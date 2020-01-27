VANCOUVER, Jan. 27, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

HARVEST ONE CANNABIS INC WTS A ("HVT.WT.A")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Expiry-Delist

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at the opening, January 30, 2020, the Share Purchase Warrants of the Company will trade for cash. The Warrants expire February 03, 2020 and will therefore be delisted at the close of business February 03, 2020.

TRADE DATES

January 30, 2020 - TO SETTLE – January 31, 2020

January 31, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 03, 2020

February 03, 2020 - TO SETTLE – February 03, 2020

The above is in compliance with Trading Rule C.2.18 – Expiry Date:

Trading in the warrants shall be for cash for the two trading days preceding the expiry date and also on expiry date. On the expiry date, trading shall cease at 12 o'clock noon E.T. and no transactions shall take place thereafter except with permission of the Exchange.

________________________________________

INEO TECH CORP. ("INEO")

[formerly, Metron Capital Corp. ("MCN")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Reverse Takeover-Completed, Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reverse Takeover-Completed:

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing INEO Tech Corp. (the "Company") Reverse Takeover, which includes the following transactions:

Pursuant to the share exchange agreement dated November 4, 2019 between the Company and INEO Solutions Inc., a BCBCA incorporated private issuer ("INEO") the Company will issue 19,626,409 post-Consolidation (defined below) common shares for all of the issued and outstanding shares of INEO (excludes sub receipt financing).

Private Placement-Non-Brokered:

The Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced September 19, 2019, November 6, 2019 and November 7, 2019:

Number of Common Shares: 8,048,498.



Purchase Price: $0.35 per common share



Number of Placees: 112 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,128,000 [17 placee(s)]





Finder's Fee: Aggregate cash commissions of $93,763 and 262,181 non-transferrable

finders' warrants payable to Haywood Securities Inc., PI Financial Corp., Leede

Jones Gable Inc., Kernaghan & Partners Ltd. and Mackie Research Capital

Corporation. Each finder's warrant entitles the holder to acquire one common

share at $0.35 for a two year period.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued news releases announcing the closings of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

Name Change and Consolidation:

The Company has consolidated its share capital on a 1.6191 old for one 1 new basis (the "Consolidation"). The name of the Company has also been changed to INEO Tech Corp. as follows:

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 29, 2020, the common shares of INEO Tech Corp. will be listed on the Exchange, and the common shares of Metron Capital Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a Tier 2 'technology' company.

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

40,480,742 Shares are issued and outstanding



Escrow: 18,385,277 common shares will be subject to Tier 2 Value escrow







Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc.



Trading Symbol: INEO (new)



CUSIP Number: 45674Q102 (new)



Issuer Contact: Greg Watkin, President, Chairman and Corporate Secretary Issuer Address: Suite #205, 18428 – 53 Avenue, Surrey, British Columbia, V3S 7A4



Issuer Phone Number: 604-283-2974 Issuer email: [email protected]

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Wednesday January 29th, 2020 the trading symbol for the Company will change from "MCN" to "INEO".

______________________________________

20/01/27 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ABRAPLATA RESOURCE CORP. ("ABRA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:15 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AFRICA ENERGY CORP. ("AFE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:27 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:05 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

ALLEGIANT GOLD LTD. ("AUAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:00 p.m. PST, January 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

AMERICAN LITHIUM CORP. ("LI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 4, 2020:

Number of Shares: 10,156,530 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 10,156,530 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,156,530 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.125 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 54 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Andrew Bowering Y 500,000





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 230,000 [5 placees]





Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated January 21, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANADA COBALT WORKS INC. ("CCW")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:45 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

DALMAC ENERGY INC. ("DAL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOOD NATURED PRODUCTS INC. ("GDNP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered, Convertible Debenture/s

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 10, 2019:

Convertible Debenture $3,930,000



Conversion Price: Convertible into common shares at $0.23 per common share





Maturity date: 60 months from the date of closing



Warrants 3,686,340 share purchase warrants ("Warrants") exercisable at $0.16 for up to 24 months

from the date of closing. The Warrants will be subject to an acceleration provision if on any 20

consecutive trading days following the closing date, the common shares of the company trade

at or above a volume-weighted average trading price of $0.25.





