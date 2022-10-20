VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AURANIA RESOURCES LTD. ("ARU.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening, October 27, 2022 , the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire October 31, 2022 and will therefore be halted at Noon E.T. and delisted at the close of business October 31, 2022 .

TRADE DATES

October 27, 2022 - TO SETTLE – October 28, 2022

October 28, 2022 - TO SETTLE – October 31, 2022

October 31, 2022 - TO SETTLE – October 31, 2022

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and cash same day on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

SAMCO GOLD LIMITED ("SGA.H")

[Formerly Samco Gold Limited (SGA")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Transfer and New Addition to NEX, symbol Change, Remain Suspended

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, October 24, 2022, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of October 24, 2022 the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from SGA to SGA.H. There is no change in the Company's name. no change in its CUIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

Further to the TSX Venture bulletin issued May 9, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company will remain suspended.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

22/10/20 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AMAROQ MINERIALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, October 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BARKSDALE RESOURCES CORP. ("BRO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated October 19, 2022, with respect to the amendment to convertible debentures in the principal amount of $1,500,000, the 2,777,777 extension warrants are exercisable into common shares at $0.072 per share to December 31, 2023. The exercise of the warrants is subject to certain acceleration provisions as disclosed in the Company's October 14, 2022 news release.

BENCHMARK METALS INC. ("BNCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced on August 31, 2022, and September 02, 2022:

Number of Shares: 19,759,300 FT Shares

26,520,000 Common Shares

Purchase Price: $0.48 FT Share

$0.42 Common Share

Warrants 23,139,650

Warrant Exercise Price: $ 0.65 for a two-year period

Number of Placees: 44 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares

Aggregate Insider Involvement [5 Placee] Y 4,970,000 Units

552,500 FT Units

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000 FT Units

Finder's Fee: $1,237,371.84 payable to PI Financial Corp. with 2,776,758 warrants exercisable at $ 0.42 per share for two years.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on October 06, 2022, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CARTIER RESOURCES INC. ("ECR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 19, 2022:

Number of Shares: 12,500,000 flow-through common shares

Purchase Price: $0.12 per flow-through common share

Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation: N/A



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $45,000 500,000 Shares 0 Warrants

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated October 19, 2022.

RESSOURCES CARTIER INC. («ECR»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 20 octobre 2022

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier annoncé le 19 octobre 2022:

Nombre d'actions: 12 500 000 actions accréditives ordinaires

Prix : 0,12 $ par action accréditive ordinaire

Nombre de souscripteurs: 2 souscripteurs

Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: N/A



Montant total en

espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de souscription Honoraire d'intermédiation : 45 000 $ 500 000 actions 0 bons de souscription

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 19 octobre 2022.

FOUNDERS METALS INC. ("FDR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, October 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

HANNA CAPITAL CORP. ("HCC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 14, 2021, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 10,000,000

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: October 23, 2022

New Expiry Date of Warrants: October 23, 2024

Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.08

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 10,000,000 shares with 10,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 14, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 28, 2022.

ODD BURGER CORPORATION ("ODD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 11, 2022:

Number of Shares: 979,999 common shares

Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share

Warrants: 979,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 979,999 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.55 for a two year period

Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 3 428,571 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 0 N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $0 0 0

The Company issued a news release on October 11, 2022 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, October 20, 2022, trading in the shares of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

OMAI GOLD MINES CORP. ("OMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, October 20, 2022, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PLURILOCK SECURITY INC. ("PLUR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted filing for the Company's proposal to issue $30,000 related to the Service agreement dated September 26, 2022. The Company intends to settle the fee part in cash and part in 78,947 common shares at a deemed price of $ 0.19 in settlement of services provided to the Company.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated October 03, 2022.

REGENCY SILVER CORP. ("RSMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation of an option exercise Agreement (the "Agreement") dated October 05, 2022, between the arm's length party (the "Optionor") and Regency Silver Corp (the "Company"). Pursuant to the agreement, the Optionor has agreed to waive the last exploration expenditure of USD $250,000 required to exercise the option for a 100-per-cent interest in the Dios Padre property in Mexico.

Consideration for the early exercise is the issuance of 300,000 common shares at a deemed price of $ 0.245 cents per share. Optionor will retain a 3% net smelter return royalty from the proceeds of the first-hand sale of minerals extracted from the mineral concessions, 2% of which can be purchased by the Company for US$1.5 million.

STRIA LITHIUM INC. ("SRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an arm's length binding term sheet entered into on July 23, 2022 with Cygnus Gold Limited ("Cygnus") and the definitive agreement dated October 12, 2022, pursuant to which Stria Lithium Inc. (the "Company") will grant the sole and exclusive option (the "Option") up to 70% undivided interest in the Company's Pontax-Lithium property (the "Property") under a two-stage option (the "First Option" and "Second Option") for total cash payments of $6,000,000 and exploration expenditures commitments totaling $10,000,000. Following the exercise of the Second Option, the parties will form a joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with each of Cygnus and the Company holding an undivided interest of 70% and 30% respectively, with Cygnus acting as operator of the Joint Venture. In the event, Cygnus elects not to proceed with, or otherwise fails to exercise the Second Option, the parties will form the Joint Venture with each of Cygnus and the Company holding an undivided interest of 49% and 51% respectively, with the Company becoming operator of the Joint Venture.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 28, 2022, August 23, 2022 and October 17, 2022.

UGE INTERNATIONAL LTD. ("UGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted grant of 155,750 non-transferable bonus warrants, each exercisable into one common share, (the "Bonus Warrants") to several arm's length lenders, in connection with the financing conducted through the issuance of up to $2,225,000 principal amount secured non-convertible debentures (the "Debentures"). Maturing four years from issuance, the Debentures bear interest at a rate of 8% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears. Each Bonus Warrant is exercisable into one share at a price of $1.50 per share for a period of 18 months.

Additionally, the Company paid eligible brokers a cash commission of $133,500 and issued 66,750 brokers' warrants. Each broker's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at a price of $1.50 for a period of 24 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 28, 2022.

VENZEE TECHNOLOGIES INC. (''VENZ'')

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 14, 2022:

Convertible Debenture: $275,000 principal amount

Conversion Price: Convertible Units at $0.05 per Unit for the first year and at $0.10 per Unit until maturity. Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each underlying warrant is exercisable into one additional common share at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months.

Maturity date: 3 years from issuance

Interest rate: 5% per annum

Number of Placees: 7 Placees

Finder's fee: The finder was paid $18,000 in cash and received 360,000 finder's warrants, each exercisable into one common share at $0.08 per share for a period of 36 months.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 23, 2022, July 23, 2022, July 28, 2022, August 30, 2022, and October 14, 2022. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 14, 2022:

Number of Shares: 6,814,817 flow-through common share units ("FT Units"). Each FT Unit consists of one flow-through common share in the capital of the Company ("FT Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant ("Warrant").

Purchase Price: $0.27 per FT Unit.

Warrants: 3,407,408 whole Warrants to purchase 3,407,408 common shares.

Warrant Price: $0.40, exercisable until October 19, 2024.

Number of Placees: 3 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Aggregate

Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [1 Finder] $110,400.03 N/A 408,889

Each Finder's Warrant is non-transferable and shall be exercisable, at the election of the holder thereof, into one common share at a price of $0.40 per Finder's Warrant for a period of two years from closing.

The Company issued a news release on October 19, 2022, confirming the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the Warrants if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

NEX COMPANY

KEON CAPITAL INC. ("KEON.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 20, 2022

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 121,194 to settle outstanding debt for $24,996.46.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

