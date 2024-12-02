VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3594

LITHIUM CHILE INC. ("LITH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Plan of Arrangement

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Exchange has approved the Lithium Chile Inc. ("Lithium Chile") plan of arrangement (the "Plan of Arrangement") involving the spinout of Kairos Gold Inc. ("Spinco"). The Plan of Arrangement will be completed on December 4, 2024.

The Plan of Arrangement was approved by Lithium Chile shareholders on October 17, 2024 and the Court of King's Bench of Alberta granted Lithium Chile a final order on October 31, 2024 in connection with the Plan of Arrangement.

The Plan of Arrangement involves the spinout of Kairos Gold Inc. to Lithium Chile shareholders. Lithium Chile shareholders will receive one (1) share of Spinco for every ten (10) shares held in Lithium Chile. Spinco holds four (4) mineral properties in Chile which include the Las Garillas, Carmona, Fortuna, and Apolo/Sancarron projects, which were purchased from Lithium Chile pursuant to a Share Purchase and Sale Agreement dated August 13, 2024, as amended on September 4, 2024 between Spinco and Lithium Chile.

The Plan of Arrangement is fully described in Lithium Chile's Information Circular dated September 9, 2024. Refer to Lithium Chile's news releases dated February 15, 2024, April 18, 2024, August 7, 2024 and December 2, 2024, available on SEDAR+.

Record Date & Ex-Distribution Date are as set forth below.

Distribution per Share: One (1) Spinco share for every ten (10) Lithium Chile share held



Record Date: December 3, 2024 Ex-Distribution Date: December 3, 2024

No fractional shares of Spinco will be distributed to shareholders and, as a result, fractional amounts will be rounded up to the nearest whole number of Spinco shares if the fractional entitlement is equal to or greater than 0.5 and shall, without any additional compensation, be rounded down to the nearest whole number of Spinco shares if the fractional entitlement is less than 0.5.

Post - Arrangement:

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

206,327,657 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company (unchanged) Trading Symbol: LITH (unchanged) CUSIP Number: 53681G 10 9 (unchanged)

24/12/02 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

BULLETIN V2024-3595

AERO ENERGY LIMITED ("AERO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $2,034,218.85



Offering: 7,401,572 charity, flow-through shares, 7,637,500 flow-through shares and 8,964,998 non-flow-through shares with 3,700,786, 3,818,750 and 4,482,499 warrants attached, respectively.



Offering Price: $0.1075 per charity flow-through share, $0.08 per flow-through share and $0.07 per non-flow-through share.



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.11 per Listed Share for a two-year period.



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) n/a 887,360





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.11 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024 and November 14, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3596

AFTERMATH SILVER LTD. ("AAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $9,999,999.90



Offering: 22,222,222 Listed Shares with 11,111,111 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.45 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.70 per Listed Share for a three-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: N/A



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 16, 2024, November 20, 2024 and November 28, 2024

BULLETIN V2024-3597

BUNKER HILL MINING CORP. ("BNKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrants for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has approved the issuance of 476,793 bonus warrants (the "Bonus Warrants") to Monetary Metals Bond III LLC (the "Lender") in connection with Company obtaining access to the third and fourth tranches, pursuant to the silver loan in an aggregate principal amount of U.S. dollar equivalent of up to 1.2 million ounces of silver according to a Security Promissory Note and Secured Promissory Note Purchase Agreement dated August 8, 2024 (the "Advance"), in the aggregate principal amount of US$7,571,112, being the amount of US dollars equal to, as of November 6 and November 13, 2024, 238,396.6513 ounces of silver.

Each Bonus Warrant entitles the Lender to purchase one common share at $0.12 per share until August 8, 2027.

For more information, please refer to the Company's press release dated November 13, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3598

DELPHX CAPITAL MARKETS INC. ("DELX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Debt Settled: $60,000



Securities Issued: 428,571 Listed Shares



Issue Price: $0.14 per Listed Share



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release dated November 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3599

GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ("WOLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:40 a.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3600

GREY WOLF ANIMAL HEALTH CORP. ("WOLF")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3601

HAPPY CREEK MINERALS LTD. ("HPY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $500,000.00



Offering: 10,000,000 Listed Shares with 10,000,000 warrants attached







Offering Price: $0.05 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.075 per Listed Share for a two-year period



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders 0 294,000





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $0.075 for a two-year period.



Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated August 20, 2024, September 19, 2024 and December 2, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3602

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:08 a.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

BULLETIN V2024-3603

LAVRAS GOLD CORP. ("LGC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Dec. 2, 2024, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

BULLETIN V2024-3604

LOMIKO METALS INC. ("LMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Financing Type : Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $ 344,001.19



Offering : 2,548,157 Common Shares and 2,548,157 Warrants



Offering Price : $ 0.135 per unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $ 0.20 per Listed Share for a 3-year period







Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on November 27, 2024, announcing the closing of the private placement.

BULLETIN V2024-3605

STRATEGIC METALS LTD. ("SMD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated November 19, 2024, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 8,500,000 shares in its own capital stock. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period December 5, 2024 to December 4, 2025. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Ventum Financial Corp. (Chris Wahlroth) on behalf of the Company.

BULLETIN V2024-3606

STRIKEPOINT GOLD INC. ("SKP")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $3,041,100 Offering: 15,205,500 Listed Shares with 15,205,500 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.20 per Listed Share



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.30 per Listed Share for a two-year period, subject to an acceleration right



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated October 1, 2024, November 8, 2024 and November 27, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3607

TDG GOLD CORP. ("TDG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $1,248,080.10



Offering: 656,250 Flow Through Listed Shares

5,307,715 Non-Flow Through Listed Shares with 2,653,858 warrants attached

2,000,000 Charity Flow Through Listed Shares with 1,000,000 warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.16 per Flow-Through Listed Share

$0.14 per Non-Flow Through Listed Share

$0.20 per Charity Flow Through Listed Share



Commissions in Securities: Shares Warrants





Finders (Aggregate) 0 242,820





Commission Terms: Each non-transferable warrant is exercisable at $$0.14 for a three-year period.



Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, November 13, 2024, November 14, 2024, November 29, 2024.

BULLETIN V2024-3608

VR RESOURCES LTD. ("VRR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement



Gross Proceeds: $200,000.07



Offering: 4,444,446 Common Share Units with 2,222,223 Warrants attached



Offering Price: $0.045 per Common Share Unit



Warrant Exercise Terms: $0.07 per Listed Share for an 18-month period.



Commissions in Securities: N/A







Disclosure: Refer to the company's news release(s) dated October 28, 2024, November 4, 2024, December 2, 2024.

NEX COMPANY:

BULLETIN V2024-3609

SCHWABO CAPITAL CORPORATION ("SBO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 2, 2024

NEX Company

Financing Type: Non-Brokered Private Placement Gross Proceeds: $276,700 Offering: 2,767,000 Listed Shares Offering Price: $0.10 per Listed Share



Non-Cash Commissions: Shares Warrants

Finders (Aggregate) N/A N/A







Public Disclosure: Refer to the company's news releases dated June 28, 2024, August 9, 2024, and November 29, 2024.