Interest rate: 10% per annum, payable in cash on a semi-annual basis





Number of Placees: 93 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P Amount Jim Zadra Y $25,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 14 placees ] P $510,000





Finder's Fee: Cash commissions of $253,850 and 1,103,737 broker's warrants ("Broker's

Warrant") issued to Integral Wealth Securities Limited. Each Broker's Warrant

is exercisable at $0.16 for up to 24 months from the date of closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued news releases on December 31, 2019 and January 23, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GRID METALS CORP. ("GRDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 29, 2019:

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 non-flow-through common shares and 1,360,000 flow-through

common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per non-flow-through common share and $0.125 per flow-through

common share



Warrants: 3,000,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,000,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 14 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Robin Dunbar Y 200,000





Broker/Finder's Fee: Accilent Capital Management Inc. and Leede Jones Gable Financial Markets

Inc. received an aggregate of $4,200.00 in cash.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

GUERRERO VENTURES INC. ("GV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Montreal.

________________________________________

GUYANA GOLDSTRIKE INC. ("GYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:35 a.m. PST, January 24, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

INFINITE LITHIUM CORP. ("ILI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jan 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,211,333 shares



Purchase Price: $0.06 per share



Warrants: 7,605,667 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,605,667 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 49 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares England Communications Ltd. Y 250,000 (Michael England)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,760,000

Finder's Fee:

Haywood Securities Inc $16,596.00 cash; 276,600 warrants Ray Kenney $3,440.00 cash; 60,000 warrants PI Financial Corp $4,560.00 cash; 60,000 warrants Echelon Wealth Partners Inc $1,684.80 cash; 28,080 warrants Integral Wealth Securities Limited $3,540.00 cash; 59,000 warrants Generic Capital Corporation $720.00 cash; 6,000 warrants Raymond James Ltd $7,200.00 cash; 120,000 warrants



Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 year term

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

JUGGERNAUT EXPLORATION LTD ("JUGR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 357,571 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per flow-through share



Warrants: 357,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 357,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.56 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Finder's Fee: Echelon Wealth Partners, Inc. - $3,007.20 cash and 10,740 broker warrants

Haywood Securities Inc. - $2,999.99 cash and 10,714 broker warrants

Each non-transferable broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.56 for a period of 12 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 31, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

M3 METALS CORP. ("MT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:51 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020 , trading in the shares of the Company was halted Pending Clarification of News; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MANITOU GOLD INC. ("MTU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated January 13, 2020, the Bulletin should have read as follows:

Broker/Finder's Fee: IBK Capital Corp. received an aggregate of $240,000.00 in cash and 4,800,000 broker

warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share and one common

share purchase warrant (exercisable at $0.05 per share for a period of five years) of the

Company at $0.05 for a period of five years.

All other terms and conditions remain unchanged.

________________________________________

MCLOUD TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("MCLD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation in connection a Stock Purchase Agreement dated December 12, 2019 and the Company whereby the Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, mCloud Technologies (USA) Inc. will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Construction Systems Associates, Inc. (Ardmore Consulting Group, Inc. – Vineeta Prabhu as to 12.14% and Amadeus M. Berger as to 87.86%). The aggregate consideration is US$1,750,000 (of which US$191,685 is payable upon closing and held in escrow) and the balance in "Performance Payments" as well as 379,939 common shares in the first year with the balance of US$500,000 payable in common shares based on a volume weighted average price that subject to a floor price that is not less than the discounted market price as of the date of the announcement.

________________________________________

MEXICAN GOLD CORP. ("MEX") ("MEX.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:49 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMIBIA CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:50 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

NAMIBI CRITICAL METALS INC. ("NMI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:45 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

OUTCROP GOLD CORP. ("OCG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a share purchase agreement dated May 13, 2019, as amended on October 29, 2019 (the "Agreement") between the Company and Cedar Capital Corporation ("Cedar") for the purchase of all of the issued and outstanding shares of a Panamanian company, Malew Overseas S.A. ("Malew"). Malew is the sole owner of Lost City S.A.S. ("Lost City") which is the legal owner of the Santa Ana Silver project in Colombia. The Company will issue 24 million shares of the Company to Cedar for acquiring Malew. Cedar will become a Control Person of the Company as a result of the share issuance which was approved by the shareholders of the Company at its AGM held on December 17, 2019.

