VANCOUVER, Feb. 6, 2020 /CNW/ -

CHC STUDENT HOUSING CORP. ("CHC.H")

[formerly CHC Student Housing Corp. ("CHC")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Disposition Agreement, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a definitive purchase and sale agreement (the "Agreement") dated November 21, 2019, between CHC Student Housing Corp. (the "Company") and two arms length parties (collectively the "Purchasers"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Purchasers will acquire the Company's London Property, a property located at 673- 677 Richmond Street, London, Ontario.

As consideration for the Agreement, the Purchasers shall pay a cash consideration equal to CDN$55,000,000 to the Company.

Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Symbol Change

As a result of the transaction and in accordance with TSX Venture Policy 2.5, the Company has not maintained the requirements for a TSX Venture Tier 2 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, February 10, 2020, the Company's listing will transfer to NEX and resume trading on NEX, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to NEX, and the Filing and Service Office will change from Toronto to NEX.

As of February 10, 2020, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The trading symbol for the Company will change from CHC to CHC.H. There is no change in the Company's name, no change in its CUSIP number and no consolidation of capital. The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market.

The Company is classified as a 'Real Estate' company.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated November 26, 2019, January 9, 2020, January 31, 2020 and February 5, 2020.

________________________________________

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Company Tier Reclassification

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at market open, Monday, February 10, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1 – Mining Issuer

Please refer to the Company's news release dated February 6, 2020.

________________________________________

20/02/06 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

ANGUS VENTURES INC. ("GUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Acquisition Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing an option assignment agreement (the "Option Assignment") between Angus Ventures Inc. ("Angus") and Talisker Gold Cop. ("Talisker") dated December 11, 2019, pursuant to which Angus will acquire all of Talisker's interests in the options to acquire certain claims located in located in the Mishibishu Lake Greenstone Belt of Northern Ontario (the "Acquired Options").

The Acquired Options are options that Talisker holds pursuant to the following option agreements:

IamGold Option Agreement

Talisker entered into an option agreement in connection with the Mishi Property, dated September 25, 2018, with IAMGOLD Corporation ("Iamgold") (the "Iamgold Option Agreement") as amended by the Amending Agreement between Iamgold and Talisker dated June 27, 2019 (the "Iamgold Option Amendment Agreement"). Talisker's interest in the Iamgold Option Agreement as amended by Iamgold Option Amendment Agreement is an option to acquire 202 mining claims (the "Iamgold Claims") upon incurring certain expenditures on the Iamgold Claims (the "Iamgold Expenditure Requirement").

Angus, Iamgold and Talisker have entered into an assignment assumption and amendment agreement Dated January 7, 2020 (the "Iamgold Assumption Agreement"). The Iamgold Assumption Agreement provides that Iamgold Expenditure Requirement can be met by Angus incurring the expenditures on the Iamgold Claims as follows:

On or before September 25, 2020 $400,000 (Firm commitment) On or before the expiration of Year 3 $300,000 On or before the expiration of Year 4 $400,000 On or before the expiration of Year 5 $400,000

Upon the exercise of the option in respect of the Iamgold Claims, Iamgold will also be granted a 2% NSR in respect of Iamgold Claims, with the optionee under the Iamgold Option Agreement having the right to buy back 1% of this NSR for $1,500,000.

Exiro Option Agreement

Talisker entered into an option agreement and NSR royalty agreement, both dated January 14, 2019, Exiro Minerals Corp. ("Exiro") (collectively, the "Option and NSR Agreements"), Under the Option and NSR Agreements, Exiro has the option to acquire 100% interest in certain mining claims and properties located in the Mishibishu Lake Area, St. Germain, and Groseilliers Townships of the Province of Ontario (the "Exiro Claims"). In order to exercise the option, Exiro must make a cash payment of $10,000 and issue issuance of C$12,000 worth of common shares of Talisker (collectively the "Initial Exiro Commitments") and; b) make an additional $20,000 cash payment, issue an additional $45,000 worth of common shares of Talisker to Exiro and incur $225,600 in expenditures on the Exiro Claims (collectively the "Balance Exiro Commitment").

Angus, Exiro and Talisker have entered into an assignment assumption and amendment agreement Dated December 5, 2019 (the "Exiro Assumption Agreement"). The Exiro Assumption Agreement provides that Talisker will be able to completely satisfy the Balance Exiro Commitment though the payment to Exiro of $20,000 and issuance to Exiro of C$45,000 worth of common shares of Angus (182,700 common shares of Angus) on completion of the Proposed Transaction (the "Angus Exiro Payment"). Following making the Angus Exiro Payment, Angus will have completely satisfied the Exiro Commitments and will have earned 100% interest in the Exiro Claims. Upon the exercise of the option in respect of the Exiro Claims, Exiro will also be granted a 2% NSR in respect of Exiro Claims.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information please refer to Angus' news releases dated December 27, 2019 and February 5, 2020 which are available under Angus' profile on SEDAR.

________________________________________

AVIVAGEN INC. ("VIV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 6,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.75 for 36 months following the closing of the private placement



Number of Placees: 87 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Shane McLean Y 9,500 Top Meadow Consulting Services Inc. (Kym Anthony) Y 100,000 Aggregate ProGroup (18 Placees) P 1,310,000

Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc., Mackie Research Capital Corporation, Hampton Securities Limited, Raymond James Ltd.,, Richardson GMP, Canaccord Genuity Corp., Echelon Wealth Partners and Leede Jones Gable Inc., received a total cash commission of $194,620 and 389,240 non-transferable purchase warrants to purchase 389,240 units at a price of $0.50 per unit for a period of 24 months from the closing of the private placement. Each Unit consists of one common share and one-half of a common share purchase warrant (each whole underlying warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.75 for a period of 24 months from closing).

