FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):

Distribution per Unit: $0.00185

Payable Dates: October 31, 2019; November 29, 2019 & December 31, 2019

Record Dates: October 15, 2019; November 15, 2019 & December 16, 2019

Ex-distribution Dates: October 11, 2019; November 14, 2019 & December 13, 2019

J55 CAPITAL CORP. ("FIVE.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on August 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.25 old for 1 new basis effective August 26, 2019. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening August 28, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. However, the trading in the Company's shares will remain halted. The Company is classified as a Capital Pool Company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

15,200,000 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow 12,128,000 shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 466139201 (new)

WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a directors resolution passed July 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 (five) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Thursday, August 29, 2019, the common shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

9,454,099 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WMR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 960755403 (new)

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 166,666 bonus shares with a deemed price of $0.06 per share in consideration of loans totaling $50,000.00. The loans bear interest at 1.5% per month with a maturity date of August 17, 2020.

BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5.08 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11.58 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

EQ INC. ("EQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,574,981 non-transferable bonus warrants to arms-length and non-arms-length creditors, in consideration for a CDN$1,716,654.09 principal amount loan made to the Company. The Loan will bear interest of 12% per annum and matures in 17 months from closing.

Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Warrants





Vernon Lobo Y 395,432 Geoffrey Rotstein Y 366,399 Dilshan Kathriarachchi Y 220,868 Kilimanjaro Capital Inc. Y 349,749

Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.66 for a 17 month period.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2019.

GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 2,000,000 common shares

2,000,000 flow through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per common share



Warrants: 2,000,000 warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.05 until February 14, 2021.



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares David Crevier Y 1,000,000





Finder's Fee: None



The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 15, 2019.

SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR («GDM»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 2 000 000 actions ordinaires

2 000 000 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,05$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,05$ jusqu'au 14 février 2021.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 3 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :





Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions David Crevier Y 1,000,000



Honoraire d'intermédiation : Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 15 août 2019.

GREATBANKS RESOURCES LTD. ("GTB")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2019:

Number of Shares: 5,493,026 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.075 per common share



Number of Placees: 7 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:





Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Sergei Stetsenko Y 875,333





Andri Stetsenko Y 1,613,333





Oksana Gumenyuk Y 346,667





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee] P 300,000

Finder's Fee: An aggregate of $1,575 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:

Number of Securities: 3,600,000 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.10 per common share



Warrants: 3,600,000 warrants to purchase 3,600,000 common shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.



Number of Placees: 4 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:

Name Insider = Y / ProGroup = P # of shares 3245004 Canada Inc (Bernard Tourillon) Y 250,000





Finder's Fee: StephenAvenue Securities Inc. was paid a cash commission of $1,600 and

was granted 16,000 warrants expiring August 13, 2022 with an exercise price

of $0.15 per warrant.

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 16, 2019.

LES RESSOURCES HPQ - SILICIUM («HPQ»)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2019

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :

Nombre d'actions : 3 600 000 actions ordinaires



Prix : 0,10$ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 3 600 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 600 000 actions

ordinaires



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,15$ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.



Nombre de souscripteurs : 4 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :

Nom Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P # d'actions 3245004 Canada Inc (Bernard Tourillon) Y 250 000



Honoraire d'intermédiation : StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu un total de 1 600 $ en espèces et

16 000 bons de souscription expirant le 13 août 2022 et ayant un prix

d'exercice de 0,15 $ par bon de souscription.

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 août 2019.

INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6 and 7, 2019:

Number of Special Warrants: 14,490,696 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share, for no additional consideration, on the earlier of (i) the first business day following the date on which the Issuer obtains a receipt for a final short form prospectus qualifying the distribution of the common shares issuable on exercise of the Special Warrants; and (ii) December 17, 2019.











Purchase Price: $0.86 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees: 14 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants





Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 1,162,790 [1 Placee]





Finder's Fee: Park Road Capital Corp. - $123,060 cash

Raymond James Ltd. - $60,000 cash

Medalist Capital Ltd. - $37,500 cash

Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. -$3,000 cash

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated August 16, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.

MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment to Warrant Terms

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 4,068,750 Original Expiry Date of Warrants: August 24, 2018 (extended to August 24, 2019 on August

14, 2018) New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 24, 2020 Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.30

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,137,500 shares (post consolidation) with 4,068,750 share purchase warrants (post consolidation) attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on September 12, 2016.

O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amalgamation Agreement dated July 19, 2019 between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company"), 9401-3513 Québec Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Harricana River Mining Corporation Inc. ("Harricana") whereby the Company acquires the Harricana Mine Project consisting of three contiguous claim blocks known as the "Aur Area A" and "Aur Area B" located in Bourlamaque Township and "Area C" located in Bourlamaque and Dubuisson Townships. Consideration is 773,193 common shares.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2019.

OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Companys

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2019:

Number of Shares: 6,410,257 flow through tranche 1 shares at a price of $0.78 per share

7,142,857 flow through tranche 2 shares at a price of $0.70 per share



Number of Placees: 55 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y / Name ProGroup=P # of Shares





Jeff Hussey Y 35,714 Paul Dumas Y 29,215 Robert Wares Y 1,116,669 Cathy Singer Professional Corp. (Cathy Singer) Y 14,286 Bryan Coates Y 71,500 Sean Roosen Y 143,000 Donald Siemens Y 200,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 3,308,753 [11 placees]





Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. receive a 5% cash

commission totalling $450,000.02

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2019.

PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,328,809 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$405,550.39.

Number of Creditors: 21 Creditors

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

SILVERCREST METALS INC. ("SIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2019:

Number of Shares: 780,000 shares



Purchase Price: $5.85 per share



Number of Placees: 1 placee

SILVERCREST METALS INC. ("SIL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019 May 11, 2001

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective August 7, 2019, the Company's Prospectus dated August 7, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 15, 2019, for gross proceeds of $25,308,855, including full exercise of the over-allotment option.

Agents: National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Capital Markets, Cormark Securities

Inc., PI Financial Corp., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.,

Eight Capital, Beacon Securities Limited, Roth Capital Partners, LLC and

Scotia Capital Inc.



Offering: 4,326,300 shares



Share Price: $5.85 per share



Agents' Fee: $1,252,942 in cash was paid in aggregate to the Agents



Greenshoe Option: The Agents exercised their over-allotment option in full, which was an option to

purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $5.85 per share within

30 days from closing.

STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

THESCORE, INC. ("SCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 31, 2019:

Number of Shares: 22,222,223 Class A shares



Purchase Price: US$0.45 (CDN$0.59) per Class A share



Number of Placees: 3 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares





John Levy Family Holdings Ltd. (John Levy) Y 2,222,222

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

THESCORE, INC. ("SCR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Online Gaming Services Framework Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 31, 2019, among the Company, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc., Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (the "PNG"), whereby the PNG shall grant the Subsidiary the market access and the right to develop, own, market, operate, manage, control and brand, under the authority of the PNG Group's B2C Operating Licenses, Subsidiary-branded Online Poker Games, Online Casino Games and Online Sportsbook Games in the United States of America, where the PNG owns and/or operates casino resorts and racetracks, in accordance with applicable law.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an upfront market access fee of USD$7,500,000. The upfront market access fee will be applied in full to offset the payment of market access fees, which will become due and payable upon the execution of state-specific market access agreements between the Subsidiary, the PNG and/or certain of their affiliates following the enactment of state gaming laws and regulations permitting online sports betting or i-gaming. Additionally, the Subsidiary will pay the PNG percentage of the net gaming revenue derived from the Subsidiary's operation of online and mobile sports betting and i-gaming applications.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2019 and August 9, 2019.

VELA MINERALS LTD. ("VLA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2019:

Number of Shares: 10,009,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 10,009,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,009,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three year period



Number of Placees: 14 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:

Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Shares



Aggregate Pro Group Involvement



[ 1 placee]

420,000



Finder's Fee: $15,872.40 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.

WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019 and July 29, 2019:

Number of Special Warrants: 10,350,000 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share for no

additional consideration. Each Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on

the earlier of (i) 120 days following the closing date and (ii) the fifth business

day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the shares for

distribution in each of the Canadian provinces where the Special Warrants are

sold. If the Company has not obtained a receipt for a final qualification

prospectus on or prior to 60 days from the closing date, each unexercised

Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive upon the exercise thereof, for

no additional consideration, 1.05 shares per Special Warrant.



Purchase Price: $1.45 per Special Warrant



Number of Placees: 174 placees





Insider=Y /

Name ProGroup=P # of Special Warrants





Impactreneur Capital Corp. and Hamed Shahbazi Y 48,400 Eva Fong Y 20,700 Argentum Consulting Inc. (Brian Levinkind) Y 8,200 West Bellevue Limited Y 344,800 Perfect Spark Limited Y 344,800





Underwriters: GMP Securities L.P



Commission: $854,683.65 cash plus:

167,366 Broker Warrants to GMP Securities L.P.

55,787 Broker Warrants to Eight Capital Corp.

13,946 Broker Warrants to Beacon Securities Limited

13,946 Broker Warrants to Gravitas Securities Inc.

13,946 Broker Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.

13,946 Broker Warrants to PI Financial Corp.

Broker Warrants are exercisable at $1.45 for 18 months.

