TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
Aug 26, 2019, 18:03 ET
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
FRONSAC REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST ("FRO.UN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Notice of Distribution
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following distribution(s):
Distribution per Unit: $0.00185
Payable Dates: October 31, 2019; November 29, 2019 & December 31, 2019
Record Dates: October 15, 2019; November 15, 2019 & December 16, 2019
Ex-distribution Dates: October 11, 2019; November 14, 2019 & December 13, 2019
________________________________________
J55 CAPITAL CORP. ("FIVE.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation, Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a director's resolution passed on August 20, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.25 old for 1 new basis effective August 26, 2019. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening August 28, 2019, the common shares of the Company will be listed for trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. However, the trading in the Company's shares will remain halted. The Company is classified as a Capital Pool Company.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited shares with no par value of which
|
15,200,000 shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
12,128,000 shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
466139201 (new)
________________________________________
WESTMINSTER RESOURCES LTD. ("WMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Pursuant to a directors resolution passed July 24, 2019, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 5 (five) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Thursday, August 29, 2019, the common shares of Westminster Resources Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis.
|
Post - Consolidation
|
Capitalization:
|
unlimited
|
shares with no par value of which
|
9,454,099
|
shares are issued and outstanding
|
Escrow
|
nil
|
shares are subject to escrow
|
Transfer Agent:
|
Computershare Investor Services Inc.
|
Trading Symbol:
|
WMR
|
(UNCHANGED)
|
CUSIP Number:
|
960755403
|
(new)
________________________________________
19/08/26 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 166,666 bonus shares with a deemed price of $0.06 per share in consideration of loans totaling $50,000.00. The loans bear interest at 1.5% per month with a maturity date of August 17, 2020.
________________________________________
BLUE MOON ZINC CORP. ("MOON")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5.08 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11.58 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
DYNACERT INC. ("DYA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.45 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
EQ INC. ("EQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,574,981 non-transferable bonus warrants to arms-length and non-arms-length creditors, in consideration for a CDN$1,716,654.09 principal amount loan made to the Company. The Loan will bear interest of 12% per annum and matures in 17 months from closing.
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Warrants
|
Vernon Lobo
|
Y
|
395,432
|
Geoffrey Rotstein
|
Y
|
366,399
|
Dilshan Kathriarachchi
|
Y
|
220,868
|
Kilimanjaro Capital Inc.
|
Y
|
349,749
Each bonus warrant is exercisable into one common share at $0.66 for a 17 month period.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 19, 2019.
_______________________________
GOLDSTAR MINERALS INC. ("GDM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
2,000,000 common shares
|
2,000,000 flow through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
2,000,000 warrants to purchase 2,000,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.05 until February 14, 2021.
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
David Crevier
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in news release dated August 15, 2019.
SOCIÉTÉ MINIÈRE GOLDSTAR («GDM»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
2 000 000 actions ordinaires
|
2 000 000 actions ordinaires accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,05$ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
2 000 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 2 000 000 actions
|
ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,05$ jusqu'au 14 février 2021.
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
3 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
David Crevier
|
Y
|
1,000,000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 15 août 2019.
________________________________________
GREATBANKS RESOURCES LTD. ("GTB")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced April 22, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
5,493,026 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.075 per common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Sergei Stetsenko
|
Y
|
875,333
|
Andri Stetsenko
|
Y
|
1,613,333
|
Oksana Gumenyuk
|
Y
|
346,667
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement [1 Placee]
|
P
|
300,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
An aggregate of $1,575 in cash payable to PI Financial Corp.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
HPQ-SILICON RESOURCES INC. ("HPQ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement non-brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement:
|
Number of Securities:
|
3,600,000 common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.10 per common share
|
Warrants:
|
3,600,000 warrants to purchase 3,600,000 common shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a period of 36 months following the closing of the private placement.
|
Number of Placees:
|
4 Placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider = Y / ProGroup = P
|
# of shares
|
3245004 Canada Inc (Bernard Tourillon)
|
Y
|
250,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. was paid a cash commission of $1,600 and
|
was granted 16,000 warrants expiring August 13, 2022 with an exercise price
|
of $0.15 per warrant.
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated August 16, 2019.
