TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BUZBUZ CAPITAL CORP. ("BZBZ.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's ('CPC') Prospectus dated April 30, 2019 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta and British Columbia Securities Commissions effective May 2, 2019, pursuant to the provisions of the respective Securities Acts. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company has completed its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds received by the Company for the Offering were $250,000 (2,500,000 common shares at $0.10 per share).

Commence Date: At the opening Tuesday, May 28, 2019, the Common shares will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange.



Corporate Jurisdiction: Ontario



Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which

9,500,000 common shares are issued and outstanding Escrowed Shares: 7,000,000 common shares



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: BZBZ.P CUSIP Number: 12429N107 Agent: Canaccord Genuity Corp.



Agent's Options: 250,000 non-transferable stock options. One option to purchase one share at $0.10 per share for up to 24 months.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated April 30, 2019.

Company Contact: Richard Buzbuzian Company Address: 82 Richmond Street East

Toronto, ON M5C 1P1 Company Phone Number: 647-501-3290 Company Email Address: richard@dronedeliverycanada.com

19/05/24 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AZIMUT EXPLORATION INC. ("AZM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to strategic alliance agreements between Azimut Exploration Inc. ("Azimut") and SOQUEM Inc. dated April 25, 2019 in connection with the development of properties totaling 7,149 claims located in the James Bay and Nunavik regions of Quebec.

SOQUEM will have the option to earn an initial 50% interest in the Rex-Duquet, Rex South and Nantais properties by investing $16,000,000 in exploration work over a period of four years. SOQUEM will have the option to earn an additional 10% interest in each designated property by investing $8,000,000 per designated property over a period of two years and delivering a preliminary economic assessment.

Furthermore, Azimut has a back-in option to regain a 50% interest in four properties (Munischiwan, Pikwa, Pontois and Desceliers) by conducting a total investment of $3,317,427 in exploration work over a period of three years, representing the same amount initially invested by SOQUEM.

The Company has disclosed the transaction in press releases dated February 25 and May 15, 2019.

EXPLORATION AZIMUT INC. ("AZM")

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Convention d'achat de propriété, d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation relativement à des conventions d'alliance stratégiques entre Exploration Azimut inc. (« Azimut ») et SOQUEM Inc. datées du 25 avril 2019 relativement au développement de propriétés totalisant 7 149 claims situés dans les régions de la Baie James et Nunavik au Québec.

SOQUEM aura l'option d'acquérir un intérêt initial de 50 % dans les propriétés Rex-Duquet, Rex Sud et Nantais en y investissant 16 000 000 $ en travaux d'exploration sur une période de quatre ans. SOQUEM aura l'option d'acquérir un intérêt additionnel de 10% dans chaque propriété désignée en y investissant 8 000 000 $ par propriété désignée sur une période de deux ans et en livrant une évaluation économique préliminaire.

De plus, Azimut aura l'option de regagner 50% d'intérêt dans quatre propriétés à fort potentiel aurifère (Munischiwan, Pikwa, Pontois et Desceliers) en y effectuant pour 3 317 427 $ en travaux d'exploration sur une période de trois ans, représentant le même montant investi initialement par SOQUEM.

La société a divulgué la transaction par communiqués de presse datés des 25 février et 15 mai 2019.

BIOASIS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("BTI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 4,588,978 shares



Purchase Price: $0.28 per share



Warrants: 4,588,978 share purchase warrants to purchase 4,588,978 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.60 for a four year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Deborah Ann Rathjen Y 178,571 David M. Wurzer Y 53,571 John E. Curran Y 53,500 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 250,000 [2 places]











Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $3,544.80

Haywood Securities Inc. - $13,999.59

National Bank Financial Inc. - $48,157.20

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 21, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

CARDERO RESOURCE CORP. ("CDU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,000,000 bonus warrants exercisable at $0.05 per share for two years to the following insiders in consideration of $150,000 loan advanced to the Company.



Shares Warrants Robert Van Doorn Nil 800,000 Deepak Malhotra Nil 500,000 E.L. II Properties Trust Nil 1,700,000 (Robert C. Kopple)





DUNNEDIN VENTURES INC. ("DVI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Assignment of Mohave Option Agreement dated February 27, 2019 between Dunnedin Ventures Inc. (the "Company") and Bluestone Resources Inc. ("Bluestone"), whereby Bluestone agrees to assign the option to acquire 100% of the Mohave project in Yavapai County, Arizona to the Company. In consideration, the Company will issue 2,662,790 shares to Bluestone in stages (1,162,790 shares upon closing of the transaction).

