amount



Conversion Price: Convertible into shares at $0.06 of principal amount outstanding per share, subject to certain market price conversion provisions, until maturity.



Maturity date: Two years from issuance



Interest rate: 10% per annum



Number of Placees: 9 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Convertible Debentures Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P $110,000 [2 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

______________________________________