LES RESSOURCES HPQ - SILICIUM («HPQ»)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 26 août 2019
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX (la «Bourse») a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier :
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
3 600 000 actions ordinaires
|
Prix :
|
0,10$ par action ordinaire
|
Bons de souscription :
|
3 600 000 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 3 600 000 actions
|
ordinaires
|
Prix d'exercice des bons :
|
0,15$ pour une période de 36 mois suivant la clôture du placement privé.
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
4 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Nom
|
Initié = Y / Groupe Pro = P
|
# d'actions
|
3245004 Canada Inc (Bernard Tourillon)
|
Y
|
250 000
|
Honoraire d'intermédiation :
|
StephenAvenue Securities Inc. ont reçu un total de 1 600 $ en espèces et
|
16 000 bons de souscription expirant le 13 août 2022 et ayant un prix
|
d'exercice de 0,15 $ par bon de souscription.
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans le communiqué de presse daté du 16 août 2019.
________________________________________
INTEGRA RESOURCES CORP. ("ITR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6 and 7, 2019:
|
Number of Special Warrants:
|
14,490,696 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share, for no
additional consideration, on the earlier of (i) the first business day following
the date on which the Issuer obtains a receipt for a final short form
prospectus qualifying the distribution of the common shares issuable on
exercise of the Special Warrants; and (ii) December 17, 2019.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.86 per Special Warrant
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Special Warrants
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
1,162,790
|
[1 Placee]
|
Finder's Fee:
|
Park Road Capital Corp. - $123,060 cash
|
Raymond James Ltd. - $60,000 cash
|
Medalist Capital Ltd. - $37,500 cash
|
Stephen Avenue Securities Inc. -$3,000 cash
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release dated August 16, 2019 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period. The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly.
________________________________________
MOBIO TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("MBO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment to Warrant Terms
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
4,068,750
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 24, 2018 (extended to August 24, 2019 on August
|
14, 2018)
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
August 24, 2020
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.30
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 8,137,500 shares (post consolidation) with 4,068,750 share purchase warrants (post consolidation) attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on September 12, 2016.
________________________________________
O3 MINING INC. ("OIII")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing an Amalgamation Agreement dated July 19, 2019 between O3 Mining Inc. (the "Company"), 9401-3513 Québec Inc. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and Harricana River Mining Corporation Inc. ("Harricana") whereby the Company acquires the Harricana Mine Project consisting of three contiguous claim blocks known as the "Aur Area A" and "Aur Area B" located in Bourlamaque Township and "Area C" located in Bourlamaque and Dubuisson Townships. Consideration is 773,193 common shares.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news release dated August 23, 2019.
________________________________________
OSISKO METALS INCORPORATED ("OM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Companys
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced June 24, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,410,257 flow through tranche 1 shares at a price of $0.78 per share
|
7,142,857 flow through tranche 2 shares at a price of $0.70 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
55 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Jeff Hussey
|
Y
|
35,714
|
Paul Dumas
|
Y
|
29,215
|
Robert Wares
|
Y
|
1,116,669
|
Cathy Singer Professional Corp. (Cathy Singer)
|
Y
|
14,286
|
Bryan Coates
|
Y
|
71,500
|
Sean Roosen
|
Y
|
143,000
|
Donald Siemens
|
Y
|
200,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
P
|
3,308,753
|
[11 placees]
|
Agent's Fee:
|
Canaccord Genuity Corp. and Haywood Securities Inc. receive a 5% cash
|
commission totalling $450,000.02
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period on July 16, 2019.
________________________________________
PETROTEQ ENERGY INC. ("PQE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,328,809 shares to settle outstanding debt for US$405,550.39.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
21 Creditors
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
SILVERCREST METALS INC. ("SIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 23, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
780,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$5.85 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
1 placee
________________________________________
SILVERCREST METALS INC. ("SIL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Prospectus-Share Offering
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019 May 11, 2001
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective August 7, 2019, the Company's Prospectus dated August 7, 2019 was filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange, and filed with and receipted by the British Columbia Securities Commission, pursuant to the provisions of the Securities Act.
