21 Aug, 2023, 20:04 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
CANADIAN NET REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("NET.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distributions:
Distribution per Unit: $0.02875
Payable Date: October 31, 2023; November 30, 2023 and December 29, 2023
Record Date: October 16, 2023; November 15, 2023 and December 15, 2023
Ex-distribution Date: October 13, November 14, 2023 and December 14, 2023 respectively.
INFINICO METALS CORP. ("INFM")
[formerly BURIN GOLD CORP. ("BURG")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors on August 11, 2023 , the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Wednesday, August 23, 2023, the common shares of Infinico Metals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Burin Gold Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining and Mineral Exploration/Development' company.
Capitalization:
Unlimited shares with no par value of which
39,350,155 shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
|
9,375,686 shares
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
Trading Symbol:
|
INFM (new)
CUSIP Number:
|
45675L102 (new)
THE WESTERN INVESTMENT COMPANY OF CANADA LIMITED ("WI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.005
Payable Date: September 29, 2023
Record Date: September 15, 2023
Ex-dividend Date: September 14, 2023
WESCAN ENERGY CORP. ("WCE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated August 9, 2023, the Exchange has been advised that the Cease Trade Order issued by the Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions dated August 8, 2023 has been revoked.
Effective at the opening, Wednesday, August 23, 2023, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.
23/08/21 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
KINGFISHER METALS CORP. ("KFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 15, 2023:
Number of Units:
|
2,325,000 Flow-Through Units
|
21,632,450 Charity Flow-Through Units
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per Flow through Unit
|
$0.12 per Charity Flow-Through Unit
|
Warrants:
|
11,978,725 share purchase warrants to purchase 11,978,725 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a two-year period
Number of Placee:
|
15 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider
Involvement:
Aggregate Existing Pro Group Involvement:
|
3
N/a
|
4,255,960
N/a
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
9,059.45
|
N/A
|
45,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.15 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on August 03, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement.
PLAYMAKER CAPITAL INC. ("PMKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 8, 2023, between Playmaker Capital Inc. (the "Company") and several arm's length parties (collectively, the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company has acquired 100% of the shares of La Poche Bleue Inc., a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Quebec.
As consideration on closing, the Company paid the Vendors a cash payment of $2,250,000, and issued 1,666,667 common shares of the Company priced at $0.75 per share. As future contingent consideration the Company shall pay the Vendors approximately $5,000,000 (70% of which is to be settled in cash, with the remaining 30% to be settled in common shares in the capital of Playmaker), contingent upon the achievement of certain EBITDA targets during each of the first and second year anniversaries of Closing. The Issue Price for the future contingent consideration will be greater of (i) $0.75 or (ii) the 20-day average volume-adjusted share price of the Common Shares, provided that such Issue Price shall not be lower than the Market Price (as defined in TSXV Policy 1.1 – Interpretation) of the Common Shares on the TSXV on closing of the acquisition. The contingent consideration consists of two separate earn-out payments in an aggregate amount of: $300,000, 50% of which is payable in the first year post-closing and 50% of which is payable in the second year post-closing.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 9, 2023.
SOUTH STAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("STS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 5, 2023.
|
Number of Shares:
|
8,533,865 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.53 per share
|
Warrants:
|
8,533,865 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,533,865 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$1.25 for a five-year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
15,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$27,825
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on July 14, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement.
VISIONSTATE CORP. ("VIS")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 8, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
25,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.02 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
25,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 25,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 for a period of two years
|
Number of Placees:
|
13 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
5,000,000
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
WEST RED LAKE GOLD MINES LTD. ("WRLG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 21, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 7, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company on a flow-through basis ("Shares").
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.70 per Share.
|
Number of Placees:
|
37 placees.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Insider= Y /
Name Pro Group= P Number of Shares
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
[4 Existing Insiders] Y 1,542,860
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
[4 Pro Group Members] P 307,144
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Finder Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
[7 Finders]
|
$192,288.39
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on August 14, 2023, confirming the closing of the Private Placement.
