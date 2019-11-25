TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Nov 25, 2019, 20:04 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
EMBLEM CORP. ("EMC.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening December 4, 2019, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire December 6, 2019 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business December 6, 2019.
TRADE DATES
December 4, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 5, 2019
December 5, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 6, 2019
December 6, 2019 - TO SETTLE - December 6, 2019
The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:
Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.
________________________________________
QUANTUM BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGIES LTD. ("QBC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, the securities of Quantum Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (the "Company") will resume trading, a news release having been issued on November 22, 2019 announcing that the Company will not be proceeding with its proposed transaction, which was previously announced on July 15, 2019. The transaction contemplated would have constituted a Qualifying Transaction as defined under Exchange Policy 2.4.
____________________________________
NEX COMPANIES
ALTAN RIO MINERALS LIMITED. ("AMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
NEX Company
Effective at the open, Wednesday, November 27, 2019, trading in the Company's shares will resume.
This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Company's previously announced proposed acquisition of an 80% interest in Surveyor Resources Pty Ltd.'s wholly owned Southern Cross North Project (the 'Transaction') (as described in the Company's press releases of September 26, 2019), and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.
Completion of the Transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, TSX Venture Exchange Inc. acceptance. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.
________________________________________
19/11/25 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FRONTIER LITHIUM INC. ("FL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 28, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,708,571 common share Flow-Through units ("FT Units")
|
Each FT Unit consists of one share and one half of one share purchase warrant
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.28 per FT Unit
|
Warrants:
|
854,285 share purchase warrants to purchase 854,285 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.375 for up to two years from closing
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Cash commission of $23,999.99 and 85,714 broker warrants issued to Mine Equities Ltd. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.375 per common share and will expire on November 6, 2021.
|
Cash commission of $3,024.00 and 10,800 broker warrants issued to Accilent Capital Management Inc. Each broker warrant is exercisable for $0.375 per common share and will expire on November 13, 2021.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company will issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
GALORE RESOURCES INC. ("GRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first and second (final) tranches of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2019, August 13, 2019 and September 18, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,596,319 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
5,596,319 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,596,319 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
10 Placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue news releases dated October 17, 2019 and November 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GRANITE CREEK COPPER LTD. ("GCX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GRATOMIC INC. ("GRAT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 904,963 shares to settle outstanding debt for $81,360.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1.33 p.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated November 25, 2019 and the Company's press release of November 22, 2019; trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted for failure to maintain Exchange requirements, the Company having less than three directors.
_____________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.03 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7.00 a.m. PST, November 25, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
KALYTERA THERAPEUTICS INC. ("KLY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 21, 2019 and further amended on September 11, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
15,731,979 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.045 per share (except for any non-arm's length parties with a subscription price of $0.05 per share)
|
Warrants:
|
15,731,979 common share purchase warrants to purchase 15,731,979 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a three year period subject to an acceleration clause (the "clause"). As such, the clause is effective if after four months and one day following the date the warrants are issued, the daily volume weighted average trading price of the Listed Shares are greater than $1.00 for 10 consecutive trading days. The warrants' expiry date will then accelerate by 30 calendar days following the date a press release is issued by the Company announcing the reduced warrant terms.
|
Number of Placees:
|
30 places
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Robert Farrell
|
I
|
1,972,950
|
Ronald Erickson
|
I
|
526,120
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
100,000
|
[ 1 placee]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Cova Capital Partners LLC – $30,410 in cash payment and 675,788 Broker Warrants.
|
Industrial Alliance Securities Inc. - $10,120 in cash payment and 224,889 Broker Warrants.
The Broker Warrants will also be exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.05 each for a period of 36 months bearing the same terms as those issued in the offering.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing on September 13, 2019, October 16, 2019 and September 25, 2019 and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods of each tranche in the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
MINERAL MOUNTAIN RESOURCES LTD. ("MMV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
10,985,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
December 7, 2019
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
June 7, 2020
|
# of Warrants:
|
3,326,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
January 5, 2020
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
July 5, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.50
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 14,456,000 shares with 14,456,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 15, 2018.
________________________________________
NAVY RESOURCES CORP. ("NVY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 9, 2019 and August 27, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
7,350,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
8 places
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
500,000
|
[2 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated September 18, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
NBS CAPITAL INC. ("NBS.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1.13 p.m. PST, November 22, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NERVGEN PHARMA CORP. ("NGEN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Master Services Agreement dated February 8, 2019 between C S Bio Co. (the Vendor) and NervGen US Inc. (the Company) whereby the Company has agreed to purchase US$1,500,000 of Peptide active pharmaceutical ingredient from the Vendor. Consideration is 1,500,000 common shares.
________________________________________
ZONETAIL INC. ("ZONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s
BULLETIN DATE: November 25, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 3, 2019:
|
Convertible Debenture:
|
$350,000 principal amount
|
Conversion Price:
|
Convertible into shares at $0.06 of principal amount outstanding per share, subject to certain market price conversion provisions, until maturity.
|
Maturity date:
|
Two years from issuance
|
Interest rate:
|
10% per annum
|
Number of Placees:
|
9 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
Convertible Debentures
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
$110,000
|
[2 placees]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
______________________________________