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated January 3, 2020, January 20, 2020 and January 27, 2020.

________________________________________

CENTURION MINERALS LTD. ("CTN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:06 P.m. PST, February 5, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GPM METALS INC. ("GPM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated February 28, 2018, the Exchange has consented to the extension of the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 5,000,000 (Post - Consolidation Basis)



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 23, 2020 New Expiry Date of Warrants: February 23, 2022 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.20 (Post - Consolidation Basis)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 5,000,000 common shares (Post - Consolidation Basis) with 5,000,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective February 28, 2018.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2020.

________________________________________

GRANDE PORTAGE RESOURCES LTD. ("GPG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 30, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,290,537 shares Purchase Price: $0.12 per share Warrants: 2,145,269 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,145,269 shares Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16 Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 Months Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares DCT Holdings Ltd.

(Alistair MacLennan) Y 483,333

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $5,390.00 cash; 49,000 warrants P.I. Financial Corp $3,221.40 cash; 26,845 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.16



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 18 months

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GRANDE WEST TRANSPORTATION INC. ("BUS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:09 a.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

HASHCHAIN TECHNOLOGY INC. ("KASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")("MCLD.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered and Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2019 and January 14, 2020:

Number of Special Warrants: 3,332,875 Special Warrants. Each Special Warrant is convertible into one Unit of the Company without payment of any additional consideration upon certain conditions being met.





Each Unit will consist of one common share and one-half of one common share purchase warrant. Each whole common share purchase warrant is exercisable into one common share at $5.40 for a five-year period. If the distribution is not qualified by way of Prospectus within 60 days following closing each Special Warrant will be convertible in 1.1 Units.

Purchase Price: $4.00 per Special Warrant



Warrant Exercise Price: $5.40 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 313 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[20 Placee(s)] P 306,103

Agent's Fee: Aggregate cash commission of $805,000 was payable to Raymond James Ltd. and Paradigm Capital Inc.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

___________________________________

MINCO CAPITAL CORP. ("MMM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated February 4, 2020, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 2,427,844 common shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period February 10, 2020 to February 9, 2021. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Raymond James Ltd. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

NATIONAL ACCESS CANNABIS CORP. ("META")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, February 6, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SKY GOLD CORP. ("SKYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment and Assumption Agreement dated January 31, 2020 between Sky Gold Corp. (the Company) and Bill Kennedy, Wesley Keats, Neil Blackmore, 1186366 B.C. Ltd and 1238989 B.C. Ltd whereby the Company may acquire at 100% interest in the Mustang Gold Property located in central Newfoundland. Consideration is $100,000 cash, 3,250,000 common shares and $425,000 in work expenditures over a three year period. The Vendors retain a 3% NSR with the Company having the right to repurchase one-half (1.5%) for $2,000,000 at any time.

PI Financial will receive a $32,700 finder's fee.

________________________________________

VIVERE COMMUNITIES INC. ("VCOM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 280,524 common shares at a price of $0.13788 per share, in settlement of a total amount of $38,679.4 on outstanding interest payable on convertibles notes issued in August 2018.

Number of Creditors: 11 creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Non Arm's Length Party = NP / ProGroup = P # of shares Holden Henry Holdings Inc. (Drew Koivu) NP 10,789 Maven Capital Inc. (Jeffrey Dean) NP 59,342 Brian Ramjattan NP 107,896

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated January 30, 2020.

_______________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Exchange Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 6,395,648 shares at a deemed value of $2.18 per share as a result of the exercise of the conversion option in respect of the Company's unsecured convertible notes having an aggregate principal amount of US$6,404,319 and interest payable of US$4,089,607.

Number of Creditors: 22 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing (in US$) Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Bradley Wells Y $4,100,380 $2.18 2,500,901 Harvey Gordon Y $61,596 $2.18 37,398 Joe Quarin Y $408,417 $2.18 248,413 Angela Molinari Pare Y $226,047 $2.18 137,545 Daryl Duda Y $204,187 $2.18 124,193 Larry Taylor Y $411,488 $2.18 250,281

For more information, refer to the Company's news releases dated December 18, 2019 and February 4, 2020.

________________________________________

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC. ("VQS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 450,000 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Crown Capital Partner Funding, LP (the "Lender") as replacement warrants under the Third Amendment to Credit Agreement (the "Agreement") between the company and the Lender. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Warrants will have an exercise price of $2.06 and are exercisable until November 28, 2023.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2020.

________________________________________

WEST KIRKLAND MINING INC. ("WKM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 16,673,334 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 8 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Sun Valley Gold Master Fund, Ltd. Y 7,870,000 Ruffer LLP Y 2,870,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[3 Placees] P 3,566,667

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $12,000 cash payable. Leede Jones Gable Inc. $3,600 cash payable. PI Financial Corp. $5,760 cash payable

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release dated January 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ZEN GRAPHENE SOLUTIONS LTD. ("ZEN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement- Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 6, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on December 10, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,025,000 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.40 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 11 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement

[2 Placees] P 175,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $54,840.00 and 137,100 broker warrants payable to QWEST Investment Fund Management Ltd., Leede Jones Gable Inc. and Mackie Research Capital Corporation. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common share at $0.50 for a period of 24 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated December 20, 2019, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________ ­

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

