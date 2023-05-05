VANCOUVER, BC, May 5, 2023 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange bulletin dated May 3, 2023, effective at the open of market, May 9, 2023 shares of the Company will resume trading.

________________________________________

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

ALDD VENTURES CORP. ("ALDD.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending closing; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

CARESPAN HEALTH, INC. ("CSPN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 1,017,650 shares at a deemed price of $0.10 per share and 508,825 share purchase warrants to settle outstanding debt for $101,765.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A











Warrants: 508,825 share purchase warrants to purchase 508,825 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a five year period

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

ELYSEE DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ELC")

BULLETIN TYPE: Normal Course Issuer Bid

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has been advised by the Company that pursuant to a Notice of Intention to make a Normal Course Issuer Bid dated April 26, 2023, it may repurchase for cancellation, up to 1,422,530 common shares in its own capital stock, representing approximately 4.99% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares. The purchases are to be made through the facilities of TSX Venture Exchange or other recognized marketplaces during the period May 11, 2023 to May 10, 2024. Purchases pursuant to the bid will be made by Adam Vorberg from Research Capital CorporationError! Bookmark not defined. on behalf of the Company.

________________________________________

FREEPORT RESOURCES INC. ("FRI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on January 9, February 28, March 31, April 14, 2023:

Number of Shares: 59,285,447 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 29,642,724 share purchase warrants to purchase 29,642,724 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for an eighteen-month period



Number of Placees: 42 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 500,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 6 6,223,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $61,132.00 N/A 179,700 warrants



Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.25 for a period of two years from the date of issuance.

The Company issued a news release on April 27, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

GOLDCLIFF RESOURCE CORPORATION ("GCN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on March 16, 2023:

Number of Shares: 1,296,666 Flow-Through Shares

2,700,000 Non Flow-through Units



Purchase Price: $0.06 per Flow through Share

$0.05 per Non Flow-through Share



Warrant: 1,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,350,000 shares



Warrant Purchase Price: $0.08 for 2 years from the date of issuance.



Number of Placee: 5 Placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 2 2,000,000 NFT Units 166,666 FT Shares









Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $1,750 N/A 35,000

Finder's Warrants Terms: Each warrant entitles the holder to purchase one common share at the price of $0.08 for a period of 2 years from the date of issuance.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on May 01, 2023, announcing the closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

GOLDSHORE RESOURCES INC. ("GSHR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 3,018,572 units to settle outstanding debt for $513,157.18 to an arm's length creditor. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (each, a "Common Share") and one-half of one common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.25 for a period of 24 months.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor



Non-Arm's Length Party / Pro Group Participation: N/A



Warrants: 1,509,286 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,509,286 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.25 for a two-year period





For further information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated April 5, 2023.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 1:33 p.m. PST, May 4, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:01 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLD TERRA RESOURCE CORP. ("YGT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:30 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. ("HAR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Non-Brokered Private Placement

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"):

Number of Securities: 953,437 flow-through common shares



Purchase Price: $0.32 per flow-through common share



Number of Placees: 17 placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation:



Placees # of Placees Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement 4 182,500 Shares Aggregate Pro Group Involvement 4 279,687 Shares













Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $5,060 0 Share 0 Warrant

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated May 2, 2023.

HARFANG EXPLORATION INC. (« HAR »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN : Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN : Le 5 mai 2023

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier (le « placement privé »):

Nombre d'actions : 953 437 actions ordinaires accréditives



Prix : 0,32 $ par action ordinaire accréditive



Nombre de souscripteurs : 17 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro :



Souscripteurs # de souscripteurs # total d'actions Total des initiés existants : 4 182 500 actions Total du groupe pro 4 279 687 actions



Montant total en

espèces # total d'actions # total de bons de

souscription Honoraires d'intermédiation : 5 060 $ 0 action 0 bon

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 2 mai 2023.

_______________________________________

LITE ACCESS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("LTE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 4:45 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MACDONALD MINES EXPLORATION LTD. ("BMK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 11:23 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

MILLENNIAL PRECIOUS METALS CORP. ("MPM.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, May 05, 2023, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

NEUPATH HEALTH INC. ("NPTH")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Bonuses

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has accepted for filing a secured loan in the aggregate amount of $1,453,000 (the "Loan") between the Company and several arm's length parties (the "Lenders"). The Loan shall mature two years from the date of issuance and carry an interest rate of 10% per annum.

Additionally, the Exchange has accepted the issuance of an aggregate of 1,614,444 bonus shares to be issued to the Lenders in connection with the Loan. In addition, the Company issued 836,111 broker warrants. Each broker warrant is exercisable into one common share at a price of $0.15 for a period of two years from the closing date.

________________________________________

PAYCORE MINERALS INC. ("CORE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 4:55 a.m. PST, May 5, 2023, trading in the shares of the Company was halted, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

PELANGIO EXPLORATION INC. ("PX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Further to TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") bulletin dated April 21, 2022 the Exchange has consented to an extension to the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 9,420,000



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2023



New Expiry Date of Warrants: May 19, 2024



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.18

These warrants were issued pursuant to the non-brokered private placement of 9,420,000 common shares, with 9,420,000 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective June 3, 2020, and previously accepted for an extension by the Exchange on April 21, 2022.

For further details, refer to the Company's news release dated May 5, 2023

______________________________________

SILVER ONE RESOURCES INC. ("SVE")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 17, 2023:

Number of Shares: 23,809,524 shares



Purchase Price: $0.21 per share



Number of Placees: 34 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 4,761,905 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 2 400,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: $7,860.07 N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on April 24, 2023 confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

ST. JAMES GOLD CORP. ("LORD")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on April 3, 2023:

Number of Shares: 855,479 shares



Purchase Price: $0.12 per share



Warrants: 427,740 share purchase warrants to purchase 427,740 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a one year period



Number of Placees: 3 placees

Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: 1 55,479 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: 1 500,000



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 5, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

TRAILBREAKER RESOURCES LTD. ("TBK")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: May 5, 2023

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced on May 1, 2023:

Number of Shares: 6,500,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.11 per share



Warrants: 6,500,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 6,500,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.15 for a three - year period







Number of Placees: 7 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Placees # of Placee (s) Aggregate # of Shares





Aggregate Existing Insider Involvement: N/A N/A Aggregate Pro Group Involvement: N/A N/A



Aggregate Cash

Amount Aggregate # of Shares Aggregate # of Warrants Finder's Fee: N/A N/A N/A

The Company issued a news release on May 4, 2023, confirming closing of the private placement. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

