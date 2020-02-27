TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Feb 27, 2020, 19:06 ET
VANCOUVER, Feb. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
GOLIATH RESOURCES LIMITED ("GOT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on February 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening, Monday, March 02, 2020, the common shares of Goliath Resources Limited will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Metal Ore Mining' company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
8,094,009
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
86,823
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
GOT
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38171A209
|
(NEW)
________________________________________
HOIST CAPITAL CORP. ("HTE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at the opening on Monday, March 2, 2020, trading in the common shares of the Company will resume, an announcement having been made. On February 14, 2020, the Company announced the mutual agreement between the Company and BTC Corporation Holdings Pty Ltd. to terminate the proposed Qualifying Transaction.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press releases dated October 15, 2019, January 6, 2020 and February 14, 2020, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.
________________________________________
QUEEN'S ROAD CAPITAL INVESTMENT LTD. ("QRC") ("QRC.S")
[formerly, Lithion Energy Corp. ("QRC")("LNC.S")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Symbol Change, Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSXV Venture Exchange's bulletin dated February 3, 2020 related to the Company's Change of Business and Name Change, effective at the opening Monday, March 2, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company's restricted shares with the symbol LNC.S will change from ('LNC.S') to ('QRC.S'). The new CUSIP will be G7315B 111. The Company is classified as an 'investment' company.
Resume Trading:
Effective at the open on Monday, March 2, 2020, the Company's restricted shares under the symbol QRC.S (formerly trading under the symbol LNC.S) will resume trading.
________________________________________
GOLDEN SKY MINERALS CORP. ("AUEN")
[formerly Luckystrike Resources Ltd. ("LUKY")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors January 31, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday, March 2, 2020, the common shares of Golden Sky Minerals Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the common shares of Luckystrike Resources Ltd. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
9,539,676
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
nil
|
shares
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
AUEN
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
38118M100
|
(new)
________________________________________
SPIRIT BANNER CAPITAL CORP. ("SBCC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Suspend-Failure to Complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of Listing
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 29, 2020; effective at the open, Monday, March 2, 2020 trading in the shares of the Company will be suspended, the Company having failed to complete a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing.
Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the Company during the period of the suspension or until further notice.
Further to Exchange bulletin dated February 28, 2019, the shares of the Company are Halted from trading.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANY:
NORSEMAN CAPITAL LTD. ("NOC.H")
[formerly GEM INTERNATIONAL RESOURCES INC. ("GI.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
NEX Company
Pursuant to a Director's resolution dated January 28, 2020, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.
Effective at the opening Monday March 2, 2020, the common shares of Norseman Capital Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Gem International Resources Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Resource Exploration/Development' company.
|
Capitalization:
|
Unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
19,081,554
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow:
|
Nil
|
Transfer Agent:
|
AST Trust Company (Canada)
|
Trading Symbol:
|
NOC.H
|
(new)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
656522109
|
(new)
________________________________________
20/02/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALIANZA MINERALS LTD. ("ANZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 13, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,000,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
22,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,000,000 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.10
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
3 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
33 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Pacific Opportunity Capital Ltd.
|
Y
|
239,300
|
(Mark T. Brown)
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [4 Placees]
|
P
|
1,950,000
Finder's Fee:
|
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc.
|
$4,500.00 cash; 90,000 warrants; each f-wrt is exercisable into one common share at $0.05 for 1 year.
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$7,500.00 cash; 150,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share at $0.05 for 1 year.
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp.
|
$600.00 cash; 12,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into one share at $0.05 for 1 year.
|
Sprott Global Resource Investments Ltd.
|
$37,500.00 cash; 750,000 warrants; Each f-wrt is exercisable into 1 share at $0.05 for 1 year.
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.05
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
1 year
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ATEX RESOURCES INC. ("ATX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 3, 2020 and February 21, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,372,666 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.30 per share
|
Warrants:
|
3,186,333 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,186,333 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.40 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
51 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Carl Hansen
|
Y
|
333,333
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
99,667
|
[2 placees]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $76,076.01 and 253,587 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into units at $0.30 per unit
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc. - $8,400.00 and 28,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into units at $0.30 per unit
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued news releases dated February 3, 2020 and February 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
CARUBE COPPER CORP. ("CUC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to a Share Purchase Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated December 9, 2019, between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Vendors"), whereby the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of Latin America Resource Group Limited ("LARG"), which is in the process of transferring a 100% interest in eight exploration concessions and has an option to earn a majority interest in five additional exploration concessions on the Jasperoide Copper-Gold Project, located in Andahuaylas-Yauri belt of Peru, to its wholly owned Peruvian subsidiary.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire LARG by issuing 104,025,001 common shares. Additionally, the Company exchanged all LARG's outstanding stock options into 14,070,000 Company's stock options, which are exercisable into additional 14,070,000 common shares at a price of $0.05 per share until December 7, 2024, and granted one board nomination right. The Company has also agreed to remunerate the finder by issuing 1,400,000 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 27, 2019, February 25, 2020 and February 27, 2020.
