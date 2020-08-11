VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

PACIFIC BAY MINERALS LTD. ("PBM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated June 22, 2020, the Exchange has been advised that the

Cease Trade Order issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission dated June 19, 2020, has been revoked.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 13, 2020, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_______________________________________

RIDGELINE MINERALS CORP. ("RDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-IPO-Shares, Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Company's Initial Public Offering ("IPO") Prospectus dated July 31, 2020, has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission on July 31, 2020 , pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act. This receipt also evidences that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a receipt for the prospectus.

The prospectus has been filed under Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. A receipt for the prospectus is deemed to be issued by the regulator in this jurisdiction, if the conditions of the Instrument have been satisfied.

The gross proceeds received by Ridgeline Minerals Corp. (the "Company") for the IPO will be $5,040,000 (11,200,000 units at $0.45 per unit). The Company is classified as a Junior Mining.company.

The common shares of the Company are listed at the market opening Thursday, August 13, 2020 and IMMEDIATELY HALTED on the TSX Venture Exchange.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia

Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

48,095,391 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 8,070,500 common shares subject to NP 46-201 escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: RDG CUSIP Number: 766087 10 0

See the Company's Prospectus for information regarding all applicable hold periods.

Agent: Haywood Securities Inc.



Agent's Commission: $260,145

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated July 31, 2020 available on SEDAR.

Company Contact: Duane Lo Company Address: 1650-1066 West Hastings Street

Vancouver, B.C.

V6E 3X1 Company Email Address: [email protected]

____________________________________________

ENGINE MEDIA HOLDINGS, INC. ("GAME")

[formerly TORQUE ESPORTS CORP. ("GAME")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a special resolution passed by shareholders on July 15, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (15) old for (1) new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as follows: Engine Media Holdings, Inc.

Effective at the opening, Thursday, August 13, 2020, the common shares of Engine Media Holdings, Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis, and the common shares of Torque Esports Corp. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Internet Gaming and Entertainment' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,586,110 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 12,957 shares are subject to escrow

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: GAME (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 29287R103 (NEW)

________________________________________

20/08/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ADVANCE GOLD CORP. ("AAX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 20, 2020, July 22, 2020 and July 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 7,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per share



Warrants: 7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 6 placees



Finder's Fee: payable to

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 10, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

ARCH BIOPARTNERS INC. ("ARCH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 900,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.50 per share



Number of Placees: 2 Placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release dated June 30, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement.

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 12:59 p.m. PST, August 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BLUERUSH INC. ("BTV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:15 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation a definitive agreement (the "Agreement") dated August 4, 2020, between the Company and Minera Camargo S.A. DE C.V. (the "Vendor"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will have the option to acquire a 100% interest in the 3,954 hectare Picachos Gold-Silver Property (the "Property") from the Vendor located in the National Mineral Reserve, Sinaloa, Mexico.

In order to exercise the option, the Company will provide the Vendor aggregate cash payments totaling US$275,000, 4,000,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.30 per common share, and will further commit to completing US$3,850,000 in cumulative exploration expenditures over the 5 year timeframe of the Agreement. The consideration is further broken down as follows:



CASH SHARES WORK EXPENDITURES Upon signing of the Letter

Agreement. US$35,000 Nil Nil Year 1 Nil 250,000 US$100,000 Year 2 US$25,000 500,000 US$500,000 Year 3 US$40,000 750,000 US$750,000 Year 4 US$75,000 1,000,000 US$1,000,000 Year 5 US$100,000 1,500,000 US$1,500,000

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, upon delineating a mineral resource containing a minimum of 350,000 ounces of gold ("First Milestone"), the Company will issue 1,000,000 common shares to the Vendor. In addition, the Company will also provide US$725,000 and 1,000,000 upon the completion of a feasibility study and further pay the Vendor US$2,000,000 in cash payments upon commercial production (together, "Milestones Two and Three"). The Company will also have the option to satisfy half the payments from Milestones Two and Three by issuing common shares at the deemed price of the then Market Price of the Company, subject to a minimum of $0.30 per common share. In addition, the Vendor will further retain a 2% net smelter royalty on the Property.

