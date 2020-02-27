VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening, Monday, March 02, 2020, the common shares of Goliath Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

8,094,009 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 86,823 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GOT (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38171A209 (NEW)

HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Monday, March 2, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On February 14, 2020, the Company announced the mutual agreement between the Company and BTC Corporation Holdings Pty Ltd. to terminate the proposed Qualifying Transaction.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2019, January 6, 2020 and February 14, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC") ("QRC.S")

[formerly, Lithion Energy Corp. ("QRC")("LNC.S")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSXV Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 3, 2020 related to the Company's Change of Business and Name Change, effective at the opening Monday, March 2, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company's restricted shares with the symbol LNC.S will change from ('LNC.S') to ('QRC.S'). The new CUSIP will be G7315B 111. The Company is classified as an 'investment' company.

Resume Trading:

Effective at the open on Monday, March 2, 2020, the Company's restricted shares under the symbol QRC.S (formerly trading under the symbol LNC.S) will resume trading.

GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")

[formerly Luckystrike Resources Ltd. ("LUKY")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 31, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday, March 2, 2020, the common shares of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Luckystrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,539,676 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: AUEN (new) CUSIP Number: 38118M100 (new)

SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL CORP. ("SBCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 29, 2020; effective at the open, Monday, March 2, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.

Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 28, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.

NEX COMPANY:

NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC.H")

[formerly GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated January 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening Monday March 2, 2020, the common shares of Norseman Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gem International Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

19,081,554 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil



Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: NOC.H (new) CUSIP Number: 656522109 (new)

20/02/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 13, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 22,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,000,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years



Number of Placees: 33 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd. Y 239,300 (Mark T. Brown)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees] P 1,950,000

Finder's Fee:

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. $4,500.00 cash; 90,000 warrants; each f-wrt is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for 1 year. Leede Jones Gable Inc. $7,500.00 cash; 150,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share at $0.05 for 1 year. Canaccord Genuity Corp. $600.00 cash; 12,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share at $0.05 for 1 year. Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd. $37,500.00 cash; 750,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into 1 share at $0.05 for 1 year.

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.05



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 year

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2020 and February 21, 2020:

Number of Shares: 6,372,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.30 per share



Warrants: 3,186,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,186,333 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.40 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 51 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Carl Hansen Y 333,333 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 99,667 [2 placees]





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $76,076.01 and 253,587 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into units at $0.30 per unit





Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $8,400.00 and 28,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into units at $0.30 per unit

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated February 3, 2020 and February 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 9, 2019, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Latin America Resource Group Limited ("LARG"), which is in the process of transferring a 100% interest in eight exploration concessions and has an option to earn a majority interest in five additional exploration concessions on the Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project, located in Andahuaylas-Yauri belt of Peru, to its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire LARG by issuing 104,025,001 common shares. Additionally, the Company exchanged all LARG's outstanding stock options into 14,070,000 Company's stock options, which are exercisable into additional 14,070,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share until December 7, 2024, and granted one board nomination right. The Company has also agreed to remunerate the finder by issuing 1,400,000 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2019, February 25, 2020 and February 27, 2020.

EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Assets Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 10, 2020 between EMX Royalty Corporation (the "Company") and Akkerman Exploration B.V. (Jan Akkerman), whereby the Company is to acquire a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") on various exploration licenses on the Kaukua PGE Gold Project located in Finland for the consideration of $125,000 cash and 52,000 shares.

GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.18 to settle outstanding Milestone payments of $1,350,000.

KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 26, 2020:

Number of Shares: 4,931,819 shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per share



Warrants: 2,465,909 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,465,909 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 25 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [9 Placees] P 1,268,250

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc. $9,428.65 cash; 21,428 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $6,580.42 cash; 14,955 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,925.00 cash; 4,375 warrants Anders Nerell 54,250 shares; 27,125 warrants

Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.40



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 24 months, w accelerator (same as in Units)

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 167,783 shares at a deemed price of $0.47 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$ 60,000 (CA$78,858).

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 450,000 shares at a deemed price of 0.05 per share and 300,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $22,500.

Number of Creditors: 8 Creditors

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares Berger Group Inc. Y $3,750 $0.05 75,000 Steven Mintz Y $2,500 $0.05 50,000 Steven Glaser Y $1,250 $0.05 25,000

Warrants: 300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period. . The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may provide written notice to the creditors to exercise such warrants within 30 days following the date of issuance of such written notice.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 581,250 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in consideration of $1,162,500 unsecured non-convertible debentures. Pursuant to debenture agreement, the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share and will have a term of 24 months.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Warrants Denis Taschuk Y 62,500

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2020.

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 53,031 shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the company for the period August 2019 to January 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 18, 2020:

Number of Securities: 10,000,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per common share



Warrants: 5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $0.35 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause



Number of Placees: 87 Placees

Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares Aggregate ProGroup (9 Placees) P 1,777,000

Finder's Fee: Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. Acument Capital Partners Ltd., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a total cash commission of $115,740 and 551,145 non-transferrable common share purchase warrants to purchase 551,145 common shares at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 21, 2020.

NEX COMPANIES :

INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.H") ("GENE.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, February 27,2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.

BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020

NEX Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2020:

Number of Shares: 3,766,666 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Number of Placees: 16 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares GR7 Holdings Inc. (Murray Flanigan) Y 250,666 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 400,000 [1 placee]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

