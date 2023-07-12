VANCOUVER, BC, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

NEX COMPANY:

TRILOGY INTERNATIONAL PARTNERS INC. ("TRL.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

NEX Company

The Issuer has declared the following return of Capital Distribution – Due Bill Trading

Special Dividend per Share: CDN$0.31

Payable Date: July 28, 2023

Record Date: July 19, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: July 31, 2023

Due Bill Period: July 18, 2023 to July 28, 2023 inclusively

Due Bill Redemption Date: August 1, 2023

23/07/12 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:13 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:00 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BLUE SKY URANIUM CORP. ("BSK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 21,333,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per share



Warrants: 21,333,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 21,333,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 34 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A





Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $84,636.82 N/A 1,128,490

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.075 for period of 3 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued news releases on June 19, 2023, and July 12, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CANADIAN CRITICAL MINERALS INC. ("CCMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 7,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 7,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: 3,500,000 share purchase warrants at $0.075 per share and 3,500,000 share purchase warrants at $0.10 per share for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

The Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CLOUD DX INC. ("CDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 18, 2022, the Exchange has accepted an amendment to the maturity date of the following convertible debentures with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on June 6, 2022:

Convertible Debentures: 1,990 convertible debentures (each a "Debenture") at a price of $1,000 per Debenture.



Original Conversion Price: Debentures are convertible into common shares of the Company ("Shares") at the election of the holder thereof at a conversion price of $0.15 per Share at any time prior to the Maturity Date.



Original Interest Rate: 18% per annum.



Maturity Date: 12 months from the date of closing.



Amended Maturity Date: 24 months from the date of closing.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated July 11, 2023.

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:18 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

ELECTRA BATTERY MATERIALS CORPORATION ("ELBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

GRID BATTERY METALS INC. ("CELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a purchase and sale agreement dated June 23, 2023 (the "Agreement") between Grid Battery Metals Inc. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the company may acquire a 100% interest in certain mineral lode claims located in Elko County, Nevada (the "Texas Spring Property"). By way of Consideration, the Company will make a cash payment of US$55,000 and will issue a total of 8,000,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.07 per share to the Vendor.

An arm's-length finder will receive 707,142 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated June 26, 2023.

HEMISPHERE ENERGY CORPORATION ("HME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated July 6, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,670,636 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period July 14, 2023 to July 13, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Canaccord Genuity Corp. on behalf of the Company.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:06 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

IBC ADVANCED ALLOYS CORP. ("IB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on July 22, 2022. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 412,829 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the period October 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022, for gross proceeds of $2,109,276.90

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 412,829 shares during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Share Price: Average price of $5.1093 per share during the quarter ended December 31, 2022.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of $49,573.48 for the quarter ended December 31, 2022.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR.

NEW FOUND GOLD CORP. ("NFG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's (final) Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange"), and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the Ontario Securities Commission on July 22, 2022. Under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 - Passport System the Prospectus is deemed to have been filed with and receipted by the securities regulators for each of the Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador, Yukon, Nunavut, and Northwest Territories Securities Commissions.

Further to an "at-the-market" offering of shares made pursuant to a Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, to the Company's Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, the Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the sales set out below under the "at-the-market" offering.

The Exchange has been advised by the Company that 1,490,989 common shares were issued under the "at-the-market" offering for the period January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023, for gross proceeds of $9,830,470.79

Agents: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc., Paradigm Capital Inc. and BMO Capital Markets Corp.



Offering: An aggregate of 1,490,989 shares from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.



Share Price: Average price of $6.593 per share from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.



Agent's Commission: An aggregate of $231,016.06 from January 1, 2023, to June 30, 2023.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 26, 2022, October 11, 2022, January 10, 2023, July 5, 2023, Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus dated July 22, 2022, and Prospectus Supplement dated August 26, 2022, filed on SEDAR.

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:12 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEW STRATUS ENERGY INC. ("NSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

PATHWAY HEALTH CORP. ("PHC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, July 12, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue up to 32,490,000 bonus warrants, in consideration for subscribers participating in a $1,140,000 non-brokered unsecured non-convertible debenture financing. Each debenture unit consists of (a) one $1,000 face value debenture and (b) 28,500 warrant bonus of the Company. The debentures will mature 36 months from the date of closing and will bear an interest rate of 8% per annum, payable quarterly. Each warrant will be exercisable for one common share of the Company at a price of $0.05 per share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance.

Warrant Acceleration Provision: If at any time the common shares trade at higher than $0.15 per common share (on a volume weighted average basis) for a period of 20 consecutive trading days, the Company will have the right to accelerate the expiry date of the bonus warrants by providing the Holder with written notice of an early expiry event. The period whereby the Holder is entitled to exercise any portion of outstanding bonus warrants shall expire 30 calendar days following the date on which the Company provides written notice to the Holders.

For additional details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 17, 2023, June 1, 2023, June 27, 2023, June 30, 2023 and July 6, 2023.

RECYCLICO BATTERY MATERIALS INC. ("AMY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: July 12, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Joint Venture Agreement dated June 12, 2023 ("Agreement"), between the Company and an arm's length party ("JV Party"). Pursuant to the terms of Agreements, the Company and the JV Party have entered into a 50-50 joint venture interest to create a joint venture corporation under the name RecycLiCo Zenith Battery Materials Technology Co. ("JVC"), for the purposes of establishing of a commercial-scale recycling plant in Taiwan ("Facility"). At the request of the JVC, the Company will provide design and engineering services, equipment procurement services and personnel training in connection with the operation of the Facility.

In consideration for entering into the joint venture, the Company will remit to the JVC a cash payment of approximately $5,000,000 USD within the first year, subject to certain credits of up to $1,250,000 USD for the Company's technology license to the JVC, and 40% of additional costs for construction of the Facility. The Company will also issue to the JV Party (i) 4,000,000 common shares of the Company ("Shares") at a deemed value of $0.33 per Share, and (ii) 6,000,000 Share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase an additional Share at an exercise price of $0.35, for a period of 5 years from the date of issuance. The JVC will grant to the Company a royalty of 1.5% on the net sales of products sold by the JVC during an 8-year term starting at the commencement of commercial production of the Facility.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated June 12, 2023; and July 12, 2023.