The transaction is not a non-arm's length transaction and there is a finder's fee of 350,000 shares of the Company payable to Abc Mojo Capital Holding AS on the transaction.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None.

For further information, refer to the Company's news releases dated May 14, 2019, October 30, 2019 and January 24, 2020.

_____________________________________________

PETROX RESOURCES CORP. ("PTC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:37 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

POWERORE INC. ("PORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced :

Number of Shares: 3,000,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 1,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 1 placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROGUE RESOURCES INC. ("RRS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 12, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,216,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 6,216,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,216,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a period of two years



Number of Placees: 21 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P Number of Shares Christopher Wolfenberg Y 50,000 Sean Samson Y 600,000 Paul Davis Y 700,000

Broker/Finder's Fee: Robin Dunbar, Philip Beaudoin and Marcus Moser received an aggregate of

$9,674.00 in cash and 96,740 finder's warrants, with each warrant

exercisable into one common share at $0.20 for a period of 24 months.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,600,000 bonus warrants in consideration of two loans totaling $210,000. The loan bears interest at 8% and has an 8 month term. Each warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.10 for 8 months from issuance.



Shares Warrants Bunkwee Investments Pty, Ltd. (Michael Cowin) nil 1,300,000

________________________________________

SILVER SPRUCE RESOURCES INC. ("SSE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation amendment dated September 10, 2019 to a letter of agreement (the Agreement") between the Company and Proespeccion y Desarrollo Minero del Norte, SA de CV ("ProDeMin") dated July 13, 2019 to acquire 100% of the Cocula project. Pursuant to the terms of the amendment, the Company is required to issue 1.7 million common shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share even if the Company terminates the Agreement following completion of its due diligence. On November 28, 2019, the Company terminated the Agreement.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 29, 2019 and January 21, 2020.

________________________________________

SONORO ENERGY LTD. ("SNV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated May 4, 2018, the Exchange has accepted the following amendment to share purchase warrants issued with respect to the Private Placement announced March 23, 2018.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 26,457,247

Original Expiry Date of Warrants: March 26, 2020

New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 30, 2020

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of shares with share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective May 4, 2018.

________________________________________

SUN RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("SRES.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated January 24, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated November 15, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted.

__________________________________________

TERRAX MINERALS INC. ("TXR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated January 9, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that BMO Capital Markets has exercised in full its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 2,000,000 common shares of TerraX Minerals Inc., in connection with the Company's recently completed bought deal offering.

________________________________________

WEALTH MINERALS LTD. ("WML")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 3,2020, January 10, 2020 and January 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,158,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per share



Warrants: 3,579,020 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,579,020 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 23 Placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Hendrik van Alphen Y 250,000 David Lies Y 1,500,000 Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 100,000





Finder's Fee:

Canaccord Genuity Corp. $17,794.00 cash; 88,970 warrants Haywood Securities Inc. $12,726.00 cash; 63,630 warrants PI Financial Corp. $1,400.00 cash; 7,000 warrants David Smith $5,600.00 cash; 28,000 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.35 Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES :

EASTCOAL INC. ("ECX.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at 8:42 a.m. PST, January 27, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

RICHMOND ROAD CAPITAL CORP. ("RRD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Regional Office Change

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

NEX Company

Pursuant to Policy 1.2, TSX Venture Exchange has been advised of, and accepted the change of the Filing and Regional Office from Vancouver to Calgary.

________________________________________

WODEN VENTURE CAPITAL CORPORATION ("WOD.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: January 27, 2020

NEX Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated January 23, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the change of business and/or Reverse Take-Over pursuant to Listings Policy 5.2

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