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised that closing occurred on August 15, 2019, for gross proceeds of $25,308,855, including full exercise of the over-allotment option.
|
Agents:
|
National Bank Financial Inc., Desjardins Capital Markets, Cormark Securities
|
Inc., PI Financial Corp., RBC Dominion Securities Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc.,
|
Eight Capital, Beacon Securities Limited, Roth Capital Partners, LLC and
|
Scotia Capital Inc.
|
Offering:
|
4,326,300 shares
|
Share Price:
|
$5.85 per share
|
Agents' Fee:
|
$1,252,942 in cash was paid in aggregate to the Agents
|
Greenshoe Option:
|
The Agents exercised their over-allotment option in full, which was an option to
|
purchase additional shares, up to 15% of the offering, at $5.85 per share within
|
30 days from closing.
________________________________________
STELLAR AFRICAGOLD INC. ("SPX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6.30 a.m. PST, August 26, 2019, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THESCORE, INC. ("SCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced July 31, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
22,222,223 Class A shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
US$0.45 (CDN$0.59) per Class A share
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Name
|
Insider=Y / ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
John Levy Family Holdings Ltd. (John Levy)
|
Y
|
2,222,222
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company has issued a new release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
THESCORE, INC. ("SCR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Online Gaming Services Framework Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated July 31, 2019, among the Company, Score Digital Sports Ventures Inc., Company's wholly-owned subsidiary, (the "Subsidiary") and Penn National Gaming, Inc. (the "PNG"), whereby the PNG shall grant the Subsidiary the market access and the right to develop, own, market, operate, manage, control and brand, under the authority of the PNG Group's B2C Operating Licenses, Subsidiary-branded Online Poker Games, Online Casino Games and Online Sportsbook Games in the United States of America, where the PNG owns and/or operates casino resorts and racetracks, in accordance with applicable law.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to pay an upfront market access fee of USD$7,500,000. The upfront market access fee will be applied in full to offset the payment of market access fees, which will become due and payable upon the execution of state-specific market access agreements between the Subsidiary, the PNG and/or certain of their affiliates following the enactment of state gaming laws and regulations permitting online sports betting or i-gaming. Additionally, the Subsidiary will pay the PNG percentage of the net gaming revenue derived from the Subsidiary's operation of online and mobile sports betting and i-gaming applications.
For further details, please refer to the Company's news releases dated July 31, 2019 and August 9, 2019.
________________________________________
VELA MINERALS LTD. ("VLA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced August 6, 2019:
|
Number of Shares:
|
10,009,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
10,009,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 10,009,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
14 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
[ 1 placee]
|
420,000
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$15,872.40 payable to Haywood Securities Inc.
________________________________________
WELL HEALTH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("WELL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: August 26, 2019
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Brokered Private Placement announced July 25, 2019 and July 29, 2019:
|
Number of Special Warrants:
|
10,350,000 Special Warrants, each convertible into one common share for no
|
additional consideration. Each Special Warrant shall be deemed exercised on
|
the earlier of (i) 120 days following the closing date and (ii) the fifth business
|
day after a receipt is issued for a final prospectus qualifying the shares for
|
distribution in each of the Canadian provinces where the Special Warrants are
|
sold. If the Company has not obtained a receipt for a final qualification
|
prospectus on or prior to 60 days from the closing date, each unexercised
|
Special Warrant will entitle the holder to receive upon the exercise thereof, for
|
no additional consideration, 1.05 shares per Special Warrant.
|
Purchase Price:
|
$1.45 per Special Warrant
|
Number of Placees:
|
174 placees
|
Insider=Y /
|
Name
|
ProGroup=P
|
# of Special Warrants
|
Impactreneur Capital Corp. and Hamed Shahbazi
|
Y
|
48,400
|
Eva Fong
|
Y
|
20,700
|
Argentum Consulting Inc. (Brian Levinkind)
|
Y
|
8,200
|
West Bellevue Limited
|
Y
|
344,800
|
Perfect Spark Limited
|
Y
|
344,800
|
Underwriters:
|
GMP Securities L.P
|
Commission:
|
$854,683.65 cash plus:
|
167,366 Broker Warrants to GMP Securities L.P.
|
55,787 Broker Warrants to Eight Capital Corp.
|
13,946 Broker Warrants to Beacon Securities Limited
|
13,946 Broker Warrants to Gravitas Securities Inc.
|
13,946 Broker Warrants to Haywood Securities Inc.
|
13,946 Broker Warrants to PI Financial Corp.
|
Broker Warrants are exercisable at $1.45 for 18 months.
________________________________________
