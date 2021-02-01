VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PROSPECT PARK CAPITAL CORP. ("PPK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Stock Split, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to our bulletin dated January 29, 2021, the effective date of the Stock Split has been delayed.

The Company will NOT commence trading on a split trading basis on February 2, 2021, but will continue to trade on a pre-split basis.

A further Exchange bulletin will be issued shortly.

_________________________________________

21/02/01 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARENA MINERALS INC. ("AN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 29, 2021:

Number of Shares: 400,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.50 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 29, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 3, 2021:

Number of Shares: 8,888,889 common shares



Purchase Price: $2.25 per common share



Warrants: 8,888,889 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,888,889 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $2.75 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC received fee of $1,600,000.02 in cash and 711,111 finder's warrants. Each finder warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at $2.81 for a period of three years.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 3 and January 7, 2021.

________________________________________

BITFARMS LTD. ("BITF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced January 10, 2021:

Number of Shares: 5,586,593 common shares



Purchase Price: CDN$3.58 per common share



Warrants: 5,586,593 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,586,593 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: USD$3.10 for a period of 42 months



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Broker's Fee: H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC received fee of CDN$1,600,000.24 in cash and 446,927 broker's warrants. Each broker warrant entitles the holder to receive one common share at USD$3.53 for a period of 42 months.

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated January 10 and January 13, 2021.

________________________________________

CACHE EXPLORATION INC. ("CAY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:11 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHILEAN METALS INC. ("CMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DECIBEL CANNABIS COMPANY INC. ("DB") ("DB.WT") ("DB.DB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 01, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:15 a.m. PST, Jan. 29, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

EAGLE PLAINS RESOURCES LTD. ("EPL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 4,434,000



Current Expiry Date of Warrants: 3 years from the date of issuance



New Expiry Date of Warrants: 4 years from the date of issuance



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.40 (unchanged)

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 2,084,000 non-flow through shares and 2,350,000 flow-through shares with 4,434,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective December 27, 2018. An amendment to the terms of the warrants was also further accepted by the Exchange effective on January 21, 2020.

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:34 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

EVERGOLD CORP. ("EVER")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GR SILVER MINING LTD. ("GRSL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ICONIC MINERALS LTD. ("ICM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 5,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc. – $18,000 cash and 90,000 Compensation Warrants





Raymond James Ltd. - $3,000 cash and 15,000 Compensation Warrants





Each non-transferable Compensation Warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a one-year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 26, 2021 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

MAPLE GOLD MINES LTD. ("MGM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Unit Offering

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Company's Short Form Prospectus dated December 21, 2020 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission and the securities regulatory authorities of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Québec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and Newfoundland and Labrador Securities Commissions pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Act.

Offering: The Offering consists of 27,800,000 common shares (the "Common Shares") at the price of $0.36 per Common Share (the "Subscriptions Price").



Offering Price: $0.36 per Common Share



Underwriter: BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.



Underwriter's Commission: The Underwriter received cash commission equal to 6% of the gross proceeds realized from the sale of the Common Shares other than: (i) the gross proceeds realized from certain president's list purchasers, for which a cash fee equal to 3% was paid, and (ii) in respect of Common Shares sold to Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ("Agnico") pursuant to the exercise of the participation rights granted to Agnico by the Corporation pursuant to an investor rights agreement between the Corporation and Agnico dated October 13, 2020, in which case no Underwriter's Fee will be payable thereon.



Over-Allotment Option: The Underwriters were granted an over-allotment option, exercisable for a period of 30 days following the closing date, to purchase an additional number of Common Shares equal to 15% of the number of Common Share sold pursuant to the Offering.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated December 21, 2020.

The Exchange has been advised that a total of 27,800,000 Common Shares have been issued at a price of $0.36 per Common Shares pursuant to the closing of the Offering for aggregate gross proceeds of $10,008,000. The Company has confirmed that the Over-Allotment Option has not been exercised and has expired.

___________________________________

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 27, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,416,666 common shares



Purchase Price: USD$0.06 per share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated January 27, 2021.

________________________________________

PROTECH HOME MEDICAL CORP. ("PTQ") ("PTQ.DB.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 17, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,923,076 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.52 per common share



Warrants: 1,923,076 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,923,076 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.76 for a period of three years



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated December 17, 2020. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

TOPICUS.COM INC. ("TOI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:23 a.m. PST, Feb. 01, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Clarification Market Activity; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANY :

LOVITT RESOURCES INC. ("LRC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 1, 2021

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,251,871 shares at a deemed value of $0.17 per share to settle outstanding debt for $212,818.

Number of Creditors: 9 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares









James M. Proudfoot Y $13,094 $0.17 77,024 C. Lorne Brown Y $139,570 $0.17 821,000 James C. Brown Y $17,000 $0.17 100,000 Steven C. Brown Y $17,000 $0.17 100,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

