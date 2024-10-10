VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 10, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3009

DEVONIAN HEALTH GROUP INC. ("GSD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Share Capital Reorganization

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an amendment to the articles of Devonian Health Group Inc. (the "Company"), pursuant to a resolution passed by the shareholders of the Company on February 20, 2024, whereby the issued and outstanding Multiple Voting Shares and Subordinate Exchangeable Voting Shares (none of which are outstanding) were repealed and the Subordinate Voting Shares were redesignated as common shares. A total of 148,222,531 issued and outstanding Subordinate Voting Shares were exchanged for 148,222,531 common shares.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday October 15, 2024, the common shares of the Company will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange and the Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company will be delisted. The Company is classified as a "Pharmaceutical and medicine manufacturing" company (NAICS Number: 325410).

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which

148,222,531 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: Nil

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: GSD (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 251834800 (NEW) Exchange procedure: Holders of Subordinate Voting Shares do not need to take any action in order

to receive the common shares to which they are entitled. Certificates

representing Subordinate Voting Shares of the Company will continue to

represent a like number of common shares following the reclassification until replaced against transfer.



GROUPE SANTÉ DEVONIAN INC. (« GSD »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Réorganisation du capital-actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 octobre 2024

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation en vertu d'une modification des statuts de Groupe Santé Devonian Inc. (la « société »), suite à une résolution adoptée par les actionnaires de la société le 20 février 2024, en vertu de laquelle les actions à droit de vote multiple et les actions à droit de vote échangeable (dont aucune n'est en circulation) ont été annulées et les actions à droit de vote subalterne ont été redésignées comme des actions ordinaires. Un total de 148 222 531 actions à droit de vote subalterne émises et en circulation ont été échangées pour 148 222 531 actions ordinaires.

Les actions ordinaires de la société seront admises à la négociation de la Bourse de croissance TSX à l'ouverture des marchés le mardi 15 octobre 2024 et les actions à droit de vote subalterne seront retirées de la cote. La société est catégorisée dans le secteur « Fabrication de produits pharmaceutiques et de médicaments » (numéro de SCIAN : 325410).

Capitalisation : Un nombre illimité d'actions ordinaires sans valeur nominale, dont 148 222 531 actions ordinaires sont émises et en circulation

Titres entiercés : Aucun

Agent des transferts : Compagnie Trust TSX

Symbole au téléscripteur : GSD (INCHANGÉ) Numéro de CUSIP : 251834800 (NOUVEAU) Procédure d'échange : Les détenteurs d'actions à droit de vote subalterne n'ont pas à prendre de mesure afin de recevoir les actions ordinaires auxquelles ils ont droit. Les certificats représentant des actions à droit de vote subalterne continueront de représenter le même nombre d'actions ordinaires suite au reclassement jusqu'à leur remplacement lors d'un transfert.



24/10/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3010

AMAROQ MINERALS LTD. ("AMRQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 4,600,858 common shares at a deemed price of $1.30 per share to settle outstanding debt for $5,911,861.42.

Number of Creditors: 4 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's Length Party Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 4, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3011

CANTERRA MINERALS CORPORATION ("CTM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the arm's length option agreement for 100% interest in the minerals claims known as the Victoria Property in Newfoundland, Canada (the "Property"). The Property is comprised of 10 minerals licenses containing 44 claims.



CASH ($) SECURITIES WORK EXPENDITURES ($) CONSIDERATION $10,000 upon

execution of the agreement. $20,000 on or before the first anniversary of the agreement. $30,000 on or before the second anniversary. 100,000 shares upon execution of the agreement. 200,000 shares on or before the first anniversary of the agreement. 200,000 shares on or before the second anniversary of the agreement. N/A N/A N/A

The Property is subject to a 2.0% NSR payable to the optionors. The Company can buy-back 1.0% of the NSR with a cash payment of $1,000,000.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated August 7, 2024, and October 10, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3012

CENTRAL IRON ORE LIMITED ("CIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Rights Offering-Units

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated August 9, 2024, and the expiry of the Company's Rights Offering on September 20, 2024, the Exchange has accepted for filing the Rights Offering pursuant to which 10,678,532 units at a price of $0.05 were issued for gross proceeds of $533,926.60. Each unit consists of one (1) share and one (1) share purchase warrant. Each share purchase warrant and $0.08 entitles the buyer to purchase one (1) share of the Company up to April 30, 2029.

For further information, please refer to the Company's news release dated September 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3013

EUROPEAN ENERGY METALS CORP. ("FIN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,058,125.00



Offering: 16,465,000 Listed Shares with 8,232,500 warrants



Offering Price: $0.125 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.20 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Commissions in Securities:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) 1,157,000 249,550

Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.20 for a two-year period



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated August 23, 2024, August 30, 2024, September 10, 2024 and September 23, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-3014

PHARMACIELO LTD. ("PCLO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 5,979,496 shares to settle outstanding debt for $944,162.42.

Number of Creditors: 18 Creditors

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditors # of

Creditors Amount Owing Deemed Price

per Share Aggregate #

of Shares









Aggregate Non-Arm's

Length Party Involvement: 4 $209,521.46 $0.1579 1,326,925 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A N/A N/A

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

BULLETIN V2024-3015

ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC. ("RCK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement, First Tranche



Gross Proceeds: $3,313,797.60



Offering: 2,761,498 Listed Shares with 2,761,498 warrants attached



Offering Price: $1.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $1.59 per warrant for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions:

Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated October 7, 2024.





BULLETIN V2024-3016

SANTACRUZ SILVER MINING LTD. ("SCZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: October 10, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an omnibus agreement dated October 3, 2024 (the "Omnibus Agreement") among the Company, several entities directly or indirectly owned by the Company, and two subsidiaries of Glencore plc (collectively, "Glencore"). The Omnibus Agreement amends certain terms of the transaction documents with Glencore concerning the Company's purchase of Glencore's Bolivian mining assets, which was completed on March 18, 2022, restructuring the financial obligations and considerations payable by the Company under the transaction documents.

Under the terms of the Omnibus Agreement, the Company will pay Glencore a total of US$80,000,000 in eight annual installment of US$10,000,000 each, beginning on or before November 1, 2025, with the option to accelerate payments under certain conditions.

Additionally, the Company grants Glencore a contingent value right ("CVR") that involves monthly payment of US$1,333,333.33, capped at US$77,700,000 (the "CVR Cap"), if zinc prices exceed US$3,850 per tonne (the "Base Price"), with incremental increases of US$83,333.33 for each US$100 rise in price up to US$5,049.99 per tonne. If zinc prices exceed US$5,050 per tonne (the "Bonus Payment Price"), additional payment of US$166,666.66 will be triggered for each increase of US$100 per tonne above the Bonus Payment Price, with 50% of such payment being treated as a CVR payment counting toward the CVR Cap, and the remaining 50% of such payment not counting toward the CVR Cap being the "Bonus Payments". Furthermore, Glencore can mandate the Company to hedge a portion of its zinc production under specified conditions at a hedge price equal to or greater than the Base Price. The CVR and the Bonus Payments will end on the earlier of (i) December 31, 2032, and (ii) the CVR Cap being reached.

The transaction is arm's length in nature, and no finder's fees are payable.

For more details, please refer to the Exchange Bulletin dated March 23, 2022, and the Company's news releases dated October 13, 2021, November 15, 2021, March 21, 2022, April 4, 2024 and October 4, 2024.

