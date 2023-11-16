VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BIOSYENT INC. ("RX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.04

Payable Date: December 15, 2023

Record Date: November 30, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: November 29, 2023

________________________________________

MOON RIVER CAPITAL LTD. ("MOO")

[formerly Moon River Capital Ltd. ("MOO.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/ New Symbol, Private Placement- Non-Brokered, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company



TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Moon River Capital Ltd.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated October 31, 2023. As a result, at the opening on Monday, November 20, 2023, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:



Pursuant to an asset purchase agreement dated September 13, 2023 with Generation Mining Ltd. ("GENM"), GENM assigned the Company all of its right, interests and obligations under a vending agreement dated April 1, 2016, as amended, entered into with Roda Holdings Inc. and Mr. Donald Davidson under which GENM held the right to prospect, develop and mine the Davidson Property and the right to acquire the Davidson Property, located in British Columbia, Canada. In exchange, the Company: (i) paid $630,000 in cash to GENM; (ii) issued 9,000,000 common shares to GENM; and (iii) to the extent GENM remains a 10% holder of the Company, the Company granted GENM (a) the right to nominate one director to the board of directors of the Company, and (b) the pre-emptive right to retain its pro rata equity interest in the Company in the event of future equity financings.



Private Placement – Non-Brokered



Prior to the completion of the QT, the Company completed a non-brokered private placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities in the Company:



Number of shares: 12,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 95 places





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Insider Involvement: 6 2,294,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $100,380 0 336,280 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for 2 years from the date of issuance.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 32,960,000 common shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 9,000,000 common shares for an escrow term of 36 months and 9,100,000 common shares for an escrow term of 18 months



Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: MOO (same symbol as CPC but with .P removed)

The Company is classified as a "mining – metal ore" company. (NAICS 21229).



Resume Trading



Effective at the open Monday, November 20, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.



Company Contact: Mr. Paul Parisotto, President, Chief Executive Officer and Director / Ms. Lorna MacGillivray, Corporate Secretary

Company Address: 217 Queen Street West, Suite 401, Toronto, Ontario M5V 0R2

Company Phone Number: 416) 560-4526 / (416) 482-1097

Company Email Address: [email protected] / [email protected]

________________________________________

23/11/16 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 19, 2023:

Convertible Debenture $420,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into a maximum of 14,000,000 common shares at $0.03 per share of principal outstanding. The conversion price of $0.03 will expire on April 1, 2024.



Maturity date: April 1, 2024



Warrants: N/A



Interest rate: The convertible debenture bears no interest before April 1, 2024. Interest on arrears of 12.0% per annum will begin to accrue starting April 2, 2024, if the principal amount is not paid in full on April 1, 2024. Interest is payable in cash, anything else will be subject to TSXV approval.



Number of Placees: 2 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Finder's Fee: N/A













The Company issued a news release on November 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

CAPELLA MINERALS LIMITED ("CMIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 41,775,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.03 per share



Warrants: 20,887,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 20,887,500 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 13 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 4,000,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $57,050 N/A 2,716,667

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.06 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 15, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 24, 2023:

Number of Shares: 30,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.04 per share



Warrants: 30,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 30,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 8 placees





The Company issued a news release on November 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

LAURION MINERAL EXPLORATION INC. ("LME")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on October 27, 2023 and November 02, 2023:

Number of Shares: 5,142,900 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.56 per flow-through share



Number of Placees: 5 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 53,572



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $62,500.59 111,608 N/A

The Company issued a news release on November 06, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PJX RESOURCES INC. ("PJX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated December 27, 2019 and November 24, 2022, the Exchange has consented to the further extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 5,802,157



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 05, 2022 (Extended to December 05, 2023) New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 05, 2024 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.25





These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,277,158 flow-through common shares and 3,858,333 non flow-through common shares; with 5,802,157 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2019.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 16, 2023.

________________________________________

RECONNAISSANCE ENERGY AFRICA LTD. ("RECO") ("RECO.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation the Sale Purchase Agreement dated October 25, 2023 ("Agreement") between the Company and an arm's length purchaser ("Purchaser"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to sell to the Purchaser all the issued and outstanding shares of Renaissance Oil Corp., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("RenCan"), for a consideration of a deemed purchase value of $7,500,000 USD ("Consideration"). The Consideration will consist of:

(i) The Purchaser's assumption of all existing and future liabilities of RenCan;

(ii) The deemed satisfaction and termination of all intercompany loans between the Company, RenCan and Rencan's subsidiaries; specifically including a $7,500,000 intercompany loan.

(iii) The Purchaser's termination of the Farmout Option Agreement dated June 10, 2020, and the Amendment thereto dated June 10, 2023, among RenCan and third-party companies, currently held by RenCan.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company will pay a finder's fee to Kevin Smith and Willem Veltman a cash amount of $200,000 USD in connection with the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please reference the Company's news releases dated October 26, 2023, and November 10, 2023.

________________________________________

XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:35 a.m. PST, November 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

XYBION DIGITAL INC. ("XYBN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:30 a.m. PST, November 16, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY:

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 16, 2023

NEX Company

Effective at 4:43 a.m. PST, November 16, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]