TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
May 05, 2023, 22:25 ET
VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 3, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 9, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.
________________________________________
23/05/05 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,017,650 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share and 508,825 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $101,765.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A
|
Warrants:
|
508,825 share purchase warrants to purchase 508,825 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a five year period
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")
BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 26, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,422,530 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 4.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2023 to May 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.
________________________________________
FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, February 28, March 31, April 14, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
59,285,447 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.05 per share
|
Warrants:
|
29,642,724 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,642,724 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.10 for an eighteen-month period
|
Number of Placees:
|
42 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
6
|
6,223,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$61,132.00
|
N/A
|
179,700 warrants
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.
The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
1,296,666 Flow-Through Shares
|
2,700,000 Non Flow-through Units
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.06 per Flow through Share
|
$0.05 per Non Flow-through Share
|
Warrant:
|
1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares
|
Warrant Purchase Price:
|
$0.08 for 2 years from the date of issuance.
|
Number of Placee:
|
5 Placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
2
|
2,000,000 NFT Units
166,666 FT Shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$1,750
|
N/A
|
35,000
Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 01, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,018,572 units to settle outstanding debt for $513,157.18 to an arm's length creditor. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months.
|
Number of Creditors:
|
1 Creditor
|
Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation:
|
N/A
|
Warrants:
|
1,509,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,509,286 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.25 for a two-year period
For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2023.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, May 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:01 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):
|
Number of Securities:
|
953,437 flow-through common shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.32 per flow-through common share
|
Number of Placees:
|
17 placees
|
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placees
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement
|
4
|
182,500 Shares
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
|
4
|
279,687 Shares
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$5,060
|
0 Share
|
0 Warrant
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 2, 2023.
HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 mai 2023
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):
|
Nombre d'actions :
|
953 437 actions ordinaires accréditives
|
Prix :
|
0,32 $ par action ordinaire accréditive
|
Nombre de souscripteurs :
|
17 souscripteurs
|
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :
|
Souscripteurs
|
# de souscripteurs
|
# total d'actions
|
Total des initiés existants :
|
4
|
182 500 actions
|
Total du groupe pro
|
4
|
279 687 actions
|
Montant total en
|
# total d'actions
|
# total de bons de
|
Honoraires d'intermédiation :
|
5 060 $
|
0 action
|
0 bon
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 mai 2023.
_______________________________________
LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 05, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the aggregate amount of $1,453,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature two years from the date of issuance and carry an interest rate of 10% per annum.
Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of an aggregate of 1,614,444 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. In addition, the Company issued 836,111 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing date.
________________________________________
PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 21, 2022 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:
|
Private Placement:
|
# of Warrants:
|
9,420,000
|
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 19, 2023
|
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
|
May 19, 2024
|
Exercise Price of Warrants:
|
$0.18
These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 9,420,000 common shares, with 9,420,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2020, and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on April 21, 2022.
For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 5, 2023
______________________________________
SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
23,809,524 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.21 per share
|
Number of Placees:
|
34 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
4,761,905
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
2
|
400,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
$7,860.07
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
855,479 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.12 per share
|
Warrants:
|
427,740 share purchase warrants to purchase 427,740 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.20 for a one year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
3 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
1
|
55,479
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
1
|
500,000
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:
|
Number of Shares:
|
6,500,000 shares
|
Purchase Price:
|
$0.11 per share
|
Warrants:
|
6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares
|
Warrant Exercise Price:
|
$0.15 for a three - year period
|
Number of Placees:
|
7 placees
|
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
|
Placees
|
# of Placee (s)
|
Aggregate # of Shares
|
Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Aggregate Cash
|
Aggregate #
of Shares
|
Aggregate #
of Warrants
|
Finder's Fee:
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
N/A
The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