________________________________________
EMX ROYALTY CORPORATION ("EMX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Royalty Assets Purchase and Sale Agreement dated February 10, 2020 between EMX Royalty Corporation (the "Company") and Akkerman Exploration B.V. (Jan Akkerman), whereby the Company is to acquire a 2% net smelter return ("NSR") on various exploration licenses on the Kaukua PGE Gold Project located in Finland for the consideration of $125,000 cash and 52,000 shares.
________________________________________
GTEC HOLDINGS LTD. ("GTEC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 7,500,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.18 to settle outstanding Milestone payments of $1,350,000.
________________________________________
KNEAT.COM INC. ("KSI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NAMASTE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("N.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:00 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Pending Delisting; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
NEVADA EXPLORATION INC. ("NGE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Feb 26, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
4,931,819 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.22 per share
|
Warrants:
|
2,465,909 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,465,909 shares
|
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
2 Years
|
Number of Placees:
|
25 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [9 Placees]
|
P
|
1,268,250
Finder's Fee:
|
Haywood Securities Inc.
|
$9,428.65 cash; 21,428 warrants
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
|
$6,580.42 cash; 14,955 warrants
|
PI Financial Corp.
|
$1,925.00 cash; 4,375 warrants
|
Anders Nerell
|
54,250 shares; 27,125 warrants
|
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
|
$0.40
|
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
|
24 months, w accelerator (same as in Units)
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
POND TECHNOLOGIES HOLDINGS INC. ("POND")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 167,783 shares at a deemed price of $0.47 per share to settle outstanding debt for US$ 60,000 (CA$78,858).
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
None
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
POOL SAFE INC. ("POOL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 450,000 shares at a deemed price of 0.05 per share and 300,000 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $22,500.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
8 Creditors
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Creditor
|
Insider=Y /
|
Amount
|
Deemed Price
|
# of Shares
|
Berger Group Inc.
|
Y
|
$3,750
|
$0.05
|
75,000
|
Steven Mintz
|
Y
|
$2,500
|
$0.05
|
50,000
|
Steven Glaser
|
Y
|
$1,250
|
$0.05
|
25,000
|
Warrants:
|
300,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 300,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for a two-year period. . The Warrants are subject to an acceleration clause, such that if the daily volume weighted average trading price of the common shares of the Company is equal to or exceeds $0.15 for a minimum of 20 consecutive trading days. In the event of acceleration, the Company may provide written notice to the creditors to exercise such warrants within 30 days following the date of issuance of such written notice.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
RADIENT TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("RTI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 581,250 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") in consideration of $1,162,500 unsecured non-convertible debentures. Pursuant to debenture agreement, the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.70 per share and will have a term of 24 months.
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Warrants
|
Denis Taschuk
|
Y
|
62,500
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 10, 2020.
________________________________________
VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:04 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP. ("VONE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, February 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
YDX INNOVATION CORP. ("YDX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 53,031 shares in consideration of services provided by Jamil Garcia as the Chief Finance Officer of the company for the period August 2019 to January 2020 pursuant to an agreement dated August 1, 2019.
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.
________________________________________
ZEPHYR MINERALS LTD. ("ZFR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated February 18, 2020:
|
Number of Securities:
|
10,000,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
5,000,000 common share purchase warrants to purchase 5,000,000 shares
|
Warrants Exercise Price:
|
$0.35 for 18 months following the closing of the private placement subject to an acceleration clause
|
Number of Placees:
|
87 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
Aggregate ProGroup (9 Placees)
|
P
|
1,777,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Leede Jones Gable Inc., PI Financial Corp., Canaccord Genuity Corp., Haywood Securities Inc., Raymond James Ltd. Acument Capital Partners Ltd., and Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. received a total cash commission of $115,740 and 551,145 non-transferrable common share purchase warrants to purchase 551,145 common shares at a price of $0.35 per share for a period of 18 months from the closing of the private placement, subject to an acceleration clause.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news releases dated February 21, 2020.
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES :
INVICTUS MD STRATEGIES CORP. ("GENE.H") ("GENE.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
NEX Company
Effective at 5:40 a.m. PST, February 27,2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Failure to Maintain Exchange Requirements; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
LINCOLN VENTURES LTD. ("LX.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Remain Halted.
BULLETIN DATE: February 27, 2020
NEX Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 10, 2020:
|
Number of Shares:
|
3,766,666 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
16 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y /
|
# of Shares
|
GR7 Holdings Inc. (Murray Flanigan)
|
Y
|
250,666
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
400,000
|
[1 placee]
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
