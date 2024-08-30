VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 30, 2024 /CNW/ -

GOLDFLARE EXPLORATION INC. ("GOFL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by the shareholders of Goldflare Exploration Inc. (the "Company") on August 21, 2024, the Company has consolidated its capital on a five (5) old for one (1) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening of business on Wednesday September 4, 2024, the shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an "Other support activities for mining" company (NAICS Number 213119).

Post - Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

24,672,899 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. (Montreal and Toronto) Trading Symbol: GOFL (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 38150E206 (NEW)

EXPLORATION GOLDFLARE INC. (« GOFL »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Regroupement

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

En vertu d'une résolution approuvée par les actionnaires d'Exploration Goldflare Inc. (la « société ») datée du 21 août 2024, la société a complété le regroupement de son capital-actions sur la base de cinq (5) anciennes actions pour une (1) nouvelle action. La dénomination sociale de la société n'a pas été modifiée.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation à la Bourse de croissance TSX sur une base regroupée à l'ouverture des affaires mercredi le 4 septembre 2024. La société est catégorisée comme une société' « Autres activités de soutien à l'extraction minière » (numéro de SCIAN 213119).

Capitalisation après regroupement : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 24 672 899 sont émises et en circulation Actions entiercées: Aucun Agent des transferts : Services aux Investisseurs Computershare Inc. (Montréal et Toronto) Symbole au téléscripteur GOFL (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 38150E206 (NOUVEAU)

BULLETIN V2024-2614

LODESTAR METALS CORP. ("LSTR")

[Formerly LODESTAR BATTERY METALS CORP. ("LSTR")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors' resolution passed on July 25, 2024, the Company has changed its name as follows. There is no consolidation of capital.

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 04, 2024, the common shares of Lodestar Metals Corp. will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Lodestar Battery Metals Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as a 'Junior Natural Resource Mining' company.

Capitaliz UNLIMITED shares with no par value of which

44,336,500 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: NIL shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Endeavor Trust Corporation Trading Symbol: LSTR (Unchanged) CUSIP Number: 54020J101 (new)

BULLETIN V2024-2615

MAJESTIC GOLD CORP. ("MJS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of a Special Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

The Issuer has declared the following special dividend:



Dividend per common share: $0.007

Payable Date: October 11, 2024

Record Date: September 27, 2024

Ex-dividend Date: September 27, 2024





BULLETIN V2024-2616

OSINO RESOURCES CORP. ("OSI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement, Delist

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to the resolutions passed by the shareholders of Osino Resources Corp. (the "Company" or "Osino") on April 29, 2024, the Company and arm's length parties (the "Purchaser") have completed a plan of arrangement under Part 9 of the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Plan of Arrangement has been completed on August 29, 2024 using letters of transmittal, and has resulted in the Purchaser acquiring all of the Company Shares, for cash consideration of C$1.90 for each Osino Share.

Further information on the transaction is available in the MANAGEMENT INFORMATION CIRCULAR dated March 25, 2024 and News Releases from February 19, to August 29, 2024.

Effective at the close of business Tuesday September 3, 2024, the common shares of Osino Resources Corp. will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-2617

VIZSLA ROYALTIES CORP. ("VROY.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: CUSIP Change, Resume Trading - Warrants

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the warrants of Vizsla Royalties Corp. (the "Company") will resume trading on the TSX Venture Exchange, an announcement having been made.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization on Warrants: 8,049,365 Warrants, authorized by a warrant indenture dated June 24, 2024, of which 8,040,890 Warrants are issued and outstanding. Each full warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per common share for a period expiring on December 20, 2024, being the earlier of (i) 120 days after the Listing Date; or (ii) December 31, 2025. Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Warrant Trading Symbol: VROY.WT (UNCHANGED) Warrant CUSIP Number: 92859L128 (new)

For further information, please refer to the Company's Listing Application dated August 15, 2024, and news releases dated August 2, 2024, August 22, 2024, August 28, 2024, and August 30, 2024, which are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2618

GLG LIFE TECH CORPORATION ("GLG.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-Shares, Transfer and New Addition to NEX, Suspend

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

NEX Company

Effective at the opening on Wednesday, September 4, 2024, the shares of the Company will be listed and immediately suspended on NEX.

