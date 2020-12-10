VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 10, 2020 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

EMERGE COMMERCE LTD. ("ECOM")

[formerly Aumento Capital VII Corporation ("AUOC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Aumento Capital VII Corporation's (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated November 23, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Pursuant to the terms of a Business Combination Agreement dated August 19, 2020, between the Company, Emerge Commerce Inc. ("Emerge") and 1260383 B.C. LTD. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, Emerge and Subco amalgamated under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia). The Company issued an aggregate of 67,754,496 post-consolidation shares of the Company to the shareholders of Emerge, excluding the shares issued in the concurrent financing section below.

Private Placement - Brokered



Prior to the completion of the QT, Emerge completed a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:





Number of Shares: 11,639,254 common shares



Purchase Price: $0.75 per common share



Number of Placees: 172 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.



Agent's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp., Gravitas Securities Inc. and Haywood Securities Inc. received an aggregate corporate finance fee of 581,962 common shares and an aggregate of $595,755.56 cash commission and 794,341 Agent's Broker Warrants ("Broker Warrant"). Each Broker Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.75 per share for 36 months. Finder's Fee: Tactex Asset Management Inc. and GIC Merchant Bank Corporation received an aggregate of $102,600 and 136,800 finder warrants ("Finder Warrant"). Each Finder Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at $0.75 per share for 36 months.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on September 8, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 0.75 new for 1 old basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Emerge Commerce Ltd.

Effective at the opening December 14, 2020, the common shares of Emerge Commerce Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Aumento Capital VII Corporation will be delisted.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 81,475,712 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 21,316,464 common shares, 7,374,473 stock options, 4,054,000 RSUs and 962,000 warrants

Escrow Period: 18 months

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: ECOM (new)

CUSIP Number: 29104G108 (new)

The Company is classified as an "Electronic Shopping and Mail Order Houses" (NAICS#4541) and "Advertising and Related Services" company (NAICS#5418).

Company Tier Reclassification, Reinstated for Trading



In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective December 14, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Company Contact: Mr. Ghassan Halazon, Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 183 Bathurst Street, Suite 302, Toronto, Ontario M5T 2R7 Company Phone Number: 1-647-517-2977 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.emerge-commerce.com

Effective at the opening on

Monday

December 14, 2020

, trading will be reinstated in the securities of the Company.

_____________________________________

GATLING EXPLORATION INC. ("GTR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a Directors' resolution dated November 23, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 2 (two) old for 1 (one) new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday December 14, 2020, the common shares of Gatling Exploration Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as a 'Mining Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

31,015,670 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: GTR (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 368017208 (new)

________________________________________

JABBO CAPITAL CORP. ("JAB.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: New Listing-CPC-Shares, HALT

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

This Capital Pool Company's (the Company) Prospectus dated November 2, 2020 has been filed with and accepted by TSX Venture Exchange and the British Columbia, Alberta and Ontario Securities Commissions effective November 5, 2020 pursuant to the provisions of the British Columbia Securities Act and Multilateral Instrument 11-102 Passport System in Alberta. The Common Shares of the Company will be listed on TSX Venture Exchange on the effective date stated below.

The Company intends to complete its initial distribution of securities to the public. The gross proceeds to be received by the Company for the Offering will be $202,500 (1,350,000 common shares at $0.15 per share).

Commence Date: At the market open December 14, 2020 the Common shares will be listed and immediately halted on TSX Venture Exchange.

The closing of the public offering is scheduled to occur on December 14, 2020. A further notice will be issued upon receipt of closing confirmation and the trading halt will be lifted.

Corporate Jurisdiction: British Columbia







Capitalization: unlimited common shares with no par value of which

3,450,000 common shares will be issued and outstanding at the closing of the offering Escrowed Shares: 2,100,000 common shares will be subject to escrow at the closing of the offering





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol:

JAB.P CUSIP Number:

466312105 Agent:

Haywood Securities Inc.





Agent's Warrants: 100,000 non-transferable warrants. One warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share of the Company at $0.15 per share for a period of 24 months from listing date.

For further information, please refer to the Company's Prospectus dated November 5, 2020.

