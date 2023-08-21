VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 21, 2023 /CNW/ -

CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distributions:

Distribution per Unit: $0.02875

Payable Date: October 31, 2023; November 30, 2023 and December 29, 2023

Record Date: October 16, 2023; November 15, 2023 and December 15, 2023

Ex-distribution Date: October 13, November 14, 2023 and December 14, 2023 respectively.

________________________________________

INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")

[formerly BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 11, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the common shares of Infinico Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Burin Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and Mineral Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

39,350,155 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: 9,375,686 shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: INFM (new) CUSIP Number: 45675L102 (new)

______________________________________

THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.005

Payable Date: September 29, 2023

Record Date: September 15, 2023

Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2023

________________________________________

WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated August 8, 2023 has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

23/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:

Number of Units: 2,325,000 Flow-Through Units

21,632,450 Charity Flow-Through Units



Purchase Price: $0.10 per Flow through Unit

$0.12 per Charity Flow-Through Unit



Warrants: 11,978,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,978,725 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a two-year period



Number of Placee: 15 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement: 3 N/a 4,255,960 N/a









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: 9,059.45 N/A 45,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.

________________________________________

PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 8, 2023, between Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired 100% of the shares of La Poche Bleue Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Quebec.

As consideration on closing, the Company paid the Vendors a cash payment of $2,250,000, and issued 1,666,667 common shares of the Company priced at $0.75 per share. As future contingent consideration the Company shall pay the Vendors approximately $5,000,000 (70% of which is to be settled in cash, with the remaining 30% to be settled in common shares in the capital of Playmaker), contingent upon the achievement of certain EBITDA targets during each of the first and second year anniversaries of Closing. The Issue Price for the future contingent consideration will be greater of (i) $0.75 or (ii) the 20-day average volume-adjusted share price of the Common Shares, provided that such Issue Price shall not be lower than the Market Price (as defined in TSXV Policy 1.1 – Interpretation) of the Common Shares on the TSXV on closing of the acquisition. The contingent consideration consists of two separate earn-out payments in an aggregate amount of: $300,000, 50% of which is payable in the first year post-closing and 50% of which is payable in the second year post-closing.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2023.

________________________________________

SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2023.

Number of Shares: 8,533,865 shares



Purchase Price: $0.53 per share



Warrants: 8,533,865 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,533,865 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $1.25 for a five-year period



Number of Placees: 17 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 15,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $27,825 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on July 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.

___________________________________________

VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2023:

Number of Shares: 25,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.02 per common share



Warrants: 25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 13 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 5,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2023:

Number of Shares: 10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("Shares").



Purchase Price: $0.70 per Share.



Number of Placees: 37 placees.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider= Y /

Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares

Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:

[4 Existing Insiders] Y 1,542,860

Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:

[4 Pro Group Members] P 307,144



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Finder Warrants Finder's Fee: [7 Finders] $192,288.39 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on August 14, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.

__________________________________

