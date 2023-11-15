VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 14, 2023 /CNW/ -

ATHABASCA MINERALS INC. ("AMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 13, 2023 and Athabasca Minerals Inc. (the "Company") news release dated November 14, 2023, effective at the opening on Thursday, November 16, 2023, the common shares of the Company will be suspended for failure to maintain Exchange Requirements.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

23/11/14 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

CABRAL GOLD INC. ("CBR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,620,446 shares at a deemed price of $0.115 per share settle outstanding debt for $186,351.29.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:









Creditors # of Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share Aggregate # of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: 1 $145,093.66 $0.115 1,261,684 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

CIELO WASTE SOLUTIONS CORP. ("CMC") ("CMC.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, November 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

CMC METALS LTD. ("CMB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on November 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 3,571,400 Flow-Through (FT) shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per FT share



Warrants: 3,571,400 Non-Flow-Through (NFT) share purchase warrants to purchase 3,571,400 NFT shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Insider / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $14,999.88 N/A 214,284

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each non-transferable warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.10 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on November 8, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

DLP RESOURCES INC. ("DLP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on August 22, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,622,250 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Warrants: 6,622,250 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,622,250 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.80 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 50,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 180,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $44,388.75 N/A 88,778 Warrants

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.50 for period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on September 28, 2023 and November 1, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.[Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

JADE LEADER CORP. ("JADE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension, Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated November 29, 2021, the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date and the reduction of the exercise price of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 1,607,142



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: November 17, 2025



Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.14



New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07



Forced Exercise Provision: If the closing price for the Company's shares exceeds $0.07 by 25% or more for a period of 10 consecutive trading days (the "Premium Trading Days"), then the warrant holders will have 30 days (the "Reduced Term") to exercise their warrants. The Reduced Term would commence on the third business day after the tenth Premium Trading Day.

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 3,214,285 common shares, with 1,607,142 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective November 29, 2021.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2023.

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated November 10, 2023, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business November 13, 2023, commenced trading on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities on November 14, 2023. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $206,675 (2,066,750 common shares at $0.10 per share).

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:20 a.m. PST, November 14, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

JO-JO CAPITAL CANADA LTD. ("JOJO.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:45 a.m. PST, November 14, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

REYNA GOLD CORP. ("REYG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement (the "Agreement") effective August 29, 2023, between Reyna Gold Corp. (the "Company"), Reyna Silver Corp. ("Reyna Silver" and collectively with the Company, "Reyna"), and an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor"), whereby the Optionor has agreed to grant to the Company and Reyna Silver Corp jointly the exclusive option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the 1286 unpatented claims and 8 patented claims located Eureka County and Elko County, Nevada (the "Property").

To fully exercise the option, Reyna will pay an aggregate of USD$1,100,000 in cash, issue up to 2,400,000 common shares (1,200,000 from each the Company and Reyna Silver) to the Optionor, and incur an aggregate of USD$9,500,000 in exploration expenditures. These option payments will be distributed over several stages by April 30, 2027, detailed as follows:

1. Make staged cash payments to the Optionor totaling USD$1,100,000:

USD$100,000 upon entering the Agreement

upon entering the Agreement USD$100,000 by April 30, 2024

by USD$100,000 by October 31, 2024

USD$150,000 by April 30, 2025

USD$150,000 by October 31, 2025

USD$250,000 by April 30, 2026

USD$250,000 by October 31, 2026

2. Issue the Optionor a total of 2,400,000 common shares from both the Company and Reyna Silver, distributed over time:

125,000 shares from the Company and 125,000 shares from Reyna Silver within five business days following the Exchange acceptance

within five business days following the Exchange acceptance 125,000 shares from the Company and 125,000 shares from Reyna Silver by April 30, 2025

by 200,000 shares from the Company and 200,000 shares from Reyna Silver by April 30, 2026

by 750,000 shares from the Company and 750,000 shares from Reyna Silver by April 30, 2027

3. Incur a total of USD$9,500,000 in the expenditures:

Approximate USD$215,000 August 2023 Bureau of Land Management fees in respect of the Property upon entering the Agreement

Bureau of Land Management fees in respect of the Property upon entering the Agreement USD$500,000 (inclusive August 2023 Bureau of the Land Management fees payable per above) by April 30, 2024

(inclusive Bureau of the Land Management fees payable per above) by USD$2,000,000 by April 30, 2025

USD$3,000,000 by April 30, 2026

USD$4,000,000 by April 30, 2027

The amounts above payable on or prior to April 30, 2025, comprising aggregate expenditures of USD$2,500,000, aggregate cash payments of USD$300,000, and 250,000 common shares of the Company and 250,000 common shares of Reyna Silver, are the obligations of Reyna and must be paid by Reyna regardless of whether the option is subsequently permitted by Reyna to lapse. The Company and Reyna Silver are liable for the cash payment and the expenditures, with each company bearing 50% of the responsibility. If Reyna exercises the option in its entirety, a new joint venture with the Optionor will be established, with the terms set to be negotiated by April 30, 2025. The joint venture agreement will be subject to prior Exchange approval.