Company Contact: Sandra Lee Company Address: 1703-595 Burrard St. Vancouver, BC V7X 1J1 Company Phone Number: 604-488-5427 Company Fax Number: 604-691-4692 Company Email Address: [email protected]

________________________________________

LEVELJUMP HEALTHCARE CORP. ("JUMP")

[formerly Good2Go2 Corp. ("GOAL.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed, Private Placement-Brokered, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company





TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing Good2Go2 Corp.'s (the "Company") Qualifying Transaction ("QT") described in its Filing Statement dated November 26, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company. The Qualifying Transaction includes the following:

Pursuant to the terms of a Business Combination Agreement dated effective July 15, 2020 and subsequent amending agreements entered among the Company, Canadian Teleradiology Services, Inc. ("CTS") and 12199483 Canada Inc. ("Subco"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company, CTS and Subco amalgamated under the Canada Business Corporations Act. Immediately prior to the closing of the Qualifying Transaction. The Company issued an aggregate of 27,275,000 post-consolidation shares of the Company to the former holders of common shares of CTS, excluding the shares issued in the concurrent transactions described below.

Prior to the completion of the QT, CTS completed the Royalty Buy-Out as described in the Filing Statement. CTS issued a 1,111,111 CTS subscription receipts which were exchanged into 1,111,111 shares and 1,111,111 warrants, both on a post-consolidation basis, of the Company to Flow Capital Corp.

Private Placement - Brokered





Prior to the completion of the QT, CTS completed a Brokered Private Placement of subscription receipts which have been exchanged into the following securities on a post-consolidation basis in the Resulting Issuer:





Number of Shares: 8,700,511 common shares Purchase Price: $0.45 per common share Warrants: 8,700,511 common share purchase warrants to purchase 8,700,511 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.50 until December 13, 2023

Number of Placees: 124 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: Nil.



Agent's Fee: A corporate finance fee of 250,000 common shares and 250,000 warrants, a cash commission of $313,218.40 and an aggregate of 696,040 Agent's Options were paid to Mackie Research Capital Corp. Each Agent's Option is exercisable into one unit ("Unit") at $0.45 per Unit for 36 months. Each Unit comprises one common share and one warrant entitling the holder to purchase one common share at $0.50 until December 13, 2023.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders on August 20, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 1.8 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed to Leveljump Healthcare Corp.

Effective at the opening December 14, 2020, the common shares of Leveljump Healthcare Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Good2Go2 Corp. will be delisted.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited number of common shares with no par value of which 40,364,400 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Escrow: 27,275,000 common shares and 1,111,111 warrants

Escrow Period: 18 months

Transfer Agent: TSX Trust Company

Trading Symbol: JUMP (new)

CUSIP Number: 52731E106 (new)



The Company is classified as an "Medical and Diagnostic Laboratories" company. (NAICS#621510).

Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective December 14, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification

Tier 1

Company Contact: Mr. Mitchell Geisler - Chief Executive Officer Company Address: 85 Scarsdale Road, Suite 304, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M3B 2R2 Company Phone Number: (877) 722-6965 Company Email Address: [email protected] Company Website: www.leveljumphealthcare.com

Effective at the opening on Monday December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume.

__________________________________________

LIBERTY ONE LITHIUM CORP. ("LBY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors November 13, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Monday, December 14, 2020, the common shares of Liberty One Lithium Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

7,824,290 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: AST Trust Company (Canada) Trading Symbol: LBY (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 53116A206 (new)

________________________________________

WECOMMERCE HOLDINGS LTD. ("WE")

[formerly Brachium Capital Corp. ("BRAC.P")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Qualifying Transaction-Completed/New Symbol, Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement, Name Change and Consolidation, Company Tier Reclassification, Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange Inc. (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing the Qualifying Transaction of Brachium Capital Corp. (the "Company") (to be renamed WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.) described in its filing statement dated November 30, 2020 (the "Filing Statement"). As a result, effective at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, the trading symbol for the Company will change from BRAC.P to WE and the Company will no longer be considered a Capital Pool Company, thereafter the "Resulting Issuer". The Qualifying Transaction includes the following matters, all of which have been accepted by the Exchange.

Acquisition of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. ("WeCommerce")

Pursuant to an amalgamation agreement dated November 25, 2020 among the Company, 1275787 B.C. Ltd. (a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company, "Newco") and WeCommerce, the parties effected a business combination as a result of which the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding securities of WeCommerce by way of the amalgamation of Newco and WeCommerce to form Amalco. Amalco became a direct, wholly-owned Subsidiary of the Company, and the Company was renamed "WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.". As consideration the Company issued 27,175,891 post-Consolidation (as defined below) common shares to the shareholders of WeCommerce on the basis of 19.8554 common shares for every one WeCommerce common share (the "Exchange Ratio").