In connection with the Agreement, the Company will pay CAD$325,320 to Andrew Delic as finder's fees satisfied by issuing 1,084,400 common shares at a deemed value of $0.30 per common staged over the terms of the 5 years and upon the completion of the First Milestone and Milestones Two and Three as mentioned above.

For further details, please see the Company's news releases dated July 7, 2020 and August 10, 2020.

________________________________________

DISCOVERY METALS CORP. ("DSV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 25,927,000 shares





Purchase Price: $1.35 per share





Warrants: 12,963,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 12,963,500 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $1.75 for a two year period





Number of Placees: 19 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares 2176423 Ontario Ltd. (Eric Sprott) Y 11,111,000 Merian Gold and Silver Fund Y 3,500,000





Finder's Fee: Arlington Group Asset Management Limited – $290,250 in cash payments

Clarus Securities Inc. – $812,566 in cash payments

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – $28,625 in cash payments

Sprott Capital Partners LP – $244,890 in cash payments

Eight Capital – $387,518 in cash payments

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release dated August 11, 2020, announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

EQUITY METALS CORPORATION ("EQTY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jun 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 27,205,042 shares





Purchase Price: $0.07 per share





Warrants: 27,205,042 share purchase warrants to purchase 27,205,042 shares





Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10





Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 Years





Number of Placees: 56 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Killian Ruby Y 50,000





Finder's Fee:



Mackie Research Capital Corporation Corporation $3,920.00 cash; 56,000 warrants Leede Jones Gable Inc. $980.00 cash; 14,000 warrants PI Financial Corp. $980.00 cash; 14,000 warrants Canaccord Genuity Corp. $33,173.00 cash; 473,900 warrants IBK Capital Corp. $3,500.07 cash; 50,001 warrants





Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.10



Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 3 years

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

GHP NOETIC SCIENCE-PSYCHEDELIC PHARMA INC. ("PSYF.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Reference is made to our bulletin dated August 7, 2020, with respect to the listing of the Company's shares.

We have received confirmation that the closing has occurred. Therefore, the common shares of the Company which were listed at the close of business August 10, 2020, commenced trading at the opening of business on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The Company has completed its public offering of securities prior to the opening of market on August 11, 2020. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering are $1,000,000 (5,000,000 common shares at $0.20 per share).

____________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 20,442,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.05 per share





Warrants: 10,221,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,221,000 shares





Warrant Exercise Price: $0.07 for a two-year period





Number of Placees: 14 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:







Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares Donald J. Currie Y 1,000,000 Michael Krzus Y 1,000,000

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated August 4, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold periods. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

HILLCREST PETROLEUM LTD. ("HRH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACARTHUR MINERALS LIMITED ("MMS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 11:30 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending July 31, 2020, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Glenn Nolan dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares

Glenn Nolan Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

METALEX VENTURES LTD. ("MTX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposed issuance of 150,000 shares at a deemed price of $0.05 per share, in consideration of certain services provided to the Company for the period ending July 31, 2020, pursuant to an Amended Deferred Share Unit Plan for Lorie Waisberg dated September 13, 2013 and effective August 1, 2013.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Creditor Insider=Y /

Progroup=P Amount

Owing Deemed Price

per Share # of Shares



Lorie Waisberg Y $7,500.00 $0.05 150,000

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued.

________________________________________

PROSPER GOLD CORP. ("PGX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SABLE RESOURCES LTD. ("SAE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:00 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SONORA GOLD & SILVER CORP. ("SOC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Jul 16, 2020 in reliance upon the Notice to Issuers dated April 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 15,000,000 shares





Purchase Price: $0.03 per share





Number of Placees: 40 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [5 Placees] P 767,167





Finder's Fee: Haywood Securities Inc. $7,000.00 cash

The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

STANDARD URANIUM LTD. ("STND")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 800,000 bonus shares to Jon Bey as a performance incentive bonus.

________________________________________

TRILLIUM ACQUISITION CORP. ("TCK.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 11, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, August 11, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

For further information: Market Information Services at 1-888-873-8392, or email: [email protected]

Related Links

tsxventure.com