The Company was informed by Toronto Stock Exchange on August 1, 2024, that the Company will be delisted from trading on Toronto Stock Exchange effective at the close on Tuesday, September 3, 2024. The Company no longer meets Toronto Stock Exchange minimum listing requirements and also does not meet the requirements of a TSX Venture Tier 2 company.

As of September 4, 2024, the Company is subject to restrictions on share issuances and certain types of payments as set out in the NEX policies.

The symbol extension differentiates NEX symbols from Tier 1 or Tier 2 symbols within the TSX Venture market. The Company is classified as a 'Diversified Industry' company.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

38,394,223 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: Nil common shares Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GLG.H CUSIP Number: 361793201 Company Contact: Simon Springett Company Address: 280-13071 Vanier Place, Richmond, BC V6V 2J1 Company Phone Number: (604) 285-2602 Company Website: http://www.glglifetech.com/ Company Email Address: [email protected]

Suspend

A Cease Trade Order has been issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on April 8, 2024 against the Company for failing to file the annual audited financial statements, annual management's discussion and analysis, annual information form and certification of the annual filings for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Upon revocation of the Cease Trade Order, the Company's shares will remain suspended until the Company meets TSX Venture Exchange requirements. Members are prohibited from trading in the securities of the companies during the period of the suspension or until further notice.

24/08/30 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-2619

BLUE MOON METALS INC. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $924,000 Offering: 26,400,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.035 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: N/A Non-Cash Commissions: N/A Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 15, 2024, August 21, 2024, and August 30, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-2620

BOW LAKE CAPITAL CORP. ("BLCC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:38 a.m. PST, Aug. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2621

HYDAWAY VENTURES CORP. ("HIDE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:24 a.m. PST, Aug. 30, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-2622

MARITIME RESOURCES CORP. ("MAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Price Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the reduction in the exercise price of the following warrants:

Financing:

# of Warrants: 38,311,427 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14, 2025, subject to extension in the event that the maturity date of the Notes is extended to August 14, 2026, subject to separate Exchange approval. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.066

These warrants were issued in conjunction with a financing of US $5,000,000 senior secured non-convertible notes, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 5, 2023.

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 47,387,500 Expiry Date of Warrants: August 14, 2026. Original Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.07 New Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.066

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 47,387,500 shares with 47,387,500 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective September 5, 2023.

BULLETIN V2024-2623

NIO STRATEGIC METALS INC. ("NIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share purchase agreement (the "Agreement"), between Nio Strategic Metals Inc. (the "Company") and arm's length parties. Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company acquired a 100% interest in a company which holds a 100% interest in 85 mining claims comprising the Fafnir Project in Quebec, Canada.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $75,000 3,998,633 common shares $200,000 exploration work

program over 2 years

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated May 1, 2024, June 10, 2024 and August 27, 2024.

NIO MÉTAUX STRATÉGIQUES INC. (« NIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 30 août 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relative à une convention d'achat d'actions (la « convention »), entre Nio Métaux Stratégiques Inc. (la « société ») et des personnes sans lien de dépendance. Conformément à la convention, la société a acquis un intérêt de 100 % dans une société détenant une participation de 100 % dans les 85 claims miniers comprenant le projet Fafnir au Québec, au Canada.



ESPÈCES ($) TITRES ENGAGEMENTS AU TITRE DE

TRAVAUX ($) CONTREPARTIE 75 000 $ 3 998 633 actions ordinaires 200 000 $ dans un programme de

travaux d'exploration sur 2 ans

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer aux communiqués de presse émis par la société le 1 mai 2024, le 10 juin 2024 et le 27 août 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-2624

US COPPER CORP. ("USCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $200,000.01 Offering: 6,666,667 Listed Shares with 6,666,667 warrants attached Offering Price: $0.03 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.06 per warrant for a 2-year period Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 16, 2024 and August 29, 2024

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-2625

ORACLE ENERGY CORP. ("OEC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 30, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $157,800 Offering: 2,630,000 Listed Shares with 1,315,000 warrants Offering Price: $0.06 per Listed Share Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.10 per Listed Share for a one-year period

Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A 54,400

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.10 for a one-year period Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated May 2, 2024, August 2, 2024 August 14, 2024 and August 29, 2024.