WeCommerce's primary focus is to build, grow and acquire businesses that serve the ecommerce platform ecosystem, with a focus on the Shopify ecosystem. These businesses consist largely of Software as a Service, Digital Goods and Services businesses. Generally, these businesses build digital goods such as Apps and Themes and run Agencies that support merchants. WeCommerce is focused on acquiring businesses with growth potential, a sustainable competitive advantage and that are, or have the potential to become, a leader within their particular market. WeCommerce targets businesses within the Shopify ecosystem due to its confidence in the Shopify platform, the fragmented nature of the ecosystem and the attractive economics that the businesses generally exhibit. WeCommerce currently has three wholly owned subsidiaries, Foursixty Inc., Pixel Union Design Ltd. and Rehash Ltd.

Concurrent with the business combination WeCommerce completed a brokered private placement offering of 431,692 subscription receipts (each, a "Subscription Receipt"), at a price of $138.99 per Subscription Receipt (the "Offering Price"), for the aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $60,000,871.

Each Subscription Receipt was automatically exchanged, without payment of additional consideration, into WeCommerce common shares on the basis of one WeCommerce common share for each Subscription Receipt which, in turn, were exchanged for shares of the Resulting Issuer in accordance with the Exchange Ratio. Based on the Exchange Ratio the financing price equates to $7.00 per share.

For further information, see the Filing Statement, which is available under the Company's profile on SEDAR.

Name Change and Consolidation

Pursuant to a resolution passed by directors of the Company on November 25, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 36.9763 old for (1) new basis (the "Consolidation") and changed its name from Brachium Capital Corp. to WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. The Consolidation was approved by Shareholders on December 8, 2020.

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, the common shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of Brachium Capital Corp. will be delisted.

The Company is classified as a 'Technology' company.

Post-consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

35,961,606 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: Nil shares are subject to escrow





Transfer Agent: Computershare Investor Services Inc. Trading Symbol: WE (new) CUSIP Number: 94847U103 (new)

Company Tier Reclassification

In accordance with Policy 2.5, the Company has met the requirements for a Tier 1 company. Therefore, effective at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, the Company's Tier classification will change from Tier 2 to:

Classification:

Tier 1

Resume Trading:

Effective at the opening on Monday, December 14, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company will resume as common shares of WeCommerce Holdings Ltd.

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES

VIKING GOLD EXPLORATION INC. ("VGC.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Delist

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

NEX Company

Effective at the close of business on Friday, December 11, 2020, the common shares will be delisted from TSX Venture Exchange at the request of the Company.

The Company will continue to trade on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the name Happy Supplements Inc. effective Monday, December 14, 2020. For more information, refer to the news release dated December 10, 2020.

________________________________________

20/12/10 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. ("DAN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Number of Warrants: 1,520,015



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 29, 2022



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.85

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement including a total of 3,040,030 common shares and 1,520,015 warrants, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange, effective on February 16, 2018.

ARIANNE PHOSPHATE INC. (« DAN »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Prolongation de bons de souscription

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 10 décembre 2020

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX (la « Bourse ») a accepté la prolongation des bons de souscription suivants :

Nombre de bons : 1 520 015



Date d'échéance initiale des bons : Le 29 décembre 2020



Nouvelle date d'échéance des bons : Le 29 décembre 2022



Prix d'exercice des bons : 0,85 $

Ces bons ont été émis en vertu d'un placement privé comprenant 3 040 030 actions ordinaires et 1 520 015 bons de souscription, tel qu'accepté par la Bourse, effectif le 16 février 2018.

_____________________________________

BITTERROOT RESOURCES LTD. ("BTT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 6, 2020 and November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 17,340,000 shares







Purchase Price: $0.06 per share







Warrants: 8,670,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 8,670,000 shares







Warrant Exercise Price: $0.12 for a two-year period







Number of Placees: 32 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Michael S. Carr Y 1,000,000 George W. SANDERS Y 1,500,000 AGGREGATE PRO GROUP INVOLVEMENT P 2,180,000 [6 PLACEES]









Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. - $4,500.00 and 75,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to December 3, 2022.









Canaccord Genuity Corp. - $1,764.00 and 29,400 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to December 3, 2022.









Haywood Securities Inc. - $14,940.00 and 201,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to December 3, 2022.









Pollit & Co. Inc. - $1,440.00 and 24,000 Finder's Warrants that are exercisable into common shares at $0.12 per share to December 3, 2022.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release dated December 3, 2020 announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

CANALASKA URANIUM LTD. ("CVV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:

# of Warrants: 465,000 warrants



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2020



New Expiry Date of Warrants: December 27, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.60

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 930,000 shares with 465,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective January 3, 2019.

________________________________________

CASTLEBAR CAPITAL CORP. ("CBAR.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:10 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CHESAPEAKE GOLD CORP. ("CKG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:02 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

DAMARA GOLD CORP. ("DMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HEMOSTEMIX INC. ("HEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 24,987,435 common shares at a deemed price of $0.01 per common share to settle outstanding debt for $249,874.35.

