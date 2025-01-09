VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -

CENTAURUS ENERGY INC. ("CTA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading, Change of Business-Announced

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the open, Monday, January 13, 2025, trading in the Company's shares will resume.

Further to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025 regarding the proposed Change of Business.

This resumption of trading does not constitute acceptance of the Change of Business, and should not be construed as an assurance of the merits of the transaction or the likelihood of completion.

Completion of the transaction is subject to a number of conditions, including but not limited to, Exchange acceptance and shareholder approval. There is a risk that the transaction will not be accepted or that the terms of the transaction may change substantially prior to acceptance. SHOULD THIS OCCUR, A TRADING HALT MAY BE RE-IMPOSED.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0095

SANATANA RESOURCES INC. ("STA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors dated December 16, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Seven (7) old for One (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening January 13, 2025, the common shares of Sanatana Resources Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration and Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

14,648,995 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow: nil shares







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.

Trading Symbol: STA UNCHANGED CUSIP Number: 79957A302 NEW

____________________________________

NEX COMPANY

BULLETIN V2025-0096

KENADYR METALS CORP. ("KEN.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: January 09, 2025

NEX Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on December 10, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a Six (6) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening on Monday, January 13, 2025 the common shares of Kenadyr Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,967,326 shares are issued and outstanding

Escrow NIL shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company

Trading Symbol: KEN.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 48850D200 (New)

_______________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2025-0097

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $49,013,035.92



Offering: 32,034,664 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $1.53 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 3, 2024, December 4, 2024, December 16, 2024, December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0098

BEWHERE HOLDINGS INC. ("BEW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of 100% interest in a United States limited liability company (the "Property").



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK

EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $250,000 USD 690,141 Common Shares N/A

The common shares were issued at a deemed price of $0.71 CAD per share for a total consideration of $600,000 USD for the Property. No finder's fee was paid.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 8, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0099

BLOCKMATE VENTURES INC. ("MATE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $1,400,000 Offering: 14,000,000 Listed Shares with 14,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.50 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated December 17, 2024, and December 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0100

CANADA CARBON INC. ("CCB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $550,000



Offering: 27,500,000 Listed Shares with 15,000,000 warrants



Offering Price: $0.02 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for a 5-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 2,200,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.07 for a 5-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated December 10, 2024 and December 17, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0101

FOCUS GRAPHITE INC. ("FMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 11,533,333 common shares at a deemed price of $0.075 per common share to settle outstanding debt of $865,000.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 23, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0102

GOLDEN STAR CAPITAL VENTURES INC. ("GCV.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,304,500.00



Offering: 13,045,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 22, 2024, December 20, 2024, January 3, 2025 and, January 7, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0103

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to an Option and Joint Venture Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 9, 2024, between Grid Metals Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party, Teck Resources Limited ("Teck"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, Teck has a two-stage option to acquire up to a 70% interest in Makwa Nickel Project (the "Property"), located in southeastern Manitoba, Canada. Teck may exercise the first option to acquire up to a 51% interest in the Property (the "First Option") by making an aggregate of CAD$600,000 in cash payments, including a firm commitment of CAD$400,000, and incurring an aggregate of CAD$5,700,000 in exploration expenditures on or before May 31, 2028. If Teck exercises the First Option, Teck will have a further sole and exclusive option to acquire an additional 19% interest in the Property (the "Second Option") by incurring a further CAD$10,000,000 in exploration expenditures over a period of three years commencing on the date of the First Option exercise notice and making a payment of CAD$1,000,000 in cash or, at Teck's election and subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, through a subscription for the Company's shares.

If a party's interest in the Property is diluted below 10%, its interest would be converted to a 1.5% NSR royalty on the Property, of which 0.75% could be bought back by the royalty payor at any time for a cash payment of CAD$2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 12, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0104

IMPACT ACQUISITIONS CORP. ("IMPC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,000,000.00



Offering: 20,000,000 Listed Shares



Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 2,500,000 0



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 3, 2024, and November 29, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0105

LINCOLN GOLD MINING INC. ("LMG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length acquisition of mining claims, mineral rights, permits and property agreements that comprise the Bell Mountain Project pursuant to a purchase agreement dated November 3, 2023 (the "Agreement") between the Company, Lincoln Resource Group Corp. (a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company), Eros Resources Corp. ("Eros") and Bell Mountain Exploration Corp. ("BMEC"). The Bell Mountain Project is located in Churchill County, Nevada, 95 air miles southeast of Reno, and eight miles south of Highway 50.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company issued 3,000,000 common shares on closing and will issue an additional 1,500,000 common shares upon the Company having a minimum of 28,500,000 common shares issued and outstanding calculated on an undiluted basis. The Company will grant to BMEC an entitlement to a 7.5% net profit interest from gold and silver produced or extracted from the Bell Mountain Project up to a maximum amount of US$2,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 8, 2024, March 15, 2024, May 31, 2024, August 15, 2024, November 15, 2024, December 29, 2024 and January 1, 2025.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0106

LITHIUM ENERGI EXPLORATION INC. ("LEXI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $4,112,405.75



Offering: 82,248,115 Listed Shares with 82,248,115 warrants



Offering Price: $0.050 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.0550 per Listed Share for a 5-year period.



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated November 22, 2024

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0107

MINES D'OR ORBEC INC. ("BLUE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,500,000



Offering: 11,872,725 Flow Through Common Shares 16,940,000 Non-Flow Through Common Shares with 16,940,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.055 per Flow Through Common Share $0.05 per Non-Flow Through Common Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.055 per Listed Share for a 3-year period



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants Finders (Aggregate) N/A 276,200





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.055 for a 3-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 21, 2024, October 23, 2024, November 5, 2024 and November 20, 2024.

_______________________________________

BULLETIN V2025-0108

NICOLA MINING INC. ("NIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: January 9, 2025

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,469,935 shares to settle outstanding debt for $411,581.80.

Number of Creditors: 7 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per

Share Aggregate # of

Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length

Party Involvement: 1 $390,000 $0.28 1,392,856









Aggregate Pro Group

Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 18, 2024.

_______________________________________