The Optionor is granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the Property, with an option for Reyna to reduce this to 1% by paying for a 50% buy down. However, for the part of the Property that includes the eight patented mining claims, the NSR is fixed at 1% and cannot be further reduced. The specifics of the NSR agreement are to be finalized by or before April 30, 2025, which may require prior Exchange approval in accordance with applicable Exchange policies.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 5, 2023.

REYNA SILVER CORP. ("RSLV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a property option agreement (the "Agreement") effective August 29, 2023, between Reyna Silver Corp. (the "Company"), Reyna Gold Corp. ("Reyna Gold" and collectively with the Company, "Reyna"), and an arm's length optionor (the "Optionor"), whereby the Optionor has agreed to grant to the Company and Reyna Gold Corp jointly the exclusive option to acquire up to a 70% interest in the 1286 unpatented claims and 8 patented claims located Eureka County and Elko County, Nevada (the "Property").

To fully exercise the option, Reyna will pay an aggregate of USD$1,100,000 in cash, issue up to 2,400,000 common shares (1,200,000 from each the Company and Reyna Gold) to the Optionor, and incur an aggregate of USD$9,500,000 in exploration expenditures. These option payments will be distributed over several stages by April 30, 2027, detailed as follows:

4. Make staged cash payments to the Optionor totaling USD$1,100,000:

USD$100,000 upon entering the Agreement

upon entering the Agreement USD$100,000 by April 30, 2024

by USD$100,000 by October 31, 2024

USD$150,000 by April 30, 2025

USD$150,000 by October 31, 2025

USD$250,000 by April 30, 2026

USD$250,000 by October 31, 2026

5. Issue the Optionor a total of 2,400,000 common shares from both the Company and Reyna Gold, distributed over time:

125,000 shares from the Company and 125,000 shares from Reyna Gold within five business days following the Exchange acceptance

within five business days following the Exchange acceptance 125,000 shares from the Company and 125,000 shares from Reyna Gold by April 30, 2025

by 200,000 shares from the Company and 200,000 shares from Reyna Gold by April 30, 2026

by 750,000 shares from the Company and 750,000 shares from Reyna Gold by April 30, 2027

6. Incur a total of USD$9,500,000 in the expenditures:

Approximate USD$215,000 August 2023 Bureau of Land Management fees in respect of the Property upon entering the Agreement

Bureau of Land Management fees in respect of the Property upon entering the Agreement USD$500,000 (inclusive August 2023 Bureau of the Land Management fees payable per above) by April 30, 2024

(inclusive Bureau of the Land Management fees payable per above) by USD$2,000,000 by April 30, 2025

USD$3,000,000 by April 30, 2026

USD$4,000,000 by April 30, 2027

The amounts above payable on or prior to April 30, 2025, comprising aggregate expenditures of USD$2,500,000, aggregate cash payments of USD$300,000, and 250,000 common shares of the Company and 250,000 common shares of Reyna Gold, are the obligations of Reyna and must be paid by Reyna regardless of whether the option is subsequently permitted by Reyna to lapse. The Company and Reyna Gold are liable for the cash payment and the expenditures, with each company bearing 50% of the responsibility. If Reyna exercises the option in its entirety, a new joint venture with the Optionor will be established, with the terms set to be negotiated by April 30, 2025. The joint venture agreement will be subject to prior Exchange approval when it has been finalized.

The Optionor is granted a 2% net smelter returns royalty ("NSR") on the Property, with an option for Reyna to reduce this to 1% by paying for a 50% buy down. However, for the part of the Property that includes the eight patented mining claims, the NSR is fixed at 1% and cannot be further reduced. The specifics of the NSR agreement are to be finalized by or before April 30, 2025, which may require prior Exchange approval in accordance with applicable Exchange policies.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fee is payable.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated September 5, 2023.

VOLATUS AEROSPACE CORP. ("VOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), entered into between Volatus Aerospace Corp. (the "Company") and an arm's length party (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in iRed Limited (the "Target"), a Hampshire, United Kingdom-based drone services company.

As consideration for the acquisition, the Company will pay the Vendor: (i) cash consideration of £100,000; and (ii) issuance of 1,098,684 common shares.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 18, 2022, November 10, 2022 and November 13, 2023.

WESCAN GOLDFIELDS INC. ("WGF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: November 14, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 1, 2023 and September 29, 2023:

Number of Shares: 600,000 Flow-Through Shares ("FT Shares").





3,000,000 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.06 per FT Share and $0.05 per Unit.



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 common shares



Warrant Price: $0.06 per common share exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 8 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Units





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 200,000



Aggregate Cash Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

Finder's Warrants Terms: N/A

The Company issued a news release on September 29, 2023, October 20, 2023 and November 10, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