Number of Creditors: 10 Creditors















Insider / Pro Group Participation:

















Creditor Insider=Y / Progroup=P Amount Owing Deemed Price per Share # of Shares Peter Lacey Y $19,292.85 $0.01 1,929,285

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

KWESST MICRO SYSTEMS INC. ("KWE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 67,143 shares at a deemed price of $0.70 per share to settle outstanding debt for $47,000.

Number of Creditors: 2 Creditors



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DASH TECHNOLOGIES CORP. ("DASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,428,571 shares



Purchase Price: $0.105 per share



Warrants: 1,428,571 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,428,571 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.175 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company has issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

NEPTUNE DASH TEHCNOLOGIES CORP. ("DASH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 8, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,875,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.08 per share



Warrants: 1,875,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,875,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.13 for a three-year period



Number of Placees: 1 Placee

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ROUTEMASTER CAPITAL INC. ("RM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation relating to a share exchange agreement dated November 19, 2020, (the "Agreement"), between Routemaster Capital Inc. (the "Company"), DeFi Holdings Inc ("DeFi") and arm's length shareholders of DeFi (the "Vendors"). Pursuant to the Agreement, the Company will acquire from the Vendors a 49% interest in DeFi (the "Target"), a British Columbia-based company focused on investing, incubating and managing trading technologies.

As consideration for the Agreement, the CDN$1,100,000 purchase price will be satisfied via issuance of 20,000,000 common shares of the Company to the Vendor at a deemed value of CDN$0.055 per share.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated October 06, 2020 and November 18, 2020.

________________________________________

SIGNATURE RESOURCES LTD. ("SGU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 24, 2020:

Number of Shares: 22,847,201 Non-Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.05 per share

Warrants: 22,847,201 share purchase warrants to purchase 22,847,201 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period







Number of Shares: 14,293,999 Flow-through shares

Purchase Price: $0.06 per share

Warrants: 7,146,999 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,146,999 shares

Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a one-year period







Number of Placees: 59 Placees







Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / ProGroup=P # of Shares Mine Horizons Consulting Inc. (Robert Vallis) Y 1,000,000 Paolo Lostritto Y 1,000,000 Stephen Timms Y 300,000 Jonathan Held Y 134,601





Finder's Fee: Canaccord Genuity Corp. $528 cash payable.









Mackie Research Capital Corporation $10,500 cash and 210,000 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.05 for one year from closing.









Qubex Capital Inc. $19,600 cash and 392,000 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.05 for one year from closing.









PI Financial Corp. $3,711 cash, 14,000 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.05 for one year from closing and 50,190 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.06 for one year from closing.









William Ansley $8,821 cash, 84,000 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.05 for one year from closing and 82,367 Finder's warrants exercisable at $0.06 for one year from closing.



Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:00 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

TESORO MINERALS CORP. ("TES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:15 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

TRU PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("TRU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an option agreement dated November 18, 2020 (the "Option Agreement"), between 11436465 Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company (the "Optionee"), and an arm's length individual (the "Optionor"). Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Company will acquire a 100% interest in 11 mineral licenses covering 224 contiguous claims located in central Newfoundland (the "Property").

Pursuant to the Option Agreement, in order to earn a 100% interest in the Property, the Company is required to: (i) issue 400,000 common shares to the Optionor upon signing of the Option Agreement and an additional 2,100,000 common shares over a three-year period; (ii) pay $25,000 to the Optionor upon signing of the Option Agreement and an additional $200,000 payable over a three-year period; and (iii) incur a total of $500,000 in expenditures in respect of the Property before November 18, 2024, with a minimum of $100,000 on or before November 18, 2021. Furthermore, the Option Agreement is subject to a 2% net smelter return royalty granted to the Optionor, of which the Company can repurchase 1.0% for $1,000,000 at any time.

For further details, please refer to the Company's news release dated November 19, 2020.

________________________________________

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:24 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WHITEHORSE GOLD CORP. ("WHG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:15 a.m. PST, December 10, 2020, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

ZEDCOR INC. ("ZDC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: December 10, 2020

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 2,000,000 common shares of the Company at a deemed price of $0.15 per share and 4,744,905 bonus share purchase warrants ("Warrants") to Maynbridge Capital Inc. (the "Lender"), 4,014,343 as replacement warrants and 730,562 as new warrants, under the Fourth Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement (the "Agreement") dated December 4, 2020 between the Company and the Lender. Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Warrants will have an exercise price of $0.12 and are exercisable until November 25, 2024.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated December 4, 2020.

________________________________________