FIREWEED ZINC LTD. ("FWZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Amending Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the bulletin dated May 08, 2018 TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amending Agreement dated April 15, 2019 between Fireweed Zinc Ltd. (the "Company") and Golden Ridge Resources Ltd. The amendment reduces the cash payment by $37,500 and increases the number of shares by 46,875 for the option payment due May 2019. In all other respects the Option Agreement dated April 24, 2018 remains unchanged.

Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.

For further information please refer to the Company's news release dated May 17, 2019.

KLONDIKE SILVER CORP. ("KS")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered, Correction

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 2, 2019 the "Number of Placees" should have read as follows:

Number of Placees: 17 Placees

There have been no other changes.

KLONDIKE GOLD CORP. ("KG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to the first tranche of a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced February 20, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,790,390 flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.22 per flow-through share



Number of Shares: 2,660,000 non-flow-through shares



Purchase Price: $0.20 per non-flow-through share



Warrants: 10,450,390 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,450,390 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.35 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 31 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares Sean Fahy P 100,000 Frank Giustra Y 2,272,725 Jasvir Kaloti Y 45,450 Gordon Keep Y 227,275 Peter Tallman Y 225,000 Jessica Van Den Akker Y 45,450





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



1 placee









Finder's Fee:









$2,500 cash payable to Haywood Securities Inc.





KORE MINING LTD. ("KORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 7, 2019:

Number of Shares: 7,600,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.25 per share



Number of Placees: 4 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:











Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares 1130447 B.C. Ltd.



(Skye Marker) Y 600,000







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $80,000.00

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated May 23, 2019announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

ORIGIN GOLD CORPORATION. ("OIC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,566,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 1,783,000 warrants to purchase 1,783,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 24 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 19 Placees



Finder's Fee: A finder received a commission of $20,000 cash.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 16, 2019.

CORPORATION AURIFÈRE ORIGIN («OIC»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 24 mai 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 3 566 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 1 783 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 1 783 000 actions ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ pour une période de 24 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 19 souscripteurs



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Un intermédiaire a reçu des honoraires de 20 000$ en espèces.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 mai 2019.

PALLADIUM ONE MINING INC. ("PDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced May 09, 2019:

Number of Shares: 16,912,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 16,912,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 16,912,000 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.12



Warrant Term to Expiry: 2 Years



Number of Placees: 43 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:



Name Insider=Y /

Pro-Group=P # of Shares Caracle Creek International Inc. Y 10,000 (Scott Jobin Bevans)



Canal Front Investments Inc. Y 606,250 (Blair Naughty)



Lawrence Roulston Y 75,000 Raymond Strafehl Y 250,000 Weyrauch and Associates Inc. Y 500,000 (Derrick Weyrauch)



Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 3,039,500







Finder's Fee:

Mackie Research Capital Corp. $4,270.00 cash Daniyal Ahmed $4,200.00 cash

Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Services

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 200,000 common shares to an arm's-length service provider, payable in four (4) equal quarterly installments over a one year period, whereby certain legal and strategic advisory services will be provided to the Company.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated May 22, 2019.

ROYAL ROAD MINERALS LIMITED ("RYR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, May 24, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a Royalty Option Agreement dated April 25, 2019 between the Company and Gungnir Resources Inc. whereby the Company has the option to acquire the remaining interest in a 4% gross metal royalty over the Kenville Gold Mine property in consideration of $1,500,000 and 285,918 common shares.

XIMEN MINING CORP. ("XIM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: May 24, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating various agreements whereby the Company will acquire certain mining equipment and common shares of 0995237 BC Ltd., which has an option to acquire the Kenville Gold Mine located in Nelson BC, for the following consideration:

$1,380,000, assumption of $270,000 debt and 1,480,333 common shares to Don Althen

421,875 common shares to Wade Cherwayko

107,142 common shares to Melanie Boothby

521,874 common shares to William Cherwayko Estate

154,000 common shares to Angstrom Capital Ltd.

77,000 common shares to ISO Capital Ltd.

25,667 common shares to Modulus Capital Ltd.

25,000 common shares to Analogue Capital Ltd.

20,000 common shares to Mitchell Alland

100,000 common shares to Guy Elliott

25,050 common shares to Latika D. Prasad

71,428 common shares to William Foose

71,428 common shares to A.P. Lebis Exploration Consultants Limited

38,762 common shares to Black Vulcan Resources LLC

385,209 common shares to Leroy Wolbaum

76,001 common shares to Lloyd Penner

